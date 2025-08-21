Share

Cover art by Robert Carter

A.C. has his head all way back and his mouth open and somethin's gonna land in there. I could give a shit.

His hat fell outside awhile ago. I'm not gettin' it.

He's about half bald already. He'd be an old man by the time he's out of college, but he's probably not going anyway.

Rick is snoring, stretched out on the back seat. His legs are curled to his chest 'cause it's gettin' cold out.

So now I'm all alone and I wonder what we should do. I watch the bottom road for lights. I watch so hard I can't see a thing.

You know, they say you shouldn't drink, but we've actually had some good times out drinking.

There's lots of stories about us.

Legends in our own minds.

I might write a book some day.

One time A.C. and Roy were out riding around with an ear of corn dragging behind their car saying they were out trolling for hogs. That's funny to us.

And Mr. Twede pulled up next to some girls and asked them if they liked eggs then threw an egg that broke on the driver's forehead.

And then everybody was in Mark's dad's pickup, coming back into town from fishing at the sand pit, sitting on folding chairs, drinking quarts of Schlitz, driving down Main. Crosby had a fishing net. A car pulled up alongside and he starts beating on the car with the net. They found out the next day that was Mark's dad's boss.

There's lots more.

None are funny to anyone else.

But to us, we talk about them every time we get together.

Just the mention of Jim holding onto an ice cream cone and that big U-boat steering wheel on the '50 Ford one night, and jamming the ice cream cone into his face as he turned right, sends us flopping on our stomachs.

Or disconnecting Mr. Twede's coil wires, or him driving around Main the whole night with his dome light on.

But everyone got back safe, driving home blind drunk hundreds of times probably, sometimes not remembering the night before.

Well, there were a couple of guys got killed, but only guys we didn't know that good. So they didn't matter. It doesn't take that much to not matter — a couple of blocks, a social class, couple of years.

You only go to the weddings or funerals you can't skip.

There weren't any wars for us. Vietnam ended like the day before we graduated. Some hippie put his head into English class and said, "The war is over!"

We're like, what war?

We would have gone, fought, died, killed, but we never talked about it. That's crazy behavior. I wonder if our whole class was crazy. We talked about sports and girls and drinking.

Nothing about Vietnam. Not Bobby Kennedy. Not Leonard Peltier, nor Fred Hampton or Dan Berrigan. Nobody talked about that stuff — not parents, teachers, priests, ministers, editors, or retards. Nobody.

And if anybody saw any aliens, they sure weren't saying.

And this one girl's dad, out in Sunset, when the Catholic Church started communion in the hand, committed suicide by jumping off the roof of their ranch style home twenty-seven times.

We laughed about that. I wonder if she did. We didn't care. I care now, a little.

Oh, God, they just keep comin'.

One more.

You know how you get those sheets of hundreds of pictures of yourself every year that you are supposed to give out to everyone? One year, somehow, somebody got ahold of Isaac Doherty's pictures. And you would start to see them everywhere. We called them Izzy Doherty handouts.

You'd see a couple in the trophy case, squeezed in between the glass and somehow landing right side up.

And they would be on the bulletin board in the office with the photos of the principal's family, or on Mrs. Gleesen's front desk in English.

I saw one on the bulletin board at Safeway downtown, by the coupons for ice milk — and in the holy water font at church. A.C. said he saw one attached to the ear tag of one of the cows at the auction barn, another inside a plastic menu at Pizza Hut.

Doherty never got mad as far as I know.

That time Weem-Oh-Way took us out to the state hospital and pointed at the buildings — remember she said World War I, World War II?

We knew there weren't any soldiers in there, but nobody wanted to hurt her feelings since she was from Africa or something. The men walking around and standing in the windows were in nightgowns and grotie pajamas, crazy people.

A.C.'s mom used to work out there. I think she's a nurse or some shit.

That's how he got his nickname. His mom works a lot, weekends and stuff. Every year when it was time for his dad to put in the window air conditioners in the house, A.C. got roped into helping.

We'd see him up there on a ladder, or leaning out a window helping his dad. We'd go by and honk, and you could just see the look on his face like he had to shit.

One year he came home and he saw the window units lined up in the driveway. We were going to play football at Central Park that afternoon and he decided he wasn't going to miss it.

So he didn't even go inside. He just piled the air conditioners into his car — front seat, back seat, trunk — and drove over to the park.

In his mind he said he would just tell his dad that he was going to do it after the game. He was just getting all the units together to get ready to do the job.

We started the game.

We were all sittin' around on the grass, resting, talking about shit, and we see a figure coming across the middle school lawn.

It's wearing a white T-shirt and it's walking tall and straight and fast — straight toward ol' Benedict. When he saw it was his dad he took off running.

His dad ran after him. Benedict ran all the way downtown, through Woolworth's, came out the back and took off for the church.

He hid in one of the confessionals. His dad came into the church and went right for where Benedict was. Drug him out of church and kicked his ass all the way back to the park.

We drove by his house later and there was ol' A.C. up on a ladder, not looking down.

The bridge writer was from there, the state hospital, like I said.

That arm he had?

Nah. I wish I did know where he got it. Nobody knows. Everybody thinks they know, though. If we knew how he got it, whose it was, that would answer a lot of questions.

Actually one question.

There's more.

There's still the overseas bases question, and Big Red. And I wonder why you can't say certain things. And why does KSTP come in only at late night. It does make it cooler, more mysterious that way.

And aliens. There's a question.

And who is the dead guy back in the river?

And what is prison like? What is your whole life in prison like? What is forever and ever in heaven or hell? How can something never stop?

If he even is dead.

I know there was somebody that Rick shot. I saw that part. And I saw him shoot and the guy fall backwards like he was shot.

But I don't know who or what he was.

An alien. Right. That would be better though. We wouldn't get the electric chair for that. Because aliens don't exist.

You can't even talk about them. Not at Thanksgiving Dinner or on the TV news or in the paper or at coffee break. Try doing it once. You can't.

You can't talk about overseas bases at any of those things either, not that anyone does.

And you can't stand up when some important person is talking in an auditorium and ask him what's on your mind.

If you do, somebody will come and smile and show their teeth and take you by the arm. They would end up doing that too, probably, at Thanksgiving Dinner, if you kept it up.

I wonder what "he" was doing howling out there in the night.

And why did he crawl up there, like we were seeing the re-creation of the stump scribbler without the bloody arm?

I think Rick was just scared.

Or maybe he thought for a flash that he would be famous for nailing the Broken Bridge Writer, or maybe he did it because he was sad for his brother, or he might not have thought anything at all. Maybe those kinds just see and shoot.

There weren't any more shooting stars.

No moos.

Or semi's.

No hoo-hooos.

The cemetery was right behind my left shoulder. And there was like some kind of newspaper stuck in one of the evergreen trees and it kept flapping.

I could sort of see the headstones in my rearview mirror, which was pitch black.

I couldn't stop looking.

Rick had stopped snoring.

"Rick."

A.C. was trying to curl up in the front seat.

I put my nose almost to the windshield to see down the road. I saw nothing and every-fucking-thing.

I started the engine and pulled on the lights, carefully.

"I'm going," I said.

I pulled away, slowly, and heard A.C. and Rick moaning and rolling around and hitting their heads, and shit.

I looked straight ahead and behind me and on both sides.

It's like the weeds and trees and barbed wire fence were alive, watching, commenting.

The moon was bright. Not like when there's hard-packed snow everywhere, but pretty light out.

"Roundabout" was on the radio. I forget the band.

I put the clutch in and coasted down.

Twenty-four-before-my love,

You'll-see, I'll-be,

There with you.

When you have participated in the killing of an alien it sort of shrinks your world, kind of compresses things, brings everything closer together.

You kind of look up at the sky like it's real, there, like the stars and planets are real.

It used to be like looking up at Christmas lights all over the sky. Nice, but fakey, not really real. Not something that affected my life, more for little kids and shit.

I got down to the bottom and punched on my brights and then slammed on the brakes.

Shit!

And then I started punching the steering wheel and silently cursing, whisper-swearing.

Some dumb farmer had put one of those stupid scarecrows from their front yard right across from the entrance to Stone Road. Not a scarecrow, one of those things they make, that you put different clothes, costumes on, for different seasons and holidays.

Fucking idiots.

"God-dammit!"

I toed the brights off.

God-damned shit!

Jesus, that scared the shit out of me.

The gravel mumbled under my tires.

I just kept going. Didn't see anybody.

I took a deep breath and turned left onto the dirt road for the bridge.

I could see it up there, all big and wooden and foreboding, like the bridge and moat to a medieval castle. Or, maybe just a really old bridge.

My heart started to pump and pound and I kept going.

I stopped when I got to the bridge because I didn't know what else to do. The moon still shone in the water. Everything was quiet like nothing ever happens around here.

I pulled up slowly onto the wood, over the first board.

Everything bounced and creaked and squeaked and moaned even though I was barely moving.

I kept going.

The slower I went the more noise I made, all creaking and moaning, groaning. Jesus.

The sleeping beauties never woke up.

We passed over the water and I stared down, toward the water, by the water.

I stopped right under where the guy had been standing.

It could have been a girl.

I almost had to puke because of that flash thought of us killing a girl alien. I stuck my head out the window and the cold air helped.

I looked down to where he would have landed on his back. It couldn't have been far from the bridge, maybe in the sand, maybe the water.

I looked for blood, red, green, on the boards or the metal.

I turned off the key. The car relaxed, at-ease.

I thought about it for a second and then I got out.

I stood by the bridge edge and I gulped and looked down, straight into the doe-like dead eyes of Alfred the Alien.

He wasn't there.

I leaned way over.

"Hey."

"Hey!"

"Owwooo."

"Owwwoooo!"

I stood to listen.

Nothing.

"Owwooo, motherfucker."

I shot around and saw A.C. sitting in his window, looking at me over the top of the car.

"What are you doing?" he said.

"Shut the fuck up."

"I need to get home," said A.C. "Time is it?"

"Don't know," I lied.

"Where's Rick-dog?"

I pointed to the back seat.

"Sleepin'."

"What're you doing?"

"Whatta you think?"

"Lookin' for the space man?"

"Uh, huh."

I looked back, down into the water, into the woods, to the sky.

"Hey."

I dived inside to the glove compartment at A.C.'s knees and pulled out the flashlight Mom had stashed there for just such situations.

I aimed it into my eyes to test it and blinded myself.

"Niiice." I heard A.C. from the cheap seats.

I moved again to the railing and shined the light at the sand, the water, the trees, gaining confidence, into the sky, way down the river, up at the bridge metal.

I moved around and shined it on the most famous "Fuck You."

"Maybe he flew," said A.C. "No, really.

"He got hit and flew away, like a wounded pheasant. And he got into the trees down the river, buried himself in the dirt to hide, and died, with just his legs sticking out. They can do that."

"Yeah, maybe," I said, still walking my light around.

"What's goin' on?"

Rick's head showed in the back, like a portrait of some kid half drunk waking up in the back seat of a black and white '57 Chevy.

"Hungry," said Rick.

"Paul's," said A.C.

Sometimes after a night of riding around drinking Boone's Farm or Schlitz or Schmidt Big Mouths or Bud Tall Boys we'd go out to Paul's Truck Stop.

It was open all night.

They had Indian waitresses from the south side, and old people who had been out doing old people stuff, and Vietnam Vets who were always there smoking and drinking coffee.

We'd order big meals: biscuits and gravy, hamburgers, fries, pancakes, donuts.

Each guy would eat as fast as he could.

Whoever got done would act like he had to go to the bathroom, maybe say, "I got to go to the bathroom," and then go out the side door and sit in the car.

The last guy at the table was on his own.

Then he comes running and we take off.

"Somebody's coming," A.C. stated.

We looked down the road at the headlights coming our way.

"Get in," Rick told me.

I hurried in as A.C. hopped down from his window seat.

"Go," said Rick. "Ahead."

We moved off slowly toward the lights.

I heard Rick pushing shells into one of the shotguns.

Then six more into another one.

"Gimme one," said A.C.

"What're you doing?" I hollered. I looked at them in the rearview and out the sides of my eyes, keeping my eyes on the lights coming.

Rick passed one of the guns up between the seat and the door.

"Ram 'em," he said.

"What?" I said, keeping my eyes on the bright lights in my face.

"Ram him. We'll kill him and move to Canada."

"Do it," said A.C.

The thing kept coming.

I shifted into second.

Rick and A.C. pumped their guns.

A.C. put a hand on his door handle.

I threw my visor down.

"Jesus!" I said.

I punched my brights.

"Sonsabitch!" said A.C.

"Fucking cops," said Rick.

"Blow him the fuck away," said A.C.

I toed my brights again.

Again.

Again.

I took a deep breath and picked up speed.

Fifteen, twenty.

The whatever dimmed its lights.

I flicked mine down at almost the same time.

We passed.

"No cop," said A.C.

"No shit," I said.

"What was that?" said A.C.

"Mmm,mm," I shrugged.

I drove across town, out on the state hospital road, past the junior college and the state hospital to Prairie Park.

I stopped and Rick shoved me up against the steering wheel.

He loaded his arms with two of the shotguns and the rest of the twelve pack.

He ran around behind and stuck his head in A.C.'s window.

"Don't be saying nothing," he said.

He looked A.C. square in the eyes and then me.

He walked across the grass then turned around.

"It never happened."

We all looked out the window at the fields and farms, cows, some horses, shit like that.

We had not talked to each other for a while. It might have been three solid days we avoided each other. No phone calls, no beers, no eye-contact, no waving on the Main.

But one day I finally couldn't take it anymore. I drove out to pick up Rick. He was standing by his front door. Didn't say a word, just got in and we took off.

We went and got A.C. He was sitting on the roof of his garage. When he sees us he leaps from the roof to this rope his dad has hanging from the tree. It's been there since A.C. was a kid. I wonder how many times he jumped and missed while his dad was yelling at him before he finally got it.

So, A.C. got in and we took off.

I turned left at the gravel road and we saw the bridge.

We kept going.

I pulled right up to it.

We all got out.

We stood right there under the "Fuck You."

"What the fuck is that?" said Rick.

We stepped closer.

Next to the "Fuck You" was a stick drawing of a space man with antennas. Next to him was a space ship, like a state patrolman's hat. Like a cave drawing.

The cave man was pointing to the Fuck You.

"He's telling you 'Fuck You!'" A.C. said loud, laughing.

"Fuck you," said Rick.

"Wow," I said.

Rick just stared up at the hieroglyphics.

A.C. went over to the side to stare.

"I wonder how long that's been there," I said.

"Geezuz, it was an alien," Rick looked at me.

"What?" shouted A.C. "It was?"

"That's what I said," I said. "That's what we said that night."

"We did?" said Rick.

"We did?" A.C. turned toward us.

"See anything?" Rick asked A.C. in a hoarse whisper that meant bones, skin, toes, antennas.

"Aliens," said A.C., looking at the ground then the sky.

"We need to tell someone," said Rick.

I looked at him, stared laser beams.

A.C. wasn't worried. He just wandered over, kicking rocks.

"Nobody'll believe that," he said.

"They have to," said Rick, "it's true."

He pointed at the "Fuck You" on the alien drawing.

He nodded at it, indicating A.C. and me should point at it like some Grange ceremony above the grocery or some shit.

"Oh, brother," I said. Then I pointed.

We used to do stupid shit like this when we stayed out overnight in boxes from the appliance store that we dragged home behind our bikes.

We'd be in somebody's backyard in our white underwear and we might go window peeking or touch each other's dicks or some kind of weird shit.

Oh, brother. It gives me a brain freeze headache to think about that shit.

We would form neighborhood super-hero gangs where we would save everybody for a couple of days. One of them was The Night Watchmen.

I was the biggest boned, so when we'd practice getting onto front porches to save people I would plop down in the flowers on my hands and knees. The other guys would jump on my back and vault onto the porch.

Just then "Rocket Man" began to play on the radio. I must have left the key on.

Which the other guys may or may not have heard, or thought was a sign.

I didn't. Not really.

We need to tell the truth.

The thought occurred to me.

"Let's do something," said Rick.

What we ended up doing was getting on the program for Cultural Awareness Day at HomView Nursing Home.

They had us set up in the cafeteria with a podium.

It smelled like piss and we each took turns speaking.

We had a poster that showed the "Fuck You" and the alien drawing.

We talked about alien sightings over the years, and government cover-ups.

We did a skit, with me in the car and Rick shooting A.C. off the recreation director's desk.

And we closed with some Christmas songs, even though it was summer, because A.C.'s mom said they would like that.

We had cookies and punch afterwards and talked to some old people about how they might have known our grandparents.

A.C. asked one lady if she ever met Christopher Columbus, so Rick hit A.C. hard in the kidney and we had to leave.

A.C. really wanted to know, and his back was killing him. You could tell that. So we went in the Chevy and sat in the parking lot at the old Safeway that is now a hardware store until anyone felt like talking again.

Then we went together to the radio station, and asked a guy from our class who now has the noon talk show if we could be on Voice of the People.

He said, "Fuckin-A! Don't tell anyone I said that." So one day we were all sitting around this radio booth and taking turns scooting up on our chairs to talk into the microphone.

"So, you say you saw an alien, an extra-terrestrial, out by Broken Bridge."

"Something like that," said A.C.

"Yes, we did," said Rick.

"It was at night. Had you been drinking?"

"Yes, we had. Definitely," said A.C.

"You're still certain though?"

"We are," I said, not certain at all.

"Perhaps you killed a human being that night. Have you considered that?"

"Not really," said A.C. in his most professional radio voice, leaning his head in.

Rick bumped heads with A.C. trying to get to the microphone.

"Fuck-yeah. Every minute, second, of every day," he stated.

"Sorry," I leaned in, grabbing Rick out of the way.

"You can't say fuck," A.C. hissed. "Fu-uck."

"You would then be charged with murder."

"Yes, we would," said A.C., again in his new professional persona.

"If they found a body," I pushed in.

"Have you contacted law enforcement?"

"Not yet," I growled, looking our host square in his smiling eyes.

"We are here to talk about aliens," I said. "There are aliens. We are not alone. We know that. The government is keeping the truth from us. We killed an alien near here. We want the people to know. The aliens have tried communicating with us."

"What did they say?"

"Fuck you," said A.C., pushing to the mic.

"Fuck you," said Rick at the same time.

I nodded, shrugged my shoulders, put my hands up and said, "Fuck you."

After a commercial we spent the last half hour answering questions and comments from callers.

Afterwards we got into the Chevy and drove to the parking lot that used to be the YMCA, to sit and watch people coming into the bank.

Speak English will take you to places you need to go, introduce you to people you need to meet, and invite you to ask questions that perhaps need to be asked.

Bookended between thick, meaty slabs of Mike Palecek’s signature staccato, thoughtful and sometimes profane storytelling, the heart of the book traces the author’s own bookselling tour from small town Iowa to sophisticated New York. Palecek’s theories, including laying responsibility for 9/11 at the gleaming wing-tips of George W. Bush, often play to an unwilling audience, but gift the reader with the best favor an author can give — the urge to think for yourself. Along the way, amid gun-toting teenagers soaked in Clearasil, quart bottles of Schlitz, car windows that refuse to roll down, and the lyrics of Bob Seger or Arlo Gurthrie ringing in one’s ears, you may just get the most real taste of the real America on the bookshelf today. As Palecek quotes Steve Earle mid-journey: “The revolution starts now...”

— Dana Larsen is editor of the Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune

I like Mike, Palecek that is. Why? Because he is a fount of ideas and language, stories, books, websites and provocative commentary intended to ruffle feathers and get us thinking not only about what’s wrong — but about what’s possible. It is a treat to read his work.

— Danny Schecter is the News Dissector for MediaChannel.Org

Mike Palecek’s Speak English is a book like I like to read.

Crackers and aliens. The crackers are from Iowa. In the American heartland.

I don’t think about my troubles for awhile, or the shape the country is in, or things I don’t know about, like who caused 9-11, or who killed Senator Wellstone, or was the election — were two elections — really stolen?

Aliens wouldn’t be any stranger than the last eight years. In fact, they explain a lot.

Bigfoot, too.

— Jack Saunders is author of Bukowski Never Did This

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels, information about those available here: https://mikepalecek.newdream.us and here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mike-Palecek/author/B00I9D8V4M?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1710718182&sr=8-1&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

