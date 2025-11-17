[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Ninth in the series

•Lake Harriet Horror

or Love & Bigfoot in the time of Covid Pandemic

•Nobody Died at Labradoodle Lake

•Roosha Roosha Roosha

•The Man in the High Cassock

•War Story

•The Resistance

•Fahrenheit Z28.210

•Do You Want To Know A Secret

And I know my life, would look all right,

if I could see it on the silver screen.

— Eagles, “James Dean”

Preface

In the previous episode of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series we saw that after the government put out a list of those who were not vaccinated, labeling those individuals Z28.210, and since Al and Boris were not vaccinated, they had to hunker down for a while, and finally, just like Bootch & Sundance, were compelled to shoot their way, with handguns, out of the Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency office on Nicollet Avenue, about noon, as people often do.

As Crisis Actors, it turns out, which put them in Lake Antartica in northern Minnesota in shuffleboard hell-forever.

And that would bring us right up to the moment, where Boris and Al, having escaped from hopeless odds in south Minneapolis, then sent to the tourist centric capitol of the vorld in northern Meenhohsohta, where they could probably live out the rest of their lives, if they choose to, as people do.

(Chapter one)

All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances. And one man in his time plays many parts.

— WilliamShakespeare, As You Like It

“There’s no cryingk in K.G.B., Als Revkawinas, my friend.

“I’m not crying.”

“Da, you may miss the bluesberry pancakes served by hot kolkhoz babes at anytime of day, the midnight croquet club, the bottomless cinnamon toast happy hour, the woodland damp yoga weekends with Ms. Tina, but trust me, this for better.”

“I’m not crying.”

“And hove-course, we are once again in danger, involved in high strangemess, no longer safely entombed inside the warm moist ample womb of the state, but we are Bootch & Sundance, you and me. Bootch & Sundance do not spend retirement years in retirement, on a perfect, flat green lawn watchingk old men with boney knees play badminton in white shorts, hats and socks, listening to old vomen in jewels and pink and blue hair discuss Days of Our Wives surrounded by geese too fat and uninterested to valiantly explore Valmart parking lot let alone Saskatchewan.

“We do not slip silently under the water like drowning nanny goats in spring flooding, under wheels of school bus go ‘round.

“Spies like us, we die in barrage fusillade of epithets, knives, and booletts in foreign land, with subtitles.”

“We did that. We’re dead. I’m not crying.”

“We are Criseez Actors, Als Revkawinas, like keety kat, we have many lives, my friend, many lives, like keety cat food does not go bad, can sit on shelf in basement ‘til goats come home, we go on and on.”

“I’m not crying.”

Boris and Al sat together in the olive green school bus from Camp Ripley-Bipley, driven by Joe Mauer, with Rebecca, Alya, Delores, Clyde, Bonnie, and Q The Wonder Dog, all scattered around the bus, on the rock-hard, ninety-degree angle seats, along with the other Crisis Actors from Camp Lake Antartica, flying down a snowmobile trail in summer, escaping from the Crisis Actor Detainment slash Entertainment slash Seclusion slash Protection hyphen Re-education slash Concentration Camp Facility.

Boris, Al, and the others had decided they could not stay there.

Let’s roll, they said.

And, besides, there was no way to know if their radio show had gotten out, and there was word, no more than a rumor, but still, that there were no more Flame-Broiled Doritos in camp, and they were going to be transferred to The North Pole, where there was said to be no mid-afternoon frozen lemon bars snack, so really, what choice did they have. Rebecca got word to Joe Mauer and after a while he said, sure, he was getting a little tired of his job as manager of the Walmart-Pfizer Welcome Center For The Unvaccinated in Richfield, anywho, and so, one morning as he pulled up to the camp headquarters compound at Camp Lake Antartica, which was, fyi, misspelled on porpoise as code to those in the know who would know what they were supposed to know by that, he rolled down his window and yelled over to Rebecca, who was working on her tan doing naked pull-ups on the basketball rim.

“Hey, let’s go,” he said, or something to that effect.

So, Rebecca got everyone together, all those who were always bitching about everything, and they got in the Camp Ripley-Bipley national guard bus from about 1940 probly, and they took off, no idea what they were doing, where they were going, or how big they were going to be hated by everyone who had the power to make them pay big-time for what they were now doing.

And so, Al and Boris, who had only fairly recently busted out the side door of the K.G.B.-front Al & Delores Rukavina Gopher Gutz Insurance Agency, LLC, which, and thus, and ... Al & Delores, when they were younger, had journeyed to the Soviet Union, just dismantled, to get rich after the end of communism — and that didn’t work — and were rather recruited to the K.G.B. Term-Life Battalion by Boris to fight the U.S.A. empire and save the world by telling the truth about U.S.A. history. And in all these years it hadn’t worked, happened, not even close. And they had somehow later been joined by Rebecca of the F.B.I., and also Alya, who was Boris’ Self-Esteem in Artic-to-Sub-Arctic Climates life coach, not to mention Delores, also suspected of being in the F.B.I. all these years, assigned probly to guard or monitor Al, who must have been considered some sort of threat back then, but hooboy why anyone could still think that who knows ... maybe she just liked the gig, got used to it, hunkered down. Like people do.

And so, Al and Boris had joined up as Crisis Actors because they were in trouble for being on the unvaccinated naughty list and Boris also had something going on about some unpaid goat feed bills and could not risk being sent back right now, though how he thought this would take care of that only Saint Nicholas knows. And so, they busted out the insurance agency side door, which looks like a front door because the real front door is kind of off to the side while the actual side door which looks like the front door faces the front lawn and Nicollet Avenue, which is a busy street, even in winter.

They busted out with Boris’ left shoulder and their hands in the shape of pistols and did imaginary battle with an off-camera horde of law enforcement, standing-around not doing anything anyway vigilantes, and old people bused there from Mankato for the free lunch and pet parade afterward — as people do.

And then got on Joe Mauer’s bus to go to Crisis Actor Protection Camp or whatever you call it in Northern Minnesota, home of Black Beard and the Jolly Green Giant, and now they didn’t like it, wanted to go home, changed their minds, now wanted to do this. Right now, it seems.

“Wax on, wax off, old K.G.B. saying, Als Revkawinas, my friend, “and also there is no cryingk in counter intelligence game, only lying, deception, fraud, deceit, falsification, secret pens, sneaking around sharp brick corners in alley at night, and murder. Basically always murder, pretty much all roads lead to murder. Sometimes just go straight to murder, saves time, eef not have bunch of time.”

“I’m not crying.”

“Leetle beet you are.”

“Yeah, maybe a leetle, little bit, but eets, it’s just that I like it here, there. I like lots of free stuff, no work, the lake, the cabin, feeshingk, coffee with cream in the Lobototorium, bowling for free all day, the buffet at four, pre-sleep naptime, then hit the croquet fields. I enjoy waking up in the middle of the night sweating, just barely able to pull myself out of a dream, and realizing it’s a dream about eating strawberry ice cream in the sauna after a full night of croquet, and knowing for the rest of my life that’s as bad as it’s going to get. All the regrets I have up to now, that’s it, I will never do anything from now on that would be worth making some big life decision and regretting. I’m gonna miss that. I’m pretty sure I’m gonna miss that.”

“Hove course, but do not you want to fulfill your life’s dream, working for peace and justice, helping people, saving vorld, Als Revkawinas, my friend?”

“No.”

“Well, yes, people change. You mature, learn new things, change opinions. Change is normal, Als Revkawinas. Probably you have changed, that’s all. You have lived, loved, learned. You now would like to live out rest of your life playing moonlight croquet followed by strawberry ice cream in sauna, then nap, then hit it hard again next morning.”

“Exactly.”

“Yes, Als Revkawinas, but now we are escaped fugitives from the belly of the beast, poop shoot of America, and they are going to want to catch us pretty fast, keel us, murder, crush up us weeth steemroller, make new asphalt driveway for Judge Judy with our hair, blood, bones.”

“Snot. Poop. Entrails. Fingernails, toenails.”

“Yes, Als Revkawinas, hove course. Could be ice cream and strawberries in sauna after daybreak letting off steam from croquet battles of the night and crisp conversation eez not een cards at present moment.”

“Okay.”

“That eez spirit.”

“Bootch & Sundance.”

“Bootch & Sundance, to infinity ...”

“And beyond.”

“Yes, Als Revkawinas, my friend.”

Spotted about these Twin Cities ...

Displayed on the Target Field Jumbotron before the Minnesota vs. Cleveland game and recited by the announcers and crowd in lieu of the National Anthem.

From the comments section:

This is standard operating procedure for so many of these alleged mass shooting events. We are told that the event was so horrific that the public cannot see any evidence. It’s like the alleged election of Demented Joe. We are told he won with a massive number of votes, but there are no audits that substantiate the alleged win. If you even suggest an audit you are called unpatriotic and trying to undermine democracy. Notice they did the same thing with J6. As soon as Tucker had some actual video showing it was a very peaceful protest other than for the Deep State hired agent provocateurs like Ray Epps; Tucker was immediately taken off the air. Once again, as always, the truth was suppressed. You have to be pretty stupid to believe a demented incoherent fool got the most votes in any US presidential election. The Deep State is playing the public for complete fools and the real tragedy is the Deep State is correct.

By in large the American public has been totally brainwashed.

Chapter two

“Hey, guys!

“Where we headed?”

Joe Mauer talked into the rearview mirror while pointing, fyi, to the No Horsing Around sign, which was now lit. If it was not lit there was horsing around.

Everyone behind him looked at each other and then out the window.

They approached the Lake Antartica penal colony slash re-education resort comma fun park, big-ass ice wall, looming large, though still a few miles off. Questions began to be asked, passed around, back and forth, sideways, etc. How do we get through. Q The Wonder Dog involuntarily, as usual, got an old song in his head, can’t go over it, can’t go around it.

Up front, Joe Mauer the driver was having a conversation over his shoulder with an elderly couple in the very front seat about tuna casserole and bunnies. Joe Mauer heard some of the talk behind him and asked into the big rearview mirror, “hey, guys? Guys?”

He flipped the No Horsing Around sign back on so they could hear him.

“Do you guys need to get through there?”

“Dja!”

“Yathink?”

“Hove course.”

So Joe Mauer told all about the Walmart-Pfizer portal through the ice wall, and took them on a Polar Express-esque sliding, roller coaster journey through, across the ice, through lunch rooms, Men’s XXXL, banks of TV sets, sporting goods, rows and rows of Doritos and jars of medium salsa ... to the other side, which looked almost exactly like the side they had just come from, like crossing into Canada from northern Minnesota, expecting somehow something more, more ... Canadian-esque, flap jacks, bacon, crisp cedar wood smoke instead of oxygen, smarter livestock, brighter-eyed dogs and old people, elves maybe, leaping, dancing bears, walleye, sea trout ... like that? Giants in red flannel riding singing, long-maned muscled stallions? A certain something that you cannot describe because that is the g.d. reason you went there, duh. You just know it’s not there and so why did we even come here — stupid parents — we could be home right this minute watching our shows, buuut nooo, we are here. In tree hell.

And so, they continued on their way, cruising down a dusty, yellow-brick, Ho Chi Minh, red carpet to the gas chamber, snowmobile trail out of season, tracking behind them a cloud of dust that could be seen from the space station, listening to MPR, the only radio station available, don’t believe a word they say, they are Crisis Actors, they are weirdoes, misfits, Oompa Loompas, wingnuts, wackos and wascally wabbits ...

Joe Mauer talked to the old couple about rhubarb, the color olive, and ducks, while everyone else looked out the windows, hanging on for dear life, wishing they were any where else, or thinking about elite level four and five croquet strategies. Or, in the case of Q The Wonder Dog, kicking his legs, snarling, barking, dreaming of the revolution.

Spotted about these Twin Cities ...

As of the Summer solstice, Now Printed on the back of all Edina Realty realtor’s business cards:

We haven’t been to space.

— U.S.S.R. cosmonaut Igor Volk

Chapter three

Obviously, you’re not a golfer.

— The Big Lebowski (1998)

Rebecca, Alya, and Delores played “Wag The Dog RISK” with Clyde and Bonnie in the middle foldout section of the bus while Q The Wonder Dog lounged nearby, passing subtle advice to Clyde by flapping his tail.

Boris and Al sat on the left side, behind the driver Joe Mauer, about three rows back, or four. Five.

“Ground Hogs Day, my friend Als Revkawinas. Every day, same day, wash, rinse, repeat. Sheet gets old, nyet?”

“Nyet,” said Al.

“Fucking A, nyet.”

They heard around them, snippets of conwersations, “herding Democrats ... Black Labs Matter,” passing back and forth the Doritos, the cheese dip, the diet Coke liter, the goat dip, the horseradish, the weasel dip.

“Mail call!” announced Joe Mauer over the bus intercom, handing the mail pouch to the old couple in the front seats to hand out. The old man and old woman made their way back through the bus as it pounded along the rough snowmobile trail, often having to catch themselves or relying on others to keep them from falling. They made their way to the back to begin by crawling their wrinkly old hands seat by seat, smiling and nodding and annoying everyone along the way, because they had to go back to front to do this because the old man had a thing, apparently.

“Oh! From Boise!

“Wait, don’t look. How do you spell Boise ... or you don’t geeet it. C’mon.”

They would say as they handed over the letter or parcel.

“My! All the way from Atlanta!”

“Imagine! Who do you know in Sacramento, if I might ask.”

They came to Boris and Al.

The old woman paged through Al’s mail before letting him see it.

“Bills,” she said.

The old man, wearing a black and yellow “Vietnam Veteran” ball cap, held one letter in his hand, aimed in Boris’ general direction, while glaring hard at Boris, in his black heavy coat, black pants, black shoes, black hat, white shirt, thin black tie, still wearing the sticker from the Rukavina insurance agency meet and greet potluck from months ago, “HI! Boris. KGB.”

“Who might you know in Moscow, young man?”

The old man said, holding the letter just out of reach.

“Who me?” said Boris.

“Hoh, mama, papa, granmomo, granpopo ...”

And then he began listing his brothers, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends ...

“... Nikita, Alexandr, Rasputeen ...”

“Hmm, sounds fishy,” mumbled the look in the old man’s eyes as he reluctantly moved the letter within range.

Boris accepted the envelope, addressed to: BORIS, K.G.B. America, Meenneapolis, “Insurance Office,” Beeznest, with the return address: Vladimir “Vlad” K.G.B. Lubyanka 4th Fl. Moscow (Best Country) Russia, Go-Go Brandon.

Boris smelled the envelope before peeling it open, smiling with joy at the scent of vodka and goat cheese. He pulled out a giant card showing a big man who looked like Boris and also the Boris of Boris & Natasha and also Hagrid with a giant boot on the neck of a peasant, saying, “Can’t Believe Another Year Has Come & Gone.” Inside it said, “Happy Happy B-Day, Many Goats To You, May Your Day Be Feeld Weeth Many Moose and Weemen!”

When Boris opened the card, it played, If you believe, they put a man on the moon, man on the moon ...

It was signed with many different ink colors, pens, pencils, handwriting, some with obscene emoji’s, by all the people in the Moscow K.G.B. Office, Term Life Beeznest Division. Boris explained that the reason all the signatures had double quote marks around them was that none of them were their real names, and the aliases changed so often that he had no idea who these people were.

“It’s the thought,” said Al.

“Hexactly,” said Boris.

Boris explained that his birthday was actually last month, but it takes a long time for a letter to get through the various censors, Babushka Committee of Five, Kolkhoz Committee of Five, Oblast Committee of Five, German Shephard Committee of Five, Doberman Pinscher Committee of Five, not to mention across Russia, sometimes opposite way to Chelyabinsk, Yakutsk and back again, if regular mail guys not working that day ... Europe, ocean, half of U.S.A., and they always celebrate all the birthdays of a month together rather than have a bunch of separate parties all the time, which gets to be a drag, especially for the birthday planner, who can get cranky if she feels she is not receiving enough goats to cover these extra duties, and so, the idea of One Big Party was born.

“That’s all very interesting, I’m sure.”

The Crisis Actor hipster from Seattle sitting in front of them, in the orange and pink nose ring and blue hair and “I Ain’t Even Got A Garage, You Can Call Home and Ask My Wife,” t-shirt, turned around.

“But we have to hide.”

“Hide what?” said Al.

“Hide us,” Als Revkawinas, my friend. We are again in beeg, beeg troubles. We are riding around in a National Guard bus, escaped ... creeminals, or, something. We have a half pack of cigarettes, full tank of gas and we are wearing sunglasses at night,” he smiled and saw that it wasn’t registering, and so, continued, but Delores cut in.

“Our photos are in Times Square and every living room in Oklahoma!” she shouted.

“How are we gonna hide!”

“Dees-guys,” said Boris, shooting a big finger into the air and broadcasting a wide grin.

The old woman in the front row took the opportunity to get up and stand next to Boris, facing the back, using sign language to tell what he was sayingk.

“Yes, good idea,” said Alya, as she and Rebecca quickly began collecting, conjuring and passing out what was needed. Within minutes everyone in the bus was wearing a blue mask.

“Should do it, good idea, Bo-rees,” said Alya.

“Wery good, my Alya,” said Boris with his fingers close together, “but steel, need a leetle something, tweak, make idea really pop.”

“How about stickers?” said Joe Mauer into the giant rearview mirror while pointing to the No Horsing Aroundsign just as a little friendly reminder.

“Nice, wery nice,” said Boris.

“Joe Mauers bus driver think out of box.”

Boris looked back and saw that every blue mask now had a yellow smiley face sticker smack in the middle, on the nose.

“Joe Mauers bus driver, please to explain,” said Boris.

Joe Mauer, while driving the bus over the bumpy snowmobile trail in summer with one hand, pointing to the No Horsing Aroundsign with the other, explained to them through the giant rearview mirror that what he meant was stickers for the bus, so that when they got stopped, which they eventually would, and just before they got machine-gunned to death and their bodies burned, bulldozed and forgotten because they knew stuff and were dangerous, which they might, if they had certain stickers, slogans, memes, sayings on the bus, the soldiers, police and angry Karens & Richards might get confused by the ambiguous message overload and limited hangout.

“Hokay, sound like plan,” signed the old lady in anticipation of what Boris would say.

“Where get?” she signed.

Joe Mauer reached way over into his glove compartment and dragged out a handful of mostly crap. Others dug into their pockets, purses, looked under their seats, inside the cushions, in the luggage rack, back in the toilet.

Joe Mauer then pulled the bus over to the side of the trail where some lunch ladies and Unitarians, Lutherans, and non-aligned NGO women had set up a “Woke Like Me” sticker stand. They wore MAGA hats and buttons that said “Go Joe Mauers! Go Joe!”

In a few minutes, everyone on the bus had lemonade and hot dogs in their hands and the bus was covered in stickers of all colors, sizes and shapes: Dancing Nurses; George Floyd; Our Baby Our Choice; BLM; Biden-Harris; Go-Go Ukraine; Pomeranian Pride; Don’t Pee In My Pollinator Zone; Climate Change or Bust; Edina Tues. Morning Cedar Mulch Damp Yoga Ooo-rah! Kingfield Labradoodles For Climate Change; Voting Schmoting Get Over It; J6 The New Guantanamo; Sanders, RFK, Kucinich All Commies - Vote For Real Change Al Gore in ‘24; Bomb-Bomb-Bomb, Bomb-Bomb Iran.

“Hokay! Back on bus!”

The old lady signed as Joe Mauer put the No Horsing Aroundsign on full-blast.

“Like MacGyver,” said Boris to anyone listening as he sat down, very satisfied with the direction things were going lately.

Heard in the sky, in the clouds over Minneapolis, during the Covid Era, usually around three in the morning, a Voice of God psyop-operation by partisans, similar to the C.I.A. operation of the same name:

Did they go to the moon?

... They did. But only in their wildest dreams.

— Stoycho Kerev, interviewer of Soviet cosmonaut Igor Volk

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

