Cover art by Robert Carter

Available here

Share

Prologue

The wood creaked as it swayed.

The chain screeched in harmony.

Jack Robert King sat in the middle of the swing, his arms stretched wide.

On his right, Cherry furrowed her brow as Jack kicked off on each round, throwing them off-balance.

Under Jack’s left arm Johnny clutched Biggie, the pitch-black sixweek-old kitten that Johnny and Jack had picked up at the

Dyersville Humane Society. Johnny had held its wide paw up to his palm in the car and named it.

Now, the kitten leaned into Johnny’s side, purred and closed both eyes. Biggie licked his hand; Johnny petted its head.

Four ball gloves lay around the home plate area, along with a bat and two balls.

Cherry burrowed into Jack and looked up at him with star-filled,green eyes. She reached up and plucked his new white cap and pulled it low over her own brow.

Leigh balanced on the slat railing with her back to the others.

“Hear that?” she said over her shoulder. She teetered on the beam with a loose grasp of both hands. Her feet played chopsticks on the vertical runners.

1

“What, honey?” said Cherry. She slipped one flat hand under Jack’s right buttock as the sky slipped another shade.

“Is this hell?” Jack tried out loud his first sentence.

“No sweet-cheeks, it’s Iowa,” Cherry looked up at him.

Johnny put his face into the cat’s fur.

Jack kicked and swung. Inside his head he sang the Mary Tyler Moore intro song.

Leigh looked out over the cornfield toward the ball diamond lights in town — a circle landing zone for spacecraft, Jack had once reasoned out loud, she now recalled.

She could hear things. Something moved out there.

Jack meditated in his chair with his bare feet playing with the slats of the porch railing. His four-tone brown afghan splayed across his legs, the newest “Oregon Magazine,” opened face-down on his lap as if he were letting his penis read for a while.

Beside him rested the new Macintosh laptop Cherry had bought for him.

Leigh stretched her clenched fists high and began her daily litany, noting the beautiful scenes to the others as if they were blind.

“Look at the moon, that barn, that dog. It’s perfect!” she cried.

A car honked, then another. The summer season drew to a close. The swimming pool drained; girls tossed ball gloves down the basement steps, awakening high school teachers who growled in the night.

“All put there for us,” said Johnny. “None of it’s real. It’s a movie lot front. They take it down as soon as we’re gone. It turns back into Buchenwald Presbyterian Camp.”

Cherry looked at Jack as if to ask where did his son get that stuff, while Jack watched a bright star sit above the neighbor’s place. A few branches in a big tree framed the moon. The pasture was quiet. A lonely car honked from way downtown, searching for someone, some way to keep the summer from ending.

In the silence, shadows emerged from the corn and began to toss a ball around.

“This isn’t our home,” said Cherry.

“Don’t start,” said Jack. “We need to learn to enjoy things.”

“We don’t belong here. I mean, what is this?”

Cherry stretched out her arms to encompass the dark night.

2 Mike Palecek

“So much pain and mystery. This is shit,” she said dejectedly.

“Some day we go back to where we came from.”

She looked up just as a shooting star painted the sky.

“Everybody wants that.”

Two invisible geese on the creek called to each other intermittently like junior high school lovers unable to hang up the phone.

“I’m done.” Cherry settled her head on Jack’s shoulder and curled her legs, like a cat nestling in for a long winter.

The little breeze rattled the corn. The stars competed for attention.

The fireflies played in the outfield like partying roadies.

The way things have been going there will be a tomorrow. Jack pulled the paper close to his nose to write it down, in big letters so that he would be able to read it inside.

Beyond all that, not noticeable unless one listened for it, screamed a howl — or a semi truck on the highway, or the crowd cheering a home team stand-up double.

“That’s impossible!” Leigh pointed at the night sky.

“Oh, you’re so cu-ute,” Johnny touched noses with Biggie.

Jack leaned his head back and enjoyed the singsong of the chain and wood duet. In his lap he balanced the extant notes for “Looking For Bigfoot.”

The howling got louder.

“Coyotes,” moaned Cherry. “They have ‘em out here, though you’d never know it. You never see a dead coyote in the ditch. You see deer, lots of deer. Every morning ...”

Jack shushed her. No negative thoughts allowed out here, on the porch, on a perfect summer night surrounded by goodness and truth and love and Iowa.

Bats caught their breakfast; a fox mom pranced out of the den proudly with her two na.ve pups for their nightly adventure. The White-tail Family grazed along with The Holsteins in the rolling meadow just the other side of The Field of Dreams outfield corn.

Leigh watched it all, imagined it without seeing anything out there but her own indigo lawn.

What if you were the first person in the world to have a dream, she wondered.

What if one night you dreamed about flying and talking birds and snow that came down in red, green, and blue and tasted like sugar.

And the next day you tried to tell everyone.

The Progrrressive Avenger 3

Johnny giggled then screamed as Biggie got caught under his shirt.

Cherry crept her hand under Jack’s bottom toward his genitals.

Jack breathed deep and knew that nothing in the world would taste as sweet.

And nobody believed you.

Until they all started to dream, too.

And then they believed you, and they put you on their shoulders when you came to school the next morning, and the boys fought each other for their turn to play catch with your glove, and the girls all wanted to stand next to you in line.

The sound of the crack of the bat carried to the King swing from town. A skunk’s smell caught the breeze and a loud pickup passed on the gravel road, its exhaust gradually scenting the air as well.

“Hey!”

Leigh stood and held onto the post, then moved to the middle of the rail.

“Don’t you guys hear nothing!”

“You’ll fall!” Cherry shouted.

“It’s like five feet to the ground,” Jack muttered with closed eyes.

“It is not, it’s ten!” Cherry said. “Now, you watch yourself.”

“That’s not a coyote.”

Leigh dropped to the beam to sit.

Jack and Cherry both shot forward, arms stretched out.

When she did not crash, they waited for the chair and sat back hard together, cracking shoulders, grabbing the arms, nearly falling off, fighting to stay on as if the swing was Life and the porch was Death.

Johnny jumped off to go sit with his kitten on the step.

“Oh, look! Jack!”

Cherry sat up, then stood and pointed at the line of headlights on the winding dirt road.

The pairs of lights beamed, each set off from the one ahead, the stream of bright white lights wound ‘round the curve and out of sight.

“They’re backed up all the way to town!” Johnny balanced atop the porch railing, pointing toward the highway.

Jack stood up and walked forward two steps, pressing his stomach into the railing to see the road.

4 Mike Palecek

“Jack! They’re all coming out to see you, dear! They all realize you were right. You are a great writer! You found Bigfoot! You solved all the mysteries of our country!”

“I did?”

Cherry wrapped her arms around Jack’s waist and shoved her stomach into his, arching her back to make him feel her excitement at his long-fought success.

The cars kept coming while the Kings watched and waited on their big white porch with the newly painted white railing.

“I should get some coffee started,” said Cherry.

“I don’t think we have enough,” said Jack.

“Maybe I should change this shirt, though. I suppose I could read to them from my notes.”

He tried to swallow, turning back to the swing to wrestle the wind for his papers.

As the lights neared the lane for the King farm home and Field of Dreams tourist site, they speeded up and kept moving, down the road, taking the curve toward the wooden bridge.

After they had passed, Johnny said he had counted a hundred and seven.

“You didn’t count them all,” said Leigh.

“Most,” stated Johnny matter-of-factly as he went back to petting Biggie.

“Must have been a wedding,” said Cherry as she and Jack sat back on the porch swing.

“Or a funeral,” said Jack. “Don’t they have funerals at night?”

“I don’t know,” said Cherry. “I’m not from around here.”

“Wedding or a funeral,” said Jack.

“Yep,” said Cherry, settling in again up close to Jack as he stared out into the night.

“They coulda been coming to see the sign on the bat by the mailbox,” said Johnny. “My friends say you’re famous, Dad.”

“Yeah, right,” thought Jack.

“Really?”

Jack leaned back with his arm on the swing, looking up at the stars, making the swing move with his tippy-toes on the wood slat porch. All around him the stars twinkled and died and were born and shot across galaxies. Secrets whispered into the ear of the first pharaoh bounced along the ocean floor. Space junk bumped into floating anonymous astronauts, and the trail of light above the baseball field lights, a shuttle to Irania, was missed by all earthlings, except one meditating herder on a hillside southwest of Bethlehem, and a hitchhiker standing on the side of the road, pulling his white cap low in a persistent drizzle, looking for a ride out of Salem, headed toward Bakersfield.

Leigh turned around, pulled her legs over the railing and faced her parents. She pounced up to stand on the beam with her hands on her hips, staring down at them, pitiful in their cozy bundle, not caring, not willing to take a chance.

She turned her back on them and leaped from the railing, landed in the soft grass and rolled, letting her knees give to absorb the shock as she had seen done by parachutists on the Discovery Channel.

Brushing herself off, she turned again to see if they would stop her.

Leigh looked at Johnny with Biggie stuck on his head.

Jack and Cherry watched her while seated so close they might need to call the damn rescue squad to separate them.

The young girl strode ten strong giant steps to where she could see her parents’ faces, then looked back over her shoulder.

She stopped, faced them — hands on hips, chin strong, eyes focused.

“I’m going out there!” she announced.

Forward

“Let every dirty, lousy tramp arm himself with a

revolver or knife on the steps of the palace of the rich and

stab or shoot their owners as they come out. Let us kill

them without mercy, and let it be a war of extermination

and without pity.”

— Lucy Parsons

The only problem with the running of the nation was the girl who had lived.

The family lay in the road, in the gravel and dust, in their own blood.

The three sprawled in not-human poses, arms and elbows, legs sprayed out as if forced into unnatural forms by the men who made the nation.

The father and mother and brother, with their faces covered in blood, noses shoved into the black Iowa earth.

Eyes and mouths open, filled with mucus and dust and disbelief. Just as it should be.

If she had died all would be well.

All would be awesome.

The nation’s gears growled, screamed, enormous, and oiled, and cleverly meshed, showing signs of human genius.

They ran and never stopped.

But that could not go on forever, because the girl had lived and she grew stronger.

Her bones and her blood would one day become stronger even than gears and oil and grease.

They beat and they grew and they knew — because that is what bones and blood can do.

The little girl ran, at first, but only for a while.

She would turn and face her pursuers.

Then they would become afraid because they saw the green steel in her eye.

Those who ran the nation looked for her every day, all the time.

The work continued.

Every dawn of a new day in the nation dripped with immense possibility.

Oh my god! They are stealing! Those people without food or money or homes are running around stealing, money, food. Aaah! Now they are in my house! Someone help! Help, someone! Call my banker! Call my police man! Call my Congress Person!

Anonymous

“Aaah!”

A tall, skinny, white man with a ponytail flopped on his stomach.

He wore a scraggled beard and one earring.

He lay on his face and stomach in the middle of the prison factory.

Sniper’s arms and legs made an “X” on the shined concrete.

The prisoners shuffled around him, wearing green Army pants rolled to their knees because of the heat inside the huge metal building, and white T-shirts and bandanas and black boots.

Two guards nearby talked about the softball game that night against the Downtown Noon Rotary Club.

One rested an arm on the handgun at his side.

The other crossed his short, chubby arms over his chest with his chin stuck into the air.

Johnny Carson Attica sat at the end of the lunch picnic table, next to Sniper, on the floor.

“JCA” leaned over the table to eat the gyro so it would not drip on him.

“Signifying?” said JCA while chewing.

He grabbed a handful of napkins from the middle of the table and wiped his mouth.

Sniper turned his head to the side to speak.

“Ludlow Massacre, Colorado, April 20, 1914. Coal miners, their families, shot down …

JCA put up his hand. He knew the rest of the story.

“I should have assumed as much,” said JCA.

Sniper remained “in X” until morning break time ended with a loud whistle.

He pulled himself to a seated position, knees up.

JCA handed him a green apple.

“You know,” Sniper said while chewing.

“I’ll have enough to buy a radio in a couple months.”

“Eleven cents per hour,” said JCA, shaking his head.

“State prison gets sixteen, sevn’teen. They got it made.”

JCA smiled.

“One would think so, my man. One would certainly think so.”

The whistle blew again.

JCA and Sniper got up, tossed their garbage into the can, then fell in with the others walking back to the line.

They waved their hands to make a way through the air, thick with marijuana aroma.

Some convicts labored in the loading dock taking the crates and envelopes and boxes off the UPS and Fed Ex and postal trucks and vans and semis.

Others unpacked the parcels, spilling the leaves and stems onto the conveyer belts that took the product through sorting and processing and refining.

It all culminated in the packing and stuffing and sewing department, where the prisoners turned the plants into the red, white and blue pillows.

JCA and Sniper spent their days zipping around the plant on their forklifts moving the pallets to the far end of the giant yellow metal building where prisoners loaded the boxes into black SUVs for distribution and sale.

Beep-beep!

JCA scurried about the tight corners of the UNICORN plant like a water bug.

Beep-beep … beep!

His orange forklift sported a Free Leonard Peltier sticker. He wore his white hardhat backwards.

JCA and Sniper performed an intricate ballet, maneuvering, weaving around the machines and men.

Beep-beep!

Away from the prison, the little girl was now almost grown.

She stalked the nation, circled its campground in the night like an undiscovered wild animal.

Kate walked into the Quik Stop and rushed to the pens, by the gum.

At the counter she stood behind two women waving little flags in front of their faces, whispering about eye shadow, thinking about all the good done by the prison system.

Without looking, Kate opened the plastic wrapper, slicing it with a red fingernail. She measured where the one woman’s spleen might be through her thick corduroy coat.

The women giggled at each other and the clerk and moved off, out the door.

Kate stepped up, now eyeing the plastic jar by the register that asked people to donate for a holiday package for the troops.

Kate took her new red pen and drew a swastika on the white paper, unsure if the crossed Z’s were quite right. She shrugged.

The young man behind the counter watched her and said dollar forty-seven.

Kate picked up her guitar case and left.

On the walk she adjusted down her white Twins cap with blood-redlettering and straightened her black cape with another shrug.

Kate moved on with long, powerful, limping strides, back straight, eyes ahead.

When passing men and boys stopped to stare, she acted as if she did not notice.

The crowd on the curbs grew like a swarming beehive.

Soon the early winter sun would turn its back and leave snipers to their business.

A shocking fire engine horn blared somewhere down the street.

The motorcade would not be long now.

Out of the corner of her eyes she saw the spot and went for it, glad for the chance to rest her burning leg.

Kate found her perch, all planned out weeks ago after she read about the big visit.

She stopped, letting the hurried foot traffic find its path around her.

Kate sat on the curb and rubbed dirt off her favorite red tenni shoes. She leaned back against the barren round concrete planter and opened the guitar case flat on the sidewalk on one side of her, and on the other side she set her coffee, staking a steaming claim to the space.

She drew her materials from the case, setting the white page notebook and sleeve of pens on the walk.

She closed the case and set it down just so, so that across the street the people with their flags could see the “9/11 Was An Inside Job” sign in red ink and black border on white paper, and the folks behind her saw “This Machine Kills Fascists.”

With pens — red, blue, black, green, purple — now in her hands, behind her ears, in her mouth, on the sidewalk, in the street, Kate took her left hand and touched the clean white pad pressed against one bent knee aimed down the street.

She sited over the pad and began to sketch the wide street, the crowds on both sides, each leaning to get a look around the next person, the walkway over the street connecting the corporate bookstore to the city bank building.

Kate drew big, dark clouds overhead and inside the clouds, big, thick black words, around the edges of her canvas: DOOM, DESPAIR, DICKENSIAN, POVERTY, WAR, TOLSTOYAN, POVERTY, UNFAIRNESS, DOSTOYEVSKYIAN, MISERY, DECEIT.

On her side of the street she gave birth to a family standing together exchanging looks of anticipation with each other and the far end of the street and strobing police lights.

The mother, father, son, daughter appeared Neanderthal with low, deep brow ridges over the eyes like caves. They sprouted tufts of hair in unlikely places on the backs of their wrists and on their faces. Each wore either a gold or silver cross around their necks on a chain. They wore red, white and blue buttons on their white-shirted chests that said “MURDER.”

They darted nervous monkey looks all around and swayed their long arms, whispering, hissing, “murder, murder, murder.”

In their big, hairy hands they sloppily held American flags on tiny sticks.

Kate adjusted her bottom on the cool cement and curled her toes inside her shoes, staring yet harder at her paper world.

She would have said she liked her green eyes, like green lanterns: fiery gems, fiendish, inquiring — the one open and laughing, the other devilish.

She tugged at her cap and narrowed her eyes, aiming a laser down the street.

Children dashed back and forth, gaining advantage over rivals for candy tosses. There would be no candy today.

Kate had silently given herself the nickname “Avenger.”

She had considered getting a superhero tattoo on her behind, or maybe her neck.

Kate’s long hair glistened thick and black. She had a cheerleader homecoming queen face with revolutionary Russian coffee shop eyes, erotic, piercing, unbelieving.

Her black cape buttoned around her neck. She wore black half-gloves, home-fashioned, cut off at the knuckles. She wore her cap proudly. It was her dad’s, white with red “Twins” letters, adjustable.

The cover of her worn artist’s pad pictured a stick person drawing in ink, a large Bigfoot. On the first inside page was another sketch, more like a child’s doodling, of a group of three people stretched on a road with a helicopter above them and dot bullets raining from it.

A cornfield runs along the road and a stick figure little girl stands in the corn with dots of tears falling down her face. A stick figure woman runs from the far end of the corn, through the corn, toward the crying child.

Kate drew the new red pen from her mouth.

On the top of her fresh drawing she wrote VENGEANCE. Large letters, across the page, a banner headline.

She underlined it, and then again, and again.

She filled in the letters and traced them again, wider, deeper, darker.

Three black and white police cars appeared under the walkway, side by side across the street, lights flashing.

Behind them came a like phalanx of fire engines with horns blaring, honking, like inherently angry geese.

They sat for a moment beneath the walkway, where an enterprising rifle person should be sitting, aiming, squeezing off round after round, thought Kate.

But the thick glass was vacant: shatterproof likely, triple-ply, truth-resistant.

Kate filled in the scene on her pad as quickly as she could manage, switching colors in a flurry, not noticing a group that had formed behind her, blowing breath puffs, like a cattle yard in January, pawing, digging at the cement with cold feet, stuffing hands deeper into pockets, leaning hunched shoulders forward to see what the street artist was doing.

“She’s not very good,” a girl told her father, who shrugged and looked up at the new sound.

A cheer, a crescendo, a wave of voices rolling, crashing, breaking along both sides of the street.

The police cars and fire engines and horns and lights inched forward, gradually revealing a third layer, a four-wide cabal, shoulder-to- shoulder, black limousines with tiny American flags fluttering from the front quarter panels.

Kate tried to stare a laser beam into the closed, darkened windshields of the vehicles, but still they kept coming.

Kate drew, carefully, as best as she could, hurrying, sweating, needing to stop the progress of the parade.

She concocted a woman standing in the middle of the street, fists dug hard into her sides, feet wide, staring straight into the flashing lights of the oncoming motorcade parade.

A black cape fluttered from her shoulders. Her long black hair stretched out behind her likewise in the steady northwest breeze.

She showed off a Bigfoot tattoo around her belly button.

She wore a red mask over her eyes and black lipstick and rings on seven of her fingers.

She wore cherry red tennis shoes and jeans torn at the knees.

Her white, tight T-shirt pictured an American flag and in bold, thick red letters: Progrrressive Avenger.

Kate drew more slowly.

She smiled at her work.

She put another Bigfoot on the superhero’s bicep and did not notice a black and white police car pulled to the curb with lights flashing, just behind her.

Kate shot laser beams from the Avenger’s pubic area, striking down stick figure cops with badges and hats, in the street, bleeding dots and dashes.

She did not hear the police man and woman with drawn weapons moving through the crowd around her.

Kate pulled a green pen from her ear and made a laser beam shoot from The Progrrressive Avenger’s green eyes into the longest, blackest limousine, still walking forward.

The green beam penetrated the windshield and the vehicle exploded, caught afire, sending burning bodies in suits flying through the air.

“Okay, that’s enough.”

Kate did not hear the police man behind her.

The Progrrressive Avenger sent green rays into the other vehicles and they exploded.

“Hey! You come with us!”

The police man grabbed Kate under her arms and dragged her to her feet. The people gathered around cheered and clapped and pounded their feet on the sidewalk.

The police woman fell to her hands and knees to gather Kate’s scattered pad and pens and toss them into the guitar case. She closed it and brought it with her. She stood holding it next to Kate and her partner, next to the clothing store on the walk.

“You need to go to the free speech zone, ma’am,” said the policeman.

“Over by the tracks.”

He pointed toward an area a block away where Kate could see people holding signs.

“The whole country is a free speech zone, Zeke,” said Kate.

“Can I have that?” she reached for her guitar case.

“Thank you.”

She shook the case to hear the rattling of the pens inside.

“You can’t stop me from being here,” said Kate.

“Yes, we can.”

The female officer moved in and took Kate by one arm.

A television crew set up on the sidewalk as the two officers began to wrestle with Kate.

She fought them, trying to free her arms, leaning back against the brick building, letting the guitar case go.

Some walkers stopped to watch.

“Let me go!” Kate screamed.

With her right arm she slammed the woman in the throat, smashing her head against the brick building.

Directing her attention to the male officer on her left, she was able to swing with both hands.

She struck him in the face with a flurry of elbows and fists: the nose, eyes, mouth, chin.

The television reporter signaled her camera man to begin filming the fight behind them.

The woman officer pulled herself from the sidewalk and climbed onto Kate’s back.

Kate stood up and turned, slamming her rider again into the unforgiving bricks. The TV camera lights shined bright in the dusk.

The light caught Kate full in the face.

She could see on the edges the forms, shapes of a crowd, and behind it the motorcade with horns blaring, more lights flashing, flags waving.

The crowd roared its approval.

The woman cop wilted from Kate’s back.

Arms and hands from the crowd reached in toward her like ghouls.

Kate snatched up her case and charged through the mass.

The “Live At Five” broadcast showed Kate darting, dodging, stumbling, running, getting away, with her cape streaming.