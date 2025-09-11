Here on Amazon

The American Dream has dangled before our eyes for over 200 years. The American Dream is the goal that we Americans hold on to when everything else is gone. The American Dream is our ideal.

Too bad it's just a dream.

The Americans Dream of marshmallow clouds and lollipop lanes and TV towns

While the world wails, fists clenched, eyes blazing, tears streaming.

The Americans Dream of rocket ships, fireworks, freedom and alleluia,

While they sleep on through the alarm, the house afire.

To Mom & Dad, Isabel McDowell and Milosh Palecek, to whom the American Dream was real. They did the best they could. Two teenagers who found each other in the South Dakota wind and held on.

Milosh — they called him “Mush” — was first generation Czech. His parents came over from Prague for who knows what reason, lived for a couple years in a boxcar next to town and thought they had it made. When they did move in to town it was in by about a hundred feet.

Isabel’s people came from County Cork. She lived with a sister and single mother way before that was common. Her mother waited on Bob Feller the pitcher one time, at the Pheasant Cafe in Winner.

Dad got his big break in getting to go to engineer’s school in Chicago for a few weeks and spent part of his career on the Long Pine run, staying overnight at the motel near the tracks and fishing for trout. He brought fish home and maybe a foul ball from the amateur games in Winner when he got a chance to go there on a run and see his brother Jimmy, home from the Pacific war, now with a wife and his own family. Another brother, Albert, served with Patton and later went to South Omaha to work in a box factory. Frank went to California. Molly just went away. Dad didn’t go to the war because his job with the railroad was considered vital to the war effort.

They said Dad was good enough at shortstop to go pro, but he didn’t. Maybe he had to work. Hauled cases at the pop factory before the C&NW. They did the best they could. It’s sad, a sad state of affairs for a whole nation. Everyone does the best he can and we end up bombing Hiroshima. Dad cuts the lawn each Saturday morning on his one chance to rest and there go a thousand people in Chile, mowed down by our own CIA. Mom calls us in to supper and poof! Laos is toast.

Us kids sneak outside for another round of playing after supper. We play hide and seek, catch lightning bugs, tell ghost stories and leave the screen door open just a peep. A couple hundred intelligent poor people in El Salvador are hustled out of their beds and shot.

The American Dream

by Mike Palecek

with cover art by Keith McHenry

CWG Press

Author's Notes::

As I recall, in the summer of 1968, Robert Kennedy came to Norfolk, Nebraska. He was going to speak at the railroad station that these days is a flower planter or native prairie grassland display, I think.

I remember going down there myself, on my bike. I was just out of the eighth grade. I wanted to go to pick a saying out of his talk to live by.

I sat-stood on my banana seat and listened and watched him stand at a podium and gesture with his thumb inside his first finger and I heard that paraphrased Shaw quote that I thought at the time was a Kennedy original:

“… but I see things as they never were and say why not.”

Sounds like a plan for someone who wants to try writing novels, I suppose.

At the time I was a pretty mediocre paperboy.

We lived through John Kennedy’s murder and Martin and Bobby, barely.

Most of us still breathe.

I remember the night I went to sleep while we weren’t sure yet if RFK was dead. My mother said that for him to recover was “what this country needs”.

Well, we didn’t get it.

Through my adult life I have breathed through a number of presidential elections and watched the Democrats get creamed with such sorry candidates that it was all a person could do to drag himself down the church basement steps to vote and then run home to gargle with Listerine.

Can you imagine what life might have been like with another term of John Kennedy, two of Bobby and two more of Ted?

It would have been unrecognizable sitting next to what we have now.

I didn’t go to Vietnam, only because the buzzer went off before I got into the game. I only registered for the draft late due to chronic laziness and apathy.

I went off to seminary at the end of the ‘70s and then prison, newspaper work, and ran for Congress in 2000. I ran as a Democrat. I was a Democrat because I remembered asking Mom and Dad what we were when Kennedy went against Nixon.

I would have been proud to be a Democrat standing next to Robert Kennedy, but standing next to the big shots of the Iowa Democratic Party on the platform at the state convention in Des Moines made me want to be somewhere else.

These folks did not dare mention war, military, prisons, immigration. Weak and not inspiring and to this day they continue playing the same games.

Back then we believed Oswald did it. We believed in the Warren Commission, Johnny Carson, the Catholic Church, the Norfolk Daily News, and the Omaha World-Herald, because we were brought up to believe. Go Big Red.

We believed in the network TV news anchors — and anything on radio news was true, of course. This isn’t Russia.

Now we have the Internet and we don’t believe in any of that stuff — we know they killed Wellstone and did the whole 9/11 thing themselves, actually stole elections — but still we drift toward fascism as if on a rubber raft on a lazy Sunday afternoon on the Niobrara River, not having the energy to really care about anything, or even lift up our heads to see where we’re heading, just toss the empties into the water and stare up at the sky.

And leave it all to people in Congress who are either cowards or too rich to care or both.

We go to sleep at night without hope.

Bobby Kennedy died.

… If any children, my own perhaps, are trying to get in close and hear what I’m going to say, grab something to live by, they might hear, “What time is the game on tonight? Is this enough beer?” But … there is still some time on the clock.

When we die we will be dead for a long time.

We’re not dead yet.

Kids, here is what I think.

We should change the national anthem from that firecracker farce we now have to “This Land is Your Land,” and sing all the verses. And we shouldn’t stand up like tired robots every damn time somebody plays the other one. And I know you give it all you’ve got, but you can easily end up giving your “110 percent” for a tyrant, and that just ruins everything, like those young people now serving in the military for George W. Bush.

We shouldn’t pay taxes for bombs or prisons.

We should let any Mexicans who want to come here to come on in, this being a Christian nation and all, Wally.

Any bishops or priests or ministers who say war and bombs and whatever are A-OK should be sent out to get a construction job.

Phony bastards.

And the Democratic Party — oh, God, the Democratic Party — should say a prayer and light a candle and do penance and look over those pictures of the folks lining the tracks when they brought Bobby Kennedy’s body home.

Stand for something.

Care about something.

Feel something.

Imagine health care and poor children fed and bomb factories bulldozed and prison walls torn down and say “why not”.

Chapter One

The land is flat, and the views are awesomely extensive: horses, herds of cattle, a white cluster of grain elevators rising as gracefully as Greek temples are visible long before a traveler reaches them.

— Truman Capote, In Cold Blood

Cracking shots from the blazing boards of a home on the

Westside made the chirping robins on the Eastside look up for just a moment before going back to their morning work.

The quiet Homeland streets lay deserted, except for the tired troops marching back to their homes on the Eastside.

If not for the whooshing of the jets strafing the treetops, the Westside home might reasonably have been presumed to catch fire from the early morning heat.

One of the robins on the front lawn of the Sun God group home appeared to wipe its brow with a wing.

The helicopters and bombers, National Guard trucks and welders’ pickups forged across the tracks after a long night.

Michael M sat on the edge of the sofa in the group home, hands on knees, clicker pointed at the TV, watching the promotion for The Home Helper Show.

M mouthed along with the announcer: “Residents of Homeland! Here is your chance to be on the nationally televised Home Helper Show! Sign up at any Quicke Shop during the summer, be at the Homeland Elementary School Auditorium on Saturday morning Aug. 12, and maybe … your family home will be included in the new fall season … of The Home Helper Show!

“Get your name in now, must be present to win, and let’s get the lovely young Home Helper crew of experts on the job at your home for one week and miraculously turn your house into The American Dream Home."

The announcer crouched and fired both pointer fingers at the television audience.

“The Home Helper Show, making The American Dream come true!”

The local weatherman came on to give the workweek forecast. His forehead was drenched with sweat.

“It’s going to be hot, hot, hot,” he said. “Hotter than usual forthis time of year.”

A commercial showed the close-up spread legs of a naked woman, with a cold can of Dr. Pepper on her sweating stomach, for sixty seconds without any audio.

M did not hear around him the commotion of the residents getting ready for the morning drive to work.

Al snoozed on the sofa under a framed photo of Homeland Mayor Dick Heavens, while Joseph and Mickey studied the meal menu for the week, pulling it back and forth between them.

With headphones on her ears, Sanndra waved her hands in front of the big side window, a flight deck crew member waving off the approaching starlings before they crashed against the pane.

A staff member worked on the dishes with Rosey, listening to NPR on the radio sitting atop the refrigerator.

Outside, a scene repeated itself — the same picture depicted on the May calendar above the sink in the group home kitchen: A boy and girl head down the sidewalk, the boy on his bicycle, the girl, hair bouncing, trotting alongside. They pass front porches daubed artistically by the morning sun. And even though you see them from behind, you can tell they are in an anticipatory mode, assured they are headed toward something good.

Underneath the calendar a plaque from one of the parents hung:

WE MAY NOT HAVE IT ALL TOGETHER,

BUT TOGETHER WE HAVE IT ALL.

Another photo of Heavens was tacked above the sink.

“Okay! Let’s go!” yelled a staffer coming down the hall. “Okay!”

“Huh?” said M.

A radio sitting on the TV set played Christian music from a local station.

“What?” said M.

“Let’s hurry. We’ve got to get us a move on.”

M looked around at the people funnelling toward the hall. He clicked off the TV, pushed off and followed.

Sanndra mumbled to herself — the radio announcer on her headphones was giving the reason troops were called to the Westside last night. Farmland Security agents at the telephone company had reason to believe that the rumored alternative bookstore had been found, harboring a collection of apparently excellent, sharp, artistic photos on a computer of faces at the point of sexual climax and that included masturbation.

“Oh my!” Sanndra smiled, put her hands over her ears and headphones and then her mouth.

M walked in a hurry through the hall, his head down, wiping his brow. The garage door must be open, he thought. It’s hot already.

Downtown the green National Guard trucks trudged eastward.

On the electronic sign outside the brick bank, a message

scrolled:

Thank You To Our Troops For Keeping Us Free!

On the Dairy Queen marquee the sign said:

Over One Hundred Thousand Evil Doers Wasted

A worker with a ladder and a box of letters headed out to update the number.

Down the walk a young Hispanic mother hustled along with her child.

The boy pointed up at the worker men. The young mom kept her head down, pulling her child along, licking the sweat that dripped into her mouth, averting her eyes from the troops.

Across the deserted street was the corner bakery run by a French Canadian couple, which had been the centerpiece of Homeland for years. Laborers were high on top putting a new face on the Downtown Chamber of Commerce billboard with ladders and paste and putty knives.

This newest poster showed a giant photo of a smiling Dick Heavens in a blue suit, white shirt, red tie, with slogans in stacked lines at his shoulder:

Hats Are Caps

Work Is Play

Goodbye Is Seeya

Kinda Is Sorta

Streets Are Roads

Wrestling Is Rasslin’

Lunch Is Dinner

Back at Sun God Group Home the residents milled in the driveway. “We shouldn’t have to go to work on such a nice day,” John said to Al, who had his eyes closed and his chin to his chest.

Krystal pointed at the blinking red light above the Homeland water tower, where ladders and pulleys draped and a crew hurried to apply a fresh gray coat to cover the graffiti left behind by the graduating class.

“That’s the highest building in town since 4-11,” she said to Wilma, who stood next to her smiling and rubbing her hands together as if trying to make a fire. Sanndra pressed her hands flat against her ears and the headphones, and pushed. She closed her eyes and held air in her mouth in order to shut out all the talk around her.

She held it as long as she could and let it out in a rush.

“Ninety-five!” she shouted, eyes still closed.

“Okay, move ‘em out.” A staff member buzzed into the driveway on his red moped, causing a resident to dance out of the way.

M hurried to put on his helmet, pulling the strap tight under his chin. The Blue Dust Metallic Flake Beauty had been given to him in anticipation of Father’s Day.

“Whoop!”

“Hya! Ho! Ho!”

“Git, now.”

“Git ‘long, giddyup!”

M joined the other staff members on their mopeds, one red, one blue, one yellow, circling the residents, beeping their little horns, revving their tiny engines — zmmm!

Each morning, much like cattle on the range, the residents of Sun God Group Home and the four other group homes in town were driven to the workshop downtown.

The social services budget of Homeland had been cut in past months to pay for bullets, guns, uniforms, camo toilet seats, tanks and F-16s. The white fifteen-passenger group home vans had been repossessed by the dealership and converted to prisoner transports for the Homeland city jail.

The group of eleven residents started to shuffle down the sloped driveway to the street, gradually revealing Theresa sitting cross-legged on the driveway, rocking.

“Whoop!”

“Whoop!”

Rosey noticed Theresa and stopped, turned back and pointed.

“Hey, what about her,” she said to those nearby.

“She’s having a seizure,” someone said.

“She doesn’t have seizures,” said Rosey.

She sneaked a look at the staff and scurried over to Theresa, who had a big grin on her face, rocking.

Rosey leaned over next to Theresa and listened.

She came back to her regular morning drive group.

“What’d she say?”

“She’s not going.”

“Where?”

“To work,” Rosey smiled.

M zmmmed back up the driveway.

“Hey! Whoop! Git along now, you guys, you’re fallin’ behind.

What’s she doing?”

“Sitting down,” said Rosey and the others.

“What? No. She can’t. She has to.”

M zmmmed up to Theresa. He leaned over with the moped.

Sweat from his forehead turned the cement dark gray.

Rosey and the others could see M’s mouth moving. He put down his kickstand and stood over Theresa with his hands on his hips. He moved behind her and squatted like a weightlifter getting ready. He put his hands under Theresa’s arms and let out an “oof” to try to lift her, but she did not budge.

Sweat streamed down M’s face and arms. His T-shirt was soaked. A dark spot appeared on his brown shorts at the small of his back.

The other two staff members zmmmed up, stopped, flipped down their kickstands and stood behind Theresa with M as she rocked and smiled with her eyes closed.

“What’s up?”

“She won’t go.”

“She has to.”

“We’ve got to join the group.”

“She won’t.”

“Fuck!”

They all three squatted behind Theresa, who now had her eyes wide open and her mouth pursed with determination.

The three put their arms under Theresa’s and pushed off with their legs, straining. M looked down and saw that Theresa’s behind was off the cement by the thickness of a piece of paper.

All three let go, straightened and placed hands on hips. They tilted their heads at the sky and squinted, their mouths open, sucking in the hot, close air.

M looked and saw that Rosey and the others in the second group, as well as the eight at the corner, were seated in the street.

“Hey! Hey!”

“Whoop! Whoop!”

M and the others ran over and began shouting, waving their hands to indicate they should all stand up and go to work.

Rosey had her cell phone to her ear, calling friends in the other homes.

The staff leader told M to tell the others they were having problems.

“We’ll get there as soon as we can.”

“Right.”

M zmmmed off, down the street, around the corner, leaning this way and that, a “DH ‘04” bumper sticker flapping from the license plate holder.

Around the next corner he found the nine residents of Vicious Savior Home seated on the front lawn, arms linked, rocking back and forth and sideways, singing “We are gay, we are so gay …”

M pulled up and learned from the staff that their consumers had heard from Rosey about the “Sun God Sit-Down”, as it was now being chronicled, and were also refusing to go to work for the day.

“Same thing up at Holy Battle,” said one Vicious staffer. “And over at Awesome Defender and Wondrous Sailor Man.

Someone called. We’re going to need help.”

M gunned his moped, pivoted on his inside foot and spun around in the driveway, his chin strap unsnapped.

As he zmmmed out of the drive he heard the Vicious protesters chanting, “We’re so queer and we’re here. She loves me, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

M buzzed down the street, head down, throttle hand pulled way down.

He leaned to the right to turn, leaned forward, zinging down the street.

Beside him appeared a green camouflaged truck filled with National Guard soldiers wearing black and green face paint.

He leaned right again, hit both brakes hard, sat and stared at the chaotic scene in the street and the Sun God driveway and front lawn.

The residents were still in three groups: Theresa in the driveway, Rosey and her gang of three at the end of the drive and the other eight just at the corner. All were on the cement, their hands behind their backs and fastened with plastic handcuffs.

They were singing, “There is no god but Allah”, “Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street”, “Kumbaya my lord, hmm, hmm, hmm”, “We shall not be moved”, “I love you, you love me”.

Rosey had her eyes closed and was rocking gently back and forth, a knowing smile on her face.

National guardsmen, police officers and sheriff’s deputies were gathered all around the clients along with the Sun God staff members, in their white T-shirts with the smiling sun, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes. They leaned over talking to them, on one knee, bending down to assist with red-faced hissing.

Police cars and unmarked vehicles and jeeps and trucks were parked at all angles on the street and in the yard, lights flashing, doors open, radios squawking for attention.

“Whoop! Whoop!” yelled the staff members, making shooing motions.

“You have a program!” one yelled. “You will get a zero!”

“Personal space!” a client yelled back at a staffer in her face.

“Get away from me.”

“M!”

The staff leader hollered while squatting next to Theresa, sweat engulfing his body, a cell phone to his ear.

“We can’t get through to the workshop. Phones are busy.

You need to get down there STAT and tell them we will be there ASAP. Go now! Go! Go! Go! The Sun be with you!”

M wiped his face with his forearm, slammed his light blue flake helmet onto his head, pulled the chinstrap tight, loosened it a touch, then pounced onto his moped. He pressed the auto start red button, revved the motor, rmmmm, used his foot to pivot and took off. He swerved sharply to miss a flushed police officer in a sweaty blue shirt, standing with hands on hips and staring down at Rosey, who was still seated on the warm cement, hands behind her back, eyes closed and a Mona Lisa smile on her lips.

Rmmmm! M leaned left and right and swerved through the mess with a divine purpose.

He headed down the street, passing a line of National Guard trucks. At the corner of Oh, Most Holy Warrior Christian School, M barely slowed to tilt right and turn. He leaned on the throttle and charged right through a blinking red light atop a sign in the middle of the road:

Do Not Enter Buses Loading.

M touched his handbrake to miss a squirrel, gunned the engine to beat a turning bus, looked down to his wrist to check the time and saw a little girl.

She wore a frilly pink dress with white shoes and toted a light blue backpack. She had a bright smile on her face and a white ribbon in her red hair.

M recorded it all in the instant he realized he was going to kill the child.

The girl trotted across the street toward the Christian school, her parents on the other side smiling and waving out the windows of a Brand New Shiny PitchBlack Chevy Blow Job, enraptured with thoughts of their beautiful child.

The girl stopped in the road to turn to wave to her parents with her fat fist, heard the zmmm, then looked at M and smiled.

M smiled back.

The girl’s father saw that his daughter was going to meet the Sun God right that instant and his mouth froze open and his waving hand spread wide.

M swerved and headed right for the shiny black door.

The father’s other hand came out the window in an attemptto ward off the zinging moped.

M clenched his front hand brake. He vaulted forward.

His blue flake helmet smashed the father in the face, sendingnhim back into the vehicle, spewing blood onto the new interior and the mom.

M and his moped bounced back into the street. M’s body ricocheted ahead again and his hand stuck on the throttle, gunning the engine. Off he flew behind the BJ.

The little bike vaulted the curb. His helmet slipped over his eyes.

He scattered a gaggle of gray-haired girls sporting new flowered dresses, sending them to their hands and knees.

M careened over the grass headed for the war memorial, an area in the corner of the park with marble statues for each war, plus flags, benches and flowers.

He fought to get his front tire back to earth and threw back his head to clear his eyes.

He smacked the front tire against a white stone bench.

M soared over the handlebars, flying, waving his arms. His mouth and eyes were wide.

He ducked his head just as his blue flake helmet rammed World War II.

Chapter Two

No man who owns his own house and lot can be a communist. He has too much to do.

— William J. Levitt

M awoke with a headache.

An out of focus black ant on his nose inched forward and disappeared.

M felt the concrete on his ear.

He saw the world tipped on its side, his helmet cracked and a pool of blood under his nose. He wondered if anyone had seen him.

Maybe he could just get up and nobody would notice. He still needed to get to the workshop, to notify them the morning drive would be a little late today.

“Oh, my!”

“He’s got a bomb!”

“Call the National Guard!”

“He’s part of the sit-down rebellion!”

M pushed himself up to sit.

“I’m staff,” he said, just as he saw his moped was on fire on the lawn.

The maroon World War II marble stone he had hit with his blue flake helmet had slammed against World War I and Korea, which were also broken in pieces in the middle of the concrete pad.

The old ladies in the flowered dresses were pulling each other up and trying to get grass stains out by sticking handkerchiefs in their mouths and dabbing, rubbing, complaining.

M sat back on his hands and watched an ambulance, two fire trucks and a sheriff’s unit squeal up in the street.

“Suicide bomber!”

“Terrorist!”

“In Homeland!”

“He tried to slaughter my entire family!” The tall father from the black BJ walked up swiftly, waving his arms.

M heard the sound of dozens of feet stomping. He looked down the street, between the legs of those around him, and saw two lines of National Guard troops jogging his way.

Firemen in helmets and yellow suits, and lawmen with hands on their firearms, sprinted across the lawn toward M. He wiped his nose with his forearm and reached out a hand for a towel or something.

“Down!

“Down!

“Down!”

A large young man with barrel biceps and tight brown shirt and flattop haircut halted just in front of M, spread his feet wide and pulled his revolver, gripping it with both hands. He held it out straight and pointed at M’s bloody nose.

“Down!”

M lay back on the powdery cement and chunks of marble, facing the sky, his hands flat against his side.

“I’m okay, really,” he told the policeman. “Nothing’s broken, maybe my nose.”

“Over! Over — over — over!”

M saw the red face above him, blotches on the neck. M rolled to his stomach, his face flat against the cement, lying in his own blood, his hands flat against his sides, his nose on fire.

M heard wap-wap-wap. His hair and the dust on the cement pad blew. Bits of WW II, WW I and Korea rolled onto the lawn.

M heard the trees blowing, waving. The wind pressed on his back and arms.

The green helicopter set down on the war memorial cement pad a few feet from M’s head.

“Leader of the sit-down strike!” M heard the policeman yelling to the men from the helicopter.

“Up!

“Up!

“Up!”

M pushed to a squat.

“I’m staff.”

Someone gripped him by his arm and pulled him toward the helicopter.

A ring of National Guard troops on one knee circled the perimeter of the war memorial. They leveled automatic rifles at those milling around.

The whoosh-whoosh of the helicopter blades fluttered the flowered dresses, red, green, blue, yellow, orange. The old ladies giggled as they fought to keep the dresses down. Some put one hand on their new gray hair-dos and one on their dresses, which still puffed up over their waists and faces.

Revealed were orange, blue and pink panties, and gray pubic hair, one bush shaved neatly into a gray heart.

The men in camo fatigues pulled M onto the helicopter and secured him by straps and harnesses into a seat.

M saw his family at the park playground. His wife, in a long, loose, clean summer dress, braided hair over her right shoulder, pushed one child on a swing while staring at the helicopter door. Another sat in the sand next to her foot.

The helicopter blades whirled faster.

The wind waves reached M’s wife and kids, blowing their hair.

M’s wife took one child by the hand, and, knowing the other would follow, turned to go.

M looked down the street and neighborhood and saw three of the group homes, ambulances in front with lights flashing.

As the helicopter buzzed off over town, M leaned to look out the door.

“Careful,” said one of his young guards, gripping M’s arm.

M saw the post office and the flag on the white pole in front.

Main Street was lined with Sun God flags, each yellow smiling sun on a field of whitest white.

There was the playground, and the school where tomorrow his oldest would take part in the Memorial Day program.

The helicopter shot up like a Ferris wheel, leaving M’s stomach behind.

He could see the Westside: railroad tracks, car-littered yards, glistening skin of varied tones, shacks and grass huts and adobe. He could see smoldering and burning houses, hovels, troops in the streets. He could see the dead and dying in the gutterless barrios.

Beneath the wap-wap-wap and the shouting of instructions back and forth between pilot and co-pilot, M heard the familiar squealing of the rendering truck making its run through the streets of the Westside, picking up the dead.

Feet and hands stuck out the top; blood and intestines oozed down the camouflaged sides, running over the white words stenciled in military font on the sides and door:

For God, For Country, For Honor

M leaned back and closed his eyes trying to make his queasy stomach go away. He was not used to this.

He was an average man. He graduated from Homeland Senior High School, married a Homeland girl and had Homeland kids.

He was not ugly or good-looking. His hair was neither dark nor light enough to draw anyone’s attention. He wasn’t what you would call skinny or fat.

He opened his eyes to try to calm his stomach and looked down on his town for the first time.

He wasn’t tall or short.

He hoped nothing he would ever do would be either too great or too terrible. That was what he had strived to achieve his whole life — until this morning when he saw the promotion for The Home Helper Show.

He needed to get word to his wife, so they could get their names in for the drawing at the elementary gym in August.

They could maybe get a deck on their home, or make over the kids’ room. Perhaps they would install a dishwasher, and brighten up the bathroom and kitchen. If he could talk them into a swimming pool — oh my god — his wife would be happy and his children would have good lives.

The helicopter was now directly over the Westside. The squealing and squeaking of the rendering truck sounded as if it were right below.

M had only been across the tracks once in his life, riding along with his father as he drove the truck. They picked up dead bodies of the lazy people who would not work, who would not learn English, who did not worship the Sun God.

Those people would not mow their lawns or wash their cars.

Their churches allowed the words of New Testament Jesus – radical, fool, heathen, heretic.

The helicopter cleared the trees and entered a corn and soybeans planet.

M sniffed the sweet aroma of pig shit. He loved that smell.

He did not like the smell of cows. He had not told anyone yet, and really had no plans.

They passed over farms.

As the copter hummed over Faith, folks on Main Street shielded their eyes and pointed.

Again they plowed into the country.

M could see out over most of Jefferson County, named by a powerful settler after himself. He'd also named the towns of the county the way a contractor names the streets of a new subdivision after his children: Homeland, Faith, Betsy, Thomasville, Franklinton, Paineburg, Washington.

They passed over Washington and the pilots began checking gauges and flipping switches. The two guards flicked their cigarettes out the door and stopped talking. They snapped and clicked their weapons.

Below, M spied a farm, a compound, with long metal buildings and kennel runs, no shelter belts. The fields all around were barren, plowed deep and watered, but not planted.

They began to descend, heading for a round pad in the middle of the complex. M’s stomach again jumped. He gripped the armrests and stared straight ahead, hoping it would be over soon.

A fifteen-foot drop like an elevator falling caused M to call out.

“Oh!”

Then they touched down, and it was over.

“Thank God,” said M to himself.

Writing The American Dream

By Mickey Z.

05 January, 2007

Countercurrents.org



I read Mike Palecek's latest novel, "The American Dream," as I traveled to visit family. The experience of enduring both airport security (sic) and the sanitized airplane environment served an appropriately eerie backdrop for a book like this. No more than a few degrees from what currently passes for reality, "The American Dream" is a societal vision that hits too close to home(land) to be called a futuristic satire. Channeling both Orwell and Bill Hicks (with perhaps a touch of Chuck Palahniuk), Palecek has created more than a powerful and engaging novel; he has let loose a global wake-up call.



At first glance, Palecek hardly fits the "global wake-up call" profile. "I started out what some might call a good American," he says. "I grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska, home of Johnny Carson, watching his show on TV, playing football, baseball, driving a '56 Chevy station wagon." From there, Palecek's restlessness led him to a monastery in Oregon, the diocesan seminary for the archdiocese of Omaha in Saint Paul, a life-changing meeting with Fr. Dan Berrigan, and getting arrested at Offutt Air Force Base, outside of Omaha.



"It was maybe 1980 or '81," Palacek says of his first arrest. "I remember it raining. I sat down and cried. It was just this overwhelming feeling that I wasn't part of America anymore and even though I had to do it, I was going to miss it."



I interviewed Mike via e-mail during the first week of January 2007.



Mickey Z.: What does the phrase "American Dream" mean to you?



Mike Palecek: When I started to write this, what I was thinking of was "dream" as in sleeping dream. The possibility that so much of what we think of as our reality might be false. That is, a lot of the "conspiracy theory" stuff, which I find fascinating. They have places for people who think like this: either a mental institution in Iowa or in the middle of a subway station in New York City, screaming, handing out leaflets.



MZ: So, what comes to mind when you hear "American Dream"?



MP: I have begun to see that there are other takes on the "American Dream" thing. We really do pursue the American dream every day - the home, the kids, the job, the security. It's why my wife and I came here to Iowa from an Omaha resistance community after the last time I got out of jail. We wanted a nice place for the kids. And now I find myself trying to educate the kids about all the anti-war stuff - trying to radicalize them, trying to have it both ways. Well, the idea that having or pursuing this American dream when other dads and moms and kids are living in poverty or under our bombs is obscene. And finally, I see the American dream in the sense of a carrot and stick; that the wage of a laborer has dropped over the past decades and the wages of the bosses has risen dramatically, also that corporations exploit foreign labor for even more profit. Well, we still pursue that dream, pile on more jobs, drive faster to pick up the kids, cook faster, drink more, whatever it takes to keep pursuing that carrot, even though we're never going to reach it.



MZ: How did your perception of the American Dream shape and/or impact the writing of your latest novel?



MP: While I was writing this book, I was working in a town not far from here, about twenty miles, very small, very conservative, Dutch Reformed, and each day as I came to work I thought about the book, over this past summer, and I wrote the book to fight. To fight against this culture I live in, to fight Bush, to fight the "support the troops" mantra. Even as I envision a "good" future for my children, and even as I sit right now in relative comfort in the middle of America, I see America as an enemy, the America of my neighbors, my extended family. I see George W. Bush as an enemy. I fight now against America, not because I believe in any other country or ideology, but because I believe in working for the poor, for peace.



MZ: With the novel as your current weapon of choice?



MP: I could pick up a gun. Maybe I'm too lazy. I really don't think I could live with killing somebody. That would really ruin my day. And writing a novel is such a poor excuse for fighting, in some ways, so abstract, but it is a way, and it is a way that maybe I can handle, can do, and maybe it will do some good, some day.



(To order "The American Dream," please visit:

http://www.cwgpress.com

)



Mickey Z. can be found on the Web at

http://www.mickeyz.net

.