“The secret to understanding US foreign policy is that there is no secret. Principally, one must come to the realization that the United States strives to dominate the world, for which end it is prepared to use any means necessary. Once one understands that, much of the apparent confusion, contradiction, and ambiguity surrounding Washington’s policies fades away. To express this striving for dominance numerically, one can consider that since the end of World War II the United States has:

1) Endeavored to overthrow more than 50 foreign governments, most of which were democratically elected;

2) Grossly interfered in democratic elections in at least 30 countries;

3) Attempted to assassinate more than 50 foreign leaders;

4) Dropped bombs on the people of more than 30 countries;

5) Attempted to suppress a populist or nationalist movement in 20 countries.”

― William Blum, America’s Deadliest Export: Democracy – The Truth About US Foreign Policy and Everything Else

If ever there were countries rightly featured on any COPs television show as worst-of-the-worst street criminals that would be the United States and Israel.

I suppose Russia is banned because of the Ukraine war, which the United States instigated and produced, just as Zbignew Brezinski said of the Russian invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 to “give them their own Vietnam.”

Brzeziński: Regret what? That secret operation was an excellent idea. Its effect was to draw the Russians into the Afghan trap and you want me to regret it? The day the Soviets officially crossed the border I wrote to President Carter roughly the following: “We now have the opportunity to give the USSR its own Vietnam War”.

The United States, and probably also Israel, the CIA, the Mossad, manufactured the Maidan Coup of 2014 — courtesy of Victoria Nuland, remember her? One of The Butt Sisters, along with Madeleine Albright and Jeane Kirkpatrick, Hillary Clinton, the four wicked witches of the west — which overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine, and so now the CIA and the Mossad were in control of Ukraine and bombed the Donbas, their own people, forcing Russia to respond, which is just what the CIA and the Mossad wanted.

They now had a war with Russia where only Ukrainian young men come home in body bags.

But because the CIA owns the American media and the political class, every Minneapolis front yard each spring sports a brand new blue and yellow Stand With Ukraine lawn sign, to sit all year right next to the signs for George Floyd and Harris/Walz, and Your Neighbors Would Like To Know, Have You Had Your Booster Today?

The United States and Israel should be in the Hague, not Italy. The leaders of the United States and Israel should be in prison, not mansions.

The leaders of Russia and China appear to be the only adults on the world stage. The United States and Israel are likely soon to find out what is what, what is real, and what is not.

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free ... "ICE Terrorizes Communities Across Minnesota, Murders ..."

Gaza.

The United States supplying Israel the resources needed to slaughter the people of Gaza.

Gaza.

Venezuela.

Greenland.

Gaza.

Iran.

U.S. starving Cuba.

... Nord Stream ... Vietnam ... El Salvador ... Syria ... Yemen ... Lebanon ... Guatemala ...

Hiroshima

Nagasaki

... USS Liberty ... sanctions on Iran ...

9/11 ... Fallujah ... Baghdad ... Wounded Knee ... Afghanistan ... Chile ... JFK, RFK, Martin, Malcolm ... Mohammad Mossadegh, Jacobo Arbenz, Operation Northwoods, Obama Predator drones in Yemen and Pakistan ... faking the moon landings.

... George H.W. Bush’s and Norman Schwarzkopf’s and Colin Powell’s first Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm, for no reason other than to steal, as per usual ... yellow ribbons ... “We Support The Troops”... Bullshit.

... Muammar Gaddafi, Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo, Salvador Allende, Che Guevara, Qasem Soleimani, Mordechai Vanunu.

... The United States maintains over 300 military bases around the world ... there was no peace dividend after the Soviet Union folded and the Berlin Wall came down, there was only massive scrambling to come up with new villains, new creatures hiding under the bed at night: Al Queda, ISIS, conspiracy theorists, big bees.

... Rafael Trujillo, Patrice Lumumba ... the Phoenix Program ... Cointelpro, Kenneth Michael Trentadue, Terry Yeakey, Danny Casolero, Karen Silkwood, Seth Rich, Michael Hastings, Dorothy Kilgallen, Gary Webb, others ...

… President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, in the Epstein Files … Jeffrey Epstein, working for the Mossad, for the CIA, within and through and for the elite, conspiring to control the world for their own pleasure by controlling world leaders and hurting many in the process …

“How many people do you have to kill before you qualify to be described as a mass murderer and a war criminal? One hundred thousand? More than enough, I would have thought. Therefore it is just that Bush and Blair be arraigned before the International Criminal Court of Justice. …

“The United States supported and in many cases engendered every right wing military dictatorship in the world after the end of the Second World War. I refer to Indonesia, Greece, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Haiti, Turkey, the Philippines, Guatemala, El Salvador, and of course, Chile. The crimes of the United States have been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless, but very few people have actually talked about them.

“You have to hand it to America. It has exercised a quite clinical manipulation of power worldwide while masquerading as a force of universal good. It’s a brilliant, even witty, highly successful act of hypnosis.”

— Harold Pinter, Art, Truth, and Politics , Nobel Prize for Literature Lecture, Dec. 7, 2005

The United States, likely aided by Israel, or vise versa, have long conspired and killed around the world with dromomanic fervor, and also conspired to cause death and create confusion domestically.

The United States and Israel are over-the-top evil entities. While pointing fingers at ersatz villains to distract from themselves. Neither should ever be allowed to step foot in the Olympics Village again, even if they agree to donate bobsleds and luges, ski jumps and curling stones to all the children of every nation in the world they have maligned. It’s just never going to be enough.

The Olympics Motto is Faster. Higher. Stronger. Together.

The Special Olympics Motto: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Both are beyond the scope of the United States and Israel.

Both transcend the current internal makeup and character of the leaders of these two states.

The Special Olympics athletes, especially, have character and qualities our current and recent past leaders simply are not able to muster.

What we really need to see, what the whole world is dying for, is to witness some intrepid judge pounding her gavel pronouncing life sentences for the leaders of the United States and Israel, with past leaders also seated next to them in the dock wearing orange, and ankle and wrist jewelry.

This all serves to demonstrate the United States and Israel should have clearance to participate in bobsled, luge, figure skating and snowboarding only if the wardens of Leavenworth, Attica, Lewisburg, Marion and Florence decide to insert these sports into their inmate recreational programs.

That judge gets the gold.

Hava Nigila.

God Bless America.

Notes:

Why the Ukraine Crisis Is the West’s Fault

The Liberal Delusions That Provoked Putin

— John J. Mearsheimer

According to the prevailing wisdom in the West, the Ukraine crisis can be blamed almost entirely on Russian aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin, the argument goes, annexed Crimea out of a long-standing desire to resuscitate the Soviet empire, and he may eventually go after the rest of Ukraine, as well as other countries in eastern Europe. In this view, the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014 merely provided a pretext for Putin’s decision to order Russian forces to seize part of Ukraine. But this account is wrong: the United States and its European allies share most of the responsibility for the crisis. The taproot of the trouble is NATO enlargement, the central element of a larger strategy to move Ukraine out of Russia’s orbit and integrate it into the West. At the same time, the EU’s expansion eastward and the West’s backing of the pro-democracy movement in Ukraine—beginning with the Orange Revolution in 2004—were critical elements, too. Since the mid1990s, Russian leaders have adamantly opposed NATO enlargement and in recent years, they have made it clear that they would not stand by while their strategically important neighbor turned into a Western bastion. For Putin, the illegal overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected and pro-Russian president—which he rightly labeled a “coup”—was the final straw. He responded by taking Crimea, a peninsula he feared would host a NATO naval base, and working to destabilize Ukraine until it abandoned its efforts to join the West. Putin’s pushback should have come as no surprise. After all, the West had been moving into Russia’s backyard and threatening its core …

https://www.mearsheimer.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Why-the-Ukraine-Crisis-Is.pdf

The War in Ukraine Was Provoked—and Why That Matters to Achieve Peace

By recognizing that the question of NATO enlargement is at the center of this war, we understand why U.S. weaponry will not end this war. Only diplomatic efforts can do that.

JEFFREY D. SACHS

May 23, 2023 Common Dreams

George Orwell wrote in 1984 that “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” Governments work relentlessly to distort public perceptions of the past. Regarding the Ukraine War, the Biden administration has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the Ukraine War started with an unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In fact, the war was provoked by the U.S. in ways that leading U.S. diplomats anticipated for decades in the lead-up to the war, meaning that the war could have been avoided and should now be stopped through negotiations.

Recognizing that the war was provoked helps us to understand how to stop it. It doesn’t justify Russia’s invasion. A far better approach for Russia might have been to step up diplomacy with Europe and with the non-Western world to explain and oppose U.S. militarism and unilateralism. In fact, the relentless U.S. push to expand NATO is widely opposed throughout the world, so Russian diplomacy rather than war would likely have been effective.

The Biden team uses the word “unprovoked” incessantly, most recently in Biden’s major speech on the first-year anniversary of the war, in a recent NATO statement, and in the most recent G7 statement. Mainstream media friendly to Biden simply parrot the White House. The New York Times is the lead culprit, describing the invasion as “unprovoked” no fewer than 26 times, in five editorials, 14 opinion columns by NYT writers, and seven guest op-eds!

There were in fact two main U.S. provocations. The first was the U.S. intention to expand NATO to Ukraine and Georgia in order to surround Russia in the Black Sea region by NATO countries (Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, and Georgia, in counterclockwise order). The second was the U.S. role in installing a Russophobic regime in Ukraine by the violent overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Russian President, Viktor Yanukovych, in February 2014. The shooting war in Ukraine began with Yanukovych’s overthrow nine years ago, not in February 2022 as the U.S. government, NATO, and the G7 leaders would have us believe.

The key to peace in Ukraine is through negotiations based on Ukraine’s neutrality and NATO non-enlargement.

https://www.jeffsachs.org/newspaper-articles/wgtgma5kj69pbpndjr4wf6aayhrszm

Do Not Provoke Russia’: Jeffrey Sachs Roaring Ukraine Speech At EU Parliament | Rewind 2025

Dec 28, 2025

As world braces for crucial Trump-Zelensky meeting on Ukraine at Florida later tonight, Professor Jeffrey Sachs address to European Parliament has gone viral when he warned that being a friend to the United States can be “fatal.” Speaking at “The Geopolitics of Peace” event, hosted by Michael von der Schulenburg, Sachs emphasized the need for Europe to adopt a truly independent foreign policy. Sachs’ statement was a call to action, urging Europe to develop a foreign policy that’s grounded in reality. Sachs’ words echo his previous criticisms of US foreign policy, particularly regarding the Ukraine conflict. He has argued that the US has recklessly expanded NATO’s reach, ignoring Russia’s concerns and fueling the devastating war.

“The people that run this country wanted both of them dead.

“They wanted Jack Kennedy dead as well. They wanted Malcolm dead.

“You couldn’t let these people live. They were beyond control. Bobby was going to end the oil depletion allowance, the same way Jack was.

“That’s 27 percent of every barrel that goes into the pockets of the oil barons.

“They couldn’t allow that to happen.

“Bobby was going to re-open the investigation of the assassination of his brother. He was going to end the war in Vietnam, which was a huge hit on some of the construction companies, oil and energy companies. There was just no way they could ever allow Bob Kennedy in the White House.

“Martin King was going to bring half a million people to Washington. That was going to turn into a revolutionary group when they didn’t get peacefully what they wanted. They’re not going to let that happen.”

—Attorney William Pepper, speaking on the killings of Martin King and Robert Kennedy on the Project Camelot radio program

“When you know that governments are capable of doing this, one shouldn’t be surprised about anything that governments do.”

— William Pepper, attorney for the King family, commenting on “Operation Northwoods,” in which the U.S. government planned an attack on United States civilians in order to instigate the rage for an attack on Cuba