It’s the CIA group in your hometown … the KGB … the STASI, GESTAPO … the PTA? … the Rotary?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published About a month after I was elected governor I was requested into the basement of the capitol to be interviewed by 23 members of the Central Intelligence Agency. They put me in a chair and they were in a big half moon around me. ... In the CIA mission statement it says that they are not to be operational inside the United States of America. ... You know what the most bizarre thing about it was? There was every array of people you could imagine, young people, old people, all nationalities. That’s what really got to me. These were people you would see every day. They look like your neighbors.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — Jesse Ventura

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [excerpt]

… Darlene again felt her phone buzz.

Three texts waiting.

From her sister, her husband, her kids.

They’d have to just wait.

Time for the meeting.

The regular Meeting Of The 23.

In a larger city, well, it’s supposed to be 23, but in smaller towns it’s not always.

Darlene’s meeting was usually nine, and then sometimes Karl came just to check in, but Joe was never there.

Darlene paused in the middle of the four corners to talk to a neighbor lady. She shaded her eyes, hopped back and forth, foot to foot, not fast.

Four shining stop signs waited for someone to halt.

A line of pigeons, like easily distracted assistant football coaches in the press box, perched on the giant metalwork RIALTO sign above her.

The windows of the old theatre sported hand-hewn lettering in a Goodwill font that said Assembly of God Church, Son Day, 9 A.M., Cinema Café, hot coffee latte, nice sandwiches. INSIDE … Air Condish — with hand-painted home-made ice cream cones and coffee cups, steaming.

“Okay, then, seeya now,” Darlene waived.

“Be strong, Mrs. Mitchell!”

Darlene tugged on the glass door and plowed into the restroom, a black and white tile museum.

She charged out and headed past the refreshment counter, empty like the set of an old dystopia.

She headed straight for the big maroon velvet double door with the gold-painted buffalo horn handles she refused to touch as a child.

She entered the dark world, let the door close with a quiet thump on her heels.

Feeling the pitch of the floor with her toes, she favored the one side, reached for the seats and commenced descent.

Darlene heard the mumbling of the crowd, just ol’ Darlene Braddock, all by herself. She felt sticky in the carpet, smelled real popcorn, and when she allowed herself to look up even though looking down did not really help, she saw the silverized residue on the screen, James Dean, Goofy, The Incredible Mr. Limpet.

She knew it was the bottom because it just was.

This was not her first rodeo.

She felt for the stage, found the ornate lip, ran her fingers and there it was. She flipped the switch and there they went with a pop like a far away bubble.

Within a few seconds Darlene saw the birth of the ceiling lights, high as the sky.

She leaned her back into the stage, crossed one foot over the other and waited, fascinated in the lights up there like Peter Pan or the Hogwarts big dining hall.

The double doors parted and she saw the lights of the street, and now here they came, a whole herd clomping down the middle aisle and Darlene just had to smile.

The clump slowed as it drew near and the door opened again.

That’ll be Don, she thought.

They collected at the bottom like rainwater.

Some of the eyes gawked, some grew impatient, at least one person looked bewildered or bored.

“Hey,” said Darlene.

“Hi.”

“Hey.”

“Darlene.”

She nodded and they felt free to sit.

Darlene leaned back on the stage, the height just perfect so that her elbows would never be quite comfortable.

“Everybody get coffee?”

“No.”

“Dint know we’re spose to.”

“We can?”

“Yep.”

“Yep, that’s on us,” said Darlene and three of them pushed up off the arms.

“Not now,” said Darlene.

“Remember it for next time.”

As they got settled again and griped about and reviewed the coffee Darlene stared into the dark, the balcony, the high ceiling. She heard doors opening, closing, steps, maybe breathing, maybe someone observing all this, filming it, recording it, al-Queda, Russia, China, but this was as private a venue as she could find.

And that would be Fernando, she thought as the door opened and closed.

Fernando didn’t want his real name used at these meetings.

It’s Scott.

“Okay, lets get going, any news, business?” she said in a hurried manner designed to discourage any of that crap.

She saw one raised hand and someone said, “not really.”

As Fernando found his seat he said, “Karl. Where’s he goin’ now?”

“He ain’t.”

“He ain’t?”

“Nope.”

“Nah, yeah that’s what he said.”

“Yep, that’s right,” said Darlene in a rush.

“We might want to get started here by talking about Xavier James.” She held up a photo.

Nobody could see.

“Can’t see.”

Darlene handed it to Cathy on the end.

“What’s he done?”

“Not what he’s done, but what he might do,” Darlene said.

“X! A! Vyer!” someone talked loud to Mrs. Alfred Wickler.

“X! And then, zave! Then yer!”

“Just Xavier,” said Darlene, “anywayyy.” The photo made its way to Mrs. Alfred Wickler.

“He’s swarthy,” she said.

“That’s a good word,” someone said.

“Descriptive.”

“Yes.”

“Anywho,” said Darlene, already wanting to wrap up and get home and get a few things taken care of that she’d been thinking about all day long before she had to collapse into her bed and get up and do it all over.

“Oh, I forgot, again,” she said.

She dug in her purse up to her elbow and pulled out a Walmart receipt and even a pen.

She put the pen on the receipt to make it look like she was writing.

“Sue.”

She knew Sue was here so she made an imaginary check-mark right there for Sue.

“Mrs. Alfred Wickler.” “Yes.” “Barbara.

“Anthony. Tanisha. Juan, Fernando. …

“There, that’s done.”

A square of light appeared way up back, followed by footsteps.

Darlene stalled to see who it was.

“Don’t mind me,” Karl said as he pressed himself into his own personal row.

“I’m not here.”

“Ooooohhh,” said Mrs. Alfred Wickler .

“We were just going to start with,” said Darlene to Karl.

“Don’t mind me,” he insisted.

“Okay,” she said.

“Well,” he said.

“Are you talking about Benny Hahna?” “Xavier James, yeah,” said Darlene.

“Yeah, but, it’s Benny Hahna for the operation, the BenHahnOp, right?”

Mrs. Alfred Wickler was taking notes in the dark.

“Is that H-a-n-n-a?”

“Like the cartoons,” said someone.

“Yogi, Boo-Boo,” somebody said.

“Ye-es,” Mrs.Wickler smiled.

“Flintstones,” said someone.

With her pen on her pad she looked up, expecting someone to give the answer.

Someone shrugged his shoulders, someone shook her head.

“Mm-mm-mm?” someone said while shrugging her shoulders.

“H-ah-n-a, I think,” said Karl.

Darlene waited for the silence.

“Yes,” she said.

“Well, then,” said Karl.

“How-e-ver,” she said like what-ever.

“We still need to know him by his real name, who he really is, am I right?

“Before we can get to all that other.”

Karl sat in silence, arms crossed, his neon green ballcap glowing in the darkness touched meekly by the few high lights.

“Yep, so here’s the deal,” said Darlene, taking the photo from Fernando on the end.

“Xavier James. A.K.A … Benny … Hanna, Hah-na, I guess.”

She dug the Scotch tape from her back pocket, purchased just for the occasion, ripped a hunk and stuck the photo to the ornate lip where it was too dark for anyone to really see anything but the rectangle shape but there it was.

“Anyway,” she said.

“Here is our training for today.

“Watch someone. In the Walmart parking lot. A lot of times they will turn and look right at you. Not sure what that is. Okay, we’re done with that.”

“That is so true.”

“Yes, I’ve noticed that.” “I’m going to try it.

“Do you need special glasses.”

“I have tri-focals now. I can’t stand them. They make my face look fat.”

“Oh, my. I’m supposed to get new glasses next week.”

“Can we stay focused here, folks?” said Darlene

“Hey, Karl!”

“Yo!”

“You’re not leaving then!”

“Hey! C’mon now! Everyone, what the fuck!” said Darlene.

“Nope!”

“What was that, Virginia!”

“Nope, just one of those fly-in trips in Canada!” “You’re not goin’!” “Huh-unh!” said Karl.

“Why aren’t you goin’!”

“No real reason, I guess, just not!” said Karl.

Darlene headed for one of the empty seats in the first row.

“I give up, somebody else get up there I never wanted to anyway. Go ‘head,” she said as she plopped.

A big quiet eased into her lap.

She breathed deep and closed her eyes.

The popcorn smell was now drenched in old butter and salt.

Water dripped somewhere. A car squealed away on the street, ripped around the block and roared down the alley not too far behind the stage right in front of them.

The photo of Xavier James fell and clacked on the cement where the carpet did not reach the stage.

Someone squeaked in their chair.

Darlene took another deep breath and thought how great it would be, she just might sit there forever.

She pushed off from her chair arms and was actually momentarily airborne.

She picked up the photo of Xavier James, brushed it off, turned to face them, now almost touching somebody’s knees.

Darlene perched the photo on her belt buckle.

“So, Xavier James is not a terrorist, but he is swarthy, and he is Muslim and he did come here from a bigger city where he does have relatives who came from some Muslim country overseas.

“He is in Sugar Creek because he was able to transfer into a middle management position at the local Walmart, and it’s more money than he would have had elsewhere, so he did it.”

She could hear Karl’s teeth gnashing and grinding.

“Is that about it, Karl?” said Darlene.

Karl pushed and pulled and dragged himself out of his chair.

He walked slowly, deliberately, with a brand new, affected limp, and the world weariness of an ol’ cowpoke tired of dealing with city people.

He leaned back against the stage, his thumbs inside his red suspenders, resting one elbow, crossed a leg, tipped back the green cap he was apparently so proud of lately and proceeded to tell about Xavier James.

Darlene removed herself by giant steps backward and remained facing them all with the photo still resting on her belt buckle, the Price Is Right product model, as Karl spoke in his public low growl.

“Subject is between 24 and 29 years of age,” said Karl.

“Originates in Chicago, has a bicycle …”

He reached into his back pocket for crumpled notes.

Darlene looked back over her shoulder and recognized the long Walmart receipt-type paper she also used for deep thoughts.

“Purchased printer paper, breath gum, Oreos, bottled water, various flavors, umm …

“Utilizes Macintosh brand computer, church affiliation unknown … what else, Dar?”

Darlene stepped up to stand with Karl.

“Did you say he manages the cashiers and the cart pushers?” she asked.

He shook his head while perusing his notes.

“He manages the cashiers and cart pushers,” she said.

“So,” she said, looking first up at Karl and then to the people.

“What are we gonna do?” “Well,” said Karl.

“He’s got this doctor’s appointment coming up. I guess he’s got insurance now.”

“Must be nice,” someone said.

So, yeah, Darlene stayed after the meeting to talk to the others and drop a hint to Karl to not forget to order the hash browns, because the delivery van guy only comes once a week and you have to have your order in by a certain time. You just do.

And she wanted to make sure Mrs. Alfred Wickler got up the steep aisle with the walker and out to her car. She was a nurse in an operating room in a MASH unit in Korea, so it wasn’t like she was afraid of some little fucker knocking out her walker with his skateboard, but an invisible lip sidewalk booby trap was something else.

“Yes, Mrs. Alfred Wickler,” Darlene said as she folded the walker and stuffed it in the backseat. She ran around and helped Mrs. Alfred Wickler get her head inside and then her feet.

“Yes. Mrs. Alfred Wickler.”

Mrs. Alfred Wickler was recounting the meeting minutes in her head and blaming the lack of light on something she was calling bureaucratic bugaboos.

She had her assignment copied into her spiral notebook in her own code, a sort of Pig Latin Dutch.

Darlene waited and looked around while Mrs. Alfred Wickler searched her purse for the keys.

“They need to watch their own bobber.”

Mrs. Alfred Wickler looked up at Darlene, her mottled hands still immersed in her purse, looking Darlene straight in the eye and Darlene was left to fill in the blank with neighbors, police, her children, or other drivers, all of whom Mrs. Alfred Wickler kept up a steady hot-cold conflagration about and with, fanning the flames as needed to keep the fire going.

“Yes, Mrs. Alfred Wickler.”

Darlene had one hand on Mrs. Alfred Wickler’s door and her nose in the disappearing space, trying to close, close, close.

Mrs. Alfred Wickler, lightning with the power window, had it down almost before Darlene slammed the door.

“You’re a good commander, Darlene,” she said.

Darlene winced at “commander,” but she had to smile.

“Oh, thank you so much, Mrs. Alfred Wickler.

“You go now, nobody’s coming, there you go, there, yep, seeya.

“Two bottles a whiskey for the way.”

She even mumbled, hummed it out loud, though not very, wondering why she had said that.

She couldn’t get the Cup Song out of her head.

She had flashmob practice tomorrow, she just now remembered. And her sister, kids, husband, shit. And she was supposed to check the paper, well, she did, kind of.

It’d be so much easer if everyone just knew what was going on.

But, yeah, no.

She couldn’t do that. It would put everyone in danger. She just had to do this. Take it for the team.

She thought again of walking down the dark movie aisle and what it had been like, going into a movie on her own, alone.

“Isn’t’ she an anastheologist?”

“Didn’t she go to school for that?” “Nya-nya, nya-nya, nya.” Fuck. This town. These people.

If they knew what she knew now.

They needed guns. That’s what. She’d ask Karl or Joe. Or not. She pictured Mrs. Alfred Wickler with a gun in her purse, placing it on the counter at Kum n’ Go trying to find change to pay for her skim milk. And usually there wasn’t really that much going on, but now, sheesh, they got their own OP with an OPNAME.

Kinda nice, really. …

