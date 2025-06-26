[Continued from yesterday’s post.]

… Chapter Fifteen

“Lower your flags and march straight back to England, stopping at every home you pass by to beg forgiveness for a hundred years of theft, rape, and murder. Do that and your men shall live. Do it not, and every one of you will die today.”

— Braveheart, William Wallace

Judge Elijah Lord sat at the bench, like he owned it.

“There will be blood. ... The best books ... are those that tell you what you know already ... there is a they there.”

Is how the judge began his opening remarks to welcome everyone to his courtroom.

The defendants and lawyers sat at a row of tables on the left, the prosecutorial team on the right. The seats behind were filled, as was the jury box.

Every week day. It took one year.

It was broadcast every afternoon over all the networks, all the radio stations, was covered in every newspaper in the land.

Each Boss took the stand.

It took one freeking year.

The lead prosecuting attorney, Jefferson Smith, a tallish man with tie undone and glasses way down his nose so that you could not really tell at any one time where he was looking, began by telling the jury what they would learn in the coming weeks and months.

“Things that many in this courtroom already know due to years of studying and paying attention to current events by means of the often-despised and derided internet, as most Americans find out whatever they know from newspapers, radio, TV news, which is wholly, totally operated and run by the defendants you see before you, and not as a means to educate the public, but as a means to fool the public and manipulate events in such a way that money is made, and not by the public, as you will soon see.”

Smith then went on to explain that he and his team were bringing RICO charges against the defendants, then outlined what RICO means, that they would show a pattern of racketeering activity connected to an enterprise, and that enterprise was a crime family, and that crime family is The Commission.

Nobody wants to read the full text of a year’s worth of testimony, although sometimes it is interesting, such as the case brought by William Pepper to show, successfully, that Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered by the U.S. government.

That is available online.

However, maybe a few bullet points would not overly tax the reader.

First, Jefferson Smith, after arriving late to court, with Judge Lord checking his watch and scowling, as always, addressed the jury, in his deep, slightly arrogant-sounding bass voice.

We are allowed to ask any questions that we have ... there are no wrong questions.

There is no hidden black military budget, there are no UFO files Americans cannot see, no JFK documents that will not be opened during our lifetimes, no destroyed RFK murder photos by the L.A. police, no evidence from Ground Zero taken away before we can even look at it — we are not the U.S.S.R. of the 1960s — this is supposed to be America. That is our dream, to become America,

The New America, the real hope of the world. ...

We have a dream ... of bringing the United States politicians, journalists and generals who have brought about these long wars and debacle to trial — and put on TV just like O.J. — every afternoon — so every American can watch ... just like the McCarthy Hearings and the JFK funeral procession ...

What we need is a New American Dream.

Not of new homes and toasters and microwaves, but of becoming the type of country we always thought we were.

Right now we live on lies. We subsist on lies, but it’s not really living.

911 was an inside job.

They all know that.

What we need in America is a Truth Commission like they had in South Africa to heal their broken country. We need to put certain people on the stand and we need to be allowed to ask questions.

Our country is surely broken as well.

The troops are not protecting us. That is someone’s spin on the day’s news — somebody’s advertising slogan — someone else’s sermon.

The troops serve the empire. They are not heroes.

They kill and plunder for the empire. American bases overseas serve nobody but the empire. The heroes in our country are the protesters, the ones who go face to face with the empire, those in the Plowshares Movement, The Truth Movement for example.

You have to know that every single person in our government knows the whole truth about the 9/11 attacks. They are complicit. The same, of course, with George Bush, and with Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Joe Biden.

They have all lied. Lied and continued the wars everywhere based on a lie. And they know they are lying.

Obama lied right to our face on national television when he said that Osama bin Laden had been killed ... and buried at sea. ...

Osama bin Laden was buried at sea ... and Jessica Lynch was rescued heroically, the U.S.A. does not torture, Iraq had weapons of mass destruction,

George Bush won the 2000 election, see, there is a plane there in that hole in Shanksville, it went all the way into that hole and no, there is no blood and no bodies and no luggage scattered ... or plane parts ... and Osama bin Laden ... was buried at sea.

Remember the anthrax letters, which said “Are You Afraid?” Those were not written with a rock and chisel like Fred Flintstone from the recesses of some cave in Afghanistan. Those letters came from persons within our own government.

Like a horror movie and the killer is in the same house with us.

These killers are right here, with us and “they” want us to be afraid.

We cannot be afraid.

So, ladies and gentlemen of the jury. Our democracy, hanging by a thread, depends on us taking the time from our routines, from our busy days to ask a few questions.

We begin.

Then over weeks and months, Smith and his team talked about ...

•The Gulf of Tonkin

“Simply did not happen as was reported in our news media, as was reported by the White House. And thousands and thousands of people died, on both sides. Why? ... That’s an excellent question.”

•Pearl Harbor

“Franklin Roosevelt knew Pearl would be attacked by the Japanese and feigned surprise and indignation during his famous Day of Infamy speech to the nation. He justified it in his own mind because he felt that otherwise the American people would not allow the country to join in World War II.”

•The Moon Landings

“We will show here the Apollo 11 press conference with Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins. If that is ready, please roll ... can someone please get the lights?”

•The murder of John F. Kennedy

“Tomorrow we will be watching the movie JFK. The jury will be asked to read On The Trail of the Assassins, by Jim Garrison. We will also be bringing in several expert witnesses, researchers who have spent years, lives seeking the truth, for no pay, in fact, costing them plenty, because it means something. Something no so-called reputable news organization felt was worth their time.”

•The murder of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“This week we will be discussing the book by William Pepper, The Plot to Kill King, as well as having the opportunity to visit with Pepper here in the courtroom, and ask questions.”

•The murder of Robert Kennedy

“This week we will be reading A Lie Too Big To Fail, by Lisa Pease.”

•The murder of Paul Wellstone

“This week we will be reading the book American Assassination, as well as watching the movie, Wellstone: They Killed Him.”

•The murder of Malcolm X

“Today, ladies and gentlemen, we will be viewing the movie, Who Killed Malcolm X.”

•9/11

“Today, we will be interviewing those members of our national news media who participated in the scam, the hoax, the crime, that was Sept. 11, 2001, by showing on television that planes had crashed into the World Trade Center buildings, when in fact, they had not.”

•The Bush election of 2000

“Today, tomorrow, the next day, we will be visiting with members of the Bush administration and Republican Party, some of whom have been granted immunity, who orchestrated that fraud, and actually prove that George W. Bush was never really the president, never really held office, though he did actually send men and women to die for the lie that was 9/11, and now he pitifully paints pictures of those he killed, and all we can do now is try to forgive his soul the best that we are able, after we send his body to prison or are possibly able to secure the death penalty.”

•The Biden election of 2020

“This morning and this afternoon we will be visiting with members of the Biden administration, and the Democrat Party, some of whom have been granted immunity, who orchestrated that fraud, and actually prove that Joe Biden was never really president, never really held office, or at least the doppleganger persona who occupies the Oval Office during the Biden administration, how he participated in the Ukraine war debacle and horror, the war on Gaza debacle and horror, and, understanding his cognitive difficulties, try to forgive his soul the best that we are able, after we send his body to prison, or are possibly able to secure a death penalty judgment.”

•Beach J

“We would like to really get to know who is the old guy and who is the doctor. And we would like to know how a newspaper could have reported an interview with the principal of the school after the reported tragedy though she is also reported to have been the first to die in the barrage.”

•Boston

“We would seek to determine why photos of the bombing sight show so-called victims without blood, with blood only arriving on-scene minutes later, as it were. Why photos from the scene are in conflict with the official narrative.

“We will also be watching a video from the internet … an episode of Caravan To Midnight, with researchers Peekay, David Weiss and host John B. Wells.”

•Parkland

“We would like to know why during an interview after the shooting, a student says she was walking with the alleged shooter while the shooting was ongoing. We would like to know why another student tells a reporter that they were told by adults to exit the building so ‘we can start shooting up.’ Is there any explanation for this?”

•Aurora

“The people of the United States would like to know why the police reports in real time show there were multiple shooters, some running away, wearing various types of clothing. Why the shooter does not remember shooting, why he was found in his vehicle, seemingly incoherent.”

•Columbine

“We would like to find out more about the reports from students of multiple shooters, and shooters who were much older than the alleged shooters, and why it is reported that the shooting inside the school went on hours after the reported deaths of the two student shooters.”

•COVID

“We want to ask about Event 201, why it appears there was advanced planning of the outbreak scenario. We would like to learn more about where the virus is alleged to have “broken out,” in Wuhan, Fort Detrick. We would also like someone to try to explain why the closing ceremony at the London Olympics seems to have had a virus outbreak theme. Also, the dancing in hospitals, what was that all about, and we would like to be allowed to ask questions as to, were the hospitals really over-crowded, some say they were not. We intend to find out the truth.

“And, because we can, we will be bringing in doctors and nurses who have a different opinion that those put forth by Dr. Fauci and others, who we were not allowed to disagree with at the time. Now is the time.”

•January 6

“What happened on January 6 was this, and I will be able to prove all of this, and more.

“This whole thing was cooked up by the Biden administration, the Democrat Party, the F.B.I., in order to go after Donald Trump for having defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, goes along with the Russian collusion hoax. What they did was infiltrate the crowd that was planned to protest the phony fake election, then get the peaceful crowd riled up by shooting into that crowd. Video shows the protesters, after being escorted through the doors by Capitol police, were peaceful, and we will be asking the question, if video shows a peaceful crowd on the lower floor, how then can we explain such extreme violence on another floor?

“We will be watching another video today, available only on the dastardly internet, by Wooz News, Everything Wrong with the Capitol Shooting.

“We only want the truth. That is all anyone wants.”

•George Floyd

“Why does it appear that fresh pallets of bricks were set out conveniently in various locations, seemingly as supplies, materiel, for the riots that occurred after the death of George Floyd.

“Did George Floyd die of being kneeled on by Officer Derek Chauvin?

“Did George Floyd die of a drug overdose?

“Did George Floyd die at all?

“Who is George Floyd?

“Who is Derek Chauvin?

“Was Derek Chauvin a real police officer or an actor playing the part, the same questions for Floyd.

“Why did Chauvin appear to pose for the video?

“Why did the officers have Floyd on the ground? What was their goal? Why weren’t they moving toward getting Floyd into the squad car and taken to jail? Why do the EMTs arriving on scene act in what appears to be an unprofessional manner, in a hurry, not taking any vital sign readings. Why does the video from inside the ambulance appear to show that the medical professionals had no idea how to work the life-saving device they were attempting to hook up to save Mr. Floyd.

“Were the court proceedings for Mr. Chauvin real or only a stage.

“Was Derek Chauvin really in prison?

“Was he really stabbed, in prison?

“Some may find these questions offensive or absurd.

“In that case, I ask you to forgive me. Maybe I am ignorant. I only seek answers to the questions I have in my head. That’s all I can do. If, after we get these questions answered, we find out that I am ignorant, I will offer my apologies. I can do nothing less.”

Excerpt from Jefferson Smith closing argument:

(Again, Smith attempts to light up a cigarette in the courtroom, hoping nobody will notice. They do. He puts it out by pinching the flame with his fingers.)

“I would imagine that you might find it difficult to think that someone very similar to you would do these sorts of things. I agree. It’s hard to think of people in your own country like this, like an enemy. It would be easier if they were Russians, perhaps, or Chinese, or German ... but for the most part, the defendants you see before you are Americans, born and living in the United States.

“It’s a stretch, I admit, but you need to go there. As Willie Sutton, the bank robber said when asked why he robbed banks, replied, that’s where the money is. And today you must go there, make yourself look at these men and women and allow yourself to see them in a whole new light, because that is where the truth is ...

“... and we have judges who are controlled by The Commission, either by money or by threat of bodily harm to themselves and their family. We have lawyers who will take cases, represent claims by plaintiffs that they know are fraudulent, that they know have no basis in fact, that they know will harm not only the defendants, but also the country, the country of their own children and grandchildren, and yet they go forward with fake claims, lying all the way through, knowing that the judges are also controlled and the outcome is pre-determined, as is the fate of the country.

“We have a military that is for our defense, but over the decades has been used primarily for offense. We attack Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam. We overthrow elected leaders in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, to name only a few, just because we want to, we decide that’s what we are going to do, knowing that our bought and paid for news reporters have our backs. It’s obscene. Dollars that should go for human needs, go to kill children.

“We have law enforcement, F.B.I., C.I.A. who are laws unto themselves. There is no real oversight, are you kidding me? They lie and they cheat and they steal. These are the very words of Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, former head of the C.I.A. I would have nothing to add.

“We have representatives, putative representatives, who only represent their own need to remain in power. They should be thrown out. Perhaps term limits would help, third-party funding, but the truth is that the current system only represents The Commission, assisting in the oppression of the people. Representatives of those with money, in power only. The people have no representatives.

“We want to know about Edward Snowden and Julian Assange. Are they real or are they Memorex, as it were. Why don’t they tell us things we don’t already know?

Why don’t they talk about any of the things we have talked about during this trial, some deep, whistle-blowing background that would give us real insight into how our country is run, what is it’s history.

“We have universities where thought and study should be honored, but the trend lately seems to be toward censorship and suppression of honest discovery, which is what President Obama called for, I quote.

“ ... ‘Regulation has to be part of the answer’ to combating online disinformation, Barack Obama said at a Stanford event. Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivered a keynote address about how information is created and consumed, and the threat that disinformation poses to democracy.

“... ‘Facts are competing with opinions, conspiracy theories, and fiction. For more and more of us, search and social media platforms aren’t just our window into the internet. They serve as our primary source of news and information,” Obama said. “No one tells us that the window is blurred, subject to unseen distortions, and subtle manipulations.’ ”

“These people are nothing if not slick and slithering and slimy. Obama is calling for the culling of our right to free speech. ...”

Excuse me. May I continue?

“Thank you.

“We would like to know, thank you very much, why the Democratic Party is unrecognizable standing next to the Democratic Party of one Robert F. Kennedy. Why do liberals of days gone by now feel like someone changed the locks overnight and everything is flipped upside down?

“And, we would like to know how the many, many children who were given the Covid vaccine in 2021 and 2022 by the Minneapolis Public School system are doing today.

“We have banks. I just have one thing to say here. Have you ever heard the advertisement about your local, hometown, friendly bank? How they want to help you? Try getting help if you have no money, if you have nothing to offer. If you are poor, trying to make a life from the scraps under the table. They will show you the door.

“We have prisons for the poor. This is true in large part. It is also true for the most part that those in prison have had to fight to get through life. Let me just say this, if the rich did not take way more than they need, there would be fewer poor people, and much less need for prisons. In fact, I would say that were all prison walls to be bulldozed tomorrow, the result would be far less damaging than if they remained standing.

“We have TV, newspapers, radio that purport to provide the news. Give me a break. To be honest, journalism died with Penn Jones, Jr. Oh, there are many independent writers and reporters trying to make a difference, but the big boys and girls are C.I.A., F.B.I., The Commission, through-and-through. Take that to the bank.

“And we have The Simpsons.

“What was that 9/11 thing? Just asking.

“No wrong questions, just naive ones.

“And maybe this is the time when I can just say this, sort of what you think in silence at the age of four, five at the breakfast table, trying not to touch the cold floor with your bare toes, with sleep in your eyes, staring down into your Coco-Puffs.

“You know those Lex Fridman interviews on YouTube? Like with the Weinsteins or some physics or quantum calculus guy, and they are talking about things where you don’t even understand three words in any sentence, and still you listen, just to be listening to something like this, that something like these thoughts even exists, it’s not all CNN, Netflix, The New York Times, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper, Biden drooling on the microphone.

“You ever wonder what the fish thinks after we stick our head down into the water and then pull it out? Like what was that? Where did that come from? Where did it fucking go! I saw it! No, I really did. Your uncle is crazy. I am not crazy!

“Is that what UFOs are in our lives, our air. We just don’t know. Maybe somebody does and shame on them for not telling us if they do. But surely there is more to consider.

“And so, with the new media, new police, new Congress, neo-everything, as we have asked the court to consider giving a try — which will be The People’s Police, The People’s Congress, The People’s Radio, The People’s Church, The People’s Bank — we will embark on a new journey. ... Yes, I know, I know ... I realize ...

“Hey, how about that shore? What’s it like over there?

“In this New World, a new time, and that will be that. Father Knows Best, Leave It To Beaver, My Three Sons, the Cartwrights into the sunset, roll credits, play the incongruous closing music.

“Ta da.

“I can see by the looks on some of your faces that you have doubts. So do I.

“Our history is not a history of happiness and cookies with milk after school. Oh, happiness and cookies are sprinkled in, to be experienced now and again, but the gluten of our lives is struggle.

“And our lives after we leave this room will likely be more of the same.

“But it’s a start.

“God bless you all for being a part of that, for getting up and tossing around a few tables.

“Dust in the wind. And that dust lands somewhere and forms itself into mountains.

“Thank you, that’s all I have.”

The jury of 12 men and women deliberated for three hours, with box lunches delivered by Dave’s Downtown.

“Have you reached a verdict?” said Judge Elijah Lord.

“We have, your honor.” …

Seen About These Twin Cities

... observed after The Commission RICO trial on The Simpsons, South Park, and a billboard on 35W, Minneapolis, next to the Diamond Lake exit:

“How about these fucking people who just broke fuckin’ laws against Trump against every rule in the fuckin’ book? They’re not usin’ the RICO law against them. They use it against us, the Italians, the Blacks, the Hispanic.

Why don’t they use it over here. If Comey, he’s the head of the FBI, somebody in the justice department and somebody in this CIA and somebody in this organization, they’re all hookin’ up and they all broke the law. Let’s assume that’s happening and that’s true. Why don’t they use the Rico law on them? They made the RICO law.

So the fuckin’ RICO law is made for me and Blacks and Hispanic, people you could put in prison. You want the people to look at us while you break the law.

Worry about Sammy. I rob a hundred thousand, while you guys are robbin’ millions. Listen, I understand the government better than anybody, you know ... because they’re all different families to me. The Democratic Family is the Gambino Family. The Republican Party is the Genovese Family. The fuckin’ moderates is the Colombo Family. The fuckin media is this family. Hollywood is this family. They’re all different families. Everybody’s got a motive.

Look at the whole fuckin’ picture. It’s all green. It’s all about money. The whole country.

So if you look at it through my eyes, everybody’s doin’ what I did.

Not everybody.

There’s legitimate people who are caught in the mix of this.

— Sammy The Bull Gravano