[Written during the time of 9/11 and the invasion of Iraq & Afghanistan, The Truth alternates quotes and news clips from the era with the narrative, as if a radio is playing somewhere in the house.]

Chapter two

Spring bloomed with the joy of life to most, not all.

To live in America and not encounter Americans would be damn difficult, he allowed.

The postman Pete Penny grabbed handfuls of letters, slowly squeezing until they crumpled. With each bunch he pictured good people gathered around Thanksgiving tables and Fourth of July backyards.

They are not good people.

He clenched his jaw and bit his tongue without pausing.

They only care about themselves.

He touched his zipper to make sure it was up.

He crushed a letter from somebody’s pen pal in Des Moines, then scrambled to smooth it out on the table.

Along one wall of the cavernous room stood one hundred cases of "It’s What A Man’s Got To Do" Selective Service brochures, which Pete had tried to hide one afternoon by draping his rain poncho over the boxes.

In a corner a radio played Roy Orbison. Flush with the ceiling along the length of one wall a full-color poster showed male and female postal workers smiling and staring at sample packages, depicting which types of packages were considered safe and which should be held suspicious.

On the far wall hung an American flag that once flew over the Perkins restaurant at Disneyland, a gift from one of the carriers’ customers who had moved to Florida.

A hot tar smell drifted in from the city crew down the street.

In the middle of the large room, below half a dozen twirling ceiling fans on low, Pete entered the second hour …

We used to root for the Indians against the calvary, because we didn’t think it was fair in the history books that when the cavalry won it was a great victory, and when the Indians won it was a massacre.

—Dick Gregory

People ask what difference does it make what happened over thirty-five years ago . . . . For any American who was alive on that day, it will always remain a current event. It is a date forever frozen in our memories. As a 10-year-old boy I saw the world as frightening but full of promise. John F. Kennedy was the President of the United States. It meant something in a way it never has since.

—Douglas Weldon

… of his work day as the Flying Walenda sun balanced on the telephone wires.

In front of him the torn cover page of the Feb. 21, 1964—Life magazine—25 cents—was taped to the wall of his work station, Lee Harvey Oswald holding a Mannlicher-Carcano 6.6 millimeter carbine.

Next to the Life page was a hand drawing in colored pencil.

The yellowing paper, curled at the corners, showed a front yard that could have been in Saint Rose on Pete’s mail route. There was a white front porch with a white cat sitting in the window. On the porch are two wicker chairs. Two bikes are in the yard, one upright, with the kickstand down, one that sprawled on the sparse lawn. An American flag hangs limp from the corner porch post. Two glasses of lemonade sit on the steps, one empty, and the other halffull. A hand pushes against the screen door from the inside. Another hand reaches up with a cigarette lighter, setting the flag afire. The signature at the bottom of the page said "Danny McGee 1967."

Pete Penny scratched his left calf with the edge of his right shoe. He sorted the mail for his route, firing each piece into a vertical slot on the large metal table in front of him. Flick-boom, flick-boom, flick-boom, the letters hit the back of the stalls like horses being jammed into the starting gate.

Pete watched his hands working as if they weren’t his, grabbing from the large pile, flipping into the slots representing neighborhood blocks. He heard the anxious banter of the carriers building around him. Pete watched the nail of the pointer finger on his right hand dig into the tip of his nose, then return to flipping. If he had a gun right now this is where the revolution would start, he thought.

If things could just be the way they were supposed to be. . . . If he could just go do his route. Talk to the people in the sunshine, then come on back home. Click the gate closed on the picket fence on his way through, and then sit down to watch the ballgame, surrounded by ten children and his freshman sweetheart . . . . Then that would be a life …

Reporters are puppets. They simply respond to the pull of the most powerful strings.

—Lyndon Johnson

. . . Should we not begin to consider all children, everywhere, as our own?

—Howard Zinn

by Hamza Hendawi

Associated Press

Tuesday, 8 April 2003

BAGHDAD, Iraq -- A young woman’s severed head and torso and a small boy’s body were pulled Tuesday from a smoking crater carved into the earth by four U.S. bombs, so powerful they yanked orange trees from their roots. But there was no sign of the man those bombs were aimed at: Saddam Hussein.

… worth living. Shit, some people still do that. Some people don’t realize what stupid fucks they are. They’re just happy. Stay stupid and happy, thought Pete.

And then Danny McGee’s face flashed on his brain screen for an instant.

Goddamn them. All.

"Hey, Mikey! How ‘bout the rest of my bundles!" Pete twisted to shout at the college worker on the dock.

"My name is Michael." The young man stalked over to slam down a bulging bag.

"Oh." Pete turned away. "Sorry," he whispered.

Pete’s right hand felt the length of his ponytail, then itched between his shoulder blades before deigning to return to work.

Two guys across the table talked about Iraq: clean, shiny United States F-16s and B-52 knives spreading a sticky layer of blood and intestines over the sand.

Pete felt his face flush. He took one step around the table, then one back again. He slammed open the rubber band drawer and stuck his fist inside one, spreading his fingers to fit the circle, retrieving the day’s mail for Park-toJones-to-Phillip-to-Fourth and fitting the loop twice ‘round. The tight bundle got tossed to the shined cement floor into a blue bag sporting a robo-eagle profile.

Pete yanked the string on the bag taut, grabbed the one next to it, and threw them both over his shoulders. He stalked toward the big doors like Santa-who-had-justabout-had-it.

Pete’s long shadow raced him across the parking lot to his van. He unlocked the back, leaned down to tear off the annoying ragged corner of the "Free Leonard Peltier" bumper sticker, then snuffed up snot and watched his big feet walk around to the driver’s door. After sucking in his paunch to snap his seat belt he checked his mustache in the mirror and turned on the swivel fan.

"Just act normal," he said out loud.

"You playing tonight?" Pete jumped when Jack France stuck his enormous head into the passenger side.

"Oh." Pete reached for the pistol under the seat, then …

During the first Gulf War, Dick Cheney said that he saw the media as something that had to be managed. Independent journalists covering civilian casualties were assaulted and had their film seized. As a result, most Americans are unaware of the atrocities that took place there. For instance, one M1A2 Abrams tank which were impervious to small arms fire, poured 7.62 mm machine gun fire into miles of Iraqi trenches. Other tanks with plows knows as ACEs, or Armored Combat Earth movers, poured tons of sand into the trenches, burying dead, wounded and living Iraqi troops. Other vehicles with plows followed and leveled off the earth where limbs were sticking out. When asked by a seasoned combat journalist where the bodies were, the commander in charge of the operation asked rhetorically, "What bodies?"

—Christian Dewar

Ronald Reagan’s CIA director, William Colby, was once quoted as saying, "The CIA owns everyone of significance in the major media." . . . They called the program Operation Wurlitzer "because the CIA could play the press like the instrument of that name."

—Christian Dewar,

DemocraticUnderground.com

… pulled his hand up and squeezed the padded steering wheel with both hands. He threw his right arm over the passenger seat and leaned toward Jack with his answer.

"Sure. What time?"

"Seven-thirty. Be there seven. Bring your four bucks for beer. Don’t forget."

France’s head made its exit. Then his right index finger and thumb shot Pete between the eyes.

"I will kill somebody before I play softball again," Pete vowed to the rearview mirror god.

He turned to check behind, then backed out, rammed the van into gear and took off.

His stomach rumbled.

All his life Pete had listened to people more than himself. Play softball, work here, drink this, and shoot this. From Saint Rose Elementary, across the street from the postal shop, to Vietnam across the damn ocean . . . .

He was tired of people.

They always disappoint you.

"I’m not the man they think I am at home," he whispered out his open window, "no, no, no, no. I’m a rocket maa-aan."

Penny stayed in second gear, puttering past the middle school, ancient even when he had passed through a hundred years ago.

Pete’s stomach rubbed the steering wheel as he turned onto Philip Avenue.

He looked into the side mirror to adjust his wire-rims, then took his foot off the gas and his hands from the wheel.

The postal buggy coasted to a stop in the middle of the street, a hundred feet from the Fourth Street intersection. Mrs. Row bent over with her head up her gladioli. Pete stared hard enough to tell she wasn’t wearing underpants again.

The sparrows and starlings darted from tree to tree with needles in their beaks as if weaving clothes for Cinderella. The sound of the semis backing up to the sales barn muffled the eighth grade jazz band practicing "A Hard Day’s Night." …

We need regime change and we need it quick. George W. Bush does not have the right to represent the American people, if he told a lie. And he told a whopper.

I want the president impeached because he lied to the Congress of the United States.

—Scott Ritter, former U.S. marine, former U.N. weapons inspector

I helped make Mexico, especially Tampico, safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City bank boys to collect revenue in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefits of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909-1912.

—Major General Smedley Butler, USMC

Pete bit down hard on his molars and pulled the folded W2 form from his front pocket. He remembered a lighter in the glove box, unsnapped the belt and reached his full length for it.

He remembered a hooch near Phan Luong.

This oughta burn.

After testing the lighter, Pete held up the tax form and rested a corner in the flame. He watched the fire crawl toward his face. Ashes flickered out both open windows. Pete stared into the light. He pinched the far tip of the paper. The fire maneuvered to outflank his hot pointer and thumb. The edge of the orange bit him and he flicked the wisp of curled paper into the street.

"U.S. Government Form."

The ink and paper burned, shriveled and went out.

Pete watched the little pile in his mirror as he headed off around the block in first gear to arrive on the south side of Fourth. He parked, locked his door, walked to the back and threw the strap over his shoulder. He fingered Mina Cobb’s mail. Something from Schaller, Pennsylvania. Her sister. A Wal-Mart flyer. The June Sports Illustrated.

Mina was the great-great granddaughter or something of Ty Cobb, as Pete had recently learned from a feature in the Saint Rose paper.

Pete dodged her flapping flag and heard baseball on ESPN through her open screen. He folded the magazine gently and dropped her pieces into the black box, then slowly closed the lid.

Pete licked his burned fingers while walking across Mina’s lawn. He picked out Tony’s Merrill Lynch envelope. "H’lo."

Jane Row looked around. Like a veteran cow regarding a neophyte hitchhiker, her head stuck out from behind her buttocks.

A yellow ribbon was wrapped around a corner post of her porch, with a neat, gigantic bow as if put there by the first grade teacher of the year.

Pete imagined such a bow wrapped around Jane’s waist. "Hi. Mr. Speedy Delivery." She stood and put her hands …

You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.

—Epigram on CIA building, Washington, D.C.

Just before his Oval Office speech announcing war, President Bush was shown joking with the makeup assistant, pumping his fist, and exclaiming, "I feel good."

—Jerry Long

The bigger the lie, the more people will believe it.

—Adolph Hitler

… on her hips, then wiped her forehead like a tired cowhand. The sweat glistened on her arms like so much tanning lotion. A drip clung to her nose. She modeled jean shorts and a white tank top.

Her blonde hair bounced in her ponytail even while she stood still.

Pete and Jane turned their heads at the sound of Mina Cobb’s air conditioner revving, looking like two whitetails in a meadow.

Pete took a deep breath and sucked in his stomach. He felt the length of his mustache and poked at the crosspiece on his glasses.

"Beautiful morning!" Jane testified. She turned to face him. So, she wasn’t wearing a bra, either, thought Pete.

He never wears underwear, thought Jane. Interesting.

"Whatcha got?" she asked, taking a step toward him. Pete looked at the letter in his hand and saw his black coaching shoes and white socks pulled to his knees. He dragged the edge of the right shoe down his left calf, leaving the sock looking like it had just awakened.

He handed over the letter. She looked at the return address and looked up for more. Singapore, Pete knew. Her husband worked for IBM and was gone for months at a time.

"Oh, and this." He dug into his bag and pulled out a manila envelope from the Midwest Right to Life League.

"I’ve been waiting for this." She jammed the letter into her armpit and began to tear at the packet.

"Have a nice day," said Pete. A babe, even if she told on Danny.

"Uh, yeah. You-too." Jane Row walked up her steps rifling leaflets and letters. She sat on the porch swing and rested her crossed legs on the railing.

Pete stopped short of the sidewalk as a kid on a bike whooshed by.

"Hey, Coop!" Pete called. Cooper roared along, pumping, head down, then up, his eyes on a goal twenty years down the walk.

Cooper Light lived with his mother, Nancy, the former …

Karl Rove circulated a GOP memo that said the election campaign would be run on a plaftform of war. Andrew Card inadvertently disclosed that the administration would sell the war to the American public much like a pair of running shoes or a super-sized happy meal.

—Newsday

The business of America is business.

—Calvin Coolidge

. . . eventually, like it always does, the truth will emerge. And when it does, this house of cards, built of deceit, will fall.

—U.S. Senator Robert Byrd, Senate floor remarks, May 21, 2003

… wife of Danny McGee who had achieved modest underground fame among the Saint Rose disaffected by hosting a radical left website called “Sub Rosa.” Danny had left town months ago, headed for the east, after Mina Cobb or Jane Row or maybe the teacher or the reverend had called the FBI, Pete was sure.

Danny and Pete were best friends in high school, defensive ends for the ’71 district champs. After Vietnam, Pete hired on with the post office and Danny worked construction jobs and they both got married.

Pete smoothed his ponytail, pushed his glasses on the middle piece, checked his zipper, then the right temple piece, then the left, right, left. “Fuck’n shit,” he said, swearing to quit the stupid habit.

He dropped the group home mail and then his own, then circled the block, picked up the bunch for the next section, and twenty minutes later moved the van another block east for the next leg.

The next morning Pete Penny stood in front of his bathroom mirror straightening his blue tie. He licked three fingers and pasted back a gray strand and flicked his wet ponytail over his collar, dripping suds on the clean, white shirt.

His deep-set eyes and large nose accused him in the mirror. Downstairs Pete put up a forearm to keep Winston from jumping all over his clean clothes.

"Sit down, boy! There. Hey!"

Pete grabbed the dog by the collar and marched him to the back porch. He shut the door, then turned to pull the refrigerator open and grab a tomato, which he set on the counter, cut off a slice and bit it while staring out the window. In an instant he cursed and dropped the rest into the sink when a glob of seeds and juice stained the front of the shirt. Penny hurried to the bathroom, wet the spot and rubbed it with a hand towel.

He mopped his forehead with the back of his hand, and picked up the green three-ring notebook from the sink ledge, holding it between his palms. Pete had found the …

The rescue of Private Jessica Lynch, which inspired America during of the most difficult periods of the war, was not the heroic Hollywood story told by the U.S. military, but a staged operation that terrified patients and victimised the doctors who had struggled to save her life, according to Iraqi witnesses.

"What the Americans say is like the story of Sinbad the Sailor—it’s a myth," said Harith al-Houssona, who saved Private Lynch’s life after she was brought to the hospital by Iraqi military intelligence.

"I see [many] patients," said Dr. Harith, "but she was special. She’s a very simple person, a soldier, not well-educated.

But she was very, very nice, with a lovely face and blonde hair."

—Ellis Henican, Newsday

Ari Fleischer announced last week he was resigning as the Bush administration press secretary in July. Fleischer has earned a reputation as an evasive mouthpiece for the president who stays on message using ambiguous half truths, or as they are known at the Bush White House, freedom lies.

—Jon Stewart

… book in the box of Mike’s belongings sent home by the military. He read another of the poems.

BUGLE BOY BOOGIE WOOGIE BLUES

by Joseph Grogan

Old guys sitting in the bar.

Fat guys with chips on plates And shoulders

They think we should remember

Pearl Harbor

And 9-11

I don't think so

Or care

They walk past [march?]

And expect the mothers holding Young babies To stand up.

They want these young kids

Sitting on the curb

Who love everything To hate what they hate.

To die as fat And stupid As they.

Forget I say. Forget the War

Just drink your beer

March in your grandson’s backyard

Wiffle ball field

With your flags and pop guns

Let us go on, alone

Forgive them and you You killed them, too. …

“We went to war in Iraq because of chemical and biological weapons, although we can’t say we’ve actually found any yet.

". . . Maybe we should be looking in Kentucky instead.

"Or Maryland. Or Utah.

"While we’re searching for these dangerous weapons in other countries, we have eight major stockpiles right here in the United States," Craig Williams was saying yesterday from Berea, KY, which is in Madison County, a lovely part of the state where the rugged hills of Appalachia meet the rolling bluegrass.

"Williams should know. As he spoke, he was sitting six miles south of the Bluegrass Army Depot and its 523 tons of nerve-gas weaponry behind high barbed-wire. ‘I drive by it every morning on my way to work,’ he said."

—Ellis Henican, Newsday, April 16, 2003

All truth goes through three stages. First it is ridiculed. Then it is violently opposed. Finally it is accepted as self-evident.

—Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860)

… Remember Hiroshima?

Remember El Salvador?

Panama?

Iraq, Wounded Knee?

You know.

That was wrong.

Forget the War

Remember the ‘91 Twins!

And my Grandma,

Josie.

Pete paged through the folder and found another poem, written in pencil on lined notebook paper.

PEACEFUL KINGDOM by Mike Penny

My father read a book one night, about a perfect place

Where children romp and beavers chomp And where the robins race.

Now the pages curl and I must go,

And not to sit and smile

But to shoot and kill and

Seek my thrill, and Walk in single file

Oil burns from Kuwait to Saint Rose.

Burns Hot

Yellow ribbons choke a young Elm Tree.

Parents wonder where’s their boy

In a tank in the desert

I thought he was playing in the living room. …

"This will last a long time." The Patriot Act ready on command. Didn’t that all kind of happen in a big hurry—like maybe it was all set up ahead of time?

Anthrax to Democrats only? They never did find those guys. Or maybe they did.

—Joseph Grogan

I cannot tell a lie.

—George Washington

… Go check, he’s there, I’m sure.

Pete walked out the front door, down the three steps, darting looks at his shirt, in a hurry to get to his son’s funeral.

He began to sweat. The long sleeves looked formal, he figured. He had loaned his church jacket to Danny McGee for prom and it hadn’t been returned yet. The black pants he had, and the shoes. The blue tie had been his boy’s church one.

Pete passed Jane Row’s house and looked. Jane stood in the picture window with both hands on hips, wearing those red shorts and the yellow tank top with the intentional tear in the shoulder. She smiled and nodded. Pete thought he noticed pompoms behind her back. He looked again and she was gone.

The Legion had hosted a wake for Mike Penny the night before. Pete’s brothers and sisters and their families and Pete’s ex-wife and her family rented the party room for after the rosary at the funeral home. The Legion provided a free keg, since Mike was killed in combat, a Saint Rose tradition revived from the Vietnam era for the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and the ongoing presence in Chiapas and Colombia now named operation "Neighborhood Watch."

Pete stopped at the corner, in front of Mrs. Cobb’s. He dug into his pants for the pack of Marlboros. One left. He remembered the two Tylenol on the sink edge back home that he had meant to take. He lit the smoke and stood at the corner, a block from the church front steps, watching the morticians setting out the "No Parking" signs in the street like duck decoys. He wiped sweat from his forehead with the back of his hand.

The rest of the family had met at Werlitzer’s to ride in the limousine. Pete had said he could walk from his place. "I’m used to walking, I guess."

Pete jumped when he felt a sharp point in his back. He turned and saw Mina Cobb retrieving her finger. She held out her arms. He bent down so she could hug him. …

The Sydney Morning Herald

April 2, 2003

An Iraqi mother whose van was fired on by U.S. soldiers says she saw her two young daughters decapitated in the incident that also killed her son and eight other members of her family.

The children’s father, who was also in the van, said U.S. soldiers fired on them as they fled towards a checkpoint because they thought a leaflet dropped by U.S. helicopters told them to "be safe," and they believe that meant getting out of their village to Karbala.

Bakhat Hassan—who lost his daughters, aged two and five, his three-year-old son, his parents, two older brothers, their wives and two nieces aged 12 and 15, in the incident, said U.S. soldiers at an earlier checkpoint had waved them through.

"I saw the heads of my two little girls come off," Hassan’s heavily pregnant wife, Lamea, 36, said numbly.

I will never apologize for the United States of America. I don’t care what the facts are.

—George Bush Sr., talking about the accidental downing of an Iranian airliner by the U.S.S. Vincennes in which 290 civilian passengers were killed in 1998.

"… He delivered my papers for me. You bring my mail. You take good care of me."

She wore a new navy blue Tigers cap, a maroon and yellow Saint Rose Robins T-shirt, white shorts to her knees and new high top Nikes. The announcer on the radio began to announce the starting lineups. Mina turned to her porch.

Pete checked himself again, brushing at the wrinkles in the shirt and pants.

He should have put the stuff on a hanger last night, he thought, took one step back toward the house, then saw Tony DiParno scurrying up. Penny waited.

"Hey, Tony," Pete said while whisking ashes from his sleeve.

"Are we late?" asked Tony.

Pete eyed the church and saw the shiny black mourners car edging toward the front door. "No, it’s fine."

They stepped into the crosswalk together, then headed kitty-corner to Saint Rose Catholic Church.

As they reached the steps Tony draped one arm around Pete’s shoulders.

They waited on the curb for the family to crawl out of the limo.

With Tony still wrapped around his neck like an old muskrat stole, Pete shuffled up to Susan and hugged her around the waist. "Hey, hon’," he said, kissing her on top of the head. Tony let his arm drop to shake Susan’s husband’s hand.

Carrollyn walked quickly around the limo when she saw her father. She squeezed Pete, burying her face in his chest, her tears mixing with the tomato stain on Pete’s shirt.

"Oh, Kitten," hummed Pete.

Pete held them there, for one last moment a family: the dad, the mom, and the princess ballerina, with the Halloween sheriff being pulled feet first from the hearse.

Pete nodded to Susan’s husband and counted several of Mike’s friends that he didn’t know. A white van with government plates pulled up and parked diagonally across the street. …

I am not a crook.

—Richard Nixon

by Oliver Burkeman Washington

Guardian/UK

In a war where public perceptions are arguably as important as the military strategy, the U.S. army appears to have handed a huge public relations victory to those who believe the conflict in Iraq is all about oil. The 101st Airborne Division has chosen to name two of its main outposts in the desert

Forward Operating Base Exxon and Forward Operating Base Shell.

… Pete watched a sprite, tanned man with a short haircut descend the driver’s side and place a narrow hat with two hands like he was crowning himself prom king. A younger man appeared out of the front passenger’s side and another two stepped from the sides of the back seat.

The soldiers in dress uniforms and shined black shoes stood shoulder to shoulder and walked toward Pete, Susan and Carrollyn.

The church bells banged. Susan rejoined Robert and his two children. Carrollyn wrapped her arm tight around Pete’s waist. He laid his arm across her shoulders.

Three young soldiers and three of Mike’s high school classmates grabbed hold of the casket and positioned themselves for the ascension of the steps.

The young pallbearers clenched their fists and teeth, hoisting the box to waist level, eyeing the climb, counting the steps, and staring an opening into the crowd.

The family fell in behind, following Mike’s dead body headed backwards into the church, down the center aisle. The congregation stood and turned inward as at a wedding.

The priest met the casket at the foot of the altar. Two boys stood on either side of him. The priest took the dispenser from the server on his right, then sidled around the casket, billowing incense like a Native American holy man to the four directions.

Returning to his spot between the servers, the cleric raised his hands, closed his eyes and pressed downward, an isometric exercise bidding the people to sit.

Pete wiped his forehead with his sleeve. He let loose of Carrollyn's hand for a moment to run his open palm up and down his pants leg. Someone coughed, a baby cried in crescendo, a hundred memorial cards flapped and young boys grimaced at the mere few stained glass windows propped open for air. This will never be over.

Father Gregory nodded. The two ushers propped open the back wooden swinging doors with metal folding chairs—then plopped into them. They would need a quick getaway anyway in order to help stop traffic on the highway for the trip to the cemetery. …

Most Americans are not aware that the bin Laden family had invested in the first of Junior’s failed oil companies.

. . . The bin Laden family also had significant investments in Bush Senior’s Carlyle company.

. . . Informed citizens are also appalled that much of the Bush family fortune came from his grandfather Prescott’s treasonous collaboration with the Nazis after Pearl Harbor was attacked.

. . . The Bushies approached Tom Daschle about severely limiting the scope of the probe. Then they tried to defund it. What do you suppose they don’t want us to know?

After taking office and before 9/11, the Bushies quietly met with the Taliban seeking their cooperation in building a pipeline for U.S. oil including Unocal and Enron. They offered a "carpet of gold" if they cooperated and a "carpet of bombs" if they did not.

—Christian Dewar

… Father turned to the altar to begin. The boys, who had begun to squeak when they walked from sweat buildup between their thighs, disappeared out the side doors to deposit implements in the sanctuary, giggle quickly, then return solemnly to their posts at the lower rung of levels around the altar.

Each boy wore a black surplice covered in a white alb and underneath a full suit and tie, the required funeral dress for Saint Rose altar boys, even dead ones, Pete thought.

One of Mike’s friends placed Mike’s ball glove on the casket. Others tossed red, yellow and white roses from their seats. Kids always surprise you with their genius, thought Pete.

He remembered Mike riding to city rec ball games with that glove on his handlebars. He recalled rubbing oil into the pocket when it was new and wrapping the glove in postal rubber bands for a week. Years later he used Super Glue to repair it.

Pete straightened his arm on the pew behind Carrollyn, then they stood, knelt, then sat again, then repeated the route.

Pete completed the routine without thinking. He didn’t hear the priest or the sounds of the church. He walked with his son, tracing the life of a child now become legend, myth, a god of the baseball field, classroom and battlefield by virtue of an early death.

Pete delivered Mike to the bus station in Sioux City for the trip to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Later, they had been able to share the joy of accomplishment at the graduation ceremony, though Pete rode back alone.

A map of Iraq hung in Pete’s kitchen. He had taken a subscription to the Washington Post, even though the papers came in bunches, often a week late. He got hooked up to cable when Mike’s unit was called up.

For three weeks Pete heard nothing. Then something …

When the president does it, that means it is not illegal.

—Richard Nixon

Trees cause more pollution than automobiles do.

—Ronald Reagan, 1981

Facts are stupid things.

—Ronald Reagan

[a misquote of John Adams’

"Facts are stubborn things"]

… along the parent grapevine, later a paragraph in the news briefs that there may have been American casualties in southern Iraq.

The story made its way to CNN. "The Third Infantry lost three men during an all-night fire fight."

Next came the official notification from the Army, the cell phone call from Susan, followed by inquiries from brothers, sisters, grandparents and Father Gregory, who said he would take care of everything.

When they viewed the body, Mike had a mustache.

For a moment Pete was relieved. His son didn’t have a mustache. They had the wrong boy. Of course. This can’t be right. Mike Penny does not have a mustache. He doesn’t even shave. He just now learned to tie his own shoes. Make sure he wears his cap when he goes outside. This isn’t my son. Thank God. And then Pete fell, ten feet from the open casket, and wept. His knees cracked the hard floor with a popping sound that echoed and that he did not hear or feel. He crawled to the casket and pulled himself up by the rim of the open container.

Carrollyn tugged at his underarm to say it was time to stand now.

Pete looked around him and saw a forest of people. He stood. Then it was time to sit.

Father Gregory strode into the lectern.

"The air-conditioning fund will be the second collection on Sunday," he said while wiping his glasses with the sleeve of his vestments.

He thanked the Catholic Daughters for helping with the arrangements and the coming meal in the basement. "It should be cooler down there," he smiled while putting his papers in order.

He then recounted Mike’s life, the state baseball runnerup trophy, and "the duck hunting with his father he so loved." The priest smiled wanly down at Pete, who adjusted his bottom on the wood pew.

"We are proud of this son of ours who answered the call and did his duty. Who would not allow the forces of terrorism to have the last word." …

You shall know the truth, and the truth will make you odd.

—Flannery O’Connor

. . . Bush’s father pulled strings so that Junior could get into the Texas national Guard twelve days before his student deferment expired, despite a year and a half waiting list.

. . . Cheney received five deferments. When asked why he didn’t enlist he said he had "other priorities." The chief architects of this slaughter are also chickenhawks, including Wolfowitz, Perle and Bolton.

. . . Many other top GOP figures are also chickenhawks including Jeb Bush, John Ashcroft, Karl Rove, Phil Gramm, Dick Armey, Jerry Falwell, Tom Delay, Trent Lott, Newt Gingrich, Andrew Card, Antonin Scalia, Clarance Thomas.

. . . Among the screaming media heads who want war but avoided service are Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, George Will, Charles Krauthammer, Geraldo Rivera, Brit Hume, Tony Snow, Roger Ailes, and Rush Limbaugh, who got a deferment for anal cysts or an ingrown hair follicle on his bottom.

—Christian Dewar

… Like a magician, the priest produced a fresh handkerchief from the sleeve of his robes, and flapped it to unfold it, then removed his glasses, wiped his face, then the glasses, then lifted his robes with a flourish to place the cloth in his back pants pocket. He then took a short drink from his personalized water glass.

"We are pleased today to have with us representatives of the United States Army. Mike wanted that. That’s the kind of man he was," said Father Gregory.

A spasm shot along Pete’s jaw and it ached to try to open his mouth.

"And these men will tell you that those in the fighting especially do not like the fighting. They are true men of peace."

Pete stared a hole through the young priest’s high forehead.

"But. . . they will do it. . . to preserve . . . freedom. And to allow us here in Saint Rose, so far from the battlefields of Mexico, Afghanistan . . . and yes, Iraq . . . to enjoy the freedom to worship, taste the sweet lemonade and compete in the ballgames scheduled for today."

With both hands Pete grabbed the pew in front of him. He pulled up and walked down the row on the kneeler, his long arms stroking as pendulums. His head down, back slightly hunched, making him look like an emaciated Bigfoot in a suit and with a ponytail, stalking toward the middle aisle.

As he reached the end Pete stepped down and turned sideways to squeeze past the casket and lean up the worn red carpet, out of church.