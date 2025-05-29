[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Sixth in the series

[Excerpt only]

Anything seems commonplace, once explained.

— Arthur Conan Doyle

And you of tender years

Can’t know the fears

That your elders grew by

And so please help

Them with your youth

They seek the truth

Before they can die.

— CSN&Y

Foreword

This is Minnesota, the real hope of The Midwest, The Big Ten, The United States, The World, and The Milky Way.

The home of The Mall of America, candy for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the home of Cinnamon-Apple Toaster Strudel, nine types of cookies for Santa, twenties for the Tooth Fairy, World Headquarters for the Easter Bunny and Target, professional wrestling, Oatmeal Stout with a higher IQ than twenty-nine states, Ground Zero for The Free & the Brave, the place where Miracles are born, USA! USA! USA!

And here we sit, surrounded on three sides by purple mountains with bombs bursting in air and not allowed to say 9/11, Sabulous Fishing Lure, Boston, George Jetson, The Moon, George Floyd ...

... Oklahoma City, Gummy Bears, Jan. 6, Las Vegas, Orlando, Mount Rushmore, Elections, Waco, Dallas ...

... Memphis, Parkland, San Bernardino, The Beach Boys, or The Ambassador Hotel.

So many words that we cannot use to write a book, newspaper or magazine article, TV or movie script.

Talk about not allowed, there are also many double-secret probation government documents we are not allowed to see, though our great-great grandchildren might (don’t count on it).

We cannot stand close to our neighbors or go to church without getting shot. Because when we are standing close to a neighbor we might say one of the bad words and that cannot be allowed.

We wear mandatory masks while standing in line at the bank, apparently everyone a member of the same gang.

If we think we are allowed to mention any of this while seated at The Thanksgiving Adult Big Table we will be made to understand that is not the case. Next year will be different. (Jawohl)

However, at this time, the time of publication, we are still allowed to fart in the bathtub, toss enough spit wads from the sofa at the TV screen to cover it, wrap bass and walleye in the Star-Tribune and New York Times, burp in school, sleep in church, jaywalk in front of the jail, stick our fingers in our ears and hum The Big Rock Candy Mountain during the top of the hour radio news Sixty-Second Hate.

This is still America.

And we are The American People.

Chapter

Seems like day after day goes by like nothing is ever gonna change.

Just like overnight it’s like it ain’t ever gonna be the same.

— Todd Snider

“Da! ...

“It was Chreesmaz een gulag and food was real good ...”

Two men sat crammed into the cockpit compartment of a plane, a flattened Rice Krispies box on their knees between them, a deck of tattered cards splattered like rumpled shrapnel after each had slammed down their Rummy hand in victory and in defeat.

The larger one, in the pilot’s seat, continued to sing over the groans of the other, gathering his cards, biting the crumbly cigarette in his teeth, wincing against the smoke.

“... we had turkey and peestols carved out of wood.

“Mr. John Prine,” he said in conclusion.

“Da, of course,” said the other.

They wore military clothing with earflap caps made of industrial mass produced faux Eastern Eurasian marmot fur.

The larger man, who sat in the pilot’s seat but was not the pilot, scribbled with the stub of a pencil on the back side of an old bombing target map scoresheet.

“He died,” he said.

“The Corona.”

“You believe that?” said the other, glancing into the dark back compartments.

“Hov course.”

The larger man took his voice to its lowest register.

“Oh (I see). Hokay,” the other yielded.

They sat in left-center, Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota, home of the Tweens.

The faded lettering on the side of the plane, just above the snow line, read: Aire KGB, You Are Notin Kansas Anymore.

The lawn signs surrounding the aircraft, an Arkhangelsky Ar-2 World War II bomber, said: Biden-Harris; No Soliciting Please, Mpls-Ord.; Protected by ring; Our Pronouns Are ....; In Case of Fire, Please Rescue Our Two East Eurasian Brown Bears; We Stand With Ukraine; In This House We Believe — Ice Is Cold, Vodka Is Life, Tundra Is Flat, Fat Walrus Are Beautiful, Black Kalashnikovs Matter.

Sergey, the larger, had a big, irregularly formed wart attempting to separate his thick eyebrows, suggesting, perhaps previous stage experience.

Nikita, now energetically rubbing a tiny hole with his knuckles in his frosted window, was considering making a few peanut butter and herring sandwiches for Thanksgiving. First he poured to the tippy top of their Wall Drug Bicenten

The Resistance

14

nial Souvenir jelly glasses, a shot of Boone’s Farm Strawberry Hill.

They clinked cheers.

Nikita reached for the Pushkin volume on the dash, leafing through it as if he might read a poignant passage to mark the occasion.

The small space smelled like cold and smoke ... with socks on the nose, hints of fish, undertones of fart and underwear, and alcohol in the finish.

Showing about a million yellow teeth, leaning slyly away from Nikita’s vantage, Sergey pulled out an unopened Ritz box. Nikita’s eyebrows were not completely surprised.

“... anything you vant, Alice Rester-aunt,” Sergey mumbled to himself, nibbling, brushing his beard where he assumed crumbs to be, holding out the box for Nikita, pulling it back with a grin, out, back again.

With his hands full of crackers, Nikita allowed Pushkin to pass gracefully to the floor, mentioning only in passing that tomorrow is Black Friday.

“Black Saturday, Sunday,” said Sergey.

“That’s racist,” said Nikita.

“Them or me?” said Sergey. “And the uniwerse rolls her eyes.”

“That’s what you say about everything, don’t you,” Nikita snapped and cursed himself because he had vowed to himself in the middle of the night to be a good person, but still ...

“Everything is not the same, man ...”

Sergey, like a tank in a schoolyard, let the blows bounce. He sighed deep and with apparent purpose and tried to stretch his legs.

The Resistance

15

“Like a cow herd, Holsteins, perhaps,” he recited, perhaps from somewhere, “staring blandly at a boat.”

“Everything not cliché, Sergeymovich.”

“They are clichés because true, because genius.”

“That’s how you see yourself, isn’t it. Don’t you?” said Nikita like a counselor finally gaining the logical high ground.

“Don’t you.”

“In some light, yes.”

Sergey turned to gaze perceptively out his own opaque, frozen glass, and Nikita wished he’d never even brought it up, not really remembering what it was.

“You shop?” Sergey turned back.

“The specials?”

“Not really,” said Nikita, again reaching for the cards.

“What do I need? I got that baseball package.”

“Da.”

Snow began to fall in the stadium, under the moon shadows of the downtown buildings, a string of freeway lights running all around, a child’s ornament, moon child, perhaps.

Sergey sang low as he went down on the first round before Nikita even got a chance, “... the search light, in the big yard, swings ‘round with the gun, and spotlights the snowflakes like dust in the sun.”

Nikita joined in and together they groaned.

“... there’ll be music tonight, I’ll probably get homesick, I love you, good night.”

The Resistance

16

Chapter

If you tell a lie big enough, and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.

— Joseph Goebbels

“Happy Thanksgiving, Happy Thanksgiving to me?”

“Oh. Yeah, sure, best wishes to you and yours.”

They tried to bump fists with their ribbed, padded, illuminated official C.I.A. and F.B.I. Holiday Season Stakeout Gloves, both pretty much the same because the same guy had designed them both, though the one had the reindeer and the other the Charlie Brown stripes, but still very similar.

Robb Bobb, Minneapolis C.I.A. Zone Station Something-Something, and Dodd, Todd, Minneapolis F.B.I. Special Agent In Charge, Minneapolis-Saint Paul Sector Zone, both recently promoted in a Wednesday afternoon ceremony at Starbucks, sat in the top row, under The Jumbotron, with

17

C.I.A. and F.B.I. Long Range Optical Scanners pressed hard to their faces, looking down at the olive drab plane parked in left-centerfield facing the infield, “various yard signs positioned around, much as a stranded trucker might put out.”

Dodd, Todd made note of that in his “F.B.I. Memo Book,” after flipping past pages marked in coffee and ketchup stains and “Uncle Eugene,” “Terry Yeakey,” “Don Delta Pilot,” “Storm Roof Tile,” “Barbara Olsen,” “Niles Smooth Corinthian Leather,” “Aridondo Something,” “George Jetson.”

They again attempted a high five slash fist bump slash moon orbiter-lunar lander hookup, except between them lay exactly 6.0 feet of a seven-layer snow, highway salt, and ice cake, along with onion layers of oftentimes unhidden inter-agency animus and deceit, coupled with their own self-esteem and family holiday season issues, so they whiffed and (apparently) neither had the will for a third go.

Robb Bobb, who had entered the C.I.A. under the (now defunct) Person Of Small Entrance Program, and Dodd, Todd, a member of the F.B.I. Morbidly Obese Is Cool Module, since discontinued — were both thinking it and figured (so what, the other was probably thinking it, too) the other was thinking it as well because they had booth attended (albeit arriving late, leaving early) for nine consecutive Saturday mornings in the Edina High School Auditorium Planetarium Aqua-Palace the “Known Gnomes” course for intelligence officers of the westerly Midwest — that each was looking forward to tomorrow’s Black Friday off-duty gig at the Mall of America. They both had worked the event last year, also as “operative auditory posts,” (OPAPO), listening for anti-capitalist, anti-Democrat “moaning, groaning, bitching,” undertones and such among shoppers. And that was where they had each been able to

The Resistance

18

snag the sweet tricked-out caps they were wearing today, black with white Helvetica lettering, C.I.A., F.B.I., at The Disinformation-American-Nazi-Hitler Youth-Lies-Torture Store on the third level.

A dark and stormy night it wasn’t.

Not in Minnesota it was not.

With (all that was happening) happening over the world, here it was all one big happy snow globe with lightly falling flakes and a fantasy-like scene lit by Minnie & Paul with the oompa-oompa “put me in coach” walk-up music as a bare-armed Harmon Killebrew holograph or ghost, as happened every night when nobody was there, dragged to the plate a Paul Bunyan giant stick of lumber. The spellbound Robb Bobb and Dodd, Todd did the wave. The crew inside the plane did the wave. The Killer’s first swing was a double. Kirby Puckett followed with a majestic moon shot onto Third Avenue, the ball bouncing along, ringing out like a rogue sleigh bell. The snow politely filled in their tracks, the lights powered down, and the organ played Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht.

The Resistance

19

Chapter

It’s all just a play, isn’t it?

— Charles Manson, answering a question before entering courtroom

“Our troubles are over, Als Revskavinas, my friend,” said Boris as he waved to Delores, hauling in two industrial 24-pack, four-ply toilet paper packages, dragging them in the side door of The Al & Delores Revkavina Insurance Agency, LLC.

“The good stuff.”

Boris raised his glass and knocked it back.

“Reminds me of my childhood,” said Boris pointing to the dozen and more squirrel nests in the trees, visible now with the change of season.

“Squirrels,” said Al.

They sat on folding chairs in the backyard behind the office with apartments upstairs, sharing a going-away toast as the girls hurried to get things ready inside.

20

They were already late, Boris had mentioned, what is rush?

Boris bent to fetch the bottle for another round and began to explain, unsolicited, how as a young boy in Korsky, Dubromov Oblast, Turgenev Kolkhoz, Lollipop Lane, on Saturday mornings, he and his nine brothers would watch cartoons. Their favorite, hove course, was The Rocky & Bullwinkle Show, which featured the famous Russian spies, Boris & Natasha, doing their patriotic work in Frostbite Falls, Minnesota.

The ten boys would perch in rows in front of the TV with their bowls of Strawberry Moose Oats Cereal, wearing their Official Boris Badenov black coats and black Fedoras they’d scored by saving Moose Oats box tops and sending them in.

“I am inspired,” Boris said, wiping a tear, washing the remaining vodka back and forth in his glass, wearing a black coat, black pants, black shoes, black Fedora, “to follow in footsteps, brothers not so much.”

“Fearless Leader,” said Al, as another of the characters came to mind, also to pile on Boris a little because after the summer trip north it seemed like Boris and Alya were never going to leave, and knowing that Boris would have his own superior to report to when he arrived home, to try to explain the failed mission to The United States of America.

“Da, da,” said Boris, finishing his drink, dragging the back of his large, hairy hand over his mouth.

“What time eezit?” he asked Al.

“Not sure, ‘bout that time, though, I suppose.”

“Daaa,” said Boris, gazing forlornly up at the nests.

“Well, there’ll be squirrels in Victoryvich or wherever, right?”

The Resistance

21

“Oh, da, it just that ...”

Oh, brother, here we go.

Al had been expecting this, the feet dragging. All week-long Boris seemed to be on the verge of canceling their flight. And this never-ending saga would never end. Ever since Al and Delores, American anti-war activists taking a brief though perhaps well-deserved respite in Moscow after the fall of the Berlin Wall, to check out, albeit naively perhaps, the chances for a windfall fortune in newly capitalistic U.S.S.R., were recruited by Boris into the spy game, into slipping back into their revolutionary tri-cornered hats to return to Minneapolis with a plan to actually fight the dark side of America by telling the truth about American history, by providing to the American people, for once, an honest eighth-grade history lesson, a benign, perhaps boring-sounding revolution, but revolution all the same, ba-da-bum, ba-da-boom.

And thus, yadada, etc. etc., return the nation to the people.

It had not worked. Not even one little bit.

No testimony to the hard work Boris had poured into The Big Event, and despite heroic efforts by some, Rebecca, the reformed, perhaps, F.B.I. agent, The Three Guys, now in federal prison for the false flag Labradoodle Dog Park Mass Casualty Event, perhaps in part due to suspected behind-the-scenes efforts by Delores, who was rumored (by some) to have been an undercover agent for the F.B.I. all along, and (probably/certainly) no thanks to Al, who had actually put more time and effort (surprisingly, some said) into the insurance agency front, than in overthrowing the United States, which he could not deny, as he had come to begin to believe in and understand the value of small businesses to a flourishing economy.

The Resistance

22

And now the time had come for Boris and Alya to catch the plane, get out of Dodge and back to Vladivostok, a plane which by now would be waiting with its propellers twirling in a remote, almost undiscovered region of the Richfield Walmart parking lot as planned, waiting to return Boris and Alya, in ignominy, to The Homeland, to continue careers in heavyweight springboard diving, and a grey concrete-block windowless, cold basement office on Plottsky Ulitsa, with or without half-price sauna membership, depending on how the committee votes to view Boris’ efforts in U.S. of A.

Boris had recently been worrying out loud about some outstanding Narwhal racing debts and a “not prime-time Sochi” dacha time-share bill coming due, and that his partners, the semi-retired midget juggler with the Balokovsky Shrine Circus, an Uzbek long-haul camel driver who was never home, and a south Moscow babushka mafia enforcer with nine grown children living with her, would be expecting payment for the time Boris had been in la-la-la-ville with daiquiris and margaritas up ying yang, and Cheetos and SweeTarts, and Count Chocula, Oatmeal Stout and Brooger Bagel up ying yang, while Boris would actually be returning home without two Canterbury Park exacta tickets to rub together.

There was also the matter of a goat feed bill.

“So, yeah,” said Boris, who had been talking this whole time, but Al wasn’t listening, only waiting for his turn to talk and now he forgot what he wanted to say.

“I mean, it’s like hello!” said Boris.

“Eef I go back, probly I am failure, beeg fuckingk joke, Als Revskavinas.”

“Okay, well,” said Al, rising to clear the picnic table, “got to get crackin’.”

Chapter

We will not be silent. We are your bad conscience. We will not leave you alone.

— The White Rose, Leaflet No. 4

Al and Boris walked right into a tornadic cloud of feminine packing and organizing hormones, endorphins and adrenaline, suitcases wide open on the floor, clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, up ying yang.

“We’re all going!” cried out Delores, Rebecca and Alya.

“To hell with this country! ... Did I say that?” shouted Rebecca, her white-knuckle fists at her sides, blue veins bulging in her neck and across her forehead, stamping her feet to the beat of her own drum.

Boris took up a centralized position, surrounded, in the middle of the room.

“Hokay,” he said, with a big sigh.

“I guess.

“We all geeve up then?”

“Yes!” they all shouted.

“Hokay,” said Boris, “vhat veel ve do een Moscowe?” He laid on the accent as heavy as he knew how.

“Better than here!”

“Eez it?

“Eez it, my Alya?”

“You’re not even ready!” shouted Alya. “Have you packed anything!”

She sprayed him with her mouth full of Pepsodent-Mint and soft bristle brush, so-not available in her village.

“Anythith?”

Boris repeated himself calmly.

And then he roared.

“EEEZ EEETT!”

“You have a dock-a,” said Rebecca, her eyes wide with sadness and hope.

“Da-cha,” said Delores, her eyes just visible through Winston smoke.

“Da-cha. Da-cha. Dacha,” mumbled Al from over at his desk.

“Eez not that great,” said Alya, plopping, almost falling into one of the kitchen chairs by the kitchen table in the middle of the room, meant to convey simple American values and insurance to walk-in customers, her shoulders slumped, eyes downcast, yellow toothbrush in hand, dripping.

And she went on to summarize mournfully a few of the habits and proclivities of the juggler, camel driver, and babushka, their children, dogs, wehicles.

Al squeaked back his chair, headed for more coffee. To get over there he had to walk dangerously close to the edge of the silent tempest brewing in the insurance agency office.

The Resistance

25

“We have to fight repression here?” he said, rhetorically, if that is even a real word, his back turned to the group, clanking the glass pot. The looks on their faces said, what are you talking about, say what, and are you kidding me, but by the time he turned around they had become bland, expressionless, bemure slash disinterested.

“Hor geef up,” said Boris, kicking aside a few suitcases to cut a path to the kitchen table, with the red tablecloth, and the postcard of a cow, grain silo salt & pepper shakers, and “1950s” scented candle.

Taking the chair across from the slumped Alya, reaching one hand blindly back to accept one of the coffees Al was carrying as Al passed right by, Boris looked all around for a moment as if he had lost the plot.

Al sat on the edge of Delores’ desk, next to Delores, right there with another heater going. Delores moved one of the nine topless Guatemalan hula grass dancer bobbleheads because Al was about to shove it out of line with this butt.

Delores stared at the back of Al’s head. He had never done this before. Ever. Sit so casually on her desk, not worried about all the sorts of undercover F.B.I. wires and microphones and invisible ink and shit, which would, obviously, not be able to reach across the room to his desk, and she hadn’t yet decided what she thought of it.

“Da. Geef up, maybe is best,” said Boris, creepily calm, “meditate, take witamins, eat cinnamon-raisin d’etre bagels, workout, pretend, blow away, ground into Labradoodle keeble.”

“Dust in weend,” said Alya at the floor. “And the momma cries.”

“Hexactly,” said Boris.

The Resistance

26

Al had a great view of the clock on the wall and was about to say something when Boris began a story he’d heard parts of before but wasn’t listening, only concerned with his own thoughts ... the Chinese New Year of the White Rabbit, smooshed jack-o-lanterns, 21 Pilots, 10,000 Maniacs of his own life.

“All looks same,” said Boris as Rebecca sat at the table and pushed ohfer her own coffee to Boris, which he accepted seamlessly it seemed.

“Hevery day. Same. Grey. White. Black. Grey again. Cold. Same. Never change. Hwill never change. Nefer.

“Eef you go here, there, what? Same. You. You are there and you same.

“Hyou must change hyou and then things change, everything change. Eef you decide fight, look haround, heverything not same. You not lump, you revolutionary. You man.

“Also.”

He dipped one sausage finger into his cup, stirred in the industrial creamer, licked the finger clean and stuck it into the air like a politician checking the wind ... “and also help if you side has peestols, cannons, boombs.

“Lots boombs.”

He then moved to the Schmemsheviks.

“Back in 1917, real, actual revolution.

“Schmemsheviks were sub-group. Many, many sub-groups, complicated thing is revolution.

“They, Schmemsheviks, as I mention, had no chance. Nobody knew about them is why for one thing. They barely knew about themselves. No, really, is true. Snowball man in first circle. Buuuuttt,” smiled Boris, the same exact finger again pointing to the ceiling.

The Resistance

27

“Sheet,” said Alya, answering questioning faces.

“Sheet?” asked the faces anyways.

“Da. Kawashka, sheet,” said Boris.

He then went on to explain how the Schmemsheviks, with burning yearning, hearts on fire, facing impermeable odds, came up with plan.

Their agents, from the piroshki carts in Red Square, began offering kawaka, marketed as slushy pop, 23 flavors, to the officers and officials of the government, the generals, and the ruling party apparatchiks.

And the word got out into the undercurrents, spreading everywhere because water finds its way, that the elites were consuming much amount of 23 flavors of sheet every day and it energized the people. The activists became active, the comedians put their souls into their work as did the novelists and painters and playwrights. And these absolutely necessary elements of a revolution, previously lumps, spurred the revolution machinery forward, the wheels began to turn. And then everyone totally forgot about The Schmemsheviks. They disappeared from view and comments and any sniff of a history book or people’s movie film.

“So it goes.

“But.”

Boris stood and the finger stood with him, tickling the ceiling.

“Without, them, nothingk, sheet.”

“Hoookaaay, good story,” said the faces, “but what does that have to do with us?”

“Hyou hwant us to ....?”

“No, no, hov course not, quite.”

Boris cut them off before anyone said anything out loud.

The Resistance

28

“But, we are needed, actually required, is point, because you see nothingk happening, not one fuckingk thingk. If you please look out window.”

“Yu-up,” said the faces.

“Exhactly,” said Boris, “creekets.

“Where can we get peestols, cannons, tanks? Rebecca?” now asked the faces.

“Better than cannons,” said Alya, perking up a little, grabbing the coffee from Boris.

“White Rose.

“This!” she said, slamming down the mug on the table because for one thing it was cold and not much left and she would not lose out much by banging it and also for revolutionary affect.

“This here, is the American-Russian novel. We have the winds of our own totalitarian storm blowingk sideways across prairie.

“All we need is more vodka.”

Yes, and so, the looks on the faces said, wait, what? White Rose? Hwaht is that, and then the looks said, yes, they realized they’d seen something on Netfleex, screaming little judge POS, that guy, and so they looked at Alya like, yeah, no, we got it, you don’t need to ... but she did anyway, because of course she did, standing now, broad and low to the ground and burning, like a prairie fire Emma Goldman.

“In Germany. They fight with information, words, by writing.

“We could also do treeks, like Schmemsheviks, might hurry things up, maybe sheet, maybe something else. “Yeah, maybe,” said the faces.

The Resistance

29

And then Alya sat down, teeing it up for Boris, to decide if he would take his place in history.

And in his mind he said, oh, hokay.

And so they gathered up around as Boris, with help, climbed atop the red and white old 1950s American kitchen table in his winter cap, black coat, big black beard and boots, “old peasant” gloves from Kmart “worn” to the knuckles.

He stomped his feet and waved his arms and threw back his head and roared like a Siberian Bog Boar, and smoked cigars and drank coffee and vodka as he lectured and they all sat around like a scene from a glorious propaganda movie like Doctor Zhivago, or Battleship Potemkin, Argo, Pearl Harbor, Zero Dark Thirty.

Sat there, huddled close to the samovar, a warm drink in their peasant hands, keeping their hats and boots on, hearing in their minds-eye the echoes of the city snowplow scraping, listening for the revolution ... for the sound of hoof beats on the ice.

Al turned the OPEN sign on the front door around to where it said REVOLUTION.

“If not on CBS, New York Times, Comedy Central, Netflix, not happen,” Boris began again, “sad but true. Same-same, Pravda, Tass, BBC.”

He puffed on the cigar and stomped a little more around on the little table, able by genetic revolutionary grace to keep from tumbling off the cliff and catching his temple on the edge of the pile of Men Of The Tundra past issues next to Delores’ desk.

“Bad guys double-down every day,” he said thoughtfully, his buckle-down earflap faux East Eurasian Marmot cap evoking Che Hagrid.

The Resistance

30

Boris spoke on the French Resistance.

“Liberte. Equalite. Fraternite.

“Which in the Vichy became Travaille. Famille. Patrie. Work. Family. Country.

“There is difference.

“Geronimo, Thomas Paine, Hochi Minh, Stephen Biko, Sakharov, Solzhenitsyn, the Berrigans. All fought against incredible odds.

“But, my friend, was it over when Roosevelt let the Japanese bomb Pearl Harbor? Just so Ben Affleck and C.I.A. could make blockbuster summer movie to underscore the whole 9/11 theme? ... When they killed Paul McCartney so he wouldn’t write music for real JFK movie?”

He talked about how they would fight against the American Empire and bring peace to the world, money and Doritos to the poor. He pointed at Al and Delores with a twinkle in his eye to say, that is what you wanted way back when, all along, such a long time ago and now it will come to pass.

The looks he received in return said something along the lines of, yeah, that was such a long time ago, though; yeah, I guess. Boris talked a little more about strategy vs. tactics, big radios, more cigarettes and cooler hats.

Rebecca raised a clenched fist to ask should she continue to walk laps around Lake Harriet and try to pick up younger men, I will if it will help the cause, comrade, further the ...

“Maybe pump brakes,” said Boris.

“Happy Thanksgiving, almos’ forgot!” said Boris, holding out his open hands over them like a priest giving his blessing.

“Happy Thanksgiving to me?”

The Resistance

31

“Yeah, da, da,” they replied, if not with their voices, then with their eyes and glances at the window at the men picking up the garbage in a VW microbus.

Boris said they would need to close the insurance office, at least for the duration of the revolution.

“Then right back at it,” he smiled and pumped a fist to assure Al and Delores.

They would be needing this space for smoking and drinking, making lists, and also a revolutionary green-screen, deep-fake studio.

“On Thanksgiving,” he now (roared) once more, garnering looks from the men outside who probly figured the office would be closed today.

“At big table, we cannot say sheet, not really. All very tense, very formal, choreographed, stifling, dangerous, psychotic. We cannot say ... Voldemort, or 9/11, Boston, Aurora, Columbine, George Jetson, Granular Grapnel, Mel Gibson, Oklahoma Ceetee or hippopotomoose. I right?

“Not mention Dallas, Ambassador Hotel, Lorraine Motel, Coveed, Bullwinkle, moon or shut my mouth.

“And so we come to our scene, our part in history after billion billions years, maybe, who knows, long time wait that for sure, our part, we enter stage, our place in revolution. Here we cross Delaware in ice, freezingk fuckingk cold in our underwears naked.

“We wag their dog, dawg. Sound sexy? Not. Hard work. Terrible suffering, always feel like quit, no quit then win. Maybe. Or not. Always possible or not.

“Who is with me, comrades! Tovarish! Who is ready to storm Bastille to ... climb castle wall. To die in prison, to get

The Resistance

32

tortured upside-down sideways in Guantanamo! Who among you is good to go, who is on same page, who will bring something to table at end of day! ....

“I assure you. It will be time well-spent, much multi-tasking dopamine hits, ying yang, but hard work, as said. Six one, half dozen, you know drill.

“Onward! To barricades!” Boris shouted.

“Escalade ladders,” he said, “... that what meant to say.”

He looked down around him and the looks on the faces said all he needed to know.

Bounding down from the table, sticking the landing, he headed toward the door. The bell jingled as he went out, headed down the street for more vodka.

33

Notes:

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show