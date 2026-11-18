https://www.wbai.org/upcoming-program/?id=14070

Show begins at 8 p.m. Central Time

https://wbai.org/

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

https://mikepalecek.newdream.us/radio-interviews/

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us

Terse & funny and dry as a dead Iowa

corn snake baking in the sun.

Palecek delivers a quick, deadpan slap to reactionary, mindless post-9/11 America.

The sting is delightful.

— Mark Morford, San Francisco Chronicle, talking about “Iowa Terror”

I’ve read JFK assassination fiction by Don Delillo and Norman Mailer, and can tell you that this new novel (Johnny Moon) not only is Mike’s best book yet, it’s much better than Delillo’s and Mailer’s efforts to do justice to the most important event in U.S. history.

— Dr. Kevin Barrett

Mike Palecek writes with passion, wit, and always with a strong social conscience.

— Howard Zinn

Mike Palecek reminds me of Socrates the gadfly who asked unwelcome questions, Diogenes with his lantern looking in vain for an honest man, Chekhov the man with the hammer challenging the complacent family to share their meal, Kerouac the ever on the move, somewhat hysterical searcher, and he reminds me of many Americans who as children were so blasted with propaganda that they’re devoting the rest of their lives to challenging the lies and all who tell them.

In this land where babies are brought by storks and buildings collapse due to unpatriotic bricks, we need the gadfly because no leader, preacher, guru, or saint will wake us up, though the Doomsday Clock is ticking close to twelve.

— David Ray, American poet