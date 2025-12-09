Share

Available here

Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2010

Verified Purchase

Well, I’ve never met him, but I like what he did with this book.



I live in a small town about 40 miles down the road from what I think might be ‘Liberal’, Iowa, and I wonder if some of the under-the-surface things that happen in this book might not happen here too. Could be, it reads that real.



Anyway, it’s the first book of his that I’ve read, and the first book I’ve ever read that, as soon as I finished the last page, I turned back to page 1 and reread. The second reading was even better.



Some say he might be the next Vonnegut. I’ve read a lot of Kurt’s books, and after reading this one of Mike’s, I can see what they’re talking about.



Today is December 10th. If I get an Amazon gift certificate under our tree, I’m going to get another of Mike’s books. If not, I’ll have to spend my own money, but I’m going to get another one.

To Ruth

To long lives and short sentences.

–Tom Blue,

Journalism honorary society graduation party toast

One

Nothing whatever but the constitutional law, the political structure, of these United States protects any American from arbitrary seizure of his property and his person, from the Gestapo and the Storm Troops, from the concentration camp, the torture chamber, the revolver at the back of his neck in a cellar.

— Rose Wilder Lane

In Iowa the town and country people are not overcome by a sighting of a presidential candidate’s entourage outside the cafe. They would talk to him if spoken to, but wouldn’t care to give up their seat.

In Nebraska they would not recognize the candidate. They would smirk at his poofy hairdo, gawk at his wife’s boobs and joke at coffee the next day about how they saw that weather guy from Omaha in town. Their friends would slap the nearest tabletop.

In South Dakota they would recognize the candidate from TV. Nobody would mention it at supper.

In Minnesota they would want to know if the candidate’s home state had ten thousand lakes, St. Olaf College, ten kinds of skiing, bear hunting, gangs, a restaurant on top of the IDS building, and professional baseball, football and hockey teams.

“… It Begins in the Heart” was one of Blue’s most recent editorials about the need for a “new American Revolution.” If there were to be a revolution in America’s so-called Heartland, something to turn the thousands of church buildings into something more than social halls, it would happen in Iowa. Because in Iowa some folks have it within themselves to know right from wrong.

You can’t go about your delightful day, letting other people scrounge in the dirt for scraps from your table, and then act all excited and surprised when they try to snatch a sliver of the pie from your kitchen window. That’s what Tom had said.

Blue hoped his writing would get him out of Liberal, Iowa. Somehow an editor in Council Bluffs or Cedar Rapids or Des Moines would find him and invite him to join a real newsroom. Maybe that boss would let him do his job—the job of any good newspaper reporter confronted with small-town hysteria over some stupid thing. He would face it down like a sheriff on Main Street telling the lynch mob “that’s far enough.”

Tom recalled that once the state’s schools were famous for being the best in the nation. Maybe the people here were smarter than other places.

And in Iowa, a cafe is for more than eating.

Because he was the “Editor-in-Chief,” every goddamn morning the grass fire of the day’s worries surrounded Tom Blue threatening to devour him as he pushed himself through the Morning Souvenir front door.

He wanted to write, not edit, but they needed the money and this was the job offered.

The radio blared from the empty desk of sports reporter Randy Phillips. A Liberal Cards bumper sticker clung to the side of Phillips’ grey metal desk.

“Heelloo Siouxland! This is KSUE 580 on your AM dial, bringing you the hits of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s and your work-week weather forecast...”

“What have you got for today?” Tom Blue marched up to Hugh Flood’s desk. “Oh,” said Flood, “there’s a supervisors meeting, the Pets Parade at the nursing home, and somebody said something to Tori’s cousin about a fire.”

“Dawn in yet?” Tom asked.

“Haven’t seen her,” Hugh said.

“Well, she should be here by eight,” Blue looked at Flood. “It’s ten after,” Blue said to himself. “I’m going next door,” he reported to Flood.

Tom wanted Hugh’s job — to just be a reporter. Everyone liked the stories that Tom wrote when he got the time. They told him.

He wrote about school boards and war heroes and flower gardens and parades. But what he really wanted were murders and robberies with strings of guts caked to the wallpaper.

At the big paper he’d shine, he’d write about important things, not like the story yesterday about how the wheelchair club petitioned the city council to put in ramped curbs downtown.

He needed to be a hero. He feared he was not good enough to just be normal. He doubted they would let him be a hero in Liberal. And what the fuck was there to be a hero about around here?

If he had half a chance, he could be Super Writer. To shove through the door just before deadline and to punch out literature about the things he’d discovered that day. He would hang a cigarette out his mouth.

Tom had read that Jimmy Breslin did it that way in New York. Tom wanted to be able to write about the castaways, the forgotten ones around town, the way Breslin wrote about the murder victims and the regular guys who stumbled into the path of the oncoming establishment. To the rescue comes the writer, with a telling detail about a Lucky Strike ash about to fall just as the bad rich guy is turned back.

Once Tom turned out a good column about the grocery store checkout crew. How, even though only in high school, they took time to talk to the old ladies when they pushed their carts to their cars and how the old people liked that.

But there had been no guns.

Blue believed in Liberal and in Iowa because he walked past the Cardinal Cafe each morning. He saw it in the man hunched over the griddle, the born-again owner wearing the white, stained T-shirt with the inscription: The Cook Is On Fire.

He looked inside the front window. In an instant he saw Mayberry, Metzger’s Field, and Hooterville, and he saw the Des Moines Register in its good years, the Iowa Girls Basketball Six-on-Six Tournament, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, and Greg Brown, the Iowa City musician. He saw the baseball Menke brothers of Bancroft and a full moon at midnight over a red combine in Kossuth County. He saw Iowa State and Iowa U and UNI and bustling main streets in Carroll and Sioux Center. He saw Buddy Holly, and minor league baseball, and food on a stick, and the dawn sheep judging at the Plymouth County Fair, and Jesus.

The Cardinal Cafe featured the common script Coke sign you could spot in a fog at midnight or a blizzard at noon: like a lighthouse, here is safety, here we are, you’re almost there, over here.

The bell atop the front door jingled as Tom walked in.

Nine round metal stools at the counter faced a Wells Blue Bunny calendar hanging from three swatches of duct tape on a ten-foot mirror.

The cafe opened at 5 a.m. Through the day small groups gathered in the booths and around the nine tables, sipping coffee and rebuking whatever they had heard on the morning Sioux City radio news or seen on the front page of the Des Moines Register. The 5:35 construction workers would crouch silently in the middle of the room, clinging to white life jacket mugs of coffee to keep them out of the day’s cold for two more minutes. The mid-morning business crowd displayed themselves in the front two booths. Later, the mid-afternoon retired men pulled two tables together in the back to play Hearts and fart.

The checkout sat at the south end of the counter on a glass case filled with Baby Ruth bars, red and yellow suckers, and year-old Junior Mints. An open matchbox of mint toothpicks cozied up next to the register.

Waitress Susan Krill wore her hair short. It used to be in a beehive, before that a bun. This year she had the shop trim it to get that hair off her neck for the summer. The uniforms she wore had been left in the wash with a red towel, and she would just have to wear them now. With the grace of a figure skater she stepped around canes and pacifiers, sliding over the white and black tile between her tables.

She worked Monday through Saturday, five in the morning to two in the afternoon. The owner and his wife cooked breakfast, lunch, and supper, and helped with the tables and cash register. Each summer a different class held its reunion at the Cardinal. During the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s the place was the high school hangout, before McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, and Taco John’s sprang up along the highway.

Susan Krill rushed across a floor gouged with black boot scuff marks just like those from 1932 when the farmers crowded inside before they stormed the Gooley County Courthouse to stop the forced sale of John Scott’s farm. Out in the grove behind the old Catholic church cemetery on the Stanton farm they had the coarse noose pulled tight around the neck of the grizzled old judge who would not agree to stop foreclosing on farms—when the Iowa National Guard arrived with bayonets drawn.

Having lived in the area most of his life, Tom knew that in northwest Iowa, handmade boards and signs rented from U-Haul dot the highways: Are You a Slave to Alcohol?; If Your Bible is in Good Shape, You Probably Aren’t; God Bless America.

But pockets of cynical populists also inhabit the backcountry, waiting. They do not put messages on their lawns. They send joke suggestions to Garrison Keillor and review new fiction for The New Yorker. Their grandfathers loved Eugene Debs and Robert La Follette and learned to despise Woodrow Wilson. Their grandmothers admired Dorothy Day and Jeannette Rankin.

And they learned at their knees about a day when life was hands-on: when people read and cared about what was happening, and followed the deeds of national leaders as if they were sitting at the weekly sales barn auction or reading the minutes of the local school board meeting or co-op association. They followed Jack Reed and his fascination with the Russian revolution. They rooted for Marshalltown’s Jean Seberg, hoping the government would leave her alone. It angered them when they read that she had died.

They go to church meetings and school plays realizing they enter and exit always slightly out of step with their neighbors. At election time they enter the middle school gym with seed corn caps in hand, write in their wildest hopes, then go home to milk, leaving the radio on into the night. They mow their lawns, scoop their walks—looking up every now and again at the sound of the city snowplow scraping, listening for the revolution.