No matter how paranoid or conspiracy minded

you are, what the government is actually doing

is worse than you can imagine.

— William Blum

I desire only to know the truth,

and to live as well as I can.

And, to the utmost of my power, I exhort

all other men to do the same.

I exhort you also to take part

in the great combat, which is the combat of life,

and greater than every other earthly conflict.

— Socrates

Chapter One

“The Empire lies. It lies about the present, about the past, even about the future. It lies day and night, relentlessly. But reason will not be defeated. Optimism will not be broken. Oppression will be fought. Humanity will prevail.”

— Andre Vltchek

The Commission

Cities/Regions

Los Angeles, Dallas, Minneapolis, Carson City, New York, Boston, Connecticut, Waco, Memphis, San Bernardino, Washington, D.C., Bedrock, Orlando, Paris, London, Europe, The World

Bosses

Polka Dot Pauly, Patsy Kline, Ja Bricks, Three Dancing Jews Jackie, Jersey Mike, Joisey Judy, Bobby Box Cutters, Fat Bob, Southy One Stub, Granny, Fat Katherine, Machine Gun Lucy, Pretty Boy Barbara, Dinosaur Dino, Charbroil Tex, Loose Bruce, Sleepy Joe, Fat Stan, Blues Bros. Mick & Louie D.

Capos/Captains

Santa Claus, Beach J, Fairy Dust, Boston, 9/11, THE Easter Bunny, Voldemort, The Moon, The Capitol, Las Vegas, Aurora, Yellow Brick Road, Columbine, 7/7, Charlie Hebdo, Covid-19, Ukraine

Soldiers

The Military, The Police, The F.B.I., The C.I.A., The Senate, The House, The Banks, The Judges, The Lawyers, The Universities, The Prisons, The TV, The Newspaper, The Radio, The Simpsons

There was the Warren Commission. There was the 9/11 Commission. There is the Mafia Commission. And then, there is The Commission.

The Bosses of The Commission are located around the world and they control everything.

Below the Bosses are the Capos or Captains, something like middle managers, and below the Captains are the Soldiers.

The Capos/Captains are actually the powerful ideas, the thoughts that run around the brains/cortex/medulla/amygdala/cerebellum of the American people, the most powerful thoughts in the world, in the history of thoughts, which makes the American yahoo the most powerful person slash yahoo who ever existed ever in the history of history. What these thoughts are, what this gooey brain matter does on a Wednesday afternoon determines what goes on in the world, who lives, who dies, who lives in poverty, who spends the weekend on a yacht in the sea of Marmara, and the next weekend as well, and in many cases, most cases, what has gone before, and absolutely what will go on, happen, come to pass, who drives flying cars and works for Mr. Spacely, and who spends the next two hours standing on line waiting for the wooden, locked soup kitchen door to squeak open a crack.

They, these Captains, even appear at times, these thoughts, these reveries, phantasms, visible to the naked eye, oftentimes as dementor-ish black flashes, Nike swooshes across the intersection on a red light and nobody at all quite awake, or in the whispy lights of a drowsy neighborhood street lamp on a dark and foggy morning of a damp, rainy Christmas eve, maybe out the corner of an eye, around the corner of a building, an old neighborhood tavern now a padlocked facial products supply company, available only by appointment ... or at least the artist’s forensic rendition.

Below the Captains are the Soldiers. These do the work, make the machine what it is, are visible, gears meshing, trains reasonably on time, payments delivered, prisons properly prepared and polished.

And so, now we wonder, who is left? Is there anyone left.

Well, there are, most, all of us, who live in a world of locked schools and airports and no eye-contact only the phone. We are still here. The ninety-nine percent who heroically challenged Wall Street, took over Seattle, who fought hand to hand in Chicago.

Which brings us to The Rose-Gold, of Minnesota, of Minneapolis, in honor of The White Rose, of Nazi Germany.

They were, are few, but not as few as you might or might not think, or as many as might be imagined late in the evening at the New Year’s get-together of Barack Obama, The Clintons, Cass Sunstein and George Soros, perhaps.

Why they did this should be obvious, but it’s not.

What they did (and how) is known to some.

And some of that has been forgotten or hidden, but not this, this news of this event, not hidden or shooshed or sent to Siberia with a roll of the eyes.

This event will be talked about, openly, this cardiopulmonary capstone event, in cafes, at the adult Thanksgiving table, from the pulpit, the microphones, the headlines, on the playground, in the mosh pits.

Or not.

In any case, The Bosses, first time ever, it was thought, unless there was another time, that all of them would gather in Minneapolis, this particular day and month and year.

They would come together, in a group, a cluster, a gang as it were, a bevy, a bunch, a bundle, at the site of The George Floyd Memorial, 38th & Chicago, South Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

It shall be done.

For one reason, they wanted to see it, and for another they needed to talk in private to plan the next year, the next round of events. Last year they went to such and such and the year before it was, that place.

The Rose-Gold got wind of this meeting, confab, congress, synod, convention, council of war, assembly, convention, summit, conclave. ... And they knew a guy. They had a justice guy, a fairness, fair play, equity, courage, due process, honesty, law, authority, truth guy.

A guy who was a sitting judge, a federal judge, the only judge still alive, apparently, by all appearances, who would take the truth into account, seriously.

And because They were coming to Minnesota, landing on Viking soil at Minneapolis-Saint Paul Yuppie Labradoodle Inter-Planetary Portal, (MSPYLIPP), they would be able to conduct a Barney Fife-Gomer Pyle Citizens Arrest, and take The Commission Bosses to a real court and charge them under the RICOact, (Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization) and send them all to hell.

Anyway, that was the plan.

Seen about these Twin Cities

On the t-shirts of a group of elderly people doing winter walking around the halls of The Mall of America:

“Give up, just quit, because in this life, you can’t win. Yeah, you can try, but in the end you’re just gonna lose, big time, because the world is run by The Man. … He’s everywhere. In the White House … down the hall … and The Man ruined the ozone, he’s burning down the Amazon, and he kidnapped Shamu and put her in a chlorine tank! … And there used to be a way to stick it to The Man. It was called rock ’n roll, but guess what, oh no, The Man ruined that, too, with a little thing called MTV.”

— Dewey Finn

Chapter two

I think the greatest single enemy is the misuse of information, the perversion of truth in the hands of terribly skilled people. — John Le Carre

By repetition, each lie becomes an irreversible fact upon which other lies are constructed. — John Le Carre

The Commission wasn’t always The Commission.

Before it was The Commission it was The Velociraptors. And then it was The Money Changers in the Temple, The British, the 1960s USA square society who saw The Sixties and Vietnam On TV and infiltrated the hippies, sent out Timothy Leary and Ken Kesey, Gloria Steinem, The Paris Review, Terrence McKenna, Charles Manson, Patty Hearst, and made sure The Sixties never happened ever, again.

It was The Powell Memo, maybe Joe McCarthy, maybe Elliot Ness, Javert, those chasing Bonnie & Clyde, Billy The Kid, John Dillinger, at least it was those who paid for the gas.

Before The Commission evolved into being The Commission, The Commission was the Robber Barons, it was William Randolph Hearst and yellow journalism and blatantly telling lies to start a war, it was the C.I.A. and the Bolivian military killing Che, it was the C.I.A. in Guatemala, El Salvador, Dealey Plaza.

The Commission at one time was Pravda and Tass, it was Operation Paperclip, it was Bernays, Lippman, Dulles, MKUltra, Cointelpro. It was Kissinger, Nixon, Pinochet and Santiago Stadium.

It was Ahab. It was a bulldozer driver plowing through Rachel Corrie. It was evolving, rolling, shaping, all the while, into the Netflix-Soros-Disneyland-Wall Street-Hometown News-Homeland Security-Democrat Party Industrial Complex, killing the nuns in El Salvador, and Joe Stuntz, Anna Mae, and the children at Waco.

Before the members of The Commission boarded at first call on their private planes in L.A., Kennedy, Dulles, DFW, MEM, they had been in many places at many times.

They were coins, bills, Google Trends, digital readouts, job, power, family, cowardice, avarice, distraction, a Halloween Haunted House and we have no idea what’s coming around the corner.

They were the devil in blue jeans in the desert, on the precipice.

They were me and they were you.

Seen About These Twin Cities

... on the cardboard sign of a homeless woman standing on the corner outside WCCO in downtown Minneapolis:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”

— Edward Bernays, Propaganda

Seen About These Twin Cities

... overheard while walking laps around Lake Harriet in January:

“Take the children and yourself, and hide down in the cellar, by now the fighting will be close at hand.”

As children we become accustomed to hearing fairy tales.

They’re always pleasant stories and they’re comforting to hear because good always triumphs over evil, at least this is the way it is in fairy tales. Fairy tales are not dangerous to our children, and are probably even good for them to a point. However, in the real world, in which you and I must live, fairy tales are dangerous because they’re untrue.

Anything which is untrue is dangerous.

And it is all the more dangerous when the fairy tale becomes accepted as reality simply because it has an official seal of approval, or because honorable men announce that you must believe it, or because powerful elements of the press tell you that the fairy tale is true.

... If this is still the country in which in the words of our pledge of allegiance, there exists liberty and justice for all there is an attempt to conceal the truth from you in the end has to be a failure.

In this case I’ve learned more about the human race than I really wanted to know, and I’ve learned more about some of our government agencies than I really wanted to know, and I’ve learned more about some of our press agencies than I care to know, but I am still naive enough to believe that in America the people make the decisions, not a handful of men in the Washington and New York areas, and I believe the people of America want to know the entire truth about how their president was shot down in the streets of Dallas.

— Jim Garrison