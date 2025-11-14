Share

[For purchase on Amazon here]

[Free PDF version here]

Foreword

This is the twelfth installment, hooboy, and maybe the last, depending on the reviews we get in the New York Review of Books, Writer’s Digest, The London Review of Books, the Chicago Review of Books and the Cherokee Times, well, let’s all just wait and see.

It also depends, even to a greater extent, on what happens with our heroes, how it turns out for all the good folks of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series.

If you care to go back to Lake Harriet Horror or Horror on Lake Harriet or Love & Bigfoot In The Time of Covid Pandemic, you can get your fill of the history of Al & Delores, their anti-war student years and then going to Russia in the ‘90s and mebbe why not get rich off the new red capitalism, would that be a crime? Then being recruited by Boris into the K.G.B. into returning to the U.S.A. to really fight for real against empire by telling the American people the truth about their history, and they were like, okay, guess we’re not getting rich here, looks like.

And then they tried all that and hov course things just keep going and there is no big epiphany special on CBS and so in the summer they went fishing up north like people do, and that is chronicled minute by minute in Nobody Died At Labradoodle Lake.

And, hov course ewentually summer must end after many campfires and drive-in theater movie films and you have no choice but to come home and sell insurance in the K.G.B.-front beeznest, Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency Company, LLC.

And then, even after Coveed, comes Ukraine, because of course it does, and what should we do about that, sit in tree?

We do the best we can (Roosha Roosha Roosha) with what we have. Like people do.

And, finally, maybe not us, but someone tried to tell truth (see what happens?) and so, yes, there is revolution, if you hwant to call it that (The Man In The High Cassock), but then when marching parade and singing, face-painting, and dramatic skits runs into cul-de-sac in White Bear Lake where is sitting Bradley tank, what do you do. Try to find reverse gear in parade pronto, as fast as can, guess.

So then, maybe we take little break, try to get truth to masses by putting on a play in the Lake Harriet band shell, collaborate with old acquaintances who get you, who feel you, space aliens from old country who knew grandma babushka Kalashnikov in old days (War Story). And hov course can guess way that goes, but you tried, always try, always fall face-first in mud like baby goat in spring, but always try.

Hov course then either you keep going, hunker down, or go home, back to U.S.S.R., don’t-know-how-lucky-are, like that. But then, hypothetical, you sleep late and miss K.G.B. pickup plane flight home. Now hwhat? I know, right? More, better revolution, right, why not (The Resistance).

And well, the government and media do nothing but double-down. They do not acknowledge they have lied and are wrong and should be in prison. And they are still in power, and so they must keep pushing, keep pushing, everything, everybody, closer to the edge, and somewhere we must stand firm. (Fahrenheit Z28.210)

And when that does not work, sometimes we make compromise, maybe beeg compromise, and maybe we have to shoot way out of insurance office with our hands in shape of peestols and sub-machine guns, like Bootch & Sundance, in movie feelm. Then catch the Joe Mauer Crisis Actor bus to resort lake to play Scrabble rest of life. (Do You Want To Know A Secret)

Turns out, not rest of life, only leetle beet of life, because you get tired of all-day free bowling, golf all day every day, frozen lemon bars every day for three p.m. snack. So, you escape paradise hell and go again to fight good fight, and you know, too, that calling it that automatically means you lose, but you fight, always fight. And go on bumpy ride, go to Potemkin American courtroom ... and fight good fight. (The Crisis Actor Revolt)

... And, hov course, life goes on. Cold War does not turn into end of the world and you do have to go to math class, sorry to tell you, after all, even if you did not finish your homework and were instead outside on Sunday night sitting in tree staring at Lawrence Welk and black-haired girl through window.

Oh, well.

Days keep comingk, piling up like “slippery when icy” one-hundred-vehicle hooboy on 35-W.

And what if things do not get better only worse ... boom ... boom ... boom.

And you have little choice in life but to complain.

To anyone within shouting distance. And then to close curtains, turn off lights, get Doritos whole bag, cushy pillow and binge-watch entire Netflix-Hulo-Industrial Complex.

But, the thing is ... then hwhat?

I know, right?

Hokay. Will try to break it down for you, lot to unpack.

To review, because revolution is complicated ...

In a previous episode of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series, as you know if payingk attention, we saw that after the government put out a list of those who were not vaccinated, labeling those individuals Z28.210, and since Al and Boris were not vaccinated, they had to hunker down for a while, and finally, just like Bootch & Sundance, were compelled to shoot their way, with handguns, out of the Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency office on Nicollet Avenue, about noon, as people often do.

As Crisis Actors, it turns out, which put them in Lake Antartica in northern Minnesota in shuffleboard hell-forever.

And that would bring us right up to penultimate moment, if that is real word, where Boris and Al, having escaped from hopeless odds in south Minneapolis, then sent to the tourist centric capitol of the vorld in northern Meenhohsohta, where they could probably live out the rest of their lives, if they chose to.

Now come to this episode. Not this one, one before this one.

Ultimate moment is this. Boris and Al, and others decided to escape from tree paradise hell in fishing vacation la la Skol land. In Revolt of the Crisis Actors they escaped, and were captured again and went to court.

Now they are free and free is sometimes two- or nine-edged sword if you know where comingk from.

What to do with all this free time?

Some people would get job.

Some people would return to northern Minnesota and go fishing, or mope the Appalachian Trail, or eat Cheetos.

Boris and Al decided to go to the movies.

And as it turns out, The Minnesota Theatre, where they are watching their movie is attacked by Homeland Heroes and burned to the ground.

And that presents a problem to our two heroes as they sit there watching their movie feelm. (Boris & Al In 1980-Woke)

So, yeah, there’s that.

Code Orange.

Now this we have come to this one.

Boris and Al not burn alive in Minnesota Theatre on fire.

Nope.

They escaped, because the first job of a revolutionary is to get away with it, in the words of Bugs Bunny.

And they are here, in Meeneeapolis Meenohsohta, planning revolution even more than before, if can even imagine.

So ... there’s that.

Now to this book.

Um, well.

This is a complicated case, lots of ins and outs and what-have-yous.

And maybe ... just maybe ... rather than presume to know and then tell you what it’s about, maybe it’s better to hand it over, here for you to read, and then you can tell the rest of us, what this is all about. Because I’m pretty sure you already know anyway.

The Elephant With The Auschwitz Tattoo Text 2.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

… They sat behind the field, behind the netting behind the big red and blue TC logo behind home plate.

Around them sat Delores, Alya, Rebecca ... Joe Mauer, Lloyd the barber, Zach the homeless guy, Woolly, Mrs. Woolly and the kids, from the light blue canoe rental kiosk on Lake Harriet, also Don the Delta pilot, The Three Guys, Tom, I think, Harry, maybe, and Dick, probably ... as well as the C.I.A. telepathic assassin twins, Buddy and Benny ... along with Louie the comedian, Max from the Nazi food shelf, and Britt’ny and Jenn’fer, co-managers of the BLM-George Floyd lawn sign-Twins Homer Hankie-News from Lake Wobegon cassette recycling plant.

A continuous loop of Ford and Chevy and U.S. Marine commercials played on the Jumbotron in left field along with home improvement and mulch how-to segments.

The prominent sound was the wap-wap-wap of black helicopters circling Target Field. If there was another sound it was silence. Those in the seats unable to speak, zapped mute, trying to understand, while attempting vainly to burrow deep into their coats and hats and minds to escape the cold, the purple mountain majesty.

They felt mostly their bottoms on the cold seats and their knees on the chair ahead of them. They saw the city skyline, big buildings, lazy whiffs of clouds.

The loudspeaker public address boomed Kate Smith singing God Bless America, Toby Keith singing I’m Proud To Be An American and the Chipmunks singing Joy To The World over and over and over again.

Outside, some few black and white Minneapolis police SUVs sat at the entrances, and every once in a while a new one would enter the passageway to the underground.

“Excuse please!” bellowed Boris, rising in his row.

“We weel now convene first meetingk.

“Theenk most everyone here,” he swiveled to look around, putting a hand to his brow.

“Meetingk of Truth Commission.

“Nuremberg, 2.0.

“Have receipts.

“We need ask questions, save democracy, save world. History right here, right now. Beeg deal, so long in coming.

“Feel me?

“I begin.”

He shuffled his feet to be able to look around, up into the rows, down, side to side.

“Hokay.”

Boris began to gesture as he spoke, dropped his arms to his sides, and then appeared to settle on folding his big hands resting on his stomach. He wore his black Boris Badenov KGB hat, big, heavy black KGB coat, big black Cossack beard, Mount Rushmore pin in his coat, a serendipitous find in a discount shop on Lake Street.

“Just now today,” he said, projecting loudly, forcefully, “Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison.

“They say.

“What reason we have to believe that?

“What reason do we have that Derek Chauvin is real police.

“What reasons do we have that he is real person. What reason we have that he killed George Floyd?

“Since we, you, me, because really, seriously, is whole world ... whole world affected by U.S.A., whole world know U.S. news, sports, ceelebrities.

“What reason since November 1963 have they given us for believing anything they tell us sixty years later?

“Only thing there is, is hundred one reasons to doubt, to question, to stomp foot, to ask why police men pose for cameras this day on street pretending to keel black man, then everyone go, go riot, go throw FBI-Peelosi-Soros-stamped bricks through windows all over country.

“Beerack probably figured so many times black people killed, hurt by police and nobody care, so hokay to fake one so that this time people notice.

“I think I get all that, but too, too many lies.

“Why would they do this? Chaos ... Ordo Ab Chao, same as tattoo on George Floyd chest. They want Americans afraid, of government, mistrusting of neighbors, strangers, of own feelings and thoughts ... walk across street, not face to face even on sidewalk, say hello, good morningk ... stick face in phone, hide, get away as fast as can.

“These people will not join together to fight for what is right. They will run, go wherever barking sheep dog tell them go.”

Boris breathed deep, let out big poofs of smoke. He raised his fists high above his head, tilted his head back to the orange-red sun just pushing up over the stadium and shouted, not unlike Hagrid, maybe Tevye, “I love America!”

And then said to those around him as an aside, “only in America would there be a meeting such as this, my friends, amigos, comrades, brothers and sisters.”

Boris then asked how many had seen a UFO?

Show of hands.

Now how many know someone who died from worldwide global pandeemic plague, or knew of someone who had.

“My point,” he said.

“Now, movingk on, we do not know how much time we have, maybe forever, maybe not so much forever.

“Hokay ... I now breeng before thees illustrious, honored body ... Jan. 6. Reason they did that, because there should have been revolt over cheating, not-real elections, that’s what Franklin, Paine, Jefferson would have done ... but now with all this hubub and trouble on CNN, Fox, New York Times, who wants to go through all that with real insurrection, revolt, revolution. Feel me? I know, right?

“And, as sayingk ... the Iraq war protests of beginningk of this century, after survive Y2K, hoboy, that close one ... all over world, every city, millions, millions, millions, more than ever before, say NO to bombing, no to killing Iraq people, destroying their buildings, culture, ancient treasures ... still it happened ... baby Boosh on TV behind too-big desk for him telling world that bombing has begun, that babies were being bombed in Baghdad for the good of the world, for right, and truth and the American way.

“Should have used force, in protests, instead of magic marker, should have burned government buildings like Meeneapolis fake phony riots. Should have punched and pushed and stopped bombing of babies ...”

Boris sat and bowed his head. Some of them around also dipped their heads. The pictures on the Jumbotron screen showed rippling flags and fighter jets and American soldiers in camouflage bending down to hug little children rushing up to them, home at last from a glorious war in a strange land.

The smell of wood smoke from a chimney, a cozy hearth, drifted over the seats. The noise of freeway traffic and some few horns honking could be heard, as an airplane, the red-eye from Seattle, lowered its wheels, almost coasting, seeming to sit in the sky, a goose setting its wings for landing in a concrete lake in Bloomington.

Boris considered silently what he was doing, why he was here, dressed in black like Johnny Cash, K.G.B.

He shook his head at the cement and laughed at himself and said, in a low, gravel grumble, “Coveeed. …

“Anyone got that figured out?

“Anyone not?

“Just wow, huh?”

Boris went on to recount the well-known Covid history, the pre-planning meetings, the weird Olympics ceremony, the lies, lockdown, the vaccine.

“Death from vaccine, that strange, that something, right? ... Really something, I think.”

Planting his big hands to push up, again he stood, twisting back and forth, hands on hips, bending this way and that.

“We so small ... so small ... but this is big meeting. It finally, actually happening, after being talked about all these years and now happening ... not in U.N., or Pennsylvania Avenue or Times Square or Red Square or Parliament, Disneyland, North Pole, Moon or Mars ...

“But here, us, now ... real Truth Commission ... The Gulag Concentration Camp Nuremberg 2.0 Truth Commission.

“I am proud of us ... Jesus looks down on us right now ... and he says, thees eez good.”

After a break to let people move around, mingle, stretch their legs, search for an open restroom, search as much as they were allowed for others, around the stadium that was beginning to fill, at least the lower level and now higher up as well, Boris made an announcement that he still had a few things to talk about, and then it would be the turn of others to speak.

“Insurrection,” he said.

“If only.

“I know, right?

“What is called Jan. 6, on Wikipedia, as in the heavens. Heaven have different version.

“Just one giant lie, right? Anyone?

“We know who knew and who planned it, everyone but us. Who’s an idiot? Just us. And so we get just-us justice. Maybe Trump got in the first time without cheating, or maybe he cheated better than they did, how in hell could we really know? But when he won, they were pissed, as all bloody hell, so they went all-on, right away and for forever. The Russians did it. Boris did it. Hove course.

“And there were wery, wery, many official, legitimate as a matter of course, inwestigations, and it was on the news, so it was real, very, very real, amazingly real actually.

“And so, ewentually we come to Jan. 6 because the ‘20 election was in-fact stolen beyond question and the lie so big and Biden and Kamala and Peelosi so guilty mobster, if you go down to the dock you will see them driving around slowly in a long car with shaded windows, that must be lonely actually, boring, depressing life ... So, no choice but to keep lying, so when in Congress, they, some, trying to count the votes, have beeg protest and have F.B.I. dressed up like Alex Jones, like Cinderella, like cowboy sheriff, shoot guns into crowd make them angry like bee nest, have news make sound bad, so is bad, huh? Hove course.

“Not gonna lie, the veedeo shows peaceful inside buildings ... and, if peaceful walking through below, what sense does it make that there is violence upstairs where Ashli Babbit shot? No sense. All fake, practiced, stage play, actors, cameras, get rid of Trump or probably Trump supporting actor, but main theeng, American people dazed and confused, can be led in any direction because they not know which way up, not anymore, not for a long time. And it’s sad in a way, big imperialist dog just beeg german shepherd on leash, dizzy, drugged, out for walk, sheet, pees on self, soon put to sleep ... sad, very sad.”

“Gaza?” said Alya, sitting close by.

“Da, Gaza,” said Boris, mournfully.

“But, first, always something more ... Ukraine.

“Ukraine, 2014.

“ ... U.S., Obama, Biden, Veektoria Nulan, Heelarys Cleentone, organize coup overthrow in Ukraine, we have film of snipers, murders ... followed by years of regime change and bombings of own people, in Donbas, and U.S. pushing, pushing NATO closer, closer to Russia, provoke war, want war with Russia with Ukraine young boys, never have enough Colorado mountains, sunshine in Deesneyland, in Arizona, Meekee Mouse in Deesneyland, still want to take over world, whole vorld, must have Disneyworld in Moscow, Disneyverse, or not happy. So ... have to kill Ukraine babies, hove course, Russian babies, Chinese babies, then maybe happy, but, probably then get up in morning wanting to keel moon babies.

“Hanyway, ewentually get rid of Trump, hook or crook, get Go-Go Brandon and Kamala Idyote, can have war weeeth Russia by way of dead Ukraine boys.

“Hokay — that not work, even with Deemocrat lawn signs all over Meeniapolis, even that not work, oh, boy, what now — so now U.S. and Israel must keel more people on way to Opening Day of Moon DisneyWorld, now in Gaza.

“By hook or by crook, by 9/11 lies, they already knew their lines. So that part not too hard.

“Knew that from Phoenix Program, Operation Gladio, Mockingkbird ... Boom. Boom. Boom-Boom.

“And somewhere in locked folder inside locked cabinet, rose-gold ... inside locked room, in locked buildingk, is name of whatever this is, that is happening now, to us, right here, to everybody.

“Hokay, Alya, you-please-go.”

“No. Should be real American. I go later.”

“Hokay. Anybody?

“Buehlers?

“Buehlers?”

“Yeah, okay, all right, I’ll go,” said Al, beginning to stand, pulling his Twins cap down to shield the sun.

Seen AboutThese Twin Cities

... on cardboard homeless sign at exit ramp

at Diamond Lake Road off 35-W, Minneapolis

Let him not boast of his progressive views, boast of his status as an academician or a recognized artist and distinguished citizen and general. Let him say to himself plainly: I am cattle. I am a coward. I seek only warmth and to eat my fill.

— Solzhenitsyn