[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

Why must you be such an angry young man, when your future looks quite bright to me.

How can there be such a sinister plan, that would hide such a lamb, such a caring young man.

— Fooling Yourself, Styx

Please remember, you are not alone, more and more people are waking up, and once they’re awake, they don’t go back to sleep. Distrust the government. Avoid mass media. And fight the lies.

— Dr. Vernon Coleman

Call me Ishmael, Tollefson.

No, don’t. That would be weird.

In training we did use Lake Wobegon cassette recordings quite a bit, so.

You can just call me Kiril.

Kiril Queen.

Just don’t call me late for dinner.

Bad-da-boom.

That joke is just now making it to my country. The multiverse is fucking huge. Just sayin’. But I’m sure I don’t have to tell you a damn thing.

Just out walking my dog on the Minnehaha Creek Pathway in south Minneapolis on a winter’s day, deep and dark, as it were.

... smoke alarms on the ceiling, skim latte on ice.

And I have these new white ear buds beginning and ending nowhere that the wife got me. It is now possible in human history to tune-in while tuning out. I know, right?

... we are all just prisoners here, of our own device.

We love it here, doesn’t everyone? Nice paved pathways, mulch up the ying-yang, little eponymous creek, not too busy, subtle sounds and smells, and not.

... warm smell of the precinct, rising up in the air ...

Like the 35-W freeway traffic right over our heads as we pass through like a cavern underneath.

Now I am encountering others, a runner in orange hat, a walker with a stroller and retriever. What to do. Smile? Look away? It’s always a conundrum. That’s a good word.

I look away, sneak back a peek. If they look, I will mumble h’llo ... No.

... good night said the nice man, we are programmed to receive ... you can check out anytime you ... hmm, mmm ... but you will ...

It’s a little misty, foggy. I believe from the difference in temperature of the air and ground, no? Call me Mr. Science, if you like. It has been a warm year, warmer than others, they say. I wonder who they are, do you? Ever wonder?

Although, last week was below nul, now not so much, but the namesake brook did become frozen, in Celsius and Fahrenheit. Such names, where do they come from, where do they go, nevertheless, there is now some sloppy, melty agua on top of the ice.

... plenty of room in the Hotel Minnesota ...

Now there are more sounds. I have come to be allowed to recognize city bus from school bus like a native. And, of course, there goes another airship. Look straight up when the sound is at its most loud and you will see DELTA enscribed in white painted letters right on the blue bottom, obviously for you, n’est-ce pas?

... I heard the over-the-nose! yell ....

And there, see? Is a face, in the ice, and I recognize it, of course.

Lately I get a little tingle, a light-headed, brief dizzy thing like on the top of my head, with a, maybe, floating? fall-flat-face feeling? Unrelated at present to the face, just saying.

... and I was thinking to myself, this could be heaven and this could be hell.

Yes, it has been warm, but not last week, but now this week there are some thawing, liquefying patches, though where I saw that face it was solid. Did I already say that? Lots of ins and outs and what-have-you’s to keep in one’s head and one can never think or talk too much about the weather. Not possible.

Time to switch over to sports, a needed diversion, in my opinion.

It might be possible to hop from amusement to hobby to merriment like across lily pads, like dry mounds in a bog, to reach the other side, where lies the cemetery, the gravestone, relief. Anywho ...

Reusse is now talking about having been a fill-in guest speaker for a formal event, guess maybe last night, where they were expecting the great Joe Mauer, Baby Jesus.

I realize you can’t hear, not? I will relay. Patrick says with this crowd his Trump jokes did not work, then goes on to note how divided we are as a country. No duh.

The guy in the ice — ever hear of the Minnesota Ice Man? — not him, again just sayin’, the ice face and his dog were just out here yesterday, and the day before that, and now the face is pressed tight, right up against the top like a face smooshed on the patio sliding door, the candy store window, but frightened, like out of your mind panic scared shitless, like looking straight up into the belly of a tornado or straight down from about ninety stories up and you remember you left a burner on.

Very well done, actually, I must say, very human emotion and expression, lots of stuff in there, nuance, layers, in the eyes, the angle, the blotchiness, fear, terror, disbelief, all especially when blended with the greenish ice, pea green, pee green, green tea green, little green men green, artistically macabre, that’s a word.

On Sundays we spread out the newspaper all over the living room, with cartoons on the TV, then the Sunday morning especially important news programs. People do that. Everybody grabs their favorite section and a donut and curls up in a favorite chair or piece of the floor, or back on the floor with legs straight up the wall. That is what is done, no?

She and I like the crossword, a little. It helps to study vocab. It is good to learn words. Last week we got a little stuck on ‘canard’. Finally we Googled and found many examples. It’s all good practice. As I well know, I could use some practice.

Just the other morning I was right around here, approaching a couple of young mother walkers, and should have, very demurely, on the chill, very urbanely turned my head to gaze at something in the mid-distance only I could fully appreciate, but instead Mr. Smooth stared right at them and smiled too big, way too many teeth and scary white I now realize, and I said, “Doog Gorning Women!”

And I’m thinking my mad scientist of Nebraska grin might have been a little off-center because they shoved those baby buggies into warp-drive, leaving me to ponder, Doog Gorning? You big dumb fucker. That’s exactly what I said to myself and probably ten drivers above me on the freeway thought the same thing.

We stop here so that I can un-do and re-do the Velcro straps on Star Doodle’s pink and yellow booties. If we don’t use them she sits and holds up her paws and yowls and people in the fancy houses reach for phones to call in air strikes on my position. I obsess over whether the boots are fitting, slipping down, or whatnot. I understand that to be a very human trait, so that’s good.

Tucker Carlson has gone to Russia to talk to Putin.

Perhaps to see if he’s from around here, or whatnot. Takes one to know one is something I have heard. Not really exactly, but I guess it helps. And the sniping he must endure for doing this, mon dieu, as if these journalists are, well, who knows, but it’s not human, not really. It is something else. Definitely something else, or maybe it is supremely human, who am I to say. I also saw a video of people following Pelosi down a congressional hallway like wolves on a deer as she searched for any hallway, nook or cranny to hide. They were yelling at here for her cruelty and greed, for making money off the war in Gaza while being a member of government. All of that is very human I believe.

As in the video ... I watch too much YouTube, sue me ... of the young man in Russia, seeking out these old and poor people, living alone in the cold north, and trying to help them, living in shacks with no heat, very little food, and alone. Imagine, being there all by yourself ... and probably not for a short period. Misery takes its sweet old time with you once it finds you. No internet, no phone, no pet, no one to talk to. What sort of life? Those three things are, those things are human, and I know I’ve got to quit saying that, and they are struggle, suffering, help, and then an outside observer might feel empathy. That’s four. Cuatro. Quatre.

Anywho ...

... it’s the end of the world as we know it ... it’s the end of the world as we know it ... it’s the end of the world as we know it ... and I feel ...

No!

Actually I don’t. I do not feel dandy about that. I should. I don’t.

What is happening?

Primarily, numero uno, what is happening to me? Sorry, but that’s how I feel. Why do I not feel fine. I almost feel like I could spew.

The end of todo el mundo (I think that’s right?) should suit me. I stand to benefit, cui bono, make out like a bandit, we don’ need no stinking badges.

Because, for one thing, the wide-eyed screaming face under the ice, at the edge of the ice, one millimeter on the other side of air and ice cream, boobs, hugs and handshakes, all scared as fuck, trying to look brave in the face of ... whatever ... was me.

Is me.

If you are one who spends his time studying what’s going on, you really can’t discuss this with people who spend their life watching football or just sitting on mainstream media, because you are living in two realities. One is falsely crafted. We are both living in this false reality, but you are studying your way out, and when people aren’t, they’re still stuck in this false reality, you really can’t interact with them. It’s sad, but that’s what’s going on. We’re dividing the world into two groups.

— Dr. Lee Merritt

It’s the way every face should look, always, grasping, reaching farther than you can stretch, appreciating every breath. But you don’t see that. What you witness is a faux normalcy and trying to live under the new regime.

I can explain that, I think.

“Hello, hi.

“Good, mor-ning.

“You betcha.”

I am getting better, have to admit, but I’m not going to break my arm yet slapping myself on the back.

“How boot these Twins?”

Too much?

I’m not sure how much I should say. Then who would believe you anyway. Who you gonna tell? Write a letter to the editor, talk to your neighbor? Your family? Maybe your dog.

Becoming human is a whole process. Some parts are cool, some are not easy, at all. Some might be impossible, but for now we still are ordered to try. For you, maybe, but then again, I understand it is not so much, at times, even for pros.

You have struggle and fear, also joy, anxiety, ecstasy, death, hope, anticipation, all that shit. There are also boxes you can check off without thinking, for example, subtlety, sarcasm are not easy to grasp, at least for me, kind of like Mandarin or hippie, and I was never good at wood shop, or irony. Takes a while to get one’s big head around. And ‘down-time,’ what exactly is that? And boobs. I just love boobs. We do not have boobs on Incubus-Icarus, the twin orbs, my little blue dots. At least I don’t think we do, not like these.

So nice. Just so fucking nice.

Now, my ear buds, ear friends you might say, bring me again the news, which is understood by all is anything

Schmalien

17

but, and if we can grit our teeth for a few minutes we then get more sports, weather, tunes, all you can hear, the buffet, and a run-down of all the crashes and jams around the city and an appreciation of sucks to be them, which is nice.

Again, the face, under the ice, smooching the cicle, from underneath, stuck in a very worldly pose, actually nicely done, emote, that’s a word.

Some of you know the word quantum, this, that.

I doubt any of you understands it. It took me forever. In one sense it relates to time, bending of time, fucking with time, like bar time, like daylight savings time, time zones.

And, I believe I already said, the look on that face, my face, despair, a very earthly appreciation for air, every O2 molecule. Which, in a way, sort of, brings us to Germany of around 1933. When the National Socialists were beginning their historical blip on the universal timeline at the bottom of sixth-grade history textbooks. I read about how in the neighborhoods the people, in their highly nuanced sidewalk greetings, tried, perhaps subconsciously, so hard to maintain normalcy, routine, their lives.

And, in another book I saw how in Russia, the Soviet Union, the people, after the 1917 revolution, resorted to whispers to preserve not only their freedom, to not be denounced and sent to Siberia with a roll of the eyes, but also to evade the disruption of their accustomed daily patterns.

I think that is so interesting, and informs our present milieu, don’t you agree?

Schmalien

18

Anyway, sometimes I like to remove my ear comrades, unplug, go acoustic, ambient, just listen. Not easy. My brain is a blabber-mouth.

I hear radios, some talking, intermittent barking, squirrel chatter, ducks a ways away. The couple over there walking this way, on the bike path, they shouldn’t be, over here is the footpath. They might get yelled at, I know, are talking about, and thinking about talking while the other person is talking, oh, never mind, it’s really none of our business.

Every once in awhile, for a moment or two, I must check out my surroundings by checking in, try to read the tea leaves, the zeitgeist, and report to headquarters. Some would like to learn if certain milestones leading toward certain goals are being reached, all coming together, at the end of the day, on the same page, good to go, things of that nature. If we are getting our poop into a pile, excuse my French, or whether we are spinning our wheels.

Must be careful though, about what I say. Thoughts have power, consequences, the ability to put into motion, if you catch my drift.

Dear Dairy:

In Soviet Russia, people oftentimes kept a diary as a way to express themselves in ways not possible otherwise, even as a means, any means to participate in society, as if even, just the writing itself had substance, power, inertia, weight, worth.

I’m going to start my own company some day. It will be called 99 Mexicans.

Schmalien

19

•The Nordstream pipeline was safe and effective

•Epstein on the gurney. They can easily make masks to make anyone look like anyone.

•My super power ... hmm

•In the footsteps of my father, my grandfather. Let’s just say as people do, we are railroad workers, bricklayers, painters, well, who am I. They came from Bohemia, passing through New York, Chicago, to gather with their own on the prairie. Where is my group?

•Bill Hicks: humans are a virus with shoes. Someone else: monkeys with car keys

•Double words, next-level subtlety. For example, when you say, maybe, we couldn’t get in after hours, it wasn’t just closed, it was closed-closed. Also, open-open, cold-cold, hot-hot.

•I might have a human heart. No one can know.

•Richard Pryor on the Johnny Carson Show after burning his face doing drugs: I screamed, for God, Allah, Buddah, anybody. I did not call out for the Bank of America.

•Look at the red squirrels up on the roof, like chimney sweep silhouettes.

•I miss the cardinals, the bright red, their different tweets. Do they go away in the winter or just go silent.

•Dutch farmers are fighting back against the WEF/Davos, Great Change, also in Belgium, Canada, France. That’s good. I wonder where I can get a yellow vest.

•Covid lawsuits are happening. That’s good.

•Human cliches, signs of genius: rock and hard place, cut bait, read between the lines, time will tell.

• surely not everybody was kung fu fighting

Schmalien

20

Censorship no longer works by hiding information from you. Censorship works by flooding you with immense amounts of misinformation, of irrelevant information, of funny cat videos, until you are just unable to focus.

— Yuval Noah Harari

As for me.

Oh, well, it’s not important. What is essential is the collective, the whole, the hive, the universal. We Schmarsians and elsewhere must be a little like the Amish or the big hat, New York, Sesame Street ones, or maybe also Moscow 1920, maybe Germany 1939, and now the United States, some refer to it as America, of the 2020s. Hybrids, avatars, hubrids, insectoids, greys. All efforting to build a better mousetrap, re-invent the wheel, and do it faster and better than anyone else.

It was before my time, but what I understand might

21

have happened was ancient humans and ancient aliens got together and apparently that gave human sapiens the oomph, the boost, the hands-up they needed to make art, pyramids, toasters, blueberry bagels, and now this new program is meant to take the whole big bang to the next level of the parking ramp, bring something to the table.

I am not sure I am totally on-board.

I like this level.

To me, this floor, this page, is good. I’m not sure humanity needs to ‘advance’ in that regard. Progress for the sake of movement, wind rushing through your hair, streaking toward Sturgis or Las Vegas, the greener grass.

To live or die, just throwing that in for shits and giggles. To be or not to be, the question has always been in the air. The devil in the desert, or at the crossroads, in the ice cream aisle, in the details. What does discretion is the greater part of valor mean? If one was given the choice to go up in the ship, you know, Close Encounters, Richard Dreyfuss, could you? should you? Killing this life with a meat cleaver to learn more, see more, do more, see St. Louis from the top of the arch, even if it’s gonna be scary. Why are tennis shoes called sneakers sometimes? How could Dylan write those lyrics one day and the next day he’s a lump.

Anyway, my mission, if I choose to accept it, so to say, in the macro sense, the general, is to further the program, move the needle, move the ball toward the goal line for my team, toward the ever-looming Great Change, build back better, Strong Cities, Smart Cities, all that, which is already

Schmalien

22

actually close enough to touch, at least smell, in some time zones, God reaching over to Adam, sparks fly, the flux capacitor engages.

In the micro, localized sense, it is my mission to advance the Jan. 6 insurgency narrative, meme, whatever, in Minneapolis, which has been chosen as a ‘vital locale,’ key piece of the puzzle. You can see now that we do not follow the prime directive, anything but.

I guess I can tell you, because who are you really. You can’t do anything.

We’ve been a little more aware, on the ball ... earth, get it? Anyway, since Hiroshima. And now with the neo-con, neo-liberal, whoever, Democrat goal of war with Russia, along with the WEF, Klaus, ‘I am your leader,’ Bill Gates, Obama-Clinton attempt at taking over the world and killing about half the menschen in the process, not to mention AI, the making of smart humans, human brain-toaster interface — we, our side, said, hey, wait, just a darn minute, hoss — if we’re going to do this how about DIY it in a way that preserves the planet, the infrastructure, the ball fields, somebody might want to use it later.

And it was sort of all going fine until Trump.

Russia did it. Of course. I read the briefing. It’s my yob.

And the ‘election’ of 2020, and someone put together a nice plan. Of course, some will be upset and so, Jan. 6, and call it an insurrection and never stop saying it.

If only.

Schmalien

23

Yeah. So that kit and caboodle. Actually, I kind of thought it was great. I was on the exercise bike, one with a personal TV, watched pretty much the whole ball of wax. I wasn’t anywhere close to being in the know, the loop, obviously, and so I was cheering in my own head when they charged the steps.

And George Floyd — was that before or after? Anyway, as it was explained to me once atop a stalled Ferris Wheel in Texas, by someone holding a Hammer of Thor, I was all in. But now? Well, anyway.

... I fight authority ... authority always wins ...

And now I’m stationed in Covograd, doing my small part for Transhumanism, workers of the world, be damned, The People’s Technocracy.

In any case ... hello, good morning, hi.

Looks like Star Doodle is backing up to the unloading dock ... yep, there we go. Got mucho plenty poop bags. Learned the hard way, nearly got hung by a soccer mom lynch mob on Lake Harriet one desultory Tuesday morning.

Anyway. The blueprints I’ve seen call for a gradual air-brushing of individualism in the human genome, leaning a bit toward the old Soviet school or National Socialism paradigm, if that is even a word.

It’s begun.

It has long been in motion though. The erasing of conspiracy researchers, truth-tellers from YouTube and Amazon. It’s interesting. Go back ten, fifteen years and the terms deep state and conspiracy were only being used

Schmalien

24

from two to four a.m. by ham radio operators on the coast of Maine, the south coast of France, a hill in Sierra Leone, and Alpha Centauri. Now the mainstream, self-labeled ‘legacy media’ do not get through a segment without needing to disparage in mocking, sing-song tones, along with cultural references and inferences to Mother Goose, Adolph Hitler and the Tooth Fairy.

Still walking here, bound today all the way to Lake Harriet, maybe once around, then back again, feeling a bit feisty. Definitely a brisk workout for us both. Or not. Lots of times we just go out and back on Minnehaha. Depends. Definitely Depends would be nice to have on some of these walks. One quick phone call to Prime, it will be done.

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show