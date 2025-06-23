[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Twelfth in the series

“The real damage is done by those millions who want to ‘survive.’ The honest men who just want to be left in peace. Those who don’t want their little lives disturbed by anything bigger than themselves. Those with no sides and no causes. ... Those who don’t want to make waves — or enemies. Those for whom freedom, honour, truth, and principles are only literature. ... if you keep it small, you’ll keep it under control. If you don’t make any noise, the bogeyman won’t find you. But it’s all an illusion, because they die too, those people who roll up their spirits into tiny little balls so as to be safe. Safe? From what? Life is always on the edge of death; narrow streets lead to the same place as wide avenues, and a little candle burns itself out just like a flaming torch. I choose my own way to burn.”

— Sophie Scholl, The White Rose

One man who stopped lying

could bring down a tyranny.

— Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

Foreword

This is the twelfth installment, hooboy, and maybe the last, depending on the reviews we get in the New York Review of Books, Writer’s Digest, The London Review of Books, the Chicago Review of Books and the Cherokee Times, well, let’s all just wait and see.

It also depends, even to a greater extent, on what happens with our heroes, how it turns out for all the good folks of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series.

If you care to go back to Lake Harriet Horror or Horror on Lake Harriet or Love & Bigfoot In The Time of Covid Pandemic, you can get your fill of the history of Al & Delores, their anti-war student years and then going to Russia in the ‘90s and mebbe why not get rich off the new red capitalism, would that be a crime? Then being recruited by Boris into the K.G.B. into returning to the U.S.A. to really fight for real against empire by telling the American people the truth about their history, and they were like, okay, guess we’re not getting rich here, looks like.

And then they tried all that and hov course things just keep going and there is no big epiphany special on CBS and so in the summer they went fishing up north like people do, and that is chronicled minute by minute in Nobody Died At Labradoodle Lake.

And, hov course ewentually summer must end after many campfires and drive-in theater movie films and you have no choice but to come home and sell insurance in the K.G.B.-front beeznest, Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency Company, LLC.

And then, even after Coveed, comes Ukraine, because of course it does, and what should we do about that, sit in tree?

We do the best we can (Roosha Roosha Roosha) with what we have. Like people do.

And, finally, maybe not us, but someone tried to tell truth (see what happens?) and so, yes, there is revolution, if you hwant to call it that (The Man In The High Cassock), but then when marching parade and singing, face-painting, and dramatic skits runs into cul-de-sac in White Bear Lake where is sitting Bradley tank, what do you do. Try to find reverse gear in parade pronto, as fast as can, guess.

So then, maybe we take little break, try to get truth to masses by putting on a play in the Lake Harriet band shell, collaborate with old acquaintances who get you, who feel you, space aliens from old country who knew grandma babushka Kalashnikov in old days (War Story). And hov course can guess way that goes, but you tried, always try, always fall face-first in mud like baby goat in spring, but always try.

Hov course then either you keep going, hunker down, or go home, back to U.S.S.R., don’t-know-how-lucky-are, like that. But then, hypothetical, you sleep late and miss K.G.B. pickup plane flight home. Now hwhat? I know, right? More, better revolution, right, why not (The Resistance).

And well, the government and media do nothing but double-down. They do not acknowledge they have lied and are wrong and should be in prison. And they are still in power, and so they must keep pushing, keep pushing, everything, everybody, closer to the edge, and somewhere we must stand firm. (Fahrenheit Z28.210)

And when that does not work, sometimes we make compromise, maybe beeg compromise, and maybe we have to shoot way out of insurance office with our hands in shape of peestols and sub-machine guns, like Bootch & Sundance, in

movie feelm. Then catch the Joe Mauer Crisis Actor bus to resort lake to play Scrabble rest of life. (Do You Want To Know A Secret)

Turns out, not rest of life, only leetle beet of life, because you get tired of all-day free bowling, golf all day every day, frozen lemon bars every day for three p.m. snack. So, you escape paradise hell and go again to fight good fight, and you know, too, that calling it that automatically means you lose, but you fight, always fight. And go on bumpy ride, go to Potemkin American courtroom ... and fight good fight. (The Crisis Actor Revolt)

... And, hov course, life goes on. Cold War does not turn into end of the world and you do have to go to math class, sorry to tell you, after all, even if you did not finish your homework and were instead outside on Sunday night sitting in tree staring at Lawrence Welk and black-haired girl through window.

Oh, well.

Days keep comingk, piling up like “slippery when icy” one-hundred-vehicle hooboy on 35-W.

And what if things do not get better only worse ... boom ... boom ... boom.

And you have little choice in life but to complain.

To anyone within shouting distance. And then to close curtains, turn off lights, get Doritos whole bag, cushy pillow and binge-watch entire Netflix-Hulo-Industrial Complex.

But, the thing is ... then hwhat?

I know, right?

Hokay. Will try to break it down for you, lot to unpack.

To review, because revolution is complicated ...

In a previous episode of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series, as you know if payingk attention, we saw that after the government put out a list of those who were not vaccinated, labeling those individuals Z28.210, and since Al and Boris were not vaccinated, they had to hunker down for a while, and finally, just like Bootch & Sundance, were compelled to shoot their way, with handguns, out of the Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency office on Nicollet Avenue, about noon, as people often do.

As Crisis Actors, it turns out, which put them in Lake Antartica in northern Minnesota in shuffleboard hell-forever.

And that would bring us right up to penultimate moment, if that is real word, where Boris and Al, having escaped from hopeless odds in south Minneapolis, then sent to the tourist centric capitol of the vorld in northern Meenhohsohta, where they could probably live out the rest of their lives, if they chose to.

Now come to this episode. Not this one, one before this one.

Ultimate moment is this. Boris and Al, and others decided to escape from tree paradise hell in fishing vacation la la Skol land. In Revolt of the Crisis Actors they escaped, and were captured again and went to court.

Now they are free and free is sometimes two- or nine-edged sword if you know where comingk from.

What to do with all this free time?

Some people would get job.

Some people would return to northern Minnesota and go fishing, or mope the Appalachian Trail, or eat Cheetos.

Boris and Al decided to go to the movies.

And as it turns out, The Minnesota Theatre, where they are watching their movie is attacked by Homeland Heroes and burned to the ground.

And that presents a problem to our two heroes as they sit there watching their movie feelm. (Boris & Al In 1980-Woke)

So, yeah, there’s that.

Code Orange.

Now this we have come to this one.

Boris and Al not burn alive in Minnesota Theatre on fire.

Nope.

They escaped, because the first job of a revolutionary is to get away with it, in the words of Bugs Bunny.

And they are here, in Meeneeapolis Meenohsohta, planning revolution even more than before, if can even imagine.

So ... there’s that.

Now to this book.

Um, well.

This is a complicated case, lots of ins and outs and what-have-yous.

And maybe ... just maybe ... rather than presume to know and then tell you what it’s about, maybe it’s better to hand it over, here for you to read, and then you can tell the rest of us, what this is all about. Because I’m pretty sure you already know anyway.

Chapter One

First thing I remember

Was asking Papa, “Why?”

For there were many things I didn’t know

And Daddy always smiled

Took me by the hand

Saying, “Someday you’ll understand”

Well, I’m here to tell you now each

and every mother’s son

You better learn it fast, you better learn it young

‘Cause someday never comes

— Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Ve don’ care eef eet rains or freezes, Als Revkawinas, my friend, long as we have plastic Jesus.”

Boris sang low, a guttural growl.

“At least we have good seats,” said Al.

“Da, is true, Als Reskabinas.”

15

They sat behind the field, behind the netting behind the big red and blue TC logo behind home plate.

Around them sat Delores, Alya, Rebecca ... Joe Mauer, Lloyd the barber, Zach the homeless guy, Woolly, Mrs. Woolly and the kids, from the light blue canoe rental kiosk on Lake Harriet, also Don the Delta pilot, The Three Guys, Tom, I think, Harry, maybe, and Dick, probably ... as well as the C.I.A. telepathic assassin twins, Buddy and Benny ... along with Louie the comedian, Max from the Nazi food shelf, and Britt’ny and Jenn’fer, co-managers of the BLM-George Floyd lawn sign-Twins Homer Hankie-News from Lake Wobegon cassette recycling plant.

A continuous loop of Ford and Chevy and U.S. Marine commercials played on the Jumbotron in left field along with home improvement and mulch how-to segments.

The prominent sound was the wap-wap-wap of black helicopters circling Target Field. If there was another sound it was silence. Those in the seats unable to speak, zapped mute, trying to understand, while attempting vainly to burrow deep into their coats and hats and minds to escape the cold, the purple mountain majesty.

They felt mostly their bottoms on the cold seats and their knees on the chair ahead of them. They saw the city skyline, big buildings, lazy whiffs of clouds.

The loudspeaker public address boomed Kate Smith singing God Bless America, Toby Keith singing I’m Proud To Be An American and the Chipmunks singing Joy To The World over and over and over again.

Outside, some few black and white Minneapolis police SUVs sat at the entrances, and every once in a while a new one would enter the passageway to the underground.

“Excuse please!” bellowed Boris, rising in his row.

“We weel now convene first meetingk.

“Theenk most everyone here,” he swiveled to look around, putting a hand to his brow.

“Meetingk of Truth Commission.

“Nuremberg, 2.0.

“Have receipts.

“We need ask questions, save democracy, save world. History right here, right now. Beeg deal, so long in coming.

“Feel me?

“I begin.”

He shuffled his feet to be able to look around, up into the rows, down, side to side.

“Hokay.”

Boris began to gesture as he spoke, dropped his arms to his sides, and then appeared to settle on folding his big hands resting on his stomach. He wore his black Boris Badenov KGB hat, big, heavy black KGB coat, big black Cossack beard, Mount Rushmore pin in his coat, a serendipitous find in a discount shop on Lake Street.

“Just now today,” he said, projecting loudly, forcefully, “Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison.

“They say.

“What reason we have to believe that?

“What reason do we have that Derek Chauvin is real police.

“What reasons do we have that he is real person. What reason we have that he killed George Floyd?

“Since we, you, me, because really, seriously, is whole world ... whole world affected by U.S.A., whole world know U.S. news, sports, ceelebrities.

“What reason since November 1963 have they given us for believing anything they tell us sixty years later?

“Only thing there is, is hundred one reasons to doubt, to question, to stomp foot, to ask why police men pose for cameras this day on street pretending to keel black man, then everyone go, go riot, go throw FBI-Peelosi-Soros-stamped bricks through windows all over country.

“Beerack probably figured so many times black people killed, hurt by police and nobody care, so hokay to fake one so that this time people notice.

“I think I get all that, but too, too many lies.

“Why would they do this? Chaos ... Ordo Ab Chao, same as tattoo on George Floyd chest. They want Americans afraid, of government, mistrusting of neighbors, strangers, of own feelings and thoughts ... walk across street, not face to face even on sidewalk, say hello, good morningk ... stick face in phone, hide, get away as fast as can.

“These people will not join together to fight for what is right. They will run, go wherever barking sheep dog tell them go.”

Boris breathed deep, let out big poofs of smoke. He raised his fists high above his head, tilted his head back to the orange-red sun just pushing up over the stadium and shouted, not unlike Hagrid, maybe Tevye, “I love America!”

And then said to those around him as an aside, “only in America would there be a meeting such as this, my friends, amigos, comrades, brothers and sisters.”

Boris then asked how many had seen a UFO?

Show of hands.

Now how many know someone who died from worldwide global pandeemic plague, or knew of someone who had.

“My point,” he said.

“Now, movingk on, we do not know how much time we have, maybe forever, maybe not so much forever.

“Hokay ... I now breeng before thees illustrious, honored body ... Jan. 6. Reason they did that, because there should have been revolt over cheating, not-real elections, that’s what Franklin, Paine, Jefferson would have done ... but now with all this hubub and trouble on CNN, Fox, New York Times, who wants to go through all that with real insurrection, revolt, revolution. Feel me? I know, right?

“And, as sayingk ... the Iraq war protests of beginningk of this century, after survive Y2K, hoboy, that close one ... all over world, every city, millions, millions, millions, more than ever before, say NO to bombing, no to killing Iraq people, destroying their buildings, culture, ancient treasures ... still it happened ... baby Boosh on TV behind too-big desk for him telling world that bombing has begun, that babies were being bombed in Baghdad for the good of the world, for right, and truth and the American way.

“Should have used force, in protests, instead of magic marker, should have burned government buildings like Meeneapolis fake phony riots. Should have punched and pushed and stopped bombing of babies ...”

Boris sat and bowed his head. Some of them around also dipped their heads. The pictures on the Jumbotron screen showed rippling flags and fighter jets and American soldiers in camouflage bending down to hug little children rushing up to them, home at last from a glorious war in a strange land.

The smell of wood smoke from a chimney, a cozy hearth, drifted over the seats. The noise of freeway traffic and some few horns honking could be heard, as an airplane, the red-eye from Seattle, lowered its wheels, almost coasting, seeming to sit in the sky, a goose setting its wings for landing in a concrete lake in Bloomington.

Boris considered silently what he was doing, why he was here, dressed in black like Johnny Cash, K.G.B.

He shook his head at the cement and laughed at himself and said, in a low, gravel grumble, “Coveeed.

“Anyone got that figured out?

“Anyone not?

“Just wow, huh?”

Boris went on to recount the well-known Covid history, the pre-planning meetings, the weird Olympics ceremony, the lies, lockdown, the vaccine.

“Death from vaccine, that strange, that something, right? ... Really something, I think.”

Planting his big hands to push up, again he stood, twisting back and forth, hands on hips, bending this way and that.

“We so small ... so small ... but this is big meeting. It finally, actually happening, after being talked about all these years and now happening ... not in U.N., or Pennsylvania Avenue or Times Square or Red Square or Parliament, Disneyland, North Pole, Moon or Mars ...

“But here, us, now ... real Truth Commission ... The Gulag Concentration Camp Nuremberg 2.0 Truth Commission.

“I am proud of us ... Jesus looks down on us right now ... and he says, thees eez good.”

After a break to let people move around, mingle, stretch their legs, search for an open restroom, search as much as they were allowed for others, around the stadium that was beginning to fill, at least the lower level and now higher up as well, Boris made an announcement that he still had a few things to talk about, and then it would be the turn of others to speak.

“Insurrection,” he said.

“If only.

“I know, right?

“What is called Jan. 6, on Wikipedia, as in the heavens. Heaven have different version.

“Just one giant lie, right? Anyone?

“We know who knew and who planned it, everyone but us. Who’s an idiot? Just us. And so we get just-us justice. Maybe Trump got in the first time without cheating, or maybe he cheated better than they did, how in hell could we really know? But when he won, they were pissed, as all bloody hell, so they went all-on, right away and for forever. The Russians did it. Boris did it. Hove course.

“And there were wery, wery, many official, legitimate as a matter of course, inwestigations, and it was on the news, so it was real, very, very real, amazingly real actually.

“And so, ewentually we come to Jan. 6 because the ‘20 election was in-fact stolen beyond question and the lie so big and Biden and Kamala and Peelosi so guilty mobster, if you go down to the dock you will see them driving around slowly in a long car with shaded windows, that must be lonely actually, boring, depressing life ... So, no choice but to keep lying, so when in Congress, they, some, trying to count the votes, have beeg protest and have F.B.I. dressed up like Alex Jones, like Cinderella, like cowboy sheriff, shoot guns into crowd make them angry like bee nest, have news make sound bad, so is bad, huh? Hove course.

“Not gonna lie, the veedeo shows peaceful inside buildings ... and, if peaceful walking through below, what sense does it make that there is violence upstairs where Ashli Babbit shot? No sense. All fake, practiced, stage play, actors, cameras, get rid of Trump or probably Trump supporting actor, but main theeng, American people dazed and confused, can be led in any direction because they not know which way up, not anymore, not for a long time. And it’s sad in a way, big imperialist dog just beeg german shepherd on leash, dizzy, drugged, out for walk, sheet, pees on self, soon put to sleep ... sad, very sad.”

“Gaza?” said Alya, sitting close by.

“Da, Gaza,” said Boris, mournfully.

“But, first, always something more ... Ukraine.

“Ukraine, 2014.

“ ... U.S., Obama, Biden, Veektoria Nulan, Heelarys Cleentone, organize coup overthrow in Ukraine, we have film of snipers, murders ... followed by years of regime change and bombings of own people, in Donbas, and U.S. pushing, pushing NATO closer, closer to Russia, provoke war, want war with Russia with Ukraine young boys, never have enough Colorado mountains, sunshine in Deesneyland, in Arizona, Meekee Mouse in Deesneyland, still want to take over world, whole vorld, must have Disneyworld in Moscow, Disneyverse, or not happy. So ... have to kill Ukraine babies, hove course, Russian babies, Chinese babies, then maybe happy, but, probably then get up in morning wanting to keel moon babies.

“Hanyway, ewentually get rid of Trump, hook or crook, get Go-Go Brandon and Kamala Idyote, can have war weeeth Russia by way of dead Ukraine boys.

“Hokay — that not work, even with Deemocrat lawn signs all over Meeniapolis, even that not work, oh, boy, what now — so now U.S. and Israel must keel more people on way to Opening Day of Moon DisneyWorld, now in Gaza.

“By hook or by crook, by 9/11 lies, they already knew their lines. So that part not too hard.

“Knew that from Phoenix Program, Operation Gladio, Mockingkbird ... Boom. Boom. Boom-Boom.

“And somewhere in locked folder inside locked cabinet, rose-gold ... inside locked room, in locked buildingk, is name of whatever this is, that is happening now, to us, right here, to everybody.

“Hokay, Alya, you-please-go.”

“No. Should be real American. I go later.”

“Hokay. Anybody?

“Buehlers?

“Buehlers?”

“Yeah, okay, all right, I’ll go,” said Al, beginning to stand, pulling his Twins cap down to shield the sun.

Seen About These Twin Cities

... on cardboard homeless sign at exit ramp at Diamond Lake Road off 35-W, Minneapolis

Let him not boast of his progressive views, boast of his status as an academician or a recognized artist and distinguished citizen and general. Let him say to himself plainly: I am cattle. I am a coward. I seek only warmth and to eat my fill. — Solzhenitsyn

Chapter Two

Anyone who has studied the alternative literature on such events as Pearl Harbor, the Kennedy assassinations, and 9/11 knows that any overwhelmingly powerful mythic event that changes public perceptions and, in so doing, changes history, ought to be greeted with profound suspicion and subjected to the most painstaking scrutiny.

— ProfessorKevin Barrett

There lived a Minnesota Family in Minneapolis.

The Father.

The Mother.

The Sister.

The Brother.

The dog.

The cat.

Each morning they all got up after waking up in their same bed in their same room. This had gone on for a long while.

They walked into the kitchen to fix their own breakfast or wait until someone fixed it for them, or sat there waiting until they discovered no one was making their breakfast. And then they got up to do it their own self.

While they ate they talked while the radio played on the kitchen counter and the TV played in the living room and the newspaper sat on the sidewalk until someone, oftentimes The Father or The Mother went out to bring it in, then it sat on the table, in the kitchen.

After eating, they talked a little more, about the weather or clothes or the things cats might think in certain situations, or finished getting ready for their day. Sometimes it was a big day, sometimes just regular.

“S’posed to be a nice day.”

“Yeah?”

“Yeah.”

“It’s about 30 now, going to get up to 52 later.”

“Yeah?”

“Yeah.”

“That’s good for this time of year.”

“Yes ... It is.”

“Do you have a big day today?”

“Not really, about regular.”

“Yeah.

“Me, too.”

“That’s good.”

“Yeah.”

Then, they either went to school, went to work, or stayed home and pretty much did nothing.

If they stayed home they changed the station on the radio, that was at least something, and left it on and maybe spread out the newspaper on the kitchen table and looked at the parts they were interested in and not the other parts. Sometimes they left on TV and maybe changed the station or not and sometimes after everyone left they shut it off.

... If they went to work or to school sometimes during the day they thought about being home again later.

At the end of the day, which is late in the afternoon, they did some stuff, either alone or together or with other people and then came together again in the kitchen to eat and maybe or maybe not have the radio on, too, and maybe the TV will be on, too, in the living room.

Sometimes the newspaper will still be in the kitchen, or, it could be in the living room now, or some other room, and sometimes the dog will sit by the table, for a while during supper and then later go some place else.

After eating supper and probably talking a little about work or school or what cats might say at certain times, or the TV or newspaper or radio or the dog or something else, they will do the dishes and then go somewhere for a while and then come together back in the living room and watch something on the TV.

Somebody will probably switch off the radio now and maybe fold up the newspaper and put it somewhere, or not.

After TV everybody will go one at a time and nobody even knows they are doing it, to open up the refrigerator and stare inside for a while, think about the taste of all the stuff in the refrigerator, and maybe about their pants and maybe pull something out, or not.

Then they will probably do something before they get ready for bed. Maybe they will brush their teeth, that’s one thing they might do. Some people brush in the morning, some of them brush at night, some brush both times and probly some don’t do it at all.

“Well, g’night.”

“G’night.”

“Sweet dreams.”

“Yep.”

And then, with the dog and cat already on somebody’s bed, each one, The Father, The Mother, The Sister, The Brother, lies on the bed looking up at the ceiling in the dark, just the glow stars stuck to the ceiling, and thinks about work or about school or about something on TV, or on the radio, or in the newspaper, or what a cat would think or say with a birthday hat on and sitting in a blow-up pool, up to just their knees in the backyard, or not.

Seen about these Twin Cities

... found written on the back of a Target receipt for Tylenol and baby formula, blowing in an easterly direction down Lake Street:

... Welcome to bizzarro world where up is down and down is up. Anthony Fauci is heralded as a hero, our POTUS is a doddering doppelganger with a giggling VP, the Speaker of the House makes the wicked witch of the west look like Cinderella, the entire CONgress bowed to BLM as they looted and burned city after city and the presidential election was stolen by a group of masked bandits while a group of patriots protesting the election steal was deemed insurrectionists, imprisoned without trial with no bail in the land of the free.

— Jon Rappaport

Chapter Twenty-Nine

When it comes time to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with the fear of death, so when their time comes they weep and pray for a little more time to live their lives over again in a different way. Sing your death song, and die like a hero going home.

— Chief Aupumut, Mohican, 1725

On the Jumbotron overlooking left field a continuous loop played, showing a list and some pictures ... of those who have died since 2021 ... including children having heart attacks, old people murdered in nursing homes, people driven crazy by crazy lockdown rules that they realized very quickly were crazy, but they did not know anyone not-crazy, so, yeah ...

“Of not wearing a mask ... of not wearing the mask over the nose ... of not wearing a mask from the entrance to the restaurant to the table ... of not wearing a mask while driving alone ... of attending a Thanksgiving or Christmas celebration when Dr. Fauci said not to ... of not maintaining the six-feet social distancing dictum ... of knowing, talking to, hanging around, anyone not vaccinated.

“And also climate change.”

As this showed in full-color in left field of Target Field, The Three Guys, Tom, I think, Dick, probably, and Harry, maybe, along with Jenn’fer and Britt’ny, stood in a line, pointing middle fingers at the Jumbotron.

“Fake News!”

They declared.

“And BTW,” said Britt’ny, using air quotes expertly. “Fake news is not internet, as they have turned it around. It’s The New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, MPR, WCCO, KFAN, the Star-Tribune.

“That’s why your morning paper is as thick and purposeful as toilet paper, nobody reads it, because they realize it’s all lies, everything except sports and the obits, and we’re starting to wonder about those.

“Fake people, Hillary, Biden ... who else? Who knows? Anything is possible. This is Stalin’s Russia 2.0, 3.0, heading for 4. People are murdered, for telling the truth, disappeared, and nobody will write that novel until the year 2525, if man is still alive.

“We have to go, but in closing, we leave you Solzhenitsyn:

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show