[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Fifth in the series

[Excerpt only]

If these remain silent,

the stones will cry out.

— Luke 19:40:

The Future Is Prologue

“No one would have believed in the last years of the nineteenth century that this world was being watched keenly and closely by intelligences greater than man’s and yet as mortal as his own; that as men busied themselves about their various concerns they were scrutinised and studied, perhaps almost as narrowly as a man with a microscope might scrutinise the transient creatures that swarm and multiply in a drop of water.”

― H.G. Wells, The War of the Worlds

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At first, the people were astonished, aghast, absolutely amazed, astounded — perhaps — at the announcement.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Running in electrical digital cybertronic, bitgasmic letters all around Times Square.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The truth about everything.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Nearly everything.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They stood holding hands, as the Who’s Down In Who-ville, staring, as their ancestors had gawked in through the Main Street hardware store window at the first television sets to arrive in town by covered wagon.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published With mouths open wide.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Then, came the tears, like rivers of pain, of shame, of blame.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The holding hands slowly — like quartz, feldspar, silicon, magnesium solidified by pressure over centuries forging pebbles, stones, rocks, shoving up from the mooshy lizardy ooze to become mountains — ripened into fists.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Became bludgeons, barricades, bulldozers.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bloody battering rams.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

CHAPTER ONE

“I have seen children in Mississippi starving, their bodies so crippled from hunger and their minds have been so destroyed for their whole lives that they will have no future ... here in the United States, with a gross national product of $800 billion dollars ... and we haven’t developed a policy so we can get enough food so that they can live, so that their children, so that their lives are not destroyed. I don’t think that’s acceptable in the United States of America and I think we need a change.

— Robert F. Kennedy, March 1968, University of Kansas

It was such a nice day.

In Minnesota.

The traffic hummed along nicely on the freeways, 35W, I-94, I-494, 35E. I-694, Highway 169, and Highway 62 as well, everyone seated comfortably in their Red Chevrolet Blazers sipping Caffe Latte from Dunn Brothers, Caribou and Spyhouse, with Bruegger’s Cinnamon Raisin Bagels in their laps, while dreaming of a pint of Amber Red at LynLake Brewery.

Early morning dog walkers, bikers and joggers already had Lakes Harriet, Bde Maka Saka and Lake of the Isles surrounded.

No clouds.

The sun a Perkins Pancake Happy Face, of warmth and promise and good breeding.

Ope! ... Excepting a few folks too chicken-shit not to cross onto the other side of the street when approaching a stranger.

Everyone singing ... in Cub Foods on Nicollet; Tony Bouza, in a nursing home in South Minneapolis; in the pots and pans aisle at the Walmart in Cloquet; in a 14-ft Lund’s on a misty Mille Lacs; climbing the ladder to a deer stand three miles west of Ely ... “Hail Minnesota, Hail to Thee, our state so dear ...”

All beneath a north-woods-quilt warm & fuzzy pressurized aura, as if trying to breathe on the set of a 1960s lunar landscape drenched in a Winston and Pall Malls fog, under layers of electric, 5G, magnetic, eclectic, face-eating force-field of aloof, ostentatious, monarchial, sovereign specialness.

Then, like Mary Richards charging naked unannounced into Lou Grant’s office, like Grandma McGillicuty’s best kitchen knife slashing the shower curtain on a Saturday morning, a jagged yellow streak sliced the azure blue dome above Minneapolis, exploding onto the scene like a nu-cu-lar test blast in the brain of newly wed Barbara Bush upon realizing what she has just done ... on a 65-degree angle, it struck Minneapolis, south Minneapolis, the George Floyd Memorial at 38th & Chicago, causing the yellow NorthStar Bus driver headed (late, not his fault) to Green School, to dodge and swerve and cuss in order to miss the large, smoking hole, with all the forensic, DNA, and all other sorts of Columbo-CSI-X Files stuff still floating in the air, getting on the windshield and also other parts of the bus and in the grass and lemon-scented mulch.

War Story

13

Almost at the exact same time but not quite a Green Bay Packers yellow-gold flash hit the middle of The Labradoodle Fancy Mulch Dog Park, leaving a big hole which three blue-grey Doodles from Avignon fell into and had to be rescued by the elite Minnesota Labradoodle SWAT Team before the park could be closed by order of the Pope. While at about the same time, maybe a few minutes on either side give or take, The Labradoodle Three all had the same dream at the same time in their same cells in the Billy Shears Wing of The Barack & Michael Obama Federal Supermax Penitentiary Under Mount Rushmore, USP Obama, known to the inmates as BOMO, seventy-seven miles from Wall Drug, and seventeen miles from Reptile Gardens.

Eight minutes and forty-six seconds later a streak smelling of sulfur and sounding like an airliner heading for a large building but not ever hitting it, smacked the pine trees and Sappi stubs and shrubs four miles east of Eveleth, starting a brief, intense fire, consuming the Wellstone Memorial sight, leaving only a book by a former professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, that would not be burned.

Finally (I know, right?) nine minutes and eleven seconds after even that, I shit you not.

Another lightning bolt cracked and popped like Rice Krispies in a superconductor or something, out of the blue, destroying Lakeland Fairy Dust School, which luckily was not being used that day and had not been used for years except as a storage facility for other schools and things of that nature, and so leaving behind no blood, no victims, and no evidence.

War Story

14

“We had started out calling this Whore Story and you might understand why.

“Actually, there has been a war since 1963, November. People so traumatized they don’t know what is real, stumbling around dazed, like bombing victims of World War II. A war of information. A war of reporting or non-reporting, you might say. The deadliest, most insidious, longest war in the history of wars, anywhere.

“This is a story about the media, very, very small-time media, in The United States of America. About some people dedicated to the news, to truth, a rare combination you might have observed. It’s about a dream, the American dream you could say, a dream of obtaining something some day, something so sweet you can only dream of it, at least in the present time. A dream not of toasters and microwave ovens, but of truth.

“What follows is a compilation of things I’ve heard over your airwaves over the years, some you no doubt have heard before, some will be new, hopefully some will find a place in your oh-so-human heart.

“I present to you, War Story.”

War Story

52

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

Terse & funny and dry as a dead Iowa corn snake baking in the sun.

Palecek delivers a quick, deadpan slap to reactionary, mindless post-9/11 America.

The sting is delightful.

— Mark Morford, San Francisco Chronicle ,

talking about “Iowa Terror”

“I’ve read JFK assassination fiction by Don Delillo and Norman Mailer, and can tell you that this new novel (Johnny Moon) not only is Mike’s best book yet, it’s much better than Delillo’s and Mailer’s efforts to do justice to the most important event in U.S. history.

— Dr. Kevin Barrett

Mike Palecek writes with passion, wit, and always

with a strong social conscience.

— Howard Zinn

Mike Palecek reminds me of Socrates the gadfly who asked unwelcome questions, Diogenes with his lantern looking in vain for an honest man, Chekhov the man with the hammer challenging the complacent family to share their meal, Kerouac the ever on the move, somewhat hysterical searcher, and he reminds me of many Americans who as children were so blasted with propaganda that they’re devoting the rest of their lives to challenging the lies and all who tell them.

In this land where babies are brought by storks and buildings collapse due to unpatriotic bricks, we need the gadfly because no leader, preacher, guru, or saint will wake us up, though the Doomsday Clock is ticking close to twelve.