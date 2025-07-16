[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com] (excerpt only)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For Aaron Bushnell

I saw Satan laughing with delight the day the music died

ZXY

by Mike Palecek

And I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered

I don’t have a friend who feels at ease

I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered

Or driven to its knees.

— Paul Simon, American Tune

Preface

It was in a parallel universe.

Like the Stephen Colbert Show, or an Anderson Cooper or Rachel Maddow report, but not like them at all.

It could have been the neighboring universe, the next universe over, the last universe on the left, or the universe at the end of the cul-de-sac.

The Carpenters, sitting on high chairs in a back room, sang in the Muzak realm through unknowable, invisible speakers, at Walgreens.

Behind the checkout counter the workers stood so bored, sure to do some damage one fine day.

Over their hunched, slumped shoulders the big notice in white letters on green, the required poster, read:

A federal court has declared that we must state the following:

Cigarette smoking causes 480,000 deaths each year.

Next to that sign is a second sign with bold white lettering on a green background that says:

A federal court has declared that we must state the following:

Snickers bars will make you fat, and you will die.

Next to that sign is a third sign, also with white letters on green that reads:

A federal court has declared that we must state the following:

Nobody knows how their car works.

Nobody knows how to build their own house.

Nobody knows how to live off the land.

Nobody knows what the deal is with debit and credit or the cold air return.

Nobody knows how the pioneers did it. (Just luck, scientists believe. Their parents probably helped.)

Nobody knows why it was not they who thought of the words, standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona, when it clearly should have been them.

Nobody knows where electricity comes from.

It’s not just you.

Next to that sign is another sign with white letters on a green board that says:

A federal court has declared that we must state the following:

The American military has killed 12 million people since the end of World War II.

The American military killed 10 million Native Americans from 1492 to 1900.

The American military spends about two billion dollars per day, ensuring you will never have health care, roads, schools, bridges, housing, food or toilet paper.

The American military destroys the world. (And the ocean, the atmosphere, the woods probably too, why not.)

The American military maintains one thousand bases around the planet for no reason than to exert hegemony over the world, not unlike in the Roman Empire, bringing exotic oddities, luxuries and riches (lions, giraffes, papyrus, yellow-duck night-lites) to certain people. Not you.

The largest ever threat and impediment to peace and harmony is the American military.

Don’t smoke, eat, or drink.

Don’t worry, be happy.

“The producer of The Holocaust Movie, the producer of The 9/11 Movie, the producer of The Election/Jan. 6 Movie, the producer of The Oct. 7 Movie, and the producer of The Moon Movie, all walk into this bar.”

“What bar?”

“Umm ... Corner Bar. Hollywood.

“The bartender, since they all been there before, he doesn’t ask, he just brings popcorn and a pint to the producer wearing the Holocaust Movie t-shirt. He says, what if the Holocaust was just a narrative designed to work just like it has?

“Meshugana,” says the Holocaust producer.

“Conspiracy theorist!” they all say.

Okay, then the bartender brings popcorn and a pint to the man wearing the 9/11 Movie t-shirt. He sets it all down and he says, what if the September 11 narrative was designed to do just what it has done?

“Meshugana!” says the 9/11 producer.

“Conspiracy theorist!” they all shout.

Well, the bartender next brought popcorn and a pint of beer to the woman wearing the Election/Jan. 6 Movie t-shirt. He asks her, what if the election and January 6 narrative was designed to do just what it has?

“Wacko,” she says, shaking her head.

“Nutcase!” they all shout.

“Off with his head!”

They all lift their glasses and smack them down on the bar.

Next the bartender brings a pint of beer and bowl of popcorn to the guy wearing the Oct. 7 Movie t-shirt.

Just what if the Oct. 7 narrative was created to do just what it has done?

“Crazy person! Crazy talk! Take your meds!” he shouts.

“Conspiracy theorist!” they all yell together like they were calling out Bingo!

Finally, the bartender goes back for a beer and popcorn for the Moon Movie producer. When he gets to the end of the line all he sees is a poof! of smoke, some glitter like maybe moon dust, and a rock holding down a business card flat on the bar that says, “It wouldn’t be make-believe if you believed in me.”

The bartender, with a WTF? look on his face, turns to the others, seeing only four lingering smoke puffs.

Right then an image of a jet airliner plows right through the bar as three jitterbugging rabbis come in the front door, the jukebox plays, “if you believe they put a man on the moon, man on the moon,” and the rest of the bar patrons, turning only their heads, like Linda Blair in The Exorcist, recite together, “This is very dangerous to our democracy.”

The bartender, grinning wide, wiping down the bar, collecting the glasses and bowls and bits of spilled popcorn, says, “Man I just love show business.”

It was a wondrous epoch, a mesozoical, tie-dye wanna be, era of eight-track tapes, shag carpeting, Saturday Night Live that didn’t suck. We had Three’s Company, The Dukes, Mod Squad, Charlie’s Angels, CHIPS. Who can forget the A-Team? I know I cannot.

Tabitha, The Fonz lunchboxes.

Things were perfect as far as we were aware.

That much I do remember.

Everyone can recall green lawns mostly, blue skies and water, probly, catching lightning bugs in glass jars, two houses in the neighborhood had air conditioning, one had color TV, too. Some kept blue-raspberry popsicles, in the homemade molds, and handed ‘em out to kids in the neighborhoods, their favorites.

And personal TV dinners and TV trays, watching Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie just because, and our astronauts on the grey-ish surface of the moon, said they flew up there, about half crazy, naked, singing on the windmill ... then darting outside through a slapping screen door to seize the last bit of day before dark, knowing we were going places too.

Believing we would be just as cool as the ‘60s, probly better, and would just keep getting better and better, and better and suffer for a little while for good and right and our girlfriend with everyone watching and yelling our name, until we finally exploded, our whole hearts and heads and toes, little bits, above Cape Canaveral with fireworks and Jeremiah Johnson and Jesus floating down with umbrellas on TV with us at the same time ... to infinity and beyond.

... Even though the lights were off at the White House, that some delusional retarded few might remark under the cloak of night that the U.S.A had jumped the shark, that the vigil of William Thomas Hallenback and his dog, Sophie, in front of the White House since 1981 was the only example of sanity in the land, the only thing fending off The Dark Lord of Little Rock, most thought it was all really cool, it was nice out and there was a big game tonight.

Everyone-everywhere really believed, in the U.S.A., agreed, it was all real.

Rather than good morning, the new greeting on the sidewalk, not unlike “Heil Hitler” in an earlier time perhaps, arriving at work, to open the school day, sitting down for lunch, getting on the bus, was “This is all real.”

For years, every fifteen minutes, hologram planes had crashed into and stuck out the other side of the downtown buildings, along with flashy, here, there ... now over there ... mural-type images of Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Dave Chappelle, Bill & Hillary, Joe Biden, Wiley Coyote.

Eight

Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government ...

— The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776

He just keeps waking up, every morning, so what the hey.

Garden variety.

It’s on his mind, inside his brain, won’t get out.

That what he’s done over his life, what he can recall, maybe wasn’t so spectacularly terrible. Maybe just garden variety, and maybe he won’t ever be a hero, which is also a concern, and maybe that’s okay, too.

Maybe finally he’s okay with that.

Don’t worry, about a thing ... ‘cause every little thing, gonna be all right.

Maybe he can be happy with that like the be-happy song says. Maybe, it’s okay to be happy, even with the world like it is. And smile and shit and maybe make others happy by that and not depressed as fuck. Okay. He’d do it for them, for her. For her.

Maybe, oh, seven minutes later, he saw a torn bumper sticker on a skateboard sitting on the hood of a rusty, dead car on the curb, tires flat, like either the skateboard was stolen or the car was a long time ago. The bumper sticker on the black skateboard said, “Save The Worl.”

Yep, that’s what I’ll do, he thought. Save The Worl. He stepped off almost confidently to undertake his quest.

And then he thought, my thinking has become so uptight.

This is all like a movie.

What an original thought, he thought, and looked around for a pen and a nice legal pad, then wondering what he was down here looking for.

Ooh-ooh child, things are gonna get easier ... ooh-ooh, child, things’ll get brighter, some day ...

I really want to be in a movie, but this is different. It’s almost like life, but such strange things are happening they should only happen in a movie, but it’s not.

World-shaking, history shit, right here and if you just reached out you could almost touch it.

And it’s happening, going right past you, like it’s there, but you’re not.

Nobody asked me, but here I am.

Am I good enough? Nobody seems concerned. Maybe they just need warm bodies. It’s like stuff not quite real, but real enough to be in a movie. Like that.

All around me whether I like it or not, and I kinda do and kinda not.

Those thoughts broadcast out over telepathic Station ZXY to maybe dozens, maybe thousands, millions, over and over that day.

The next morning, NPR News reported, “The ER and Urgent Care waiting rooms around the country became clogged beginning yesterday afternoon, people seeking mental health care and assistance, counseling. Really. They really are crowded. We’re not kidding.

“Now, back to your regularly scheduled Pfizer commercial, because the truth is really none of your business.”

… Anyways, there once was this jailer who had called him “Bugs” at one time because he thought he looked like he “had some rabbit in him.”

So, yeah, now he thought, I’m Bugs. I’ll just be Bugs for a while, see how it goes.

The managers in the Zoom War Room Bunker on the top floor went crazy for a few minutes trying to pinpoint all the changing frequencies and now “Bugs.”

The white silver-blue-ish unicorn goats from the Aspen Institute of Hope & Change, in Vail, went on The Oprah Show, The Ellen Show, Stephan Colbert, Rachel Maddow, The View, talked to Anderson Cooper via green screen and front screen projection and bullshit. Alex Jones screamed and ripped his shirt, “Buuuggs!” Joe Rogan interviewed Tom, the most thoughtful, articulate, outgoing white silver-blue-ish mind-tracking unicorn goat. Only listen to us, they said. Anyone else telling you anything is hate-speech, hurtful, not of-color, and illegal.

The only legal words being spoken are coming from these microphones. They then gave out the approved list, Ellen, Oprah, Sesame Street, The Barney Show, Bonanza, Gunsmoke.

“There!”

“He is?”

“Yes!”

“Who?”

“Whom?”

“Bugs! Bugs! Bugs-sbug-sbugs!”

They all pointed at the Zoom Square and then, following their fingers, walked to touch the screen.

The command was given to “take him.”

Finally.

They would capture the annoying leetle Mr. Bugs, after enduring how many years of Lane, Garrison, Pepper, Fetzer, Hoffman, the Berrigans, Griffin, Pease, Brussell, Barrett, Barbour, Osanic, DiEugenio, Bollyn, Penn Jones, so, so many annoying little schmutzers.

“No!

“Wait!”

“Wait-whaaat?

“What now!”

“We need him, forget it. I forgot.”

And so, Flaming Hawaiian Shirt Lahaina Day was organized, a seminar-symposium-workshop with fun ice-breaker to open.

It was explained with PowerPoint, donuts, Intelligentsia Coffee, white wine, boxes of clumps of grapes ... dancing girls from NPR, and the theme music to Sanford & Son ... that if Bugs is gone, if there is no more rabbit in the hole, they have no one.

And, like a lineman for the county, they need someone.

Someone like Ho Chi Minh, Hitler, Sadaam, Stalin, McGovern, Trump, Putin, Al Queda, Isis, Bob Queda, Bin Laden, Geronimo, THE PLAGUE, Conspiracy Theorists, Underwear Bombers, Blind Sheiks, Criminals, Big Bees, Insurrectionistas, Reds, Polacks, Pinks, Greens, Blues, Blacks, Browns, Yellows, Elections, Free Speech, Democracy.

Someone, some thing, anything, to appear to fight against, to lean on, in order for us to stand.

Oh, okay, most of them said.

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show