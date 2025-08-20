Share

Cover art by Robert Carter

Mike Palecek’s writing is always a pleasure to sneak off to a quiet place and devour . . . Deceivingly simple sentences that are easy on the eyes, yet deep, powerful & enduring on the brain . . . haunting “fictional” truths . . .

— Betsy Metz is an Independent 9/11 Truth Activist

There is more truth in Mike Palecek’s books than anyone can find in The New York Times.

— Jim Fetzer is an American philosopher and professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota Duluth

Mike Palecek has been a consistently good writer about the real America, not the one we pretend we live in.

— Meria Heller produces and hosts The Meria Show

Mike Palecek takes us on a cultural journey into the hyper-realities of an excited delirium of knowinglessness.

—Peter Phillips is a Professor of Sociology at Sonoma State Un iversity and former director of Project Censored

The paranormal meets a rite-of-passage tale in plain, American English, and the Alien Question is answered — or is it? Inside-out, 21st century conspiracy theory gets right in your face — I love it!

— Lisa B. Falour is the Pushcart Prize nominee author of I WAS

Mike Palecek can take the worst events that happen (terrorist planes crashing on purpose into the Twin Towers on 9/11) and make them hilarious. Well, not the event, but our reaction to it. This book is the scariest yet, we are being invaded by aliens. Again, it is our reaction to the invasion that catches Mike’s eye. He’ll make you laugh a little and then think about how to be a better human being tomorrow. Thanks Mike.

— Jeanne Norris heads the Franklin County chapter of Grandmothers For Peace in New York

Periodically, a new novel by Mike Palecek explodes out of the heartland. Without fail, Palecek’s writing is gripping, entertaining, artful and powerfully expresses the crying need for social justice in a broken world. His brand new book is Speak English and I can’t wait to get my hands on it!

— Ray Korona is an activist musician and songwriter

When one begins cranking, Speak English plays a back-country tune of rednecks and ETs. And then — surprise! — the lid pops open, and a Jack-in-the-box springs out, sounding very like Mike Palecek, on the road, singing other songs, a voice pleading obvious truths in a culture designed to annihilate them. But when the lid clicks down again, we find that our Mike-in-the-box — alas! — is also an alien doing a thorough tour of humanity.

Hmmm. Problematic. What does that make those of us who identify with him and his perspective? Are we aliens too, extra-terrestrials on this version of the earth? That would explain a lot of things

— Marc Estrin is the author of Insect Dreams, The Education of Arnold Hitler, Golem Songs, The Good Doctor Guillotine, and more

In Speak English, readers will find their favorite Michael Palecek themes (Truth, Justice and Xenophobia) in one of his most successful blends of social critique, humor, outrage and poignancy. In Palecek’s work, the hypocrisy of the powers that be — corporate-controlled government, capitalism, institutionalized religion, mainstream consumer culture — is juxtaposed with favorite urban legends. Certainly, government lies are no stranger than, say, Bigfoot, or in this case, Aliens.

In roughly three sections, the first successfully and most entertainingly captures the voice of the clueless Midwestern dude who accidentally provides some flashes of bitingly ironic insight. The second and largest section moves to the author’s diary of his actual travels across the United States (Canada refused him entry due to his having been arrested for civil disobedience) as part of a book tour. The real people he meets on this travels — peace and social justice activists, owners of independent bookstores, community builders — offer a counterpoint to the bigoted folks elsewhere in the book. The final portion returns to the original story, but with the narrator in a little more reflective mood.

Michael Palecek is becoming a favorite on the “alt-publishing” circuit. This books is a “must read” for Palecek fans, and a great introduction for those who haven’t yet discovered him.

— Holly Hart, chairs the Iowa Green Party

American culture is not safe. Mike Palecek is amongst us again. You will never look at space aliens, Schlitz beer, old Chevys, hunting, hippies, 9-11, or the sheer insanity of the military/corporate complex the same again. Speak English is a wild ride of hilarity and brilliant social commentary.

A must read if there ever was one. Bravo!

— Doug DraIme, poet, is author of Slaves of the Harvest, Unoccupied Zone, and Madmen

With Speak English, Mike Palecek takes us on a journey across a strange but disturbingly familiar American landscape, populated by the people we encounter everyday but never consider twice, and the aliens whose lives we never imagine.

— Chris Cook is host at Gorilla Radio

Centuries ago, before we humans got too damn smart for our own good, a person willing to rise above the herd mentality and focus on the big picture was often labeled a prophet. Unfortunately for Mike Palecek, he’s stuck in the age of attention deficit, fiscal quarters, and instant messaging. I’m just saying.

— Mickey Z. is a writer and activist

Mike Palecek’s latest is weird, funny and totally serious all at the same time. From a mysterious shooting at the beginning to a tour through the U.S. touching on everything from George Bush’s involvement with 9-11 and the plot to kill JFK, you won’t be able to put Speak English down.

— Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus for The Capital Times,Madison , Wisconsin

I have just visited Mason City, Iowa. Not really. But is there any more authenticity than the midwest through the words of Michael Palecek? America for that matter. Michael Palecek’s new novel, Speak English, is a pointblank, right on, hit over the head reminder of the Truth about the United States Government and all through the eyes of a passionate, shy, beer drinking alien. If you are truly concerned about what is going on in this country you are probably an alien too and should definitely read Speak English.

— Nora Nickerson is a Tucson poet and peace activist who is really an alien from Planet N

Palecek takes us on a fast ride through the heartland, downshifting only to signal the curves of the hypocracy of present day U.S. empire. He nails the culture as accurately as he does the throttle. This road trip should raise the hairs on your head and perhaps arouse you from the slumber of high fructose brain fade. Palecek isn’t afraid to point out that there are many roads with bad signage, some from sheer neglect, others by cynical intent. Your job is to sort out the right fork to take; the road to truth.

— Jim Lynch is a, radio host and professional photographer

I know Mike from his politics in which he exhibits passion, great intelligence (mostly because I agree with him) and a profound sensitivity and understanding of the workings of the world these days.

I had no idea that he was such a masterful and brilliant writer/storyteller. Since I have retired from talk radio, I read a great deal, both fiction and the other stuff. I did not know what to expect when I began reading Mike’s Speak English which he had kindly sent me a week ago.

I was hooked after four pages and mesmerized by the 12th. His story, his characters, his understated but poignant allegory kept me reading for hours. I could get specific and cite passages and the like, but I won’t. It would be a spoiler. Speak English is at once a political heartbreaker and a profound tone poem.

It made me angry, empathetic and wiser for reading it.

Thanks, Mike. Good job.

— Bob Witkowski

An excellent read...as usual. I was at first put off/confused by the change to your tour narrative in the middle, but it flowed on as you brought it all together. I do like your style. Almost extemporaneous. It reminds me of a story I read long ago of how it took two years to write A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, which is apparently long for a screenplay, but it shows in that the entertainment itself flows so smoothly that you miss it as it ends.

— Dan M. Nalven

This book is an amazing blend told with great style of country boy tale-spinning, a road trip across America, conspiracy theories, political manifesto, aliens and flying saucers, and unsparing self-examination. Fascinating from beginning to end as the author tells his story with poetry, humor and wisdom, it is a must-read for all concerned with disappearing democratic values in the U.S. and its catastrophic wars. Read this original, thought-provoking and entertaining book, and learn the truth!

— Joan Wile is author of Grandmothers Against the War: Getting Off Our Fannies and Standing Up for Peace

Mike Palecek is one of this country’s best kept secrets. In addition to his heroic activism over the years, Mr. Palecek is a highly talented and accomplished writer whose previous novels I devoured in a single sitting. He’s struck gold again with Speak English, a book that demands your undivided attention. Dig in!

— Jason Leopold, investigative journalist, is author of the Los Angeles Times besteller, News Junkie

Mike Palecek is a truly unique, inventive, outrageous, resourceful, funny and exciting writer. We need more like him....and more books like these!!

— Harvey Wasserman is author of SOLARTOPIA and HARVEY WASSERMAN’S HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES

Evocative writing. Unpredictable tales. A hard political edge. Those are the essential ingredients of Mike Palecek’s writing. They’re all here in Speak English, his best work so far.

— Tony Sutton is editor & publisher of ColdType.net and the ColdType Reader

Mike Palecek’s writing sounds like madness; as complete sanity always does in these insane times. In Speak English he once again takes us for a wild ride through a world that’s twisted and surreal just enough to be able to speak the simple truth about life inside the sociopathic killing machine we call the Good Ol’ U.S. of eff-in’ A.

— Marc Beaudin is author of The Moon Cracks Open: A Field Guide to the Birds and Other Poems, editor of Jihad Bil Qalam: To Strive by Means of the Pen, and poetry editor of CounterPunch

Speak English poetically weaves together our most urgent, taboo and complex social issues with simplicity, sensitivity and surprising accessibility. Mike brilliantly uses eloquence in the face of tragedy and humor amid horror to bring us a quick-witted and telling tale of depth and connection through the power of the human and not-so-human spirit!

— Ava Bird is a poet in Berkeley

If there was a man, one man in a boat and he was gifted, this man, would you share his vision, partake of his hard-earned wisdom if he offered it? He has eyes to see beneath the fishes, separate schools and cloud-rush masses.

This book is the log from his paddle boat, its record a delicate balance of vision and experience, courage and fear, madcap hilarity and frightening actuality, near-misses and direct hits. ... Hey Mike, I appreciate the opportunity to review this piece. It, you, are a literal pain in the neck. I never read much on the computer screen, too much strain on the ol’ eyes, makes my neck and shoulders hurt. I usually print my own stuff off to proofread and edit.

My intention when you sent this was to quick-scan these three hundred or so pages, jot down a blurb and send it to you. I ran into a problem, once begun I couldn’t put it down.

Now that I’ve finished it, word for word and page for page, I can’t wait to buy a copy to keep me company.

I wanna read it again and again. You got a helluva voice and Speak English is a helluva book. Buy it, people. Pick it up and try to put it down before you finish reading it. Good luck with that.

I am radical when it comes to authors. After fifty years of reading and writing, there are a handful of them who go down to that deep place, dare to piss me off and lift me up, force me out of my personal box and incite me to think. I’ve put them on notice to make room for one more. I finished Speak English; now I gotta go read all your stuff. Thanks!

— Tom [WordWulf] Sterner has been extensively published

The Truth travels.

— Roy Stokes

Chapter One

"Niggers go long."

Rick falls into the backseat.

A.C. reaches toward the radio.

"No, wait." Rick puts a hand up and pitches an ear to hear if The Big Red could pull it out with a Hail Mary.

"Van Brownsen drops back," says the announcer. "He moves left in the pocket. The ball is up... It's... incomplete."

"Okay. go ahead," he says, waving his hand.

"Shit."

A.C. cuts off the mournful announcers in Lincoln.

"Dream Weaver" buzzes in the dashboard. KSTP, Oklahoma City. Nothing around here except country and polka.

A.C. tunes it.

A little.

Fly me high through the starry skies.

Maybe to an astral plane.

It still fuckin' buzzes. It's too early, got to be dark at least, best after midnight.

Rick sticks his face into mine.

Oooo. Clearasil.

"Look at that," I say, looking out my window seeking a new smell.

I down-shift and look.

Out in the stubble a hawk stares at us, daring us to fight, like the boys from Stanton.

Under one foot a rabbit struggles with wide eyes.

It stops and asks us for help.

"Stop!

"Stop!"

Rick puts a hand on my shoulder and one on the shotgun on the floor.

I shrug hard to get his hand off.

I brake, and then go.

Fuckin' Corner.

His brother drowned yesterday.

Fucking yesterday and he's out road huntin' and drinkin'.

Tom Corner was out swimming at the new lake. Brand new lake they made. He was swimming around, out toward the middle. Guess he dived down and some sea weed shit grabbed his ankle and he couldn't get back up.

Makes sense to me. I can see how that could happen.

The whole town was out there watching the fire department in this rowboat, I guess the fire department rowboat.

They gaffed Tom in the thigh and yanked him up into the boat with the coffee thermoses and extra rope.

Blood spreading across the lake.

Rick was there, standing right there with me and A.C., and most of the other guys.

"Kenny," says A.C. "PTTPRO."

Power To The People Right On.

He hands me a fresh can of Schlitz, like some Zen bartender who just knew I needed one. He rolls down his window to toss two cans at a fence post. Left-handed.

The first can hits the top of A.C.'s window, spraying Shits all over the inside of my '57 Chevy.

I swear, holler.

"Oh, shit," said A.C. He apologizes. We dab with hunting jackets, gloves, stocking caps.

He finally nails the fence post. He played baseball up through Babe Ruth League.

I slide it up to second, arranging my hands to steer and drink.

I put my arm in my window and enjoy.

Black and white.

Bench seats, radio works great. All the metal thick, hard, quality. No rust. Everything original, except the tape deck, tires, gas.

A classic and I know it. I knew it the minute I climbed in after my dad brought it home for me. He found it by peeking in some old lady's locked garage.

I tore the mud flaps off and those metal reflectors by the front windows. What are those for?

Every shift, song, or corner turned is a joy in this car. And what's great is that I understand it. Maybe my dad made me understand, but I think I came up with understanding on my own. The mark a great teacher leaves is no mark at all.

They don't make cars like that now.

Ever hear anyone mooning over their old Lumina or Tercel or Accord?

Guys have dreams about these old Chevys, that they wished they had the sense back then to appreciate, same as their first girlfriends.

The Schlitz is not cold. Maybe cool, if you squeeze. A.C.'s got sore knees because he's got the cooler on his side.

Rick's got the guns.

We're all wearing red or blue flannel. And Clearasil.

And the brown canvas hunting jackets are now everywhere. It's hot. Well, not really. It was hot. We walked one field and then we were thirsty and we started drinking. We were going to wait until it got really cold, almost too cold to touch the cans, but we didn't.

When we get up before dawn on a Saturday to go hunting we put on coffee even if we don't drink coffee, or maybe we're hungover, and we put on all these clothes, these big hunting boots when tennis shoes would probably be okay.

And then the guns come up from the basement or out on the porch.

It gives the whole thing gravitas. Well, it does.

And I think our dads think now we're getting down to something serious and we might amount to something. I don't know why they would think that.

For the past few hours we've just been driving around.

We see a bird and we almost stop and jump out to shoot.

For the past hour it's just been Rick shooting out the back window.

There aren't that many pheasants or me and A.C. would be dead by now, from having our ear drums blown out. A big hole in our head from that.

Rick also shoots at squirrels, crows, stop signs.

Poor guy. He just wants to kill something so bad. You can't blame him. But I'm sick of that gun goin' off in the car.

My dad would fucking kill me.

It's fucking loud.

I speed up whenever there's anything running around.

It's like it went off right by your ear.

It's fucking loud.

I turn left to go to Broken Bridge.

By now it was getting almost dark, that's how I remember it.

It's a gravel road, with most of the gravel pushed off toward the sides in a long hump so you have to stay toward the middle, and it's kind of a narrow road anyway.

Broken Bridge is one of the places we would go swimming.

There's a beach, sort of, and in some places the water, it's called Spring Branch Creek or maybe North Fork. The water is deep in some places if you kneel down to piss.

It's mostly a place where you can ask some girls if they want to go out to Broken Bridge or something.

"Party at Broken Bridge," something like that.

It might work.

If it's night, maybe you can bring some beer, but if it's a Sunday it's pretty boring no matter what.

There's rocks on the path, and stickers too, and glass, and most girls know that, so it's not a great place.

The bridge back then was wooden, with high, old iron arcing over the top. It creaked and you could see the water through the cracks in the boards. There was barely room for two cars to pass.

Graffiti decorated the flat iron.

Fuck this. Fuck that. Fuck him. Fuck her.

Way up on the flat angle iron facing southward traffic, way up where someone would really have to want to get up there, in smeared, thick, red, blood, was the legend.

A legend is an old story. It's also an inscription, a title, a motto, or a caption, or an explanation.

It's all of that.

They would have to be shinnying way up and along, hugging with both knees, not looking down. Maybe. Maybe they were the curious type.

Carrying the bloody arm in their teeth.

Then he'd grab the iron with one hand and lean way over to smear the blood words with the arm paintbrush.

There are stories about escaped lunatics.

He'd take it in one hand and write upside down. All those people who write on bridges for cars to see are writing upside down. I'm not sure people understand that. Perhaps it'll just take time.

They said the man who wrote on Broken Bridge was escaped from the state hospital on the other side of town.

He would have strained with all his might and wrapped his legs tight.

And if he was afraid of heights that goes to show how bad he wanted it.

He wrote in big, thick, bloody letters.

I actually visited the state hospital on a Catholic grade school tour once. There were lots of people around, in nurse's uniforms, with droopy eyes and cigarettes hanging on their lips. Industrial women, that's mostly what you get around here.

They had a farm where the inmates could milk. The milk barn was clean and smelled like fresh hay. I remember one guy in there, he was big, with big, really dark black hair.

He picked me out of the group to come over and milk the cow. I didn't want to, but I did it. The girls and everyone else giggled when I grabbed the things.

And if he was escaped, and it was night time, then how did he get out there.

That's a lot of miles on foot, through a xenophobic, nosy town, with nosy, provincial police officers looking for him, who haven't been to college or anywhere, just driving around.

And a lot of those people aren't from around here. How would he know about Broken Bridge anyway.

And to climb in the dark with a bloody arm in his teeth.

Well, he really was into it.

All by himself, a crazy, lonely man in a strange land, playing his crazy game.

With sirens in the distance.

I always wonder if they know they are crazy. Like if a kid with Down's Syndrome knows what he's got. I'm fat. I live on Sixth Street. I'm crazy. Or don't you know?

He's up high on a jagged, rusty piece of iron.

He hears the pitter patter.

He stops. Eyes wide, he looks down and gets a little dizzy. He grips tighter with his knees.

His heart pounds.

He bites down on the arm, tastes the blood, feels the bone, swallows, lets it run down his chin.

He sees a coyote trotting down the middle of the bridge.

It trips along kind of sideways, tongue out, looking about two feet in front.

It passes under him without looking up.

By the light of the orange full moon over the trees and the river and the retards the wild man swung down, sweat stinging his eyes and he wrote.

With all his heart, his soul, he wrote.

He felt those words, dragged them from the first memories of childhood to that very moment.

Like Solzhenitsyn, Dickens, Steinbeck, Faulkner, Dostoyevsky, he wrote.

Behind enemy lines, like King in the Birmingham jail on used toilet paper.

He wrote.

Fuck You.

We headed on toward the bridge.

It was dark by now.

A.C. climbed up into his window and sat on the ledge, howling, screaming, shit like that.

"Stop," said Rick. "I gotta piss."

I pulled over, leaned forward for him to get out my side.

A.C. stayed in his window howling.

"Owww!

"Owwwoooo!"

Rick pissed on my back tire. I could see him in my side mirror.

"Hey!"

"What you lookin' at, homo?"

"Owwooo!"

Rick quit pissing on my car.

I snapped off the radio.

A.C. jumped inside.

"Owwoo."

The door opened and Rick pushed me up, then sat down, then he stuck his face up front.

"Owwoooo."

We all opened our eyes wide to listen to this matter-of-fact statement. Kind of in-your-face, sort of. Like a tough guy standing outside the bowling alley on a Friday night, leaning against a dark blue Challenger, a cigarette in one hand, staring down all the jocks as they come out.

Owooo.

A big, white owl swooped right in front of us, turning its head, looking right in at us, its eyes wide and unblinking, probably seeing the same by the dashboard lights, big eyes and mouths, white knuckles on the hard, shined metal.

The owl swooped right straight up about three stories of an elevator shaft to sit on the telephone pole.

We all sat back and breathed.

"Owwooooo!"

This was a low growl, from the woods.

We sat up and jammed our fingertips into the black, shiny, Chevy, metal dashboard.

Something came out from the woods.

You look and you don't know if you are really seeing something.

On our right, next to the river, on the other side of the cut corn.

A shadow tall and straight.

He, it seemed like a he, walked right up to the bridge.

"Put on your lights," A.C. whispered.

I had shut them off for Rick to piss and then he pissed on my car.

Rick pulled away and disappeared into the darkness in back.

I stared straight, squeezed the big wheel with my right hand and reached for the knob with my left.

Rick slammed three shells. You could hear the springs.

I pulled.

I punched the foot button for bright.

We watched it — him — climb the bridge, by hands and by knees, just like in the old story.

Up the side, like a P.E. rope to the ceiling.

Across by two hands, scooch, then grab with the knees.

And then it was like he had just seen our lights and our car. He stood straight up, now with perfect balance.

He howled like Allen Ginsberg.

"Owwoooo!"

He raised his hands over his head and shook them, like a gorilla.

My nose kissed the steering wheel as Rick pushed out.

"Phasers on full-stun," he said.

I honked and it made the guy shake and holler even more.

Rick waved his hand back at me to shut up.

"Let's go!" said A.C., even as he climbed back to sit into his window to get a better look.

"No," I said, low.

I pulled the shifter toward me into first.

A.C. jumped down, then right back up, and popped the top on another, holding it toward the ditch to let the foam run out.

The owl flopped and glided away.

Rick stepped up into the light.

With my toe I punched the lights to dim then back to bright.

We all stared at the guy on the bridge.

Like a skeet shooter Rick put the twelve-gauge to his shoulder and fired.

Boom!

The flash filled the night. A light saber.

The man threw up his arms again, trying to fly on his back.

He fell into the dark.

The boom echoed across the black chill.

I punched the brights off.

We stopped breathing.

Rick's running steps crunched over the gravel.

I smelled powder.

I shot forward. My nose hit the wheel.

The horn blared.

"God!" said A.C., grabbing my shoulder to throw me back.

We sat in silence.

The gunshot echoed around the world and came back.

We breathed.

Hard.

We felt our hearts pound.

We let them pound as much as they wanted.

Well, I floored it.

We skidded out.

I headed straight for the bridge.

"What're you doing!"

Rick screamed and grabbed my shoulders.

I head-butted him backward 'cause I was past sick of that shit. He flew back and we heard pissing and moaning in the back seat.

Apparently he was bleeding.

"What're you doing?" A.C. screamed.

I didn't have time to explain that I couldn't see to turn around and we didn't want to be stuck in the ditch when the police men arrived.

And we didn't want to be heading back toward town to welcome the arriving police men.

The boards buckled as we rolled over the bridge.

A.C. stared into the dark, down over the side of the bridge, at the moon sparkling in the river.

We rattled across, throwing up loose boards.

I punched the lights off.

We hurtled into the night like Apollo in dark space.

Rick and A.C. had a fit.

I lied and told them I could see, barely, by the light of the moon.

I told them we absolutely needed to run silent, deep as a submarine without sound, into the darkest parts of the night we could find, down, down, down.

I had an idea and headed for Stone Road, no relation to A.C.

I turned left and right and right again, onto the lush dark dirt road, more of a path, up a hill, closer to an incline.

The path went on about a mile, maybe less, on a steady rise.

I stopped at the top, next to the little cemetery.

I did a drivers ed. three-point turn-around and we sat there.

The road, or the land, or the cemetery or something belonged to the family of a girl we knew from school — like I say, no relation to ol' A.C.

We often went drinking out here.

You could sit up here and see the lights from town and the highway. You could see the stars and the moon, and sometimes you would get to thinking about things and talking about things you didn't talk about in town.

Deep thoughts.

And you would forget about them just as soon as you turned left off Stone Road toward town and start talking about tits and wieners and football, like the hypnotist at the after-prom party had just snapped his fingers.

And if a car turned onto the road, way down there, you had a long time to get your pants on and climb into the front seat, or to throw the beer into the cemetery.

But you could not escape.

A few times policemen had caught kids up there. I suppose they knew about it and checked it out once in awhile. It's a chance you took.

"It was just a shot in the dark," said A.C.

We were sitting in the pitch black, the quiet, watching a few cars on the highway, probably, oh, two miles away.

"Just a shotgun in pheasant season.

"Nobody's going to care."

"The cops aren't gonna come," said Rick.

He slapped my head pretty hard. I heard him snuffing up blood and snot, so I just rubbed it.

They were right.

"We are in trouble," said A.C.

That was also correct.

"You think?" said Rick.

Through our open windows we smelled manure. We heard a semi blow its horn a long ways away.

"Shooting star," said Rick.

"Why don't you shoot it," said A.C.

I waited for the "fuck you morphodite asshole bitch" from the back seat black hole. A moo pierced the night and we all jumped. A pasture gate creaked and we looked for the cop lights at the bottom.

"Who was it?" I said, probably not loud enough for anyone to hear.

A.C. turned around.

"Who was it?" he said. "Who did we kill?"

"We?" I asked.

In the mirror I saw Rick looking away, out his window. The moon shined right on him. His eyes were wet looking.

"Alien," he said.

"Riiight," I said.

"What?" A.C. said.

He jumped around to glare at Rick.

"What?"

"A Mexican?" I said.

A.C. said, "Oh, shit."

"A space man," said Rick. "You know." He put his fingers behind his head like My Favorite Martian antennas, then let them droop.

"What?" I climbed around onto my knees.

A.C. shoved Rick's shoulder, hard.

"What!"

He shoved him again.

"What!"

Rick pushed A.C. with both hands. A.C. slammed his back on the dashboard and started squealing, trying to reach his back with his hands.

"Fuck off!" said Rick.

"A space man?" I asked. "How do you know? Are you sure? What'd it look like?"

"That's just what it looked like," Rick said. "It just seemed like that. I don't know."

"Then why'd you shoot it?" said A.C. "You idiot."

I shot a look at A.C.

Rick slumped way down in his seat. He was crying hard now.

"We need to go back there," I said as I turned around to stare down the dark road.

"You stupid shit!" said A.C.

"You fuckin' asshole!"

Rick kept crying.

"We need to lose the guns," said A.C.

We sat still for a minute, staring.

The lights of some tiny town were off to the right. I'd never noticed those before. And I think the flashing lights off to the left were from the airport, and then there was the slow moving traffic on the highway, all kind of like a moving painting of night.

And in the foreground...

If you will all just gather around over here, we have the black and white 1957 Chevrolet, with the boys inside who have just murdered an innocent alien being.

And just behind them we have the Stone Family Cemetery, dating back to 1859.

Notice the big moon, the shadows of cows let loose in the cornfield after the harvest.

There's a hint of understated looming gloom, of despair and four lives ended abruptly.

And fathers screaming, mothers crying, grandmothers punching stomachs with both hands.

"Is there a God?" said Rick in a whisper.

"Some people say aliens are God," said A.C.

"Don't say that," I said.

Another shooting star.

"That's the aliens lookin' for their friend," said A.C.

"Shut up," I said.

And another. Asteroids getting burned up in our atmosphere.

Or an alien posse, maybe.

It's true that this is an alien hot spot, for some reason. Lots of people have sightings, or they say they do.

It could be because there's a regional collector country school called Area 51. It's west of town, big playground, really tall flagpole.

I think kids from three counties go there.

"I think there's a God," I say.

Headlights are coming. It looks like they're right down on the road.

Oh, shit, we all think.

I start the car.

"Shhh," Rick barks.

If I have to, I'll try to get past it.

That's all I can do, is try.

We'd get caught.

But what else can we do? Sit here and let ourselves be arrested for murder?

"It's not really murder," A.C. says.

The headlights come to the mouth of our road and go past.

"It's an alien. Really."

He turns toward us, pulls his feet up to his chest, presses back against his door.

"Like killing a Mexican."

"Ohhh," Rick groans like he needs to vomit.

"If they don't have papers, it's not like they're real," says A.C.

"Where'd you hear something like that?" I said.

"My dad."

"Your dad," I said at the same time.

"Was he dead?" I turned to ask.

"Blood flew," Rick said. "Every-fucking-where."

"He fell backwards — that's all's I know."

"He might be alive," said A.C.

"We need to go back there," I said.

"It was an alien?" said A.C.

"It had arms," I said.

"And legs," said A.C.

"Aliens have those," said Rick.

"How would you know?" said A.C.

"Cuz I saw them on the guy before I shot him."

"Ohhh," groaned A.C. "That don't make sense."

"Yeah-it-does," said Rick.

I turned around.

"Why did you shoot?"

I turned around more.

"You were going to shoot no matter who it was. Why?"

"No I wasn't."

"You were too," said A.C.

We both stared back into the dark. We couldn't see Rick. Too fucking dark.

"I don't know. I'm sorry. I'm fucking sorry!"

He pounded a fist into the seat and slammed an elbow into the back.

"Shit! God-dammit!"

A.C. and I turned around.

We sat.

We might sit there forever, for a long time.

"What's it feel like?" said A.C., so quiet.

Rick groaned.

"Let me out," he said.

"Let me out!

"Hurry up!"

He fell on his knees, into the ditch.

You could hear him puking.

"If it's an alien, nobody'll ever know," said A.C. while Rick rustled in the weeds like a wounded pheasant.

That's true, I thought.

"How can it be an alien?" I said.

"Maybe it's The Escaped Guy," he said.

"From NFSH," I said.

"I don' know," said A.C.

Rick got in and he smelled like puke.

"Time is it? I got to get home."

"Home?" shouted A.C.

A.C. was right.

We didn't have a home anymore.

No more wars promoted in textbooks.

No more meeting the guys at Arctic Ice every Friday and Saturday night. Maybe sitting in the parking lot all night, or driving around.

You ever wonder why we've got all these military bases overseas?

Nobody wonders. I wonder. The empire.

Ay Yi Yi Yi. I am the Frito Bandito.

Aliens. They would never make a commercial making fun of blacks or Jews or Catholics or Italians. Or Germans for that matter.

I was talking about Area 51 school ya know?

The Walters have this mega Christmas display on their lawn every year, up in the development by the lake. Only rich people celebrate Christmas like that.

Last year somebody put a stuffed alien doll in the sleigh and took Santa out.

No more construction work.

That's a good thing.

We all worked construction in the summer. I tended for some brick layers last year. Rick worked on a bridge crew, dawn to dusk, for $2.20 an hour. That's what they paid back then. Some guys got $1.60. The bricklayers I worked for got four-something, and I wondered what they did with all that.

My mom works at HomView Nursing Home. It's famous, or infamous. We all know we're headed there.

It smells like urine the minute you step in the door. Whenever I have to go pick her up I wait in the parking lot.

She knows I'm out there. She should.

My dad works for Husker Ford.

He's a pretty decent salesman, for all I know, but he wants to be a writer.

He's got an idea for a whole line of books, how-to books, explaining to the common guy how to do things.

How to wire your home, how to learn Spanish, how to understand economics.

They would all have the same name, the "For Retards Series."

Spanish For Retards. Electronics For Retards, like that.

Bob Seger's on the radio, KSTP, clear as a bell.

He wants to dream like a young man, with the wisdom of an old man.

We live in a newer part of town, on the west side, called Sunset Addition.

Lots of Catholics out there. They're even building a new Catholic Church out there, in addition to the old one downtown.

He wants his home and security. He wants to live like a sailor at sea.

Rick lives way the fuck over on the east side. That's also an addition with a name, Prairie Park.

Lots of young families out there, same as Sunset. The dads in Sunset sell cars and insurance and are in the Knights of Columbus. The dads in Prairie Park work at the steel mill a couple miles away.

A.C. lives in town, in one of the neighborhoods. You think of cities having neighborhoods, turf, well, a town our size does too.

You wouldn't have a clue where they are if you weren't from here, but we know. They aren't drawn out. You don't get beat up for stepping over the line, but you can just kind of feel it.

I don't know. I can't explain it.

The neighborhoods are two, three, four blocks. Sometimes they have their own neighborhood grocery store, neighborhood elementary school, their own legends. Maybe there's a a famous difficult intersection, or even their own football and baseball team. That's if two neighborhoods each have some organizational genius who has the energy to call everybody.

In A.C.'s neighborhood they have Hartwig's Store. In the next neighborhood there's Braasch's. Hardwood floor, place smells like cherry popsicles, the people always smile when you come in like you are some big addition to their life just by coming in to buy more baseball cards.

There's also A.C.'s neighborhood, childhood home of Joe B. Larson, on the west side of the railroad tracks that eventually run past the downtown Catholic Church and through the downtown.

Joe B. Larson is on TV, late night talk show.

Ten-thirty, that's late for some people.

I'm not sure if it's Joe B. Larson or if it's just me, but I have this feeling somewhere inside that the whole world is waiting for special me. I also have the suspicion that this feeling is some kind of special psychosis somewhere in me, waiting, growing, fermenting, flowering, waiting to bloom just as I step up to accept my award for Best Man.

Did I mention our family is very Catholic? There are several breeds of Catholics, like sheep. Ours is Midwestern Very.

Dad has personal license plates on his new Ford-something: GOBGRED.

We create enemies because of fear due to propaganda on purpose.

We had this one nun who taught Religion II in the high school. She came from China or Zimbabwe or something. She wasn't white.

Sister Weem-Oh-Way the guys called her.

She said things like that.

That tour of the state hospital we had?

That was in grade school.

Sister Weem-Oh-Way took us out there once too.

She pointed to each one of those big brick buildings as our class walked by in front.

World War I, she said, World War II, Korea, Vietnam.

She said she didn't understand why all those military bases overseas. And that was thirty-something years ago or some shit.

An owl hooted.

Maybe it's the same one from the bridge.

We aren't the only murderers in town.

Back in the 1950s or `60s some Negroes from Omaha came through in an Olds — robbed a bank, shot some old people, raped some young women. They were killed in "a hail of bullets" on a side road in Iowa by some of our guys and Iowa farmers in pickups.

Out at Prairie Park some Mexicans just came up to a house on a bright summer Tuesday morning and started screaming.

You know how you can talk loud to make people understand another language? Maybe it was like that.

There were a bunch of women at the house, having their regular young women's Tuesday coffee meeting I think.

And they all got up from their table and started screaming back at these little Mexican men out by the front door.

"Speak English!"

"Speak English!"

"Speak English!"

They screamed and stomped their feet and pulled at their own hair. They might have thrown things.

Maybe the Mexicans wanted directions or someone was hurt or they needed food or they had to pee, but they got angry, too. They rushed the front door and raped all the women on the kitchen floor.

Then they left, even though they had to pee, were hungry, and didn't know where they were going.

The women went back to their coffee and cookies and cards, and when their husbands all came home from the steel mill and asked how their day was, they told them they were all raped by Mexicans, and they found hamburger at Safeway for $1.19 for Friday night, and tonight was going to be TV dinners, chicken, apple crisp, and mixed vegetables.

And all the men met over at The Lonely Bull, got to drinkin' and decided to find those Mexicans. They went drivin' all over three counties on dirt and gravel roads, shootin' shotguns out the windows at shadows. And they never did find them because there never were Mexicans around here back then.

'Course all these are legends.

It's not possible anymore to tell if they really happened. But in a way they did happen, even if they're not real, because people believe in them, put their trust in them, just like they believe in Big Red.

You know, you think you know what the world is, that the edge of the world is what you can see in your peripheral vision. That's it.

You think that what you've heard or read or experienced is what there is.

And then when someone shows you a book or information or something that you just had no idea about, you fight it, say that can't be true.

But then you are forced to expand your peripheral vision.

That has happened to me. I think what is wrong with our town is that most people don't get confronted like that, don't come up against this other shit.

"What're we gonna do?" says A.C.

He's slumped down and tired and might be gonna fall asleep.

"The cops are comin' and the aliens are lookin' for us."

Rick still cannot talk without it sounding all whiney and shit. He is turning out to be by far the whiniest murderer that I know.

"We go back, like I said," I said.

Sci-fi, conspiracy theories and politics merge:

Speak English! is a wild journey



By Joan Wile / The Rag Blog / October 10, 2009



[Speak English! by Mike Palecek. Trade paperback, 322 pp. Published by CWG Press; to be released November, 2009.]



Speak English, by Michael Palecek, speaks the truth, and in English.



Combination road story, sci-fi mystery, philosophical consideration, and political castigation of just about everything, Mr. Palecek's book is a must-read for all who seek justice, peace, accountability of elected officials, and penetration of the myths that cloud our political vista.



With unique and dazzling style, Mr. Palecek takes us with him on a cross-country book tour during which we encounter many of the gutsy anti-establishment heroes and heroines of our times.



This account is book-ended by an intriguing tale of country boys engaging with aliens and flying saucers.



The seeming disparity between the extra-terrestrial yarn and the contemplative trek across the United States is resolved, finally, in a surprising twist which leaves the reader awestruck yet satisfied.



The author is obsessed with his beliefs that the 9-11 tragedy was caused by George Bush and his cronies, and that President Kennedy's assassination did not occur as the official investigation findings claim.



He is also heartbroken about Paul Wellstone's death in an airplane crash and suspicious that it, too, was a politically-motivated killing.



One comes to believe, while reading the book, that these are not necessarily crackpot conspiracy theories but rather enigmas deserving of much deeper probing.



Speak English contains many varied elements -- poetry combined with funny yokel dialogue, for instance; inspiring quotes from eminent writers and statespeople; questions upon questions with startling answers.



Just as the book's protagonist encounters many adventures on his book tour, we, the readers, encounter twists and turns from paragraph to paragraph and page to page that make our perusal of his book one big adventure. It is difficult to adequately describe its immense sweep and broad diversity of style and subject.



This is a page-turner. Curl up in a comfortable chair with a healthy dose of cynicism and open-mindedness for an enlightening and entertaining trip through America's (no-)heartland and the author's unique, inquiring sensibility.



[Joan Wile is the author of Grandmothers Against the War; Getting off Our Fannies and Standing up for Peace (Citadel Press, '08).]



Go here to find Speak English! by Mike Palecek.



The Rag Blog

_______________

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels, information about those available here: https://mikepalecek.newdream.us and here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mike-Palecek/author/B00I9D8V4M?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1710718182&sr=8-1&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WGDSDUSWSM78

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us