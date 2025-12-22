Available here

Leave a comment

As we enter with flying colors The Age Of Apocalypse, we struggle for meaning, along with possibly, maybe, especially, on-planet aliens, roaming kids with debit cards, comic book artists, comic book characters.

We get no help, as a matter of course, from our news actors and characters, as to what exactly is going on. Alas, we have only the teachings, sayings and refrigerator magnet memes of Snoopy, Calvin & Hobbes, Sponge Bob, Bonhoeffer and Voodoo Mama Juju from which to draw any guidance as to what should be our next few, tepid steps. ... And, perhaps, all in all, it’s just a ride.

... “Crickets” ... the sound made by chalk on bones, by the consistent, banal hum, the steady Wi-Fi through the cortex, of despair, decay, debacle, defeat.

... Ever while, the people, heads down, chopping ice in the driveway, look up every now and again at the sound of the city snowplow scraping, listening ... for the revolution.

“I was told to be very quiet, and then it was like, okay, run.”

— John Kay of Steppenwolf, on escaping East Germany as a child

“It’s one of the classic American success stories, about being at the right place at the right time.”

— Todd Snider

For:

Seth Rich

Michael Hastings

Barry Jennings

Gary Webb

William Podgorski

Michael Bellmore

Robert Hoagland

Scott Getzinger

Phillip Marshall

Michael Ruppert

Danny Casolero

Terry Yeakey

James Forrestal

Kenneth Trentadue

Karen Silkwood

Paul Wellstone

and others

Author’s Note/Nota bene:

Apropos of nothing I begin this on the dark morning after a short afternoon of drinking whiskey for the first time in a long time or ever in the garage next to a new, old wood stove listening to the Twins play the New York Yankees.

There are things I can’t talk about so I guess I won’t and some things I still can so I guess I might.

In the morning it’s dark and I get in the car to drive to work. MPR: It’s clear and 56. Two lanes are open now, in the construction at MSP, two lanes for security and now Hayden’s 95th symphony. This is Minnesota Public Radio as you begin your work day, work week, work month and work year. It’s time for our fall fund drive, Taco Tuesday we’re calling it, on a Monday.

How do you tell about all of this, any of this, there’s a lot.

I don’t know, but luckily for me, it’s already been done.

It’s the bottom of the second, bases loaded, nobody out.

Sano pops up.

Two strikeouts.

Game over.

Series over.

Season over.

Time to go to work.

[Chapter]

“All the other kids, with the pumped-up kicks, better run, better run, faster than my bullet.”

— Foster The People

“… Such will be the spirit of the age, and they will be astonished that they have sat in darkness for so long without seeing the light. And then shall appear the sign of the Son of Man in heaven … But until that day we must nevertheless cherish the banner from time to time, and even though he does it individually, a man must suddenly show an example and lead his soul of of solitariness to a heroic deed of brotherly and loving communion, even though he does it in the capacity of a holy fool … This, in order that the great idea shall not die …” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Crackling static filled the cruiser like asbestos down the back of his shirt.

He shuddered, shivered and snapped it off, then as quickly on.

Deputy and candidate for sheriff of Zarathustra County Hans Handel, having just returned to the squad car from a pit stop in the weeds, but where he could still hear Nina’s squawking, galloped back through the high grass, not needing another disciplinary.

“One Adam-12.”

Not gaining a reaction, Nina now played the theme music to Hawaii Five-O, loud like marshal music in Red Square.

Deputy Handel picked up.

“Nina, I know it’s late, but this is a public channel.”

Nina repeated the call.

The one Hans had heard so many times concerning a crashed lunar lander and an alien sitting on a stump drinking Boone’s Farm Strawberry Hill and singing “I am a lineman for the county.”

And each time he’d go there and find scattered cigarette butts, once an empty robins-egg blue condom package, a few scattered “Mycean bottles” [he’d been lately taking a night class in World History at the community college], the rusted DeLorean Lander, and maybe a couple of banjo finger picks and one time a ripped-out yellowed page from a Menard’s catalogue, how to build birdhouses in your spare time.

He put up an arm to shield himself from the rocks pitched up by the squad car, crossed his legs and settled the Big Chief notebook on a knee.

Step right up, he wrote. It’s the greatest thing since individually measured bread, what you’re about to read.

Not believing it himself.

But he must write, or podcast.

Publish or perish as the old Donald Duck or Daffy or some other cartoon says. Doesn’t it?

Part of my master plan of world domination. Not really.

But some of this stuff is actually pretty serious shit.

Full-spectrum planetary dominance.

It’s the very first line in the first chapter of Appoobrrgg’s Standard Planetary Manual.

You get control of the communications systems, the very first thing.

And so, since he was the first one here, apparently, evidently, he had been trying to do just that, but he hated writing, hated its guts. He didn’t have the needed arrogance or even some confidence or any ence at all really, did not know what to say to start, get going, hated his own handwriting even. It looked exactly like the scrawl of a psychotic second-grader with deep personal problems to boot.

He’d put it off for practically forever, and now he must at least fucking try as per his duty.

His name, roughly translated was Zztrrgg, and spelled phonetically: Zzztrrggofftowitz.

His friends, if he even had any anymore, called him Jam Master Zzz.

Zzz furrowed his brow and gritted his teeth and put down, by Eyewitness, as he’d seen it done. But, they are gonna want to know who really did this, and so he scribbled down below that “by Bobby Billy,” which was a little closer to the truth. The Billy’s were a local clan, and not having any real regional kin, he had made himself an honorary member of the Billy family by observing their rituals, comings and goings and whatnot.

by Bobby Billy

[Robert]

That’s a good start, he convinced himself and looked around.

The bumper stickers on the lander said “I’d Rather Be EfterWELLING,” and “My Other Spaceship Is A Mars Lander,” and “My ‘Rents Crash-landed and All I Got Was This T-shirt slash Bumper-Sticker,” which was not true, but he had stolen the sticker anyway because it made him smile.

The Billy’s, now there was a sub-culture.

He looked around, up at the stars that he knew were there and recalled the good times on Neptune, the wild night moon hopping on Saturn. He sniffed at the air and looked for the campfire.

He felt the bark on the stump with a greenish finger, then brushed his chest with just a breath of a thought of a heart attack flitting across his mind. The noon whistle and the train blew at exactly the same time. How many times that had happened and he did not know what to make of it. It always caused him to recall the Ggmmabffs back home.

He would just do this to get it over.

He’d just write, scribble, scratch out everything that came into his head with little thought to flow, continuity or any of that shit, and call it good. No matter what, as quick as he could and write fuck or fucking or fuck that every once in a while and maybe that would make it interesting as fuck and he would never have to do this again, unless he was targeted for recycling, which he supposed was a possibility.

Bird houses, he wrote, and scratched it right out like he was mad at the words.

Zztrrgg turned and scooched a little to fiddle for a second on one of the dozen or so bird houses scattered about in various stages of construction and colors, which he did for a bit while thinking about something else.

We didn’t start the fire, he wrote.

Or did we. [they]

Not we.

He wanted the fuck out of here, like people in an elevator hoping the door will open soon, hated this place and these people, did not want to convince them, control them, to colonize, to help, hinder, to cajole, cater or catheterize.

He would dutifully go home and self life insurance, play fast pitch softball and drink his drdrrrwawa like a war veteran or Bingo champion, county fair rhubarb pie grand champion coming home to hugs and handshakes, hoping they never find out the truth.

He just wanted, please dear Bbsaawaa, to leave.

Was that so much to ask?

Why?

Because he knew them.

They were not only ugly.

They were stupid.

So stupd.

So stupid.

Good night, Mom. Good Night, Dad.

Goodnight, Mrs. Calabash.

Goodnight, Mohammad (mmed?) Atta.

Goodnight, Timothy McVeigh.

Goodnight, Charles Hebdo.

Goodnight, Edward Snowden.

Goodnight, Paul McCartney.

Goodnight, Brian Epstein.

Goodnight, Julian Assange.

Goodnight, Barbara Olsen, wherever you are.

He looked around, rolled two finger picks in his palm, remembered how much fucking work it was to learn even one banjo picking tune, let the picks drop to the grass.

Israelis danced.

Miss American pie.

Wellstone dived into the deep end.

Drinking whisky [ey?] and rye.

Planes into buildings.

Pirate smile.

Beep! Beep!

It’s for you, Mr. Nixon.

That is f-ing terrible.

He knew he couldn’t do this.

He quit.

Picked up the closest bird house, canary yellow.

He started again.

He quit.

He began once more.

He quit.

At the end of the day, he wrote.

Bring something to the table. Take it to the next level (take what exactly?) It is what it is. That being said. Bigfoot, Santa Claus. Waco. [ ] . Easter Bunny, [ ], 9/11, Easter Bunny Rabbit, Oklahoma City, [ ], weapons of mass destruction, Boston, Wellstone, Gulf of Tonkin, at the end of the day. Jingle bells.

… writers writing, about writers writing, about writers. To the end of time, backwards and forwards. (What it meant he, literally, did not care, it just came into his head and it took up space.)

There’s stupid, and there’s this kind of stupid.

In Baudette, Minnesota, they believe it.

In Reno, Nevada, they believe it.

Looking down on all those yellow taxis from the ninth floor on Fifth Avenue, they believe it.

Rounding up the doggies for branding on a crisp morning in Valentine, Nebraska, they believe it.

In Cambridge, Mass. and Amarillo. In Butte, Sioux Center, and Birmingham, they believe it.

One time, years ago, when he was still in his direct-action phase, he had gone out and cut all the deer stands around here down so that on Opening Day there’s all these hunters in their orange sitting on the ground. It made him smile.

It made no sense. He knew it.

But just get it done. Then, go sit with Eeyore and paint clouds. He loved red.

But god.

Transitions and flow and characterization and all that jazz were not high priorities where he came from. They emphasized the ostentatious overuse of semi-colons and what use was that here?

He still bleeds at seventeen. The birds he knows are all so mean. It’s all right.

Zztrrgg had seen so much here over all these years and to have to write a report about all of that. It wasn’t fair.

He should have kept notes, a diary. This was too hard. He’d waited too long. He would use some big words, like in his graduation essay, that might fool ‘em, works every time, sometimes.

He looked at the sky. He loved, liked heavily, the girl-woman with the alien eyes, the little hoods in the corners. Nobody saw that little shhmkkaabbob like he did.

None of this would make any sense to anyone else. Did it matter? No, not in the least. He would finish his tour and get on with what he was really meant to do, Dmmbbwphy.

Ragtag.

He liked that word.

Well, here, he told himself.

Have at it.

He looked up again, around, down at the panoply, the menagerie, the coterie, of bird houses.

Did they really expect us to believe they lived in those? (What’s the difference between sympathy and empathy? Does anyone even care?)

It’s like the reservation housing he’d seen. Indians lived in those? With their background and history?

But people made “houses” for birds because maybe it made them feel better? About their own lives. And yes, some birds accepted, just like some Indians march in parades commemorating their military service to their conquerors.

Not that much about this place made sense. But he had accepted the mission, the job, and he could use the Ggbbdr.

Seemed like fun, an adventure, and it was, at first. But now he had grown bitter, admittedly. Maybe medicine and/or exercise would help, but he was virtually a maximum-security prisoner of inertia, a black hole closing, devolving into itself.

And really, those old men who sit in their backyards on old chairs and bang together bird houses largely do it to have anything to do. They get the kits from sons at Christmas who just want to make any connection at all with a distant father. The old men scowl, hurt their sons, put the box in the corner and then one day haul them outside to see what the hell this is all about.

And they hang them on the clothesline and then set them on the picnic table, and then, geniuses that they are, hang them in the tree.

One day the old men look out their windows, sitting at the kitchen table having their instant coffee and toast and see a bird perched on the round peg he had somehow fitted carefully into the round hole.

And he watches every morning and there are two birds now and then the youngsters are crawling over each other to tumble onto the ground.

And the old man has names for them all and pretty soon his whole yard’s filled with blue and red and yellow and green bird condominiums.

And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Ragtag.

He really should construct an original document, but he knew that all he was capable of was a parody of something already in existence. And that would have to be xxaddl enough.

There is truth in all rumors.

Somebody had said that.

Bush said later that he saw the planes coming into the buildings on TV. Right there it shows he is a liar and the whole government should be shot, or mmkwrrted.

That is justice.

The next one is coming and one has to wonder what all goes into that, the on-scene actors coached, threatened up, the site chosen, the date picked out, the theme, the goal, the follow-up, the sheriff spokesman’s wife talked to, the local newspaper, national television, radio, newspapers, all gotten into line once again, the lawyers, the judges, everything, secure. And somebody buys donuts.

What could possibly go wrong?

For qqqllwt knows what reason or how, a local newspaper blew, like a tumblin’ tumbleweed, across the grass at this time.

It made Zztrrgg smile, as he leaned to snatch it, saying to himself, “your revolution is over, the bums lost.”

He smoothed it out on his lap with his hand as best he could and read.

Pine nut farmers, 30, killed by glorious drone strike.

Jack Ryan, new movie, fights terrorists, come see it.

A photo showed a dead black bear cub by the road. The caption explained to readers that it’s mother was probably recently killed by hunters leaving the cub to understand modern transportation systems, and that it was necessary to kill the sow and its cub in order to save them.

“Norway is the happiest place, studies show.”

There have been at least 10,000 reported Bigfoot sightings, sightings of UFOs everywhere for over 70 years, and yet, each year at the appropriate anniversary, our TVs, our newspapers, our radios, tell us that Lee Harvey Oswald, James Earl Ray, Sirhan Sirhan, Osama bin Laden, Mohammed (mmad?) did it and Bugs Bunny is once again buried at sea in accordance to what we believe his wishes would have been.

Coffee cops, in a row.

I know, right?

Just keep swimming.

What we get from the greatest political and journalistic and religious and dermatological minds when we ask them how are we supposed to feed our families.

Imagine this, there is no distinction between fact and fiction, also no time, and in this grain of sand there are nine times nine billion cells, neurons and stuff like that, and if you can’t understand or see that, well then, tough, says Albus Dumbledore to Jack Sparrow and James Dean seated cross-legged at The Parthenon Beer Garden on a shiny, bright summer morning, eating grapes.

You believe that? Willing to think about it?

The best writing has pithy insights into personal struggle, psychology, unique yet universal. This won’t be that.

What we need … hmm … ccddaaft … is a We Are The World charity event, big, on TV, in Paris and Zimbabwe and New York, Bancroft and Beloit.

A huge event where we are trying to find someone, some people, to save us, to show us the light. We desperately need comedians and novelists. We have all the brain surgeons, horse doctors, dentists, dental techs and orthopedic nuclear mathematicians we need. Parents, please encourage your children to become either a comedian or a novelist. We also will need thousands, millions of plays of free public service announcements on public and commercial radio and television.

What we see that has happened is that all these people, they know who they are, we don’t exactly. All these people have planned all of these things, in some cases killed people, put lies all over the newspapers, and in the daily bulletins that are placed into cafes all over the country that show like today’s birthdays and a joke and the nursing home resident of the week, and on those giant TVs in the hotel buffet room, where people are on vacation with their kids from their shitty little reality and having the free breakfast and they’re all excited or faking that they’re excited about seeing the biggest something later in the day and on the TV these fancy liars are lying right to them about the latest something. The family doesn’t really listen closely to the fancy fucking lying men and women, but they take in the lies, into their stomach along with the biscuits and gravy and believe the lies for the rest of their lives.

And it’s not right to do that.

I read this, not sure where, but anyway … just imagine if the newspapers of America were to print the truth for ten days. The truth about poverty, and the cause of poverty, the truth about corruption, in politics and in all the branches of government, in journalism, and throughout the business world.

And this one, too.

“I think one of the things that gave them the confidence to pull off this scam was because of how easily people believed the moon landing without question despite the impossibility of it. The real time moon phone call was instant fail for public reasoning ability. They knew they had nothing to worry about however badly they pulled 9/11 off. No worries.”

It’s a vast conspiracy

[pause for laugh track]

The FBI has deemed that “conspiracy theorists” are a domestic threat.

YouTube will not play certain videos about certain themes.

What is happening?

Is the threat coming from “conspiracy theorists” or from the FBI, CIA, the government, the media, which is controlled by the government?

That is the question, it seems.

We are ruled by the conspiracy provocateurs.

Through these “events” we are being goaded, pushed, toward an end not of our choosing. And that’s just not right.

All these lies and many others, the list is familiar to us all, point to a malignancy in our society that we have only just begun to understand.

The denunciation of so-called conspiracy theorists is a cover for the lies and liars.

The people deserve the truth.

“… well, some say the Holocaust happened as we have been told, some say it was different. The part that I don’t get is that we can’t talk about it. And to even ask questions means we are something called anti-Semitic, a Holocaust denier, a Barbara Streisandphobe.

That seems, I don’t know, weird to me.

Just what if. What if the Israelis are using it for leverage, to get sympathy to develop a plan to get the United States to fight it’s wars and defeat its enemies, meanwhile getting billions and billions of dollars from the USA to develop its own infrastructure and military to build itself into a big world power.

Maybe Israel used whatever means it has to plan 9/11 with others, pull it off, cover it up because it owns or controls all the media in the USA, lots of politicians, lots of corporations, in order to have us destroy Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Iran, because they couldn’t do it themselves, yet.

Just saying.

Is that a possibility?

If it’s not, then prove it.

Let’s understand that and let’s move on.

If it’s true … well, then.

These Americans and these Israelis should be wiped from the face of Number 9 and replaced with goats.

Day After Day. Year After Year, like waves against the rocks, we get the pounding: NCIS, Rachel Maddow, Paul Harvey, O’Reilly, that whole bunch, Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, “COPS,” Tom Brokaw, Peter Jennings, that Lester guy.

Because it takes all of that to subdue humans.

[Chapter]

Got a gun rack, goat-roper-needs-love-too sticker.

— Ray Wiley Hubbard

Anyway, Z County.

Yes, it was a suspicious death.

Very suspicious.

So suspicious.

Deaths. Plural.

Deathsss.

Pfftundaal.

“I’ve always known I had the power,” said Dannie Doofus.

She sat at a long table spotted in full-color brochures for SUVs along with the other cousins.

“I could really kill myself at any moment.”

Their table pressed on one end up against one of the coffins.

Many of those at the tables wrenched around to watch two whitish dogs humping each other and a couple salesmen putting out black balloons on the cars in the lot: FUNERAL (SALE). The long black hearse by the front door sported a balloon on the antenna.

Each of the four black coffins sat in a corner, extending out into the show room like one of the new models.

’Twas also Halloween season, so some of the kids wore their costumes, as well as a couple of the salesmen and more than a few of the mourners as well as a couple of witches in the far corner kiosk waiting to get their tires rotated.

The event was being held at Door Knob Ford because it was suggested it might be a good way to network, and some of the churches and Legion and the funeral home were all still flooded.

Two Doofuses were setting up at the big front window, their drum set, amps and microphones. They used to be The Three Doofuses, but one of them died, possibly or not one of those in one of the four black caskets draped in U.S. flags and Ford floor mats.

“I got the skills, three point five seconds, I timed it with a Olympic-size stop watch. I could just be sittin’ here and then you look away and boom, I’m gone. So you should appreciate me while I’m here, ‘cause I’m sorta feelin’ it right now, with all these Door Knobs around here .”

At least, since I don’t knowww, lessaay … second grade? David, seated close to Dannie, listened to every word, his fists propping up his head. Doris popped her gum and stared into space, Deb rolled her eyes just a little, Donna sniffed in the direction of the chocolate chip cookies and popcorn in the oil change waiting area with the TV, Debra played knuckles with Debbie, their knees together, turned sideways, while Doug, Darnell, Dick, Digger, Doogie and Dusty searched for an open door.

“At any time. I’ve chosen to keep going, through some pretty rough sledding, not to say, at all, for how long, but it helps to know you can pull the plug at any moment.”

The Ford dealership was situated at the intersection of Ubermensch Street and Superman Avenue, Ubermensch being presently under construction and so you had to go around signs that said road closed, shit like that.

“Hanging, gunshot, poison, poison darts, poison apples, arrows, jumping, falling, stabbing right in the heart stomach or an eye, heart attack, poking your own Adam’s Apple, karate chop to the head, sitting in fire, drowning in oil, run your head into a wall, holding my breath, not eating lunch, and getting hit by a car or something. Those are all the ways. I should know.”

She popped the fingers out of her fists one at a time and then started over again.

“I can bring my cat back from the dead.”

Jennifer Door Knob, in her rainbowy unicorn outfit, sat down right between Dannie Doofus and David Doofus.

“Why don’t you then?” said about nine Doofus cousins at once.

“Unicow,” whispered one Doofus to another behind a hand.

“I don’t want to. I can. I just don’t want to. We got another one. It’s better than the old one. It’s imported.”

“Important?” said Doogie Doofus. “It’s a cat.”

“Im-por-ted,” said Jennifer Door Knob.

“It means not … from … around … heerre.

“God.”

“What-ever.”

“My father sent for it, had it mailed here, from somewhere, I’m not sure, from Canada, Paris, Iowa.”

It would be sort of unusual under some regional mores and customs for Jennifer Door Knob to plop right down in the middle of all the Doofus cousins, but Jennifer’s mother was a Doofus and she had many Doofus aunts and uncles and had played with the Doofus cousins her whole entire life.

“There’s no such thing as an imported cat, you stoop. You can’t mail a cat. That’s retarded. Mail a cat! Did you put a stamp on its head? Huh? Did you?

“Yes. There is.

“You wouldn’t understand.”

“I wouldn’t huh? Can you mail a horse? How about a cow? Can you mail a cow?”

“No. You would not,” she said as she swung her leg over the bench to leave.

After the men outside finished tying the black balloons to all the cars, the new cars, the hearse and the vehicles and bicycles of those in attendance at the service and smoking in the employee break room and also in attendance in the Alfred E. Door Knob Memorial oil change, tire rotation, car wash, snow tires, muffler fixin’, detailing waiting hospitality suite foyer, named after Alfred E. Door Knob, the ones at the tables swung their legs back over the bench seats to stare inside at each other and also at the women working the front desks being loud and overly friendly and useless because they wanted to have jobs.

Along with the long card tables shoved together end to end that came from the Legion, salvaged before the flood in that area of town totally took it, and the four coffins in the corners, the big room held a Huge Impressive Yellow SUV and a Brand New Gigantic Black Pickup, the images of everything bouncing off everything else, each other and back and forth in the caskets, giant windows, transportation and heavily shined steel-grey floor.

A pop like gunfire echoed around the Ford Show Room as a Mrs. Somebody fell to her knees and now crawled toward one of the coffins on her elbows and someone yelled incoming, and that kind of got everyone started and now people were crying, wailing everywhere, lying flat on their stomachs on the floor under the tables, and at three of the coffin stations men, women and children draped over them and people lay on the floor next to them, writhing and wailing.

One of the salesmen showed a customer, a young couple, The Brand New Giant Black Pickup. The wife and salesman stitched their hands together for the man to step up and climb inside. He started it up, revved the engine and turned on country music on the radio just as another salesman and also one of the front desk women literally ran to the west door to let in the color guard and the two white dogs, now sporting black balloons tied to their tails.

The people in the waiting room peeked out from behind the corner and over the privacy type padded wall barrier with cookies and bags of popcorn in their hands, glancing back at Family Feud up in the corner.

[Chapter]

Hey, mister, can you tell me where a man might find a bed.

He just grinned, shook my hand.

No, was all he said.

— The Band

I was once The Day Before Trrooglhhmp Vacation Room Spelling Champion and I suggest there are an inordinate number of ways to spell many things, depending on mood, such as Douffass, Doufas, Doufus, Doofas, Doofus, The Doofuses, The Doofasses, The Doorknobs, The Door Knobs, DoorKnob, The point being. Well, really there is no point. They have lots of names: Jake, Jeremy, Julie, Jane, John Q, Billy Bob (Robert Bob), Daisy Delores, Robb, Corncobb, Joseph W. ( Joe, they called him). And a whole lot more.

I guess I heard the Door Knobs, some, came over on The Mayberry? May Basket? Does it matter?

With rich people you don’t think about what their names sound like, they can be anything. With poorer folks it matters. If it’s bad it just makes it worse.

You think exactly about their names especially if it makes them sound ridiculous and you feel even a little bit better.

Did the Doofuses and Door Knobs interact socially?

Not usually. Never.

There wasn’t really a feud between the D’s and D’s. Like with two football teams or armies where one is just way better, you have to have a fair fight before it’s actually something or you even think about it being a thing.

Why were they at a car dealer? Well, I might have already explained that. Just the best place available, and convenient for some.

Was it a wake? Funeral? Reception?

Not sure anyone knew for sure or cared to put a exact label on it.

So, yeah, whose caskets, who’s in the caskets? Whom? Well, they don’t have name tags, that’s for sure, and I suppose we could figure it out by elimination. … Not sure nobody knows. Why? Maybe we’ll have time to get to that, just see how things work out.

What happened? Nobody knows? Or, is saying.

It’s a draw though, for certain, with the cookies, popcorn, streamers. The preacher talks, then everyone gets to ride in a new Ford to the graveyard, that’s what’s been advertised on the radio, probably the only plausible reason for the day’s turnout.

Ode To Joy now began to play in the car dealership intercom system, recently updated. And of course, The Two Doofuses were pissed. This piece is playing on the intercom to the great satisfaction of the front desk women who think they have done a great thing. But, and here’s the thing, it’s exactly what The Two Doofuses always opened with. It was their thing. Thang they always said when referencing this their opening song. They scowled, stared at the front desk women and looked around at the crowd, red-faced, embarrassed because their regulars would know what had just happened. They’d been punked by the Ford dealership front desk women.

And so, the taller of The Two set down his base, carefully, on the floor, against the huge front window and walked, calmly, calmly across the almost football-field-wide shiny black and white tile floor to the front desk.

He looked down, rubbed his head, pressed his lips together, looked up and said to the woman’s question as to would he like to speak to a sales representative?

“No, yeah, no, here’s the thing,” he said, looking at her and all around, red splotches on his neck. The woman pushed away to confer with her compatriots along the long front desk, longer probably than the friendly bank downtown’s front counter yet no one mentioned it. As he made his way back, around the trick-or-treaters, vehicles and coffins, the intercom went silent then a front desk woman made an announcement, saying “somebody’s tires have been changed and they can pick their car up in the west lot.”

Did the Doofuses and Door Knobs interact socially?

Not usually. Never.

It was actually quite a shock, quite different to be squashed together like this.

Awwkwaard is the word of the day.

There were a few Billys mixed in the bunch, like pepper.

The Billys were sort of a middle ground, a buffer, demilitarized zone where both Doofuses and Door Knobs allowed to traverse.

The Billys, like Mexicans, allowed everything to happen by their unseen labor, that you really don’t even notice, and you say, yes, I want tomatoes, Santa & Reindeer Socks, and oranges and apples, but I do not begin to wonder how they got here.

Everyone requires a story, a narrative as it were, to believe in; even if it’s not true, especially a Billy. When an uncle tells you that moose fly south for the winter because moose rhymes with goose, you believe it, as well as skunks, rabbits, raccoons, squirrels, because what is an uncle anyway?

“Underdog! To save the day!” you cry out as you play.

And that mischievous uncle tells you all about the glorious Undermoose.

“You have heard of Ancestry.com? Well, go all the way back and you will find your Pterodactyl cousins. It’s true.”

Those are the Thanksgiving moments a young Billy will encounter and either survive or not.

And what would it matter if he or she did not?

A Billy is never, ever going to do anything to right an injustice. He will be at work in the morning and mow his lawn.

It’s a law of nature.

There was this one Billy, however, kind of legendary, by the name of Rocko. Though … probably the less said about him the better.

The Billys were, I suppose, a kind of middle ground the world cannot do without, but which also, without question brings everything everywhere always inevitably to the brink of destruction.

… Jimmy Doofus stood at the end of one of the long tables, near a coffin draped like a racehorse in a banner advertising motor oil, with American flags sprouting like mushrooms from either end and all points in between.

I suppose you could call Jimmy Doofus a wallflower, but that wouldn’t cover it. I actually know a little bit about him because he shows up lots of times in the Billy zones where I often go. I’ve come to consider him kind of like a Harry Potter without the power or the friends or the broom or owl. He walks with a bit of a limp at times and sometimes carries around a small Pooh figure, and a notebook, a zipper case, black, presumably filled with treasure I suppose. He’s not fat. I think he would be good at writing or computers or maybe bowling or archery or wood shop if he had anyone to teach him, to just get him started. I’ve talked to people who know him, who have actually talked to him, and they say he’s pretty normal. He can joke around and he’s not going to take off and run if certain subjects come up. He’s just like you and me except more. He does look a little angry, not all the time. I wonder what he loves, really loves, that he can’t do without. Maybe Calvin or Hobbes, Snoopy, Hermione, or Pooh. But I don’t think so, or in fact, I don’t really know. I think he was getting close to leaving Pooh at home or at Kwik Trip where somebody would find him and take him home with them.

Ode To Joy played, with the drum set keeping pace with the base, and everyone kind of listened, then came a country song.

Whenever there is down time people start looking for board games in the corners. The front desk women had everything back there and they were really actually very nice and they came out with Bingo and took over to get it going, calling out the numbers, helping some people work their cards.

Somebody won and yelled “Yahtzee!” and then turned red and everyone laughed but they rushed over and patted her shoulders and said they had done the very same thing while shaking their head.

Well, anyway since there’s time I was gonna tell you about somebody, kind of interesting. He wasn’t somebody who we would have had to mention, and it wasn’t a position normally reserved for a Door Knob, but just because he was sitting there, we’ll pause here to say a word about Doogie Door Knob. I think he was in the Army after high school, and then I’m not sure. He was kind of different, but who isn’t, huh? I don’t know how he found out about it, but some way he got this job, kind of cool, where he just listened to the radio, lots of radios, listening for the song “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen, and he’d write it down when it played and then, I don’t know how he did the night, maybe he stayed up or they had somebody else or what, but then he’d send those numbers in and somebody got paid a certain amount depending, I guess. That’s kind of different. And then think they must have somebody for all the songs, I guess, but then how long would you want to do that? What if it was your whole life? Woah.

The minister talked to the members of the color guard next to the chocolate chip cookie jar, presumably about much of nothing, while his church ladies entourage stood nearby in their white and blue outfits, sneaking looks at the minister to see if he was sneaking looks at them.

“Hope they don’t have it crash on their heads later,” somebody heard him say as they walked past. Maybe they were talking about the white tent set up outside for people to have their blood pressure checked and then maybe come in and buy a new car.

… Zarathustra County is pretty big and kind of flat, a few rolling hills, with cows and deer stands making up the skyline, and fancy billboards for personal injury and divorce lawyers and child custody comprising the local art scene.

Back at the Doofus cousins table they were listening to Darwin tell everything he knew about pirates, in like a minute. Okay, Rain Man, “Wapner at four,” somebody said and Darwin kept going. There’s actually a lot to know about pirates, especially around here.

One table, not a long one, more round, was different than the others, with cardboard advertisements for snowblowers and power rakes, and it looked just like the tables at the cafe, with salt and pepper shakers and white coffee mugs were the bus drivers: No Drama Rus, No Drama Troy, Some Drama Steve, No Drama Jim, No Drama Don, and Drama Queen Carl.

At another table, over by the one floor fan on full blast with the red ribbons tied to it so you can tell that it’s on I don’t know how you couldn’t they were mostly talking about Bigfoot and UFOs. That’s where Jimmy Doofus was parked too now.

“At the edge of my headlights I saw something else in the road; something’s head above the lights. When I got to that point in the road I looked into the ditch and saw a small animal headed into the corn: no tail, not a raccoon, not a bear, not a fox.”

“What was it?”

“I know. Do you?”

Jimmy Doofus edged up closer, laying the Pooh doll tentatively on the table.

Another person told about actually being in the woods and being very close to a Bigfoot.

“I went up on the hill where people don’t usually go. I walked up behind it. It mind-spoke to me I think and pointed down the hill, saying “go.” And I did, but then I guess I didn’t want to go so I climbed back up the short ways I’d gone down and reached out my hand to shake. I had no idea who or what I was dealing with. I’m sure I thought it was a human. It waved its hands like, no, this can’t happen, just go. And I suppose I kept coming and then, it growled, so deep, and I saw red eyes and fangs, and I turned and left. I forgot about it for probably twenty years, just forgot it ever happened. And saw a UFO, too, driving late at night. In the distance they looked like balloons, and what I thought was the gas station there must have had a promotion that day, and when I came around the curve I saw an orange ball of light, and after, I don’t know, a couple of minutes, it just took off, not up, across, and it was gone.

“Anyway … yeah.”

Now the minister and color guard began to straighten themselves up, get in line and it looked like the main show was about to get going, prompted by “Jimmi Hendrix National Anthem” by The Doofus Brothers.

The color guard got in line and aimed their guns and pantomimed shooting at the ceiling.

And even then there were those who said to their neighbors, “Really? Seriously? In-doors?”

And then the minister, making a little joke with a finger in his ear, grabbed his place in the forefront.

Some say it’s the inevitable outcome of life in a small town.

(He began as the church ladies stood nearby swaying and clicking their fingers and humming do-wop-de-doo-wop-wop … wop.)

Some say it’s the revolution.

Some say there’s nobody, nothing, just us.

Some say we will never know.

Some say, who cares?

Some say black caskets send the wrong sort of message.

Some say black is all they had.

It’s all happened before.

Nothing ever changes.

You leave town after high school pledging yourself to greatness, to differentness, to better than thisness, and you return and you are still surprised it’s just another funeral in the show room, same ‘ol, same ‘ol. Nothing ever changes. These people will never change. You reach for a cookie in the bowl in the middle of the table and look for your kids in the pack harassing the old people guarding the popcorn in the memorial car wash foyer.

Ah-men, he said.

Ay-men, the people corrected him in response, just as the engines in the lot erupted, and the vehicles started to get in line.

[Chapter]

Calvin: I’ve decided to be more of a people person, and make more friends.

Hobbes: How come?

Calvin: I don’t get enough presents.

… Zzrrtgg slouched on the stump by his crashed ship, a freshly emptied Strawberry Hill bottle at this feet. He sang loud, not knowing if it was afternoon or midnight, “La! la-la, and I’m proud to be an American! And at least I know I’m free! …”

In his lap on his new notepad he played the latest version, “Call Of Duty, Gladio B.”

At his feet, beneath the bottle, now with a few reddish spots I believe, were his notes. They might have been a version of what you have just read or it could have been the following, I’m not sure, but I do know that it does not really matter.

I’ve just got some notes here. They don’t mean much.

Maybe think of it like a time capsule, like if centuries from now somebody shines a flashlight over here and they find this and say, oh, this is what they were like, not that it matters.

Now showing at the Century 40: Rambo I, II, VI, VII, Apollo 11, 12, 13, 14, 9/11, 9/12, 9/13, Toy Story IX, Boston Strong V, Lion King X, Dubuque Strong, Willamette Wicked, Pearl Harbor, Finding Nemo IV.

I have heard and I believe from sea to shining sea from the halls of Montezuma and Camp Ripley and Gomer Pyle and be all you can be that John Prine, Paul Simon and Bob Dylan just sometimes throw out a few words together that may sound cool that that they have no idea what they mean and leave it to us to come up with the meaning that we feel is there, but is not necessarily there, but over the years we figure it out.

See those leaves there, just now. You might have missed it, but I doubt it. The leaves know it. IT’s happening. And that requires much scratching and scurrying around. What can it be? Only one thing, really, revolution … all the leaves talking to themselves, nobody sees anything, but some are running, so others go too because there must be something, there must, but again, alas, nothing.

… saw some guys sitting in a garage on a side road down by the railroad tracks and the river, and it is totally crazy, but I got the feeling that those guys in that tiny, cramped car garage that in this small town looked liked something you might see squeezed into a tiny hole in New York City, they were sitting at this table where they always sit and tell each other over and over the news of the day, drink coffee and work on some car, that something was now in their thoughts that will never be okay and never go away.

… In New York immigration officials began deporting five young Israeli moving men who have been in federal custody since Sept. 11. Two of the deportees, Oded Elner and Amer Vavriel Marmari, landed in Tel Aviv yesterday. The others, Paul Kurzberg and his brother Sivan, and Yaron Shmuel, were expected to fly to Israel today.

He wants to be a saint. What do you want to be when you grow up? But he has already done all of these bad things. What is a saint really? He wants to do the right thing. He wants to feel good about his thoughts and actions. Hmm.

There’s really no need to travel these days, no reason. Everything is all the same. That kind of sucks.

There is some hope in old ‘60s music playing on the radio, and ‘70s music was the last, desperate death rattle of mankind.

The CIA stole the gas card. There was this older man who drove a truck for a company and one day he lost the gas card, but he didn’t. They did it, like they do all this other shit. He just knows it. How does he know it. Because he knows about all this other shit. This is just what they would do. See? To sabotage him, throw him off, take him out without drawing attention to themselves, get him in trouble, he loses his job, gets depressed and he no longer is a factor. How did they do it? How did they take the gas card from the time he used it on the pump and put it on the seat, put the gas in there and then got back in and then later somebody says where’s the gas card? It’s easy. They do shit like that every day, small town, big town, everywhere. You didn’t know that? That’s because you’re not aware of all of this other shit … man.

Just so … much … shit that I don’t care about, that I don’t … give … a … shit.

The company that owns the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire from his room onto a country music festival killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others agreed on Thursday to pay up to $800 million to settle lawsuits filed by the victims. … It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

— The New York Times

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

[Chapter]

“One thing we absolutely know, which cannot be denied, is that whatever we know or think we do, there is always vastly more to know.”

— David Icke

There were also some pirates at the wake-funeral. Like I said it’s a huuge show room.

Who?

In town we have real pirates, but only a couple of families anymore with the actual name, like John Pirate, which some pronounce pirahtay, but he doesn’t. It’s Pirate. The others, well, they could be anyone, you’d never know you were talking to one unless she chose to tell you. They could be in any strata of society, kind of assimilated, is what I heard, walked in with the rest of the crowd and nobody knew the difference.

Here they live on regular streets, regular houses, could be big, probably small, work anywhere, not on boats anymore, but they for certain knew they were Pirates. Not from Pittsburgh, more likely hailed from New England towns and before that England, Europe, actually just like most everyone else.

They are actual rebels, revolutionaries and a testament to what it takes to really, actually fight. And they are out there.

They actually weren’t thieves, not like we think of them today anyway. They were workers, sailors, fighting the rich people for a fair break and they knew that to take a ship was the baddest thing of all, so they did it.

And that’s why lots of them were hanged, right on the docks to show anyone else who wanted to fight that this is what they were facing.

Of course, that’s not taught in school and most of the people don’t know anything about it.

Hanged.

So, yeah.

Need to believe in something whether it’s true or not.

Leaves down the lane rushing toward the revolution.

Normal isn’t necessarily right, it’s just what people do most of the time.

John Pirate actually has that last one tattooed on his right shoulder.

Woah.

He’s one of the CT’s.

I can talk about them later, maybe.