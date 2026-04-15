Cover art and design by Jeremiah Palecek

This is from my novel Terror Nation, notes from the perimeter, which tells the story of Charlie Johnson, a former newspaper reporter, who is sent to the local mental hospital because of his letters to the editor challenging George Bush and 9/11.

It’s all right, you can all sleep sound tonight.

I’m not crazy, or anything.

— Superman, Five For Fighting

Wednesday afternoon

Dear Editor,

There is a church that I pass oftentimes when I go for drives in the country when the town gets to be too much.

For some reason I expect the country to be different.

It fools me every time.

There’s this church and a nice lawn and a flag and one of those glass enclosed signs — you know, it tells when the services are and gives a little quip for the week.

Some churches change them often and some leave the same one up all winter, maybe because it’s too cold to stand out there and try to get those magnetic letters to stick.

Maybe.

Anyway, they could say so much with those things, but they don’t.

They stay uber patriotic and American, which is to say not very Christian, which is depressing, disheartening, defeating.

Disappointing.

I wonder if the people who go to church here feel the same.

I wonder if they drive to town, just to see if there’s anything different to be found, anywhere.

You couldn’t tell by looking at me.

That I am a stranger in my hometown.

What’s it like to walk around my town and be a dissident?

Let me tell you.

Oh, you don’t agree with my terminology? You don’t like that I use “dissident”. You prefer I used unemployed or some other word that would say that I am different, out of touch, perhaps, because of my own fault.

You want me to feel bad about who I am, rather than tell you that you are the one in the wrong.

I won’t.

Dissident.

The word stays.

I stay.

I am a social deviant, perhaps, that’s what they might call me in a first-year psych course at the community college, someone not abiding by society’s norms, mores, customs.

But I am more than that. I am someone willing to fight, and for that I claim political status.

There is no embassy for me to run to. I sit alone in my kitchen drinking re-heated coffee.

I stamp the cup down on the table and claim it.

I write a letter to the editor and my neighbor looks away even more deeply into his garden as I walk out my door toward the front walk.

The mailman is coming and I wait for him. He pulls his truck to a squeaky stop in front of my home. I prepare a quip about the brakes on his buggy.

He seems embarrassed to see me, then slips the mail into my hand with a hurried comment on the weather and scurries off, and I see that I will have time to refine my joke.

I leaf through the mail and stuff it under my arm, then walk down the street, looking at the driver of every car that passes. Maybe I know them. Each one stares intently ahead. They are all excellent drivers.

I walk downtown, into the cafe, looking for friendly eyes. My best friend from the high school basketball team — not that I played, but he did — gives me a kind of nod as he finds a way around me.

I decide I am not hungry and turn to go out.

I follow my own footprints to walk home. I don’t bother to check who’s driving past. I don’t look to see who is out and about, sitting, standing, gabbing.

Staring straight ahead, I walk faster.

I pull up to my house just as my neighbor puts a full garbage bag over his shoulder to take to the alley. I don’t bother to try to catch his eye.

No over the shoulder “how you doing?” wave. Not this time.

Not anymore.

I turn in at my house, push inside, drop my mail on the floor by the door, sit in my big chair.

I stare straight.

I sit there for a few minutes. It gets dark.

I’ve been sitting there a long time.

And inside my head — inside the brain and heart that belong to me — I have either decided to die, or I am thinking of another letter to the editor.

I don’t think you could tell by looking at me.

Charlie Johnson considered the phone as one might a bowl of SpaghettiOs already pushed away.

“Never again will I call someone to ask him questions about his life as if I cared,” he thought.

Charlie decided there are two kinds of people: those who stare out the window and those who do not.

He wanted to write it down. Maybe in a little bit.

Charlie slumped in his chair, letting his right hand dangle with the clicker. He watched out the window then looked back at the television at the silent laughter of his family at the playground.

On his legs he balanced a yellow legal pad and pen.

Ronald Reagan grinned down from a photograph on the wall that June had brought home on the advent of Charlie’s retirement from the newspaper.

They’re coming to take me away, ha, ha. The line stuck in his head though he hated it. He dreamed it last night and awoke with it ricocheting inside his skull like a maniac racquetball.

The rumpled Des Moines paper on the floor said the Midwestern United States was on “Orange Alert”.

Hwy const workers, hunters, gone berserk, Charlie had scratched in the margin in red ink.

His street lay deserted as far north as Charlie could see. To the south, blocking his view, were those three evergreens planted by the Adolphs for the damn Bicentennial.

The lawns were muddy, sparse. Robins pecked and bounced and nodded and chirped as if they had never seen Iowa before.

On the pad Charlie began another letter to Jim, an old newspaper buddy out east, Dubuque.

Charlie printed “Notes from the Perimeter” atop the page.

Jim now lived in the city and Charlie remained on the outskirts, the prairie.

The local radio announcer in the kitchen told a joke about prisoners in Texas as a lead-in to an oldies set.

The mail truck coasted to a stop in front.

Charlie shot up straight as if a nun had pointed a ruler his way.

The little TV on the dresser in the bedroom played a commercial for the U.S. Marines about young people climbing the mountain of human endeavor with a gun strapped to their backs.

Charlie leaned and spotted six more robins moving in next door.

He looked back to the set and watched someone he used to be pushing somebody who was once his son, smiling, laughing.

June held the damn-camera rock-steady, just as he had likely demanded.

Golf club plaques and trophies adorned the walls and TV like wallpaper you can’t see anymore.

Charlie’s left forefinger stuck to a word in the twenty-pound dictionary in his lap.

Maniaphobia: The fear of insanity.

Keeping his place, he reached to his writing table for a yellow highlighter. His legs quivered under the balancing act.

The clock above the dry fish tank marked off the seconds.

June’s cat strolled in from the kitchen to sit in the sunspot in front of the set.

Charlie slid the dictionary over and continued his letter.

He underlined murder? And kidnapping?.

Charlie mentally checked his things in the small bag by the door: clean socks, underwear, T-shirts for sleeping.

No holes. June would have insisted.

“I saw this young bird in the middle of the highway,” Charlie scribbled in the handwriting he hated. He had grown fond of the computer keypad.

“And I turned around. Imagine me doing that? Superman is not super. He’s just some guy who got tired of driving past. Surprisedly [sp?], it doesn’t take that much to be “super” in today’s world. That’s the sad part. Listen to me. I’m old, though, and I can say whatever I want now. Jim, you’re getting up there, too.”

Charlie heard someone whistling expertly the Mayberry tune.

The mailbox squeaked and Charlie got up.

He looked out the door window through the lettering of the John Prine song he had copied by hand and Scotch-taped facing outward.

Charlie peeked between the lines of “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore” to see if the mailman was gone. His daughter had sent him the CD for Christmas from Switzerland, Kansas City, or wherever. She liked lobbing grenades into Charlie’s bunker. She didn’t know that Charlie had come to enjoy the music.

He looked north then south then stuck a stocking foot out the door onto the wet concrete porch to lean and reach to the black box. He freed the little Mexican flag curled around its stick pole before dragging the bills and flyers inside.

Charlie sat and tugged off his wet socks and hung them on the magazine stand next to his chair. He picked at a toe, rubbed his bad knee.

To underline a fresh thought he sat straight to stare at “The Christ of the Bread Line”, the black and white drawing June had got from a used bookstore in Des Moines.

Screaming fire in a crowded theater is not the worst thing a guy could ever do. It would be to just sit there, right?

With a grunt he reached for the socks. One at a time he tossed them underhand into the sunspot with the cat now on its back, stretching, reveling in the nothingness of another day in Saint Smith.

The cat swatted playfully at the invisible dust particles of incoming missiles, death rays, falling doom.

Down the line of houses another mailbox top rang out like a shot from the grassy knoll.

How many hundreds of times had the mailman and others before him tromped across this lawn? How many other trivial events had taken place in this nameless epoch in this town that supposedly meant something, were leading toward somewhere, were part of the evolving of something now to something later, much greater.

Charlie leaned to his letter to make notes. He would have to rewrite this, he thought, after he wrote, “to not be afraid to die”.

But what could the hundreds of coffee sessions at the cafe be harbingers of?

Enlightenment?

What might the labors of Verner across the street be pointing toward?

Verner Johnson stared at Charlie, bent to pick at invisible pre-weeds at the edge of his lawn, then chopped away the vestiges of the last ice age at the end of his drive.

A new cosmic awareness? An understanding of parallel universes? Time travel?

Is that where all this is headed?

How about the ferocious church attendance of most folks around here. Where’s that getting us? The comprehension of galaxies? Giving your money to the poor and following Him?

The meticulous, slow driving of Charlie’s old friends during daytime. Pinpoint bankbook accounts. The securing of comfortable retirement.

Must be for something, Charlie thought as he rubbed a cold big toe.

Or maybe it all ends here?

Would a lizard in the slime be content in knowing that from this ooze — this town, this swamp — would spring forth language and love and physics and microwaveable dishware? How could he know to just breathe.

Charlie watched for another few seconds the silent show in his big front window then turned to the TV screen where he pushed his son on the merry-go-round, climbed aboard and reached out in horror, eyes and mouth wide, as the boy slipped from the edge.

Charlie looked away, out the window, for his children.

He shook his head, lifted his chin to where his hand could scratch it then itched his stomach.

He closed his eyes and all around him could feel them closing in on him. His hideout had been compromised.

His senses scanned for screeching tires, heaving horses, slamming doors, sweaty saddles, shouts and running steps and heavy breathing; somebody cursing while working at throwing a new rope over a tree branch.

He looked out at the papa robins, frantic, determined to make a life in the new land, and thought how hard he had tried to keep things going: go to work, pay taxes, use just the right body fragrances, brush after meals, get the insurance and light and water bills in the mail, keep the kids encouraged and June assuaged.

The grass got mowed and the church envelopes were ready by the door when they walked out. If those things did not happen the world would crumble at his feet. The big elm tree in the backyard would topple and cover Charlie.

His wife would cry and rock and crunch napkins in her hands and the children would become crooked branches.

Charlie would sit looking out the window surrounded with beer cans and ashes. He would wander for days in his own mind. The afternoon TV psychologists would feature whole seasons on Charlie.

And so he had driven for decades on the right side of the road to keep that from happening.

But June was not like that at all. She would have been delighted to live in a tent at the park.

Ohmygod. It was me, all me.

But now they were coming anyway, the droopy-eared hounds from Mayberry had the scent of his fetid armpits and crotch and breath and ass. They had stormed from their posts in the shade of the trees on the courthouse lawn.

They were on the way, baying down the middle of Annie Avenue.

He could feel it in a thousand ways. The way the mailman slammed the lid, how the checkout girls gazed at him over the tops of their glasses, the way

things were slipping by little, now that he didn’t care, now that he could not conceive of caring, now that he wondered how anyone could care how their breath or asses or pits smelled.

They all knew.

It must have been posted on the bulletin board at the grocery store and the library. That Charlie did not care anymore. Some wondered if he had ever really cared.

It pissed people off. At sixty-six you had finally become the person they always suspected you to be.

But they are also relieved to be free to fall on you like a kid whose mother has sent him to the playground on the first day of summer, in a new town, in plaid shorts.

It’s a welcome diversion — to get somebody — from the hundreds of pieces of information folks must process every day, sometimes tragic, more likely tragically dull.

The plaque above the brown plant said Charlie had successfully completed thirty-five years at the Saint Smith Sentinel, and next to that, taped to the wall was a piece of paper thanking him for one year of volunteer service at the group home on Anthony Avenue, just up the street, west and north.

“Better to be one of the oppressed than their savior,” Charlie said out loud while reaching for a pen.

A door slammed.

Charlie looked to the TV screen and saw it was fuzz, then to the street and saw a pickup pulled up in front.

So this is how it’s going to be.

Charlie saw his niece striding up the walk. He went to meet her.

She saw the bag. “You’re all ready.” “Yes.” “Use the restroom?” “Yep.”

She poked her sternum with her pointer.

“Sure, hon’.”

Charlie sat in his chair and reached for the heavy dictionary. Still time to look up one last word he had been interested in.

I, I-n, I-n-d. I-n-d-u.

Indurate.

“Well?”

She stood in the middle of the room, hands on narrow hips, brown hair in a workmanlike ponytail.

Her blue uniform pants crisp, not tight, and her light blue water department blouse clean and all business.

“Jenny” proclaimed the white script stitching on her breast pocket. She grabbed the bag and pushed the door open for Charlie, waiting for him to check the burners, taps, doors, thermostat, the cat’s food.

He clicked the TV off, tossed the changer into his chair, let it lie when it bounced to the floor, and pulled the front curtain closed.

“Thanks,” he said, walking past her.

He stopped in the doorway, turned around and looked into what was his home.

He sighed. His mouth quaked and his eyes became moist.

Charlie turned and walked outside, stopping to straighten again the little green, white and red flag. He marched down the steps with his head down, a fugitive finally captured.

“Observation, right?” Jenny asked as she followed Charlie down the walk.

“That’s what they say,” said Charlie as he sat, hauled his leg inside with his hand, and pulled the passenger door shut.

“Just tests, I guess.”

And that’s the News from Moon Rock Lake, Minnesota, where all the police and soldiers are thugs, all the journalists and Democrats are cowards, and all the Homeland Security COINTELPRO lone gunman are about average.

_______________

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels.

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WGDSDUSWSM78

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us