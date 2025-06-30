[For purchase on Amazon here]

… They sat behind the field, behind the netting behind the big red and blue TC logo behind home plate.

Around them sat Delores, Alya, Rebecca ... Joe Mauer, Lloyd the barber, Zach the homeless guy, Woolly, Mrs. Woolly and the kids, from the light blue canoe rental kiosk on Lake Harriet, also Don the Delta pilot, The Three Guys, Tom, I think, Harry, maybe, and Dick, probably ... as well as the C.I.A. telepathic assassin twins, Buddy and Benny ... along with Louie the comedian, Max from the Nazi food shelf, and Britt’ny and Jenn’fer, co-managers of the BLM-George Floyd lawn sign-Twins Homer Hankie-News from Lake Wobegon cassette recycling plant.

A continuous loop of Ford and Chevy and U.S. Marine commercials played on the Jumbotron in left field along with home improvement and mulch how-to segments.

The prominent sound was the wap-wap-wap of black helicopters circling Target Field. If there was another sound it was silence. Those in the seats unable to speak, zapped mute, trying to understand, while attempting vainly to burrow deep into their coats and hats and minds to escape the cold, the purple mountain majesty.

They felt mostly their bottoms on the cold seats and their knees on the chair ahead of them. They saw the city skyline, big buildings, lazy whiffs of clouds.

The loudspeaker public address boomed Kate Smith singing God Bless America, Toby Keith singing I’m Proud To Be An American and the Chipmunks singing Joy To The World over and over and over again.

Outside, some few black and white Minneapolis police SUVs sat at the entrances, and every once in a while a new one would enter the passageway to the underground.

“Excuse please!” bellowed Boris, rising in his row.

“We weel now convene first meetingk.

“Theenk most everyone here,” he swiveled to look around, putting a hand to his brow.

“Meetingk of Truth Commission.

“Nuremberg, 2.0.

“Have receipts.

“We need ask questions, save democracy, save world. History right here, right now. Beeg deal, so long in coming.

“Feel me?

“I begin.”

He shuffled his feet to be able to look around, up into the rows, down, side to side.

“Hokay.”

Boris began to gesture as he spoke, dropped his arms to his sides, and then appeared to settle on folding his big hands resting on his stomach. He wore his black Boris Badenov KGB hat, big, heavy black KGB coat, big black Cossack beard, Mount Rushmore pin in his coat, a serendipitous find in a discount shop on Lake Street.

“Just now today,” he said, projecting loudly, forcefully, “Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison.

“They say.

“What reason we have to believe that?

“What reason do we have that Derek Chauvin is real police.

“What reasons do we have that he is real person. What reason we have that he killed George Floyd?

“Since we, you, me, because really, seriously, is whole world ... whole world affected by U.S.A., whole world know U.S. news, sports, ceelebrities.

“What reason since November 1963 have they given us for believing anything they tell us sixty years later?

“Only thing there is, is hundred one reasons to doubt, to question, to stomp foot, to ask why police men pose for cameras this day on street pretending to keel black man, then everyone go, go riot, go throw FBI-Peelosi-Soros-stamped bricks through windows all over country.

“Beerack probably figured so many times black people killed, hurt by police and nobody care, so hokay to fake one so that this time people notice.

“I think I get all that, but too, too many lies.

“Why would they do this? Chaos ... Ordo Ab Chao, same as tattoo on George Floyd chest. They want Americans afraid, of government, mistrusting of neighbors, strangers, of own feelings and thoughts ... walk across street, not face to face even on sidewalk, say hello, good morningk ... stick face in phone, hide, get away as fast as can.

“These people will not join together to fight for what is right. They will run, go wherever barking sheep dog tell them go.”

Boris breathed deep, let out big poofs of smoke. He raised his fists high above his head, tilted his head back to the orange-red sun just pushing up over the stadium and shouted, not unlike Hagrid, maybe Tevye, “I love America!”

And then said to those around him as an aside, “only in America would there be a meeting such as this, my friends, amigos, comrades, brothers and sisters.”

Boris then asked how many had seen a UFO?

Show of hands.

Now how many know someone who died from worldwide global pandeemic plague, or knew of someone who had.

“My point,” he said.

“Now, movingk on, we do not know how much time we have, maybe forever, maybe not so much forever.

“Hokay ... I now breeng before thees illustrious, honored body ... Jan. 6. Reason they did that, because there should have been revolt over cheating, not-real elections, that’s what Franklin, Paine, Jefferson would have done ... but now with all this hubub and trouble on CNN, Fox, New York Times, who wants to go through all that with real insurrection, revolt, revolution. Feel me? I know, right?

“And, as sayingk ... the Iraq war protests of beginningk of this century, after survive Y2K, hoboy, that close one ... all over world, every city, millions, millions, millions, more than ever before, say NO to bombing, no to killing Iraq people, destroying their buildings, culture, ancient treasures ... still it happened ... baby Boosh on TV behind too-big desk for him telling world that bombing has begun, that babies were being bombed in Baghdad for the good of the world, for right, and truth and the American way.

“Should have used force, in protests, instead of magic marker, should have burned government buildings like Meeneapolis fake phony riots. Should have punched and pushed and stopped bombing of babies ...”

Boris sat and bowed his head. Some of them around also dipped their heads. The pictures on the Jumbotron screen showed rippling flags and fighter jets and American soldiers in camouflage bending down to hug little children rushing up to them, home at last from a glorious war in a strange land.

The smell of wood smoke from a chimney, a cozy hearth, drifted over the seats. The noise of freeway traffic and some few horns honking could be heard, as an airplane, the red-eye from Seattle, lowered its wheels, almost coasting, seeming to sit in the sky, a goose setting its wings for landing in a concrete lake in Bloomington.

Boris considered silently what he was doing, why he was here, dressed in black like Johnny Cash, K.G.B.

He shook his head at the cement and laughed at himself and said, in a low, gravel grumble, “Coveeed. …