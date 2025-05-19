[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com ]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Third in the series

The Man in the High Cassock

by Mike Palecek

And I pray,

Oh my God do I pray,

I pray every single day,

For a revolution.

— Jesus

Even if I were fully vaccinated, I would admire the unvaccinated for standing up to the greatest pressure I have ever seen, including from spouses, parents, children, friends, colleagues, and doctors.

People who have been capable of such personality, courage, and such critical ability undoubtedly embody the best of humanity.

They are found everywhere, in all ages, levels of education, countries, and opinions.

They are of a particular kind; these are the soldiers that any army of light wishes to have in its ranks.

They are the parents that every child wishes to have and the children that every parent dreams of having.

They are beings above the average of their societies; they are the essence of the peoples who have built all cultures and conquered horizons.

They are there, by your side, they seem normal, but they are superheroes.

They did what others could not do; they were the tree that withstood the hurricane of insults, discrimination, and social exclusion.

And they did it because they thought they were alone and believed they were alone.

Excluded from their families’ Christmas tables, they have never seen anything so cruel.

They lost their jobs, let their careers sink, and had no more money… but they didn’t care.

They suffered immeasurable discrimination, denunciations, betrayals, and humiliation… but they continued.

Never before in humanity has there been such a casting; we now know who the resisters are on planet Earth.

Women, men, old, young, rich, poor, of all races and all religions, the unvaccinated, the chosen ones of the invisible ark, the only ones who managed to resist when everything fell apart. Collapsed.

You’ve passed an unimaginable test that many of the toughest marines, commandos, green berets, astronauts, and geniuses couldn’t pass.

You are made of the stuff of the greatest that ever lived, those heroes born among ordinary men who shine in the dark.”

— French General Christian Blanchon

Chapter One

When someone steals another’s clothes, we call them a thief. Should we not give the same name to one who could clothe the naked and does not? The bread in your cupboard belongs to the hungry; the coat hanging unused in your closet belongs to the one who needs it; the shoes rotting in your closet belong to the one who has no shoes; the money which you hoard up belongs to the poor.

— Basil the Great

Minneapolis, Minnesota, circa 2022

AS I looked out at their sea of faces I tried so hard to be as they say in the moment, the now, feeling my hands gripping so hard, sending my fear deep into the wood, still trying to figure out what I’m s’posed to say about casting demons into pigs and sending them over a cliff, how to relate that to a beautiful Minnesota morning. Maybe bad coffee? Bad batch of Utepils Ewald?

“Good morning!

“Buenos dias!”

I shouted and knew at once it was too much. Well, I was nervous. I knew it. Now everyone did.

Looking up I saw that I had raised up my hands way over my head with the screamed greeting in my old manner.

Now what to do with them.

I spread my palms, fingers wide and did jazz hands for who could possibly know what reason.

Finding I was again gripping the lectern as if it were a life raft, I breathed, in, out. Remember to breathe someone had advised along the way.

Everything happened at once, in the so-called blink of an eye, enough time to make a universe but not a good apple pie, while for me time had slowed in danger of stopping, the crash victim, the one in the prow watching the iceberg grow.

Seeing clearly, and recording, and feeling all emotion, their smiling eyes, or frowning, bored, yawning, distracted. I forced myself to stand there, in my rainbow vestments, my white hair in a new top-knot, bumped, pouf hairstyle, whatever the fuck you call it, as had been suggested ... just observing.

The choir wore camo. Everyone was standing and hopping, up and down, up and down, like Zulu warriors or Scots-Irish dancers or young folks at a concert trying to see from way back. You see it everywhere these days, in line at Patisserie on 46th waiting for the daily Pecan Cinnamon Pull-Apart with Draft Latte & Oat Milk, the bus stop, even see people driving their cars, alone, wearing a mask, hopping in their seats, the new universal signal that one is a real American, going with the flow, fighting the right.

The ushers still had their yellow ribbon pins on their threadbare best Sunday brown suits.

the Man In The HighCassock

12

All of us wore masks, blue, white, black. Even Saint Joseph and Mary, covering the side exits like bandits.

I waited until they finished bouncing.

Each person in the congregation, in the blonde wood pews matching the lectern in style and age, sat on a worn green sticker that read, Six Feet, Let’s Stay Apart So We Can Stay Together. Amen.

“Good morning!

“Buenos dias!”

Came their muffled response like the echo from the canyon.

This was my first time up here in quite a long time. At that moment I decided that as the saying goes, slow is smooth and smooth is fast. I was going to proceed deliberately and either enjoy the moment or make myself burn and suffer slowly as I must assuredly deserve, dontcha know.

Having decided last night to go with a Cool Hand Luke reference for some perhaps not quite obvious reasons, I now considered it might be a little too dated.

And so, I stalled, pausing to fetch without looking the water glass I knew was there. I looked around again and I drank, still a bit thirsty actually, after the morning walk to call in the Greek gods endorphin and dopamine and serotonin for intervention.

And still I had not yet begun to talk.

Fight or flight. I couldn’t fight them, there were too many and I too few. I could run. Where would I go. What would I eat. What would I do all day long running. Who would I be. That whole thought took up probably less than a microsecond and I didn’t even know I was thinking all of that, I was just scared.

the Man In The HighCassock

13

“Good morning.”

I said quietly, my head down, like a teenager at the breakfast table after getting in at three in the morning and everyone knows it. The atoms and molecules of my sweaty palms were now one, synthesized with the whits and iotas of the wood.

“What we have here,” I said, raising my head.

“Is a failure to commun’cate.”

I meant so many layered, nuanced, deep, so clever things by that, and I hoped they got it. And what I should have hoped is that I could pull my head out of my ass and just talk to them. But instead I grinned wide inside my mask wanting it to show in my eyes, a hint, to help them along.

“Shock and Awe!”

Again I shouted because it was in the script and pounded the wood with a fist, pleased to hear a communal gasp and the cooperative bump of many butts on the boards because people had actually jumped in their rock-hard seats.

“That is the word of God, my friends.

“The sermon on the mount. We are so surprised to learn that blessed are the peacemakers, powerful are the meek and the needy ....”

And I went on from there for a while along that path, who knows what I said, if I said anything about pigs, until trending back over to my communication theme and the gist, the heart and soul of what I wanted to say.

“We are mindful of the tragedy that has befallen our sister parish, Saints Goman Kaiser Pierre & Swanson. We keep them always in our prayers, and reach out with whatever assistance we are able in this hour of need.

“And in that vein here in the land of sky blue water, of

the Man In The HighCassock

14

loons, moose, mosquitoes and oatmeal stout, we know that we must also be as sneaky ... as serpents and as white as doves (is that even the way it goes, wow, I was out of practice, and how do I circle back to pigs from this, please oh Jesus fucking tell me that) in order to make our way through the minefield that is today’s world.

“In the words of President Barack Obama, and I’m paraphrasing now, with all the rapid fire and disparate messages we receive every hour of every day we are at a disadvantage when it comes to the false messages directed at us from evil doers for inherently nefarious purposes. That is why we are thankful for any help provided by our government, our legacy news media, and of course our religious congregations to help us to sort the wheat from the chaff. So help me, Yahweh, oh ... High One, Oh Artful ... Leader. (Whaaat?)

Knowing very well, because I had been warned, that there were sprinkled in among the regular parishioners also outside agitators because they are everywhere these days, members of “The League Of Five And Seven-Eighths,” or any of the other numerous conspiracy theory underground groups, I continued, after one more swig of water and a look around.

“If there is a danger,” I said, “it is the false narrative being distributed wholesale by conspiracy theorists. The danger skulks and it lurks and it hides in the shadows like a grizzled greasy man in a dirty van trying to lure your children closer with an outstretched dirty hand filled with slimy old candy, Milk Duds, Gummy Worms, Sweetarts.”

And here I stretched out my hand, filled with Milk Duds, nice touch, I thought, out over the rostrum, with a greasy smile, and it was too much, I knew it immediately, and will

the Man In The HighCassock

15

never do that again, just as I will never-ever eat all of the ice cream, always leave a little bit, no matter how little.

“The threat we face comes from militarism, yes, and racism and lack of inclusion and diversity, but also, and maybe even more forcefully and forthright, from right here, from those who say they are just like us, who purport to ascribe to our same values, but they do not, from domestic extremists, and false narratives propagated on online platforms.”

And I went on in this manner for several minutes I would say, until I received the nod from the lead usher way in back, who I had asked to keep time for me.

“And now we ask our ushers to take up the collection. We ask that you continue to use the envelopes provided in the pews and to designate where you wish your hard-earned dollars to go, either general fund, debt relief, Blut und Boden Food Shelf, Mulch Fund, Democratic Party, BLM, or Dog Do-Do Bags for the needy of our parish.

“Now, as the offering is being taken, let us sing along with our choir and a special recording of Natalie Merchant, actually from the funeral service for Father Daniel Berrigan, “Which Side Are You On?”

At that I touched my face and realized I had been wearing the whole time the red plastic nose that I had meant to use to talk about another priest hero of mine.

Well, maybe another time, I thought, leaving the nose as it was.

the Man In The HighCassock

16

Chapter

IN This House WE Believe

New York Times

BOSTON — Two powerful bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday afternoon ...

CBS News: Times Square Attack planned

by Boston bombing suspects ...

New York Times: A man unleashed a barrage of gunfire from a hotel room onto an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas in what is now one of the deadliest mass shootings in ...

New York Times: Hijacked Jets Destroy Twin Towers

And Hit Pentagon In Day Of Terror

New York Times: Kennedy Is Killed By Sniper

As He Rides In Car In Dallas

George Floyd, Ashli Babbitt, Jeffrey Epstein, Clones/doubles, elections

The Cow Jumped Over The Moon

Al, Delores, Boris and Alya sat on old lawn chairs on the little cement pad behind the insurance office.

Out front, the neon sign flickered like a Wheel of Fortune board, with all the A’s missing: Ruk vin Gopher Gutz Insur nce gency, LLC.

It had been like that all summer and now since it was almost fall and then pretty soon before you know it, winter is here and you can’t do work like that in those conditions, they had all collectively by not mentioning it decided it would have to wait now until spring whether they liked it or not.

They all smoked in silence, looking out over the vacant lot to the alley and beyond, all thinking their own thoughts, about nothing, nothing at all, maybe feeling they could pee sometime soon or would be able to choke down one more of the thick dry donuts in the box on Delores’ desk next to the nine half-naked Guatemalan bobble dancers.

That’s about it.

But then it was Tuesday.

Wednesday could be different.

The radio played in the open window, the top of the hour news.

“This is Schmona Bologna and you’re listening to Minnesota Public Radio, sponsored by Pfizer.

“Record cases ... new Southdale Variant .... myocarditis is fake news, that is a made-up word say Minnesota doctors ... safe shots ... schools ... over five ... Covid ... 9/11 ... Mongol hordes ... compound ... white domestic terror ... Covid ... internet .... MOA Variant ... box cutters ... big bees ... Joojoo Mama Voodoo ... 9/11 .... 9/11 ....”

Boris started to think of something for some reason and it was basically that what the fuck was he doing, anyway.

He was a KGB agent in good standing, not great, time-share dacha in Sochi, near Sochi, within driving distance of Sochi, with a once famous in some Siberian circles circus juggler and a semi-retired mind reader from Yakutsk, not great but not too shabby either, who had come here this past summer for some northern Meenohsohta feeshing and now he was still here, feeling a little trapped with Alya actually, his

the Man In The High Cassock

18

World of Warcraft sensai and Self-Esteem-In-Sub-Arctic-Conditions therapist. He had wanted to make the trip to get in touch again with Al and Delores whom he had recruited back in the day when they were wisiting after the fall of communism yadada. They were American activists, protesters who wanted to fight the USA and what better way to do that, is how he had sold it, than to tell the truth about U.S. heestory which of course no one wants to hear except the rest of the world because to be perfectly honest America is sucking big-time lately.

And they did some of that, not really, after Boris did all the work to get them hooked up in the new beeznest, mostly Boris had to do it himself and there was not perhaps the big effect he and certain indiwiduals with dachas right on shore might have been expecting. And so, he wanted to give Al and Delores, who was also FBI of some capacity somehow, and whatever, a bump, nudge, to get ball bowlingk so they say.

But nothing.

Bumps on log.

Many cigarettes, talking, making plans, no action, no passion.

Revolution in the kitchen only is none revolution at all, zip, to paraphrase Trotsky maybe or that other guy with booshy beard.

“9/11 ... Galleria Variant ... Big Knocker ... Manson-Schmanson ... Neil Armstrong Elementary School ... Shanksville plane still can’t find it, it’s not here, not under there .... passport found in rubble though ... diary and terrorist bandana and manual found in car in airport parking lot in “terrorist parking zone” ... Everyone Must Check In ... lone gunman ... crazy because of internet ... big bees from Meheeco ... big moose from Canada ... Evil Doing French

the Man In The HighCassock

19

Fries ... our concern was for the children ... 9/11 ... Boston Strong, maybe he’s in that boat? ... Pearl Harbor we had no idea, really ... record cases ...”

By the look in one of his eyes Al seemed to take notice of the radio news. Boris noticed and jumped on it.

“Ukraaaine, Coviiiid,” he said, like a Password contestant coaxing a response from the partner.

“Huh?” said Al.

“Oh, yeah, that.”

“You could do something?” said Boris, stamping out his cigarette in a bright orange beanbag ashtray with faded blue lettering, “LOVE,” PEACE,” “WINSTON.”

“What could we do?” said Al.

Boris saw that Delores had now taken notice and was lighting another Winston off the previous Winston, which often meant she was not particularly happy or might or might not be listening to someone else’s conversation. Hard to tell since she was government trained, some say, and whether the choice of Winstons was any sort of deep state statement he had no idea and who can you ask, some questions and knowledge you just have to eat.

Al looked at Boris who was staring straight at Al.

“Oh, yeah,” said Al.

“That.”

“Al Revskavinas,” began Boris, “my friend, and Delores.

“The people pay for your beeznest, your house, your wehicle, your smokes, your peanuts butters ...”

The look now in Delores’ eyes through the Winston haze was out of a Clint Eastwood movie, saying plainly, loudly, telepathically, with instrumental accompaniment, because

the Man In The HighCassock

20

she could kind of do that after a recent weekend workshop in Duluth, said, “Yeah? So?”

“You could do something,” said Boris, out loud, lighting his own Belomor Light, spitting out the bits and lifting his chin to blow the smoke straight up.

“We should get something, no?

“Return on our inwestment, capitalist way, huh?”

Al took a deep breath and let it out with a muffled big sigh.

“We’ve done stuff,” said Delores, lighting yet another Winston.

“Yes, suppose,” said Boris, and then he went on to say that sounded like a person in a nursing home telling someone they had done many things in their life and now they just wanted to sit.

“Yes,” said Boris, leaning forward to the edge of his yellow falling apart lawn chair, “but what about today? You not dead yet. Soon. Not now. Got least ‘til noon. We go now. Come. Get up and smell rose-flavor coffee cake.

“Get where I am come from?

“My drift?”

Chapter

Sometime in your life, hope that you might see one starved man, the look on his face when the bread finally arrives. Hope that you might have baked it or bought or even kneaded it yourself. For that look on his face, for your meeting his eyes across a piece of bread, you might be willing to lose a lot, or suffer a lot, or die a little, even.

— Daniel Berrigan, SJ

Minneapolis, Minnesota, circa 2005

THE police siren suddenly whined, as a baby who had just lost his pacifier.

Mary Mars put her hand to her mouth.

Oh, no, could that be Jerry, again? Or Gerald.

Gerald chasing Jerry? She thought of the two on the thin, hard carpet, rubbing their little knees raw, tipping over everything in sight.

Mistakes had been made. There was no doubt of that.

Perhaps the sirens were another young black boy shot

Dorothy Kilgallen

by a store owner at the Mall of America. She let the thought come and go like the face of a nosy neighbor in the kitchen door.

Mary sat with her hands flat on her legs and her back straight. Her bottom row of dentures came up over the top like a bulldog.

Miscues. Bobbled balls and diapers. And here she was left to sit with her face in the sun and her eyes closed, trying to think about something good, something to put a nice feeling in her body, as if she had something to live for — like the World Series of last fall, the glorious moment when she witnessed the catcher running out to tackle the pitcher and the rest of the players falling in a pile on the mound, and the old, irascible, touchy manager walking with his hat in his hand, showing his sparse grey hair, his head down, tilted to the right as always, walking over to shake the hand of the Dodgers manager.

Mary had watched it on the set in one of her rooms as she cleaned.

Like the forming of the lakes, a gift from the almighty.

It would not come again. Be grateful. Clean your plate. Once this was gone, that’s it.

Not for the Twins. Not for the Twin Cities. Not with the war between Minneapolis and Saint Paul over where to build the new stadium, or whether to build at all, to keep the team in that hideous techno-dome downtown, that huge yuppie rec room, that “place” that had replaced the Met, the wondrous outdoor stadium in Bloomington where Bobby Allison and Oliva and Killer and Carew and Versailles played outdoors like neighbor kids in a backyard with all the families from blocks around gathered in folding chairs just to see the joy on

the Man In The HighCassock

23

the players’ faces. Now they were talking about getting rid of the team altogether? Blasphemous. Unbelievable.

Somebody should be shot. But who? Whom?

How could you ever-ever make sure that both got the same portions, equal treatment? A pair of twin boys, each with the same number of Cheerios in his fat hand? No, sir. Soon enough, one of them is going to lean over in his high chair and try to grab from the other guy’s hand. Eventually, one gets jealous. You dress them in matching Twins T-shirts and caps and socks. You work hard at it. Hard. But how long can you keep it up?

But Mother, I can’t take care of these boys all by myself forever. Mary recalled her own complaints as she had sipped ice tea on her parents’ deck looking out on Grand Avenue.

Just do as much as you can, dear. Like the implacable judge in his shorts and sport shirt under his robes with his boat ready in the courthouse parking lot who tells the prisoner screaming in horror that he can’t do thirty years in prison.

The repetition wore her down. It wasn’t the individual days. When she managed to focus on the minute, the dirty diaper right in front of her, she made it through. It was when she dared to stare out, like a child at an afternoon eclipse, at the stretch of days ahead of her, that she felt dizzy. Finally she had fallen. She lay there waiting for help to arrive.

Now, with the sun on her hands, Mary looked straight ahead, seated on the metal bench on the steel-mesh, concrete overpass.

Mary looked toward Minneapolis. Go west, young man, and you will find yourself surrounded by yuppies. But the same was true in Saint Paul. Was there really any difference?

the Man In The HighCassock

24

She looked down Lake Street at the coming and going streams of traffic.

She looked down and stared into the eyes of a big success driving a mini-van, who had to go through Mary to get to Saint Paul.

She looked down, down the street, sighting between the two curbs lines that would touch in infinity.

She saw puffs of birch smoke from the chimneys of the homes on Minnetonka Boulevard, just a right turn off Lake. The movie-set neighborhood, with tall, full trees and big homes and lives as unreachable as a sidewalk drawing in Mary Poppins’ London. As untouchable as fame, as happiness, as kryptonite, as the antennae atop the IDS building.

Mary wore her Monday, Wednesday and Friday robins-egg blue uniform with pin-on name tag. She let her heels out of her comfortable nurse’s shoes, leaned forward to remove the blue and red Twins windbreaker, and then pinned it under her foot to stop it from blowing away.

Her black hair, pulled back into a faux youngish ponytail, was becoming grey. She thrust her head upward and closed her eyes again to feel the sun on her cheek and the slight breeze on her chin.

On her head, stuck to her hair with a bobby pin, sat a green and white crocheted tam with a fuzzy green ball on top. She had bought it at the Mall of America in the Crocheted Tam Shop on the first floor — with the giant color poster covering the front window showing a tanned Mary Tyler Moore in the middle of winter tossing a crocheted tam into the air between seventh and eighth streets on Nicollet Mall downtown.

the Man In The HighCassock

25

One of the girls on her floor, Darlene, had said that Mary looked like Mary Tyler Moore, maybe older.

Mary and Darlene cleaned together, and smoked on the balcony of 2026 some days when it worked out for break: looking down on the city. Being on the clock, they were voices in the all-city chorus, a cog in the machine — perhaps not vital, but a legitimate part. They were in on the activity, the Target Center, the federal prison, the velvet lawyer enclaves high up somewhere, the walkways, Dayton’s. Sucking in the vehicle fumes with the Minnesota air, pitching your head upward and seeing a plane headed for Chicago, hearing a cop car cry out, and not having to say a word to each other.

And Mary, Queen of Hilton, Darlene’s other nickname, would stand up there with her tummy against the steel railing, thinking with her cigarette in-hand.

On Mary’s way home from cleaning rooms, if she wasn’t super-tired, and it was a gorgeous day like today, she had to do something to get out in it, to make use of it. She would let the bus take her a ways up Lake past her regular stop, to the other side of the Mississippi into Saint Paul.

She’d get down at the corner of Cretin and Marshall and walk back over the river and climb the overpass that sat in the middle of the bridge for what reason she could only guess — that some yuppie joggers decided they needed a way to get across traffic to get over to River Road, which is where Jimmy Carter jogged once. Maybe Clinton, too, but she couldn’t remember for sure on that one.

From the one steel bench she could see Minneapolis, or the beginnings, or the ends: the “U”, the Dome, Saint Joe’s, the IDS, USPTC, I-94, 35-W — all the letters and numbers comprising a Twin Cities codified geography. Her X-ray eyes

the Man In The HighCassock

26

cut through the miles of orange and red tail lights and windows and bricks and graffiti and kitchen table despair from Lake Street to the Hilton.

She pictured USPTC, commanding one big city block: United States Penitentiary Twin Cities. The locals called it Lake Fed.

Mary pushed on her knees to stand halfway. She stepped across, turned and fell into the opposite bench; then arranged herself and saw the traffic below running right through her as if she were not there; then sat straight and strong against the hard metal back to seek the meaning of the colors of the trees along the Mississippi.

She pictured Saint Thomas and Saint Paul Seminary, Summit Avenue, the Governor’s mansion and St. Luke’s. In her mind she said “the College of Saint Thomas” rather than university as the bigwig priests would have her think. Mary had once buffed the halls of the philosophy department at night and she liked it better as “college.” More special when understated.

To Mary’s left the river wound tightly and disappeared. To her right it hit a straightaway that went on and on without appearing to move at all. So wide, with beaches and woods and crime and broken glass and used condoms and elderly fisherman on the shore. The sort of variety and sensory stimulation that had driven Steve to a kind of hyper-madness.

Maybe he was manic-depressive.

Finally, with a bit of breathing room, time to think, she wondered about that now.

Mary tilted her head again to blow breath smoke.

She smiled.

“Ha!” She forced out a sound.

the Man In The HighCassock

27

“Haaaa! Aaaaa!” She bellowed as the traffic noise crescendoed and nobody heard her cry.

Ha. She had to laugh at her own little joke. To live in the Twin Cities and be the mother of twins. Well, there would be lots of women who could say that, but she didn’t know any. So then her claim to fame. But then which of those mothers of twins could say they had birthed the two most powerful men in Saint Paul and Minneapolis? No, that really could be true, especially lately.

With the best comes the worst. Who said that? Goethe? Steven? Darlene.

Well, all mothers think their sons are special.

Don’t they?

Mary closed her eyes to the world and the individual vehicles passing under her: whoosh ... whoosh ... whoosh. She sucked down the clear, crisp April air, fought the urge to put on her coat, imagined she was wrapped in a nice sweater in front of a fire at Lost Lake Lodge and thought of “nothing” for an instant.

The Twins would be breaking camp from spring training soon, and then Opening Day.

Mary Mars tried to push every damn thought from her head for just one second ... and could not.

Could not for one moment escape the Twin Cities, the cities of her twins.

She felt her face pucker and reached for the arm of the jacket to wipe her eye and wondered if anyone had ever told her sons she loved them.

Over the years she had kept track of them in the Pioneer Press and the Star-Tribune, and she wondered how two boys from the same fertilized egg could be so different.

the Man In The HighCassock

28

The breeze pinned the metro section of the Strib against the mesh so that Mary could see the advertisement for Chanhassen’s “My Fair Lady,” and for one moment it made Mary sad to think of herself sitting there, a maid with nobody on a perfect Minnesota afternoon with mini-van exhaust darkening her underwear.

“Wouldn’t it be ... loverly?” she whispered to herself.

“Loverly.”

She sighed.

She was going to be a lady, she was. She was going to marry a Tommie and move into a three-story white clapboard home in the Highland neighborhood, just like her parents.

And she would walk with her successful husband down the sidewalks on comfortable summer nights demurely congratulated by the clap-clap of the lawn sprinklers.

They would meet friends at the Green Mill and walk over to the movie. They would stroll together, boy-boy, girl-girl down Summit Avenue planning their dream lives in this dream city they did not realize was a dream.

Mary looked at her watch, grabbed her jacket and pushed off the bench. She undid the bobby pin in her hair and turned to face oncoming traffic.

She grabbed the tam from her head, pitched her chin, and with a forced smile tossed the cap into the air — immediately putting up her hands stretched wide to catch it.

A sudden wind caught the cap and pitched it over the far fence.

It disappeared, down, out of sight: a Donald Duck bobber sucked under by a thirty-pound muskie.

Mary rushed to the mesh, stuck her fingers and nose into the wire to look down at her clean white and green cap

the Man In The HighCassock

29

plopped in the middle of the lane, the perky fluff on top sitting like an innocent cocker spaniel puppy in the Exit of a Dead Boys concert.

Mary shoved her nose farther into the fence as she watched the two left wheels of an SUV tank the color of gold dust squash her hat.

She watched three more big vehicles hit it, then fixed the bobby pin back into her hair and guided herself down the incline by keeping one hand on the wire walkway.

the Man In The HighCassock

30

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

