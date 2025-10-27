From The New American Dream Radio Show, hosted on Revolution Radio by Chuck Gregory and Mike Palecek

… And now … we join … in progress … another episode of “The Americans.”

“The Americans” is brought to us by Crisis Actors Of The Homeland, Operation Mockingbird, Operation Northwoods, COINTELPRO, and by Craft and Blackwater, bringing you Aurora, Tucson, Orlando, the Boston bombing, San Bernardino, Charlottesville and so much more.

And now, “The Americans,” …

The Americans dream of marshmallow clouds and lollipop lanes and TV towns ... while the world wails, fists clenched, tears streaming.

The Americans dream of rocket ships, fireworks, freedom and alleluia ... while they sleep on through the alarm, the house afire.

It’s true that the newcomers to Washington, D.C. are different than ever before … but after all is said and done … they are Americans.

The construction is underway for the wall around the Washington, D.C. Beltway … to drain the swamp with an impressive culvert system, and to separate The White House, the FBI, the CIA, the Pentagon, the Congress and the Washington Press Corps from normal human beings.

Scattered around the job site are the wooden boards to be tacked up all around the new wall with the message:

“Let me put it this way: while 9/11 was a US “deep state” operation (probably subcontracted for execution to the Israelis), the entire Washington ‘swamp’ has been, since 9/11, accomplice after the fact, by helping to maintain the cover-up. If this is brought into light, then thousands of political careers are going to crash and burn into the scandal.”

CHUCK READS:

... Pres'dent Of The United States of America Cosmo Nutt sat at his big desk in his giant office looking at his camo phone.

He was thinking hard about sending out his latest thoughts to everyone in the world.

Something every blogger in his parent's basement could only dream of, and yet here he was, but what should he say today?

He said to his phone: "Siri, what should I tell the people of the world? ... Siri?"

"Tell them to go fuck themselves," Siri said.

"Oh, Siri," said Pres'dent Nutt, "I said that yesterday."

"Tell them you have bombed Iran, so that it didn't have to disrupt anybody's holiday season. See if anyone notices," said Siri.

Nutt doodled on his giant yellow legal pad while he thought ... dollar signs, boobs, tanks.

He found a thing where he could draw pictures on his phone and so with both hands now he worked the phone, doodling, dollar signs, boobs and tanks, on the phone.

He clicked "send" without knowing he had sent it, to everyone in the world, and got up, walked around his giant office, still thinking what he should send out to the world, what were his giant thoughts for the day.

He stood at the window and saw pickup trucks slowly rolling past on the street, with giant men with giant butt cracks hanging out the windows of the camo pickups, shouting at the White House, with clenched fists and giant open mouths.

Pres'dent Cosmo Nutt of The United States Of America, the best the world and universe has to offer, opened his window and stuck his whole body out to hear.

"Yaaay, Nutt!

"Way to go, Nutt!

"We hear you!

"Dollar Signs!

"Boobs!

"Tanks!

"U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!

The Pres'dent Nutt waved and closed the window, put his hands behind his back, his head down and strolled thoughtfully around his office, wondering what to tell the world on a Thursday, like Lincoln after Gettysburg ...

While around the United States ... Walmart was now selling camo sweatshirts available in only 3 XL and 4XL and 5 XL with pictures of dollars signs, boobs and tanks.

While around the United States ... flags hung from the front porches of Americans in small towns everywhere, dollar signs, boobs and tanks.

Yellow ribbons with images of dollar signs, boobs and tanks hung from car antennas everywhere.

Senators and Congressmen stood at microphones everywhere advising that is was time to allow hunters to shoot bald eagles — they need more things to shoot anyway — and make dollar signs, boobs and tanks the national something-something of The United States Of America ... "The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA The Greatest Thing That Has Ever Happened To The Universe And Globe And Planet."

Teachers stood at chalkboards in every classroom in America and drew dollar signs, boobs and tanks, with pink and yellow and white flakey new chalk ... ... as children sat at their desks, their tongues in the corner of their mouths, trying dutifully to copy the drawings ... just right.

Pres'dent Cosmo Nutt, tired of strolling around his giant office, sat for a moment at his desk, kind of out of breath.

He put his phone down, picked up a pen out of habit, began doodling on his gigantic yellow legal pad, something to say ... as his hand, on its own, just began drawing ... dollar signs, boobs and tanks.

... Join us next week for The Americans when we will see YouTube and Google and Walmart shutting down the internet because people are starting to really, really understand things like Las Vegas and the truck thing in New York City and that whatever that was in Texas.