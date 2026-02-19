Don’t ya know

They’re talkin’ bout a revolution?

It sounds like a whisper ...

Don’t ya know

They’re talkin’ bout a revolution.

It sounds like a whisper.

— Tracy Chapman

Not really, it actually sounds like a muted Zoom conference, the screen packed tight with squared faces, one speaking with one performing improv sign language, three eating Chipotle, four are practicing harmonica, one is wearing a blue mask, reading Vaccines For Dummies, one is performing damp yoga and wearing a Bob Marley t-shirt, one is watching a baseball game off-camera hearing from somewhere Harry Caray singing take me out to the ballgame, two tilted heads like cats staring at their own reflection in the screen thinking that face looks familiar, three gazing down, doom scrolling.

Anyway, c’mon, that’s not what we’re about, revolution.

The bums always lose anyway.

We aren’t.

But, They are.

And, They don’t whisper, They lie, They cheat, They steal.

They act.

Only in our dreams can we imagine Us having the spirit of those in a crowded Belfast bar singing, “Go on home British soldiers, go on home! Have you got no fucking homes of your own!”

As this is written, one of the most recent hits in this long-running American Dream on Broadway is Charlie Kirk, Here We Go Again. By the time you read this, it will be ancient fake history.

It’s not possible to know exactly what happened or why, but it is possible to ask questions, to indicate what We see.

There is no point in shouting see you at the barricades, unless The Barricades is the new coffee shop in Edina. It feels like wasted breath, false bravado, to invoke a quote from Fred Hampton, Che Guevara or the Berrigan Brothers, more apropos The Michelin Man, Buzz Lightyear, or Tony The Tiger, or something in this century, Just because I don’t care doesn’t mean I don’t understand. ... Ogres are like onions. The tribe has spoken. Trust the science. Build Back Better.

In any case, there may still be value in naming Them, at least claiming that We are over here in the designated protest zone, and They are over there, in hell. That We do not stand with Them ... They who have gone forward, charged onto the battlefield with canon blazing, stormed our Bastille, crossed our Delaware, pissed in our Wheaties, because they could.

There are so many examples of These revolutionaries deciding that something needed to be done — Phoenix-Program the American landscape into an intellectual/emotional Hiroshima — doing it since the Powell Memo, since late 1963, since the post-Vietnam War protest era, taking complete control of newspapers, magazines, radio, television, birthday parties, books, movies, music, the Democrat Party, for one. Charles Manson for two. Big Momma’s House for three.

While, to a large extent We have been mostly absent from the field, at least in recent days, although no one can deny the grit and heart of The Sixties, “the New York State Thruway is closed, man, can you dig it?“ Rowan & Martin’ Laugh-In, Julia Butterfly Hill sitting in a tree for freaking 738 days [‘60s-ish, actually 1997].

No, wait, that’s not entirely true.

You cannot say We lack heart or true grit. … Wolfgang Halbig.

For another example, The Nuclear Resister magazine that I have just seen for the first time in a long time, containing a long list of activists arrested during Free Palestine protests around the country and around the world. And in addition, so many people who have done time in this publication because of their struggle against the American military machine, although to try to talk to them about 9/11 or any of these other thangs is beyond useless.

Anyway ...

Of course. ... Thrift bookstores fill the main streets of every city and town, documenting the courageous people of our country, our world.

We have been trying ... Maybe We just suck at this.

Some of us can’t sing, no matter how hard we try.

It’s just that ... well, go ask Alice, I think she’ll know.

… It doesn’t seem like We are doing enough to stand up to the bad stuff about the United States. It’s all happening, but somewhere else. And no matter how many times I “Like” and “Subscribe” and “Comment” I just don’t think I’m having much of an effect.

Why doesn’t someone sporting an I Voted ! button come around with a clipboard and ask me what I think about all these goings-on. Why don’t I get a group text where we discuss and decide upon what I am seeing commented on and analyzed on YouTube channels with tons of views? Why don’t Dennis Kucinich, Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein, Ron Paul, Robert Kennedy Sr. get the same chance as Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Donald Trump?

We have come out of the time when obedience, the acceptance of discipline, intelligent courage and resolution were most important, into that more difficult time when it is a person’s duty to understand the world rather than simply fight for it. — Ernest Hemingway

Have to insert here that we are all Fallujah now. We are all Baghdad, Wounded Knee, El Salvador, Gaza, Tehran, the list goes on.

Maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but I think now we are beginning to get the idea, the idea of what it is like to be on the receiving end of American brutality, feeling the heel of the American boot in our back, understanding the game. Before, we pretty much didn’t care. It was all happening somewhere else.

This morning there was a second I.C.E. murder of a Minneapolis resident in south Minneapolis, the third shooting within a few weeks. We live in south Minneapolis, a few blocks north of the Annunciation Church shooting five months ago. I could see a helicopter sitting in the air from our backyard and military vehicles on the street that day. Would it be possible that these shootings were organic and real? Yes. Tens of thousands of Minneapolis people in the streets surely think so. Would it be possible that it is all stagecraft and spycraft, a production to provoke a violent response to “justify” a full military invasion. Yes. Some would say that’s exactly what it is. It is kind of hard to read the history books from this close up with your nose shoved flat into the pages being written in real time with heart attack pens and disappearing ink. Understanding. I’m working on it. ...

... All this stuff.

Like attacking Venezuela for absolutely no reason, supporting the slaughter in Gaza, for no reason, our government having one hell of a time telling the truth regarding the Epstein Files, the still fairly recent Covid debacle where we just rolled over because Lester Holt, Jennifer Aniston, and Big Bird said, do it. ... [I don’t wanna work, I just wanna bang on these drums all day.]

And somewhere somebody is probably holding up a cardboard sign on a freeway ramp that succinctly makes sense of Q Trump, drain the swamp, that’s fake news! truth-about-all-this-shit-comin’ down, bro, MAGA, health insurance for hunting dogs, hero, no wait ... just bombed Iran ... wait, now he’s calling the bombs back ... about how now we are perhaps getting some supposedly good data about the vote stealing by Biden and Harris in 2020, how it went from a Trump victory in the middle of the night to a frigging record number of votes for Joe Biden who was probably already dead by then, about how when Trump challenged that, released the Kraken for Christ’s sake, he went to court for forever, and was impeached nine times, and his castle got sacked by the F.B.I.

And how when people learned about the votes they decided to go to Washington, D.C. and say they were pretty sure Betsy Ross and Ben Franklin would be pissed about this. But the F.B.I. heard the whispers somehow and the whole thing turned out to just be a big Bizarro-Woodstock F.B.I. Water Buffalo Shaman Palooza.

And how Three If By Executive Order Donald Trump speaking at the rally said he would walk with the protesters to the Capitol. He didn’t. And how he had to know the whole story and didn’t say anything, and people went to prison. And he didn’t say anything. And four Capitol police officers committed suicide afterward. And he says nothing.

And how the whole thing was pre-planned, and so was he really being unjustly harassed, or was he just reciting from his side of the script, and the people who are upset about Renee Good still call it the Jan. 6 insurrection and put up a new George Floyd sign in the front yard every spring, and there is no possible way! you can make sense of this to explain to your relatives at Thanksgiving when they scream at you, waving drumsticks in both hands, mouths full of mashed potatoes and stuffing, “And I suppose we didn’t go to the moon, either?”

And so, you go to the garage to smoke with the dogs.

And they shove over for you again during COVID Thanksgiving & COVID Christmas.

And now you live in the garage.

And ... The Eighth Wonder of the World.

All those people wearing ear patches to show support for Donald Trump up there with his fake ear patch. All that was missing were identical Trump Gaza neck tattoos and naked dancing nurses.

There really is no image that sums up our story better.

Like all the convicts in the convict dining hall wearing party hats because today it’s Joey Avocado’s birthday.

Some additional Modern Day Wonders of the World:

• Barack Obama standing at the presidential podium [11:35 p.m. EDT] telling us all that Osama bin Laden has been killed and buried at sea because that’s what he would have wanted.

THE PRESIDENT: Good evening. Tonight, I can report to the American people and to the world that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al Qaeda, and a terrorist who’s responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women, and children.

It was nearly 10 years ago that a bright September day was darkened by the worst attack on the American people in our history. The images of 9/11 are seared into our national memory -- hijacked planes cutting through a cloudless September sky; the Twin Towers collapsing to the ground; black smoke billowing up from the Pentagon; the wreckage of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the actions of heroic citizens saved even more heartbreak and destruction. ...

• “... and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.

I mean, of Ukraine. ... Iraq, too.”

— George W. Bush

• “ ... after a deluded gunman assassinated President Kennedy [smirks at someone in crowd] our nation turned to Gerald Ford and a select handful of others to make sense of that madness and the conspiracy theorists can say what they will but the Warren Commission report will always have the final definitive say on this tragic matter. Why? Because Jerry Ford put his name on it, and Jerry Ford’s word was always good.”

— George H. W. Bush speaking at funeral of Gerald Ford

• “... And, on the day that Columbine happened, President Bill Clinton, the U.S. military and NATO, the people, the adults of the United States, dropped a record number of bombs on Yugoslavia, Kosovo, killing ...

BELGRADE, Yugoslavia (CNN) -- Massive explosions jolted central Belgrade early Wednesday during NATO’s overnight raids, setting a tall building ablaze. At least two cruise missiles struck the building believed to belong to Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic’s ruling Socialist Party, CNN’s Brent Sadler reported from the scene. ...

“We don’t know yet all the how’s or why’s of this tragedy. Perhaps we may never fully understand it. Saint Paul reminds us that we all see things in this life through a glass darkly, that we only partly understand what is happening. ... We do know that we must do more to reach out to our children and teach them to express their anger and to resolve their conflicts with words, not weapons. And we do know we have to do more to recognize the early warning signs that are sent before children act violently.

— President William Clinton statement to the press on Columbine, April 29, 1999

• “ ... three shots were fired at President Kennedy’s motorcade in downtown Dallas.”

— Walter Cronkite

• Mrs. Connally immediately fell over the Governor, uh, I say fell, she threw herself over the Governor ... and at that instant the second shot the third shot total but the second shot hit President Kennedy and there was no doubt there, his head ... went forward with considerable violence ...

The car never stopped, it never paused.

— Dan Rather

• Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton: which are the real ones, which are the fake. Are they dead. Are they alive. Does it matter? Does anyone have time this afternoon to go look?

• FDR talking about the day of infamy when he knew about the attack before it happened.

• We have just dropped a bomb on Japan which has more power than 20,000 tons of TNT. It was an overwhelming success. — Harry S. Truman

• The Apollo 11 astronaut press conference.

What else?

There’s a hundred and more if you let your mind go there.

In the Soviet Union they say the people knew that Pravda and Tass were fake. Probably some people did, some suspected, and the rest of the block would lock you in chicken shed, send you to Siberia with roll of eyes, push you off Orthodox Christmas Dinner adult big table if you ever suggested such a thing.

Same here.

“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”

— Karl Rove , served as senior advisor to President George W. Bush from 2000–2007 and Deputy Chief of Staff from 2004–2007.

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

— William J. Casey , CIA Director [1981]

“We lied, we cheated, we stole. It was like we had entire training courses ... it reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.”

— Mike Pompeo , CIA Director, 2017, Secretary of State 2018, Texas A&M University in April 2019, while reflecting on his time as CIA Director

This is a book.

Does writing matter? Is that revolutionary?

And, anyway ... revolutionary ... what’s the big deal. I’m actually kinda digging these new white ear buds I got for Christmas, not sure what they do, but when I pass Yuppies on the sidewalk, rather than making no eye contact, they nod. Right on.

By telling what we think is the truth about Charlie Kirk, is that gonna do it, be enough? To save this country from where it looks like it might really actually not last too much longer, except as a hologram from a Philip K. Dick novel.

Probly not, but it does. Words matter. A lot. We live our lives based in certain beliefs we hold due to what we have learned or experienced during our lives, which compel certain actions and inactions. Our opinions are not just free-floating, inert word bubbles in a cartoon strip. People live lives in poverty and die in wars because of our opinions.

We largely live our lives based in things we have read, even though much of it, in the more successful newspapers and magazines, for whatever myriad reasons, is not true. I’d like to think that the reason all United States newspapers, weekly and daily, have adopted a less-is-less format, thin and narrow, is because people are not reading them because they are not trusted. Could it possibly be that Trevor and Trudee Truman Minneapolis Yuppie with triple-wide stroller and twin mauve labradoodles named Brad don’t take the daily Minneapolis Star-Tribune anymore because every year it tells lies, about the past events, and about every new event that comes up. Maybe not. Maybe.

Kurt Vonnegut once said that writing an anti-war novel is like writing an anti-glacier novel, but you still have to do it. I think Bukowski might have said something like that with more swear words. Jimmy Breslin could have sent the whole criminal cabal to prison, Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Rice, Rove, but he didn’t.

Solzhenitsyn actually wrote those novels and moved the glacier several inches.

Sophie and Hans Scholl and their friends wrote and distributed and were beheaded later that afternoon.

Would it be better to have your hands cuffed behind your back and being shoved across the dirty Linoleum of the top floor of an abandoned jackboot factory to the opposite end of a long, drafty room to the guillotine knowing you kind of liked that last piece even though you’d like one more peek at it for commas, or would it be better to sit in a too-warm house looking out on a quiet winter neighborhood with regular foot and vehicle traffic and the mailman on her way as usual and knowing that if you ever did garner the will-power to chuck this computer into the lake weighted down with nine bags of mahogany mulch you will still never have the gumption to learn to work the saxophone [harmonica], carpentry or water painting at this late hour.

Trump’s shootings were faked.

He was totally on-board with the Kirk proceeding, which was also faked.

The reasons for both are probably many. I’m sure we could come up with a list that would be close to spot on.

Everyone around Charlie Kirk that day was part of the team. They remote-operated a device that blew out his shirt and later added the blood spot spurt in post-production before they turned the video over to the press.

They had rehearsed and all sprang into action.

Charlie took a dive down to the left, to the trap door. He was stuffed down and the mannequin pulled up. A team of large men obscured any view as the dummy on the stretcher was hauled out, one arm left dangling to show how real it was and terrifying, and sad.

Other members of the team acted as patsies in the crowd and on the roof.

Manifesto and back story were put into play, along with other significant cover, enough to hide the truth forever, as the slaughter in Gaza and the Epstein disgrace and the war in Ukraine slipped from the headlines.

— Otherworld, Mike Palecek

I’m not saying she killed her husband or knew about it or whatever. I’m saying the guy got shot three months ago and she walks out to a pyrotechnic display and then she goes, ‘We’re going to elect J.D. Vance.’ It’s weird that that’s where her head is at. It’s difficult for many people to relate to. It’s not relatable. For people who talked about how Hollywood isn’t relatable and Hollywood is out of touch, this looks a lot like Hollywood to most people. And to go out through a stream of fireworks and sparklers and stand there in a glittering pants suit and talk about electing J.D. Vance three months after your husband was killed, many people feel that there is something off about that.

… I know people who have lost dogs and cats who couldn’t do this in the time frame that she has done it.

— Tim Dillon

Well, it’s really quite remarkable if you think about it because we’re watching in real time in America the fabrication of history, the rewriting of history, the fabrication of false folklore happening in real time, which is the first draft of a fake history. ...

They’re doing it right now with their boy Charlie Kirk. You know, suddenly this person has become like an empty vessel into which they can pour all of the cliches in popular culture about martyred leaders, you know, people who stood for something and who got cut down in their prime. ...

It’s both comedic and contemptible. How much disdain they have for your intelligence that they could actually just inflate this false icon and fly Charlie Kirk like a blimp over a stadium and expect you to think that there’s anything inside of that blimp except hot air. And now he’s got a holiday. The man’s got a holiday. He’s the new MLK, right? ...

And he comes complete with his own assassination conspiracy theories. It’s the perfect media product. That traveling circus that Charlie Kirk was a part of has turned into a Las Vegas residency show now starring Candace Owens and Erica Kirk and an assortment of random supporting players. Just wait. Eventually, there’s probably going to be a musical about it.

... But you’re sitting here engrossed in the drama of whether or not Candace Owens, the millionaire, is going to get to the bottom of who killed Charlie Kirk, the millionaire, right? ....

I’m telling you, Candace Owens does not believe a single word that she says. Neither does Erica Kirk. And this whole who-done-it movie, this whole who-done-it drama series is being produced just so that you can busy yourself with that when you actually have much more urgent and much more important crises of your own that you should be dealing with. ...

Watch. I know some of you are going to come in the comment section talking about your own conspiracy theories to argue about, you know the whatever the angle of the bullet and so forth. You won’t be able to restrain yourself to argue about this completely irrelevant and unrelated to your own life scripted performance piece. ...

And look, I’m not saying that I know who was responsible for the killing of Charlie Kirk, or what other characters might have been involved behind the scenes. I don’t know.

But what I am saying is that there is no reason whatsoever why you should care.

Literally none of the people who are performing this drama right now care. Believe me, why should you care? They don’t care. Like I said, they have already gone full throttle in actually erasing the reality of the person himself and replacing the reality of the person himself with a myth. ...

Justice for Charlie.

So you want to be on the side of justice.

This is how they’re playing you. You want to be on the side of justice. So that means that you have to be on the side of Kirk ... [excerpted]

— Shahid Bolsen / [YouTube transcript excerpt]

Truth does not fear investigation. — Alexander Berkman

There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks when decades happen. — Vladimir Lenin

Revolution is not an event; it is a process of awakening. — Amir Rahim

Every revolution was first a thought in one man’s mind. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. — John F. Kennedy

Good ol’ shoe, good ol’ shoe ...

. — Wag the Dog

Charlie Kirk is alive because the dogged story surrounding the alleged shooter put out by the F.B.I. and the Trump administration does not hunt.

Charlie Kirk is alive because there was no autopsy.

Charlie Kirk is alive because they won’t tell where he is buried.

Charlie Kirk is alive because of the meet you in Valhalla statement by Kash Patel.

Charlie Kirk is alive because they paved over the site immediately.

Charlie Kirk is alive because of the actions of those around him, hand signals, passing off, taking down cameras, pep rally/Olympics closing ceremony funeral.

Charlie Kirk is alive because the cops and ambulance did not show up to his murder.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Ignorance = Slavery.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Bobby Kennedy was shot from behind his right ear.

Charlie Kirk is alive because planes cannot fly through steel.

Charlie Kirk is alive because there is no luggage, plane parts or bodies in that hole.

Charlie Kirk is alive because the PCR test was phony and they knew it.

Charlie Kirk is alive because we all have seen the video of the Apollo 11 astronaut press conference.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Timothy McVeigh is alive.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Christa McAuliffe is alive.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Jeffrey Epstein is alive.

Charlie Kirk is alive because there was a swimming pool at Auschwitz.

Fuck Albania.

Fuck I.C.E.

Fuck YouTube and Wikipedia and AI censors.

Cue the sun. This is a drill! Everyone Must Check In. Never Forget. Boston Strong. … hope it don’t fall on their heads … I’m just a patsy … the beagle has landed … etc. etc. etc.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Barbara Olson is alive.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Pretti Good ... hmm.

Charlie Kirk is alive because George Floyd is alive.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Woody is alive.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Assange & Snowden are as legitimately heroes as Woodward & Bernstein.

Charlie Kirk is alive because burning children alive at Waco was the only way that we, the FBI, and Janet Reno could truly show that our main concern was for the children.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Margaret Cottle is alive.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Ashli Babbitt is alive.

Charlie Kirk is alive because the Gulf of Tonkin lie by Lyndon Johnson killed about 560,000 American young men, and about two million Vietnamese people.

Charlie Kirk is alive because the George W. Bush WMD lie cost about one million lives in Iraq. The world record for counting to one million is 89 days, spending 16 hours per day on the task. And his avocation these days is to paint pictures of the young people he sent to die, for no reason, and because we all saw on national TV the screen shot of the Bush family in a back room waiting for the Florida fake vote to come in, with knowing looks on their faces, knowing far more about America, how it works, than any of us will ever know in our lifetime, as they waited for Florida to be stolen in their name, so that 9/11 could happen, so that 3,000 Americans could be sacrificed, so that Iraq and Afghanistan could be invaded, so that people who do not matter would die, so that people who do matter could make money.

Charlie Kirk is alive because Damar Hamlin is dead, because Scott Enyart never got his film back from the FBI, because John F. Kennedy's brain is missing, David Hogg got caught practicing his lines, and his father is FBI, because Stephen Paddock got 23 guns up to the 32nd floor without anyone noticing, a Guinness World Record, because Nikolas Cruz took a fucking Uber to Parkland, apparently in full tactical gear, because there were shots heard in Columbine school long after Harris and Klebold supposedly committed suicide, because the CCTV on Epstein's tier, at the Pentagon on 9/11, in Sandy Hook School, at MIT where Sean Collier was killed, on the Murrah Building in Oklahoma City — were not working — because Vicki Weaver was shot in the face in her home holding her baby, and Lon Horiuchi walks around free.

Charlie Kirk is alive because this list goes on for about as long as you take time to stop and think about it.

... “the number of confirmed Covid cases in Rhode Island jumps to 33,” ... “33 Covid-19 cases in Louisiana” ... “yesterday we had 22 cases, now it’s up 11, so that’s 33 [Gov. Andrew Cuomo]” ... “today we have 33 confirmed positive cases in Arkansas” ... “as of today we have 33 confirmed cases with Boston residents” ... “as of today we have 33 Pennsylvanians who have tested positive for Covid-19” ... “Minnesota reports 33 new Covid-19 deaths ... “

“… 33 stitches in his leg” … “in 33 hours, we have made historic progress for Charlie” …

You can’t make this shit up, but clearly, someone is.

... 99 red Chinese luftballons over Montana ... UFOs for weeks over New Jersey ... Roswell: it’s a weather balloon ... Government says it knows as much about Bigfoot as Sergeant Schultz does, despite thousands of reported sightings over decades ... Edward Dowd: the second half of 2021, during Covid vaccine mandates and boosters, saw 61,000 excess U.S. millennial deaths, worse than the Vietnam War, which killed 58,000 U.S. troops ... Chemtrails finally explained, by undercover reporter, not someone telling the truth out in the open. [James O’Keefe]

Say their names. Cathy O’Brien. Kevin Annett. Anneke Lucas. Ronald Bernard.

Say his name: Reiner Fuellmich.

… President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, in the Epstein Files … Jeffrey Epstein, working for the Mossad, for the CIA, within and through and for the elite, conspiring to control the world for their own pleasure by controlling world leaders and hurting many in the process …

AND I SUPPOSE WE NEVER WENT TO THE ... !

It really does go on forever, an insanely long list, and it’s got to stop.

Charlie Kirk is alive because this is extremely dangerous for our democracy, we are all exhausted, and we are getting to the end of this, and either They are going to smash Our noses flat into the mud, the blood and the beer, once and for all, or this is The realrevolution, televised, printed, broadcast, filmed, shared, re-stacked, Zoomed, and They are all going to prison.

We The People still have our shot.

The bums bat last.

2 + 2 = 4.

Don’t worry, about a thing, cause every little thing, gonna be all right.