It’s fundamental. I guess that’s what I’m saying.

It’s not about, oh, elect Trump. It’ll change.

No, it’ll only change when like we’re just eliminating the CIA and we’re going to have like a small intel gathering service that feeds the president relevant information so we can make informed foreign policy decisions.

But we’re not going to, we’re not going to like overturn elections in other countries in the name of democracy because that’s insane.

If we believe in democracy, then we’re going to let people vote for their own leaders because we believe in democracy as a principle, right?

Like, you just get rid of all this shit because it’s not helping us, it’s only hurting us.

And it would take someone, you know, who’d be willing to be assassinated to do anything like that.

And so as you’re choosing your leaders, ask yourself, does this person mean it enough to die?

And that’s the same question you would ask about your own dad.

Does he love me enough to die for me?

About your own husband, does he love me enough to protect me from a home invader at risk to himself?

Like, the basic prerequisite for leadership is love of the people you lead and the willingness to die for them.

And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be leading, period.

That’s true in the military, it’s true in business, it’s true in your home, and it’s true in the government.

And so no president will fix this unless he’s, like, literally willing to die for it.

And short of that, it can’t be fixed.

— Tucker Carlson on Joe Rogan Experience, April 19, 2024

Samizdat

by Mike Palecek

Look out kid

They keep it all hid

Better jump down a manhole

Light yourself a candle

— Robert Zimmerman

1

The freedom to daydream under the influence of drugs, movies, and the radio, will help subjects reconcile themselves to the bondage that is their fate.

— Aldous Huxley

“I always thought it was real ...

“... Oh, yeah! Turnbuckle ... Haystack, Crusher.

“... We’re all TikTok now ... I heard that.”

He sat flat in the grass, legs stretched straight-out in the mini-meadow where a finger of this lake ran under the bridge to the next one in the archipelago string of city lakes.

Around him he had arranged carefully haphazardly the accouterments of homelessness, dirty worn sleeping bag, empty water bottles, one empty beer can on its side, lumpy black trash bag, one shoe. In a second suburban ring, one pristine pizza box, sun tan lotion, new deck of cards, blank cardboard sign, black Magic Marker in package, snickers and cigarette wrappers.

He wore a stocking cap to his eyebrows and ears, a dirty quilted coat and old boots with shoestrings out, loose, everywhere.

His eyebrows curled and hung over his brown eyes like ram’s horns. His nose twitched as if he might be holding back a sneeze ... coming. Not yet.

The mouth when in open position to speak, to converse into the communication device reveals perhaps regular teeth not often seen in this region as if he did not even use whitener. A wart or mole, perhaps cancerous, is visible on the posterior quadrant of the relatively elongated skull. There are no visible freckles to speak of on subject’s face, tattoo on neck area, indiscernible. The green and white toque cap is of a thick weave redolent of urban thrift stores with wider spaces than would be apparent with thinner, perhaps more costly materials.

Some words can be inferred, though subject moves head up, head down, to the side, disconcertingly, making a full account unobtainable.

Ascending, an observer detects various other individuals occupying the roughly one square mile aquatic expanse, which includes one moderately sized party, all males, proceeding single-file in a southwesterly orientation, having exited a white fourteen-passenger Ford van, tax-exempt tags, parked on the roadway, as well as assorted individuals ambulating in a counter-clockwise manner around the irregularly shaped cement walkway, in sub-groupings of one, two and three individuals, also ...

Samizdat

10

The also coming next was “two unknown subjects in dark clothing engaged in some sort of activity on the lawn in relative proximity to a grouping of geese partaking in feeding activity at the basin perimeter.”

Which was actually an elderly couple with names, all in black, for some reason, maybe no real reason, having fun, a picnic, with a blanket, homemade maybe, quilted, one-maybe-two bottles of twist-top wine, some cheese, a box of Ritz crackers.

The woman sat on the blanket, while the man stood, holding with some difficulty a stack of white cards, poster board. As he showed each card and then let it drop, she recited and they laughed.

“Clean clothes! ... nose!

“Fire hose!

“Plain clothes!”

The two, locally semi-famous in certain age groups and neighborhoods, from years past, activism, arrests, speeches, music, art, did not notice or maybe just did not care about the black drone hovering, whirring about, a flying cake mixer, Kafka-Jetsonesque homage to what might have been, and perhaps still to come.

“Somethin’ you did,” and they laughed, one now passing a cheese hunk to the other.

“Keep it all hid ...

“God knows when ...

“Doin’ it again ...!”

The group of men comprised a halfway house outing.

Samizdat

11

Some of them spotted the invasive hummer, subtly nodding, then deflecting stone-faced again to the sidewalk, to the left, right, giving nothing away, losing nothing, revealing nothing, noticing everything. Or not.

The alloy dragonfly boosted, hoisted, soared, taking it to another level, up the elevator, now surveying downtown Minneapolis, now ... 50th & France ... Mall of America, Grumpy’s Bar, the Stone Arch Bridge, Camp Riply, Bipply ... In nine seconds, eight, whatever, whomever had eyes to see, ears to hear, nose to smell, saw the entrance to Cheyenne Mountain, also the southerly access to the SAC underground at Offutt, also a gaggle, a group, a gong show of dogs being walked, trotted, by one person, wearing a ragged Randy Newman, hateful, short people t-shirt, serendipitously along a country path in Mississippi.

“You hear that?”

Said the man sitting on the ground into the oversized, giant, comedic walkie-talkie that looked like it belonged so-not-in-Minneapolis, more likely a Paris underground apartment roughly eighty years past.

“You do?

“Oh, you don’t.”

He was pretty sure he was on a conference call with friends, associates, comrades, cohorts in an apartment in Portland, also the coast of Maine, atop a palm wine tree in Sierra Leone, the south coast of France, and Alpha Centauri.

He meant the constant hum (the unanswered prayers of

Samizdat

12

the needy, went local downtown legend), the buzz from, um, maybe deep down in the earth? that nobody talked about ever that sounded like the ground was humming, like a song it had stuck in its head and it just had no choice, maybe the opening theme to The Andy Griffith Show, either that or a behemoth subterrene (is that a real word? how did that come into my head), churning, burning out rods and engine, more churning, digging, little more digging ... now, more churning.

“Yeah, it’s getting way worse,” he said, dragging the sleeping bag to his knees.

Not the hum. He was responding to someone else’s comment about just stuff, shit, the fuckin’ zeitgeist, bra.

“What’d I say,” he said, extending his antenna as far as it went, “is that right here, right now, there might be maybe two, or less, who are out here, just on this shittin’ little pond in God’s Country Minnesota, on Thursday, who aren’t connected. No, really. Pretty damn soon it’ll be zero, they’ll all just be reportin’ on, watchin’ each other on whatev they do, ya know? ... Yeah, buddy ...”

His name was, is, Andone.

And with a certain inflection, syllabication, that might sound French, or Italian. But it snot.

It’s from back in the day, when he was born, there was one tennis shoe on the floor, and his mother, for one thing, afraid he might not live that long, and for another, a family tradition, snatched up the name, but mostly for the little grave marker, is what she was thinking at the time.

Samizdat

13

BOOM!

BAM! BOFF! BONK!

POW!

Andone yanked the big-ass revolutionary radio away from his ear when the receiver exploded with all sorts of crashing and yelling, and gunshots, in different languages.

Surprised (AF), but pleased, relieved, in a way, for one, it wasn’t him, and for two, he had been wondering if he was making this whole thing up. He held the radio at arm’s length to listen in.

“Get the fuck down!”

(Grunts, moans, swear words. Things of that nature)

More shots, not loud this time, perfunctory, cursory, housekeeping.

“Hey, what’s happening!

“Bro!

“Bra!

“Hey!

.... “Easter Bunny! Come in, Atlantis! Voice of Schmamerica! Gus Grissom? Lone Ranger? Tokyo Rose, can you read me? ... Hanoi Jane ... can anyone hear me! ... Easter Island?

“Hey ... yabba dabba, dibby dabby ... yadada? anyone?”

“Wow,” he thought to himself, this is some inside baseball.

“This is Moondawg’s Tavern ... to anybody ...”

And ... silence, except for the purr again of the Huey

Samizdat

14

drone, with smoking door gunner, on-point from treetop level, across the water.

As he was trained to do, really in his own mind, but he’d watched a YouTube, Andone remained in character, as the halfway house rounded the curve, placing his position in full view. Lighting a cigarette with shaking hands he raised his chin stubble, revealing the homemade ballpoint-rabbit neck tattoo.

“If I were a rich man ... all day long I’d yabba dabba dooo ... if I were a ...”

Eliciting glances as the group passed close-by.

Within the group, someone was whistling along, and someone sang deep, low, bass, mournful ...

“I wouldn’t have to work hard ...”

Then the whole group joined in, sang together, as a graffiti choir ...

“Yabba-dabba, dibby dabby ... dibby ... doooo.

Over on the lawn, the cards dropped, one at a time, slower now, purposeful.

Coonskin cap.

Cheap date.

Eleven dollar bills.

Sleep late.

Got ten.

Sheep gate.

Samizdat

15

2

In the end, the party would announce that two and two make five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim. The logic of their position demanded it.

— George Orwell, 1984

Sonny De La Noche stood outside her house in Rose-Gold, a southwestern Minneapolis outer-ring suburb, studying her phone.

At her feet sat a grey travel backpack dotted with theme buttons, stickers: BLM, LGBQT, Palestine, Climate Change, George Floyd, Science, Swifties.

Her neon-black hair, freshly done, fairly bounced as she stood stock-still.

The pendant on the gold chain around her neck displayed an image of a saxophone, the bracelets on her wrists, a happy face yellow sun and mallard.

Sonny, a senior at Tulip-Pine High School in Rose-Gold, bit her lip. Her ride was late, she had a crap ton of homework in her backpack, as she would be missing three days of school. The reason for the absence was she happened to be flying to Washington, D.C. to appear before Congress.

Sonny was scheduled to testify about the recent mass casualty active shooter event at TPHS, in which 33 had been killed, 33 injured, with 33 barely getting away, she one of the lucky ducks.

In fact, The Hero who had stepped in front of a classmate, with a copy of Catcher in the Rye to deflect the raging bullet, her besty and co-captain with her of the chess team as well as varsity mathlete cheerleaders and lunch room volunteer coordinators of the Soup Bowl donations project for Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin high school students, with better textbooks, clothes, makeup, phones, with any leftover funds helping to re-introduce the Labradoodle to the woods of northern Minnesota.

The shooter, Packa Powa, had been killed, wounded in the leg and then mercifully finished off, by off-duty janitors, lunch ladies, police, and study hall monitors, off-scene, off-camera, immediately after, and his body buried at Lake Minnetonka, according to the tenets of his religion and wishes of the Democratic Party.

One of the supporting-heroes — Fred — was interviewed within minutes of the ass-stomping, still with gristle and matter on his Carhartt boots, half-price this week only, The Fred Special, on KFAN, the Ellen Show, 60 Minutes, Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show, and the next morning appeared on The Today Show and The Price Is Right.

The mass casualty episodic incident was just the capstone of many such occurrences over the years, targeting Immigrants, Expatriates, Old-School Dudes, Cat Lovers, Jews, Gentiles, Blacks, Browns, Whites, Czech-Canadians, Midget-Billionaires, Classic Car Enthusiasts, The Poor, The Agnostic, The Zealous, God, The Fat, Low Riders, The Art Scene, The Stupid, Diversity, Inclusion, Equality, Anti-Hate, Grandma, Apple Pie, Baseball, and Chevrolet.

Also, craft beer, paddleball, indoor dog parks, regular dog parks, dogs, exercise, yoga, awesomeness, fishing, north woods cabins (mansions), and bowling.

The Tulip-Pine event slash drama slash musical slash horrific tumult ... slash slaughter slash holocaust was the largest of its genre — ever — in The Big Ten during a winter storm warning (different/very than a watch) by a left-handed shooter before noon in a month named after, perhaps, a Greek god carrying mythological-meteorological implications, inferences slash references.

That name, Packa Powa, was now set down in mud and slush forever along with Final Furlong, Orpheus O’Brien, Abrupt Anaconda, Trae Asch, Story Troo, Waynel Sexton, Virgo Wiener, Woke Wookie, Trigger Uranus, Luke Cool, Nemo Nautilus, Storm Windows, East Westwood, not to mention, covering the pages of American eighth grade history textbooks, Flash Borden, Lizzie The Cow, Carl, Mean Lantern, Soylent Suzzanne, Tex Mex, Bob, The Bothersome Badger, Peter Pun, Pippin My Butt, and School of Wok.

Within one week, the hotels of Cancun were way-ass overbooked with students, families, staff, lunch ladies, school board. Every northwoods lake home for sale sign had disappeared, along with any openings surrounding Lake Harriet, Lake of the Isles, Lake Minnetonka, or Lake bde Wacka Locka Bing-Bong.

“So, sorry ... so-sorry,” said the text.

“S’ok, just hurry, “ she texted back and looked up to see her Uber-Lyft-Whatever waiting for her. With no cars or people anywhere around, Sonny checked her phone again, and then made the tentative move with all her shit toward the blaze orange Bolt EV, climbing in with all her shit over the front seat into the back, piling up everything around her head and feet, getting settled in.

Because it was all as a matter of course, arranged marriage so to speak, taken care of, in the bag, they didn’t really need to speak, but ...

“So,” the driver immediately made eye contact from twelve inches away in the rearview.

And, because they both knew, everyone knew, Sonny just said, “yeah,” and focused on glaring out her window, suspicious of each rock, bench and curb.

She saw nothing but her life, her days playing in this park walking to school with her best-ever friends, falling, skinning her knees, racing home to her father, falling — again — just as she got there, knowing her father would fix it. Which of course he did ... sprinting from the bus stop to get home right now to the Graham crackers and milk her mom would have waiting on the kitchen counter, searching everywhere and finally finding the kitten (Kitty) sneaking in the grass, way inside the flock of geese feeding in the outfield.

Pizza, wood smoke, lilacs, road oil, creosote, diapers, gunpowder, marijuana, heroin, crack, fear, the smells of the city drafted through the one window gap. The grey SUV with darkened windows concealed the hooded, masked driver with leather gloves lightly touching the wheel at five and seven.

The driver passed a park, ghost on one empty swing, back and forth, the ballfield, water fountain, bus stop. Not surprised, not really, at slightly trembling hands, it happens, the driver reached to touch metal, grounding, chilled, even through the calfskin.

If You See Something Say Something

The silent grey sub drifted past the sign upon entering the airport frontage road. Its lights came on like cougar eyes opening in the forest as it entered the parking ramp.

The Uber-Lyft-Whatev pulled too close, dragging the cement. ...

Seeming to just now remember something, the driver checked his mirror, left the curb and hurried a U-turn to go back to the parking ramp entry. Passing several open spaces, he caused Sonny to grow a little antsy. She needed to make her flight and what was wrong with those and why hadn’t they just unloaded on the curb like people do.

“Okay, here we go.”

“No, wait,” she said.

“Wait-what?” his eyes reflected in the mirror.

“I need to go back ... forgot ...”

“There is not time.”

“No-really. Really-I-need-to-go-back-sorry ... it’ll be okay. I really-really need to go back, so-please, sorry.”

At home they were still in the kitchen. Four sets of eyes said, “Wait-Whaaat?”

Sonny stepped solemnly to each one, her mother, her father, her brother, her sister, hugged them, placed her forehead on theirs and said, I love you, we’ll meet again. Each one in turn looked at her like, duh, because they were catching an afternoon plane, just wouldn’t make that first press conference, that’s all.

Followed by the others in a line snaking around the stairway, Sonny went to her room.

Standing square in the middle she looked around at her posters, photos, stepped forward to smooth a wrinkle in her peace sign, hippie flower bedspread.

There, better.

Her back to them, she held out her hands and talked about trying to hold water when you are drinking out of a water faucet when you are playing outside.

“It’s like time,” she said. “Live in the now, they say, appreciate every day, each minute, (carpe diem, someone whispered, and Sonny nodded to acknowledge), and you do, you try, but then, somebody says something, you have a thought, and then it’s the end of the day and you didn’t save it. You never could. All you can do is honor the day, love it, then you have to let it go. If you love something, set it free.”

Twirling, she announced, I’m ready now, walked through them like a ghost, down the steps, out the door to the waiting purring smashed pumpkin and anxious coachman, eager to get on with the exercise before the clock strikes twelve.

The grey SUV rested on the curb in front of the dog park.

The driver worked a phone while watching, not really seeing giant airplanes taking off and landing three hundred yards away.

“What? ... Sure. Okay.

“Roger that.”

The girl with a plane to catch again watched out her window, seeing only thoughts, mental images, words of songs, herself sitting in a big room facing a long line of adults in nice clothes all staring at her like they knew she hadn’t finished her homework.

After a few blocks the driver pulled over.

“No, I’m good,” said Sonny.

“It’s okay, go’head, really.”

The driver, not listening, apparently, reached to hand over his phone.

Saying with a look, what’s this all about, she accepted it into her hand like a live grenade.

Go ahead, put it to your ear, the driver nodded, then turned back around, now tuning the radio.

“Sonny?” said the female voice.

“Uh, yeaah.”

Her eyes betrayed confusion, her brain scanning possibilities. Was the trip canceled? They decided not to waste time on her. Did she not get her school work caught up? But yes she did. Her eyes flashed defiance.

“I have someone I would like you to talk to,” said the voice like a teacher or principal voice, not one she recognized.

“Sonny?”

“Mom?”

Her mother explained, as calmly, still whimpering, as she could, that the family was “under arrest, or something.”

“What?”

“They say they will ... kill ... us ... nobody will know ... they can do that very easily ... as I understand.”

Sonny stared hard at the driver, his face, the rearview, trying to do things to him with her eyes, as he ignored, fussed with the radio, messed with a wrapper to some stupid snack — for assholes!

Sonny’s father was now on the phone and Sonny was freaking out.

Her face and neck blotched. She struggled to breathe. The driver found a station he liked, at least he seemed to, settling back into his cushion.

“Sonny.”

The father again.

“You just have to promise to keep it all like you planned ... okay?

“That’s all. Can you do that?”

Now a million uninvited thoughts barged in her brain. How did they know?

This is exactly why she wanted to go alone. They would not understand! Were they making this up? How could they really be under arrest? That’s retarded!

“We need to go back there!”

She pounded on the driver’s seat, bouncing him. Stiffening his countenance, doubling down, he opened his door, stepped outside. As he began to smoke, the doors all clicked to lock, tight.

“Sugar,” said her dad.

She could hear her mother crying, the other two yelling something.

“Promise. Can you do that?

“We really need you to do that now.”

She sat still, a rabbit inside a bush, sniffing dogs close by.

She again pounded the seat with a flat hand.

“No! ... this is just like those airplane calls! It’s not real! I won’t! I won’t!”

She flung the phone, crashing and bouncing on the dash. She burst out crying, ducking her head between her knees as the driver, carefully checking his mirrors, slowly pulled away.

Again inside the dark ramp, the Uber-Lyft-Whatever jockey cruised up, down, around, back up again, darting furtive looks this way, that.

“Close enough,” he said, shooting into a free space.

“May I go now!” said Sonny mockingly, grabbing her stuff in both arms.

The locks clicked open.

“Thank you!” she said sarcastically as her door pulled away from her reach.

Sonny De La Noche’s eyebrows arched. She saw herself waving goodbye from a yellow bus window. She stared for a quick, long moment at the shadow of a hooded, masked figure.

She did not see the gun, held low, shielded in shade.

Something flashy around the figure’s neck caught some light and Sonny’s frantic baby browns.

She did not hear the sound. She felt the force, the once-in-a-lifetime thump, the punch, as the radio cranked like someone had mistakenly tuned it to full-blast and a lifeless head, devoid of memories, worries, cracked the cement.

Sonny’s shoes, comfortable yet classy, lay inside the door frame, half-in, half-out, what’s it gonna be?

As tires screamed, the driver cursed, hustled back, pulling Sonny out of the way, out of his life.

Blood? He looked in surprise and horror at his hands, his pants, shirt, letting the skull plunk once more on unforgiving concrete.

He backed up, pulled in, corrected his aim, rising and falling over a small obstacle, mere speed bump, frantically seeking the exit sign.

Chapter

You can play the game, you can act out the part, though you know it wasn’t written for you.

— James Taylor

If the great Minnesota chainsaw sculptor, Minnieangelo, were to concoct The Great Minnesota American Family in his driveway and later move it with borrowed dolly or drag it twenty feet to the terrace and mark it For Sale for seven years, he would merely need to cut, slice, chop, crop, grind away all that was really not ever there and never could be, in order to reveal what was always there, inherently, there, present in the wood, the seed of the tree, the monument to The Project for The New American Century, The American World, The American Planet, Ameriverse.

What the flying sawdust clouds and whining blade would reveal would be The Family in The Breakfast Nook, the aroma ... hash browns, pancakes, eggs, bacon, cinnamon rolls with sticky white frosting, coffee, Old Spice, and Northwoods Cabin Morning candle, in the air everywhere, like gnats, and pulpy juice, evoking lots of indiscernible shit if you are not one of us (so, why even try, we don’t) from around here. Minnesotan. The Chosen. The parting of Lake Minnetonka, after wandering for forty years in the stupid woods of stupid Wisconsin ...

There were The Children, The Mom, in matching BLM pajamas, The Dog, The Cat, and classically stylishly late, The Father, enters the warm and fuzzy niche, which is a wondrously conceived space, magnificent in an understated, elegant manner, imagined by France Avenue habitués, made real by thirty-three Mexicans in one day.

It is spring.

That much is clear.

The one brilliant cardinal sits in a little bush next to the open window, tweeting, Xing, relentlessly, non-stop, seeking validation, Dopamine, action.

The Dad, Father, The Man, entered, took his coffee, exchanged silent grins, all around, from those hunkered over steaming plates like crows over fresh roadkill. He tapped knuckles with The Wife, and could not help it, well, probably he could, he could do anything. But he didn’t. He thought of himself, his tasks, his faults, foibles, failures, fantasies, all in one moment as people do when they are millimeters from death. ...

•The lawn. What a frigging disaster, certainly less than well-done, less than medium-well.

•He had so much (fucking!) work he could be there all day for months. Which didn’t sound that bad, actually, hmm.

•The bathroom sink leaked. And he had no idea, zip, bupkis ...

•The old car he was supposedly fixing up in the garage slash wood shop had been there for ... years.

•Not to mention hunting & fishing.

He was supposed to care about this stuff. Not just care, roll around in it like a Shih Tzu on Chewy steroids on the lawn.

Shifting to the window he observed the cardinal did not fly away, just kept re-tweeting, louder, over and over, seeking a different result from repeated actions, which was one sign of ... then turned to the hallway, reached for the holster engraved “The King,” his high school and forever nickname due to his senior prom royalty status. Twisting to check the weapon, he then placed it back into the sheath, then to the comfortable slot at his lower back, like a daisy tattoo, only not at all.

“Why’dyou take a gun to work, Daddy?”

And he had assumed they couldn’t see him once the initial how are you’s had been resolved.

“Oh, now finish your eggs, dear,” began The Mom.

“It’s just a funny world,” smiled The Dad, thinking a touch of adult-sophisticated ambiguity would cover his tracks, his escape.

“Not funny ha-ha,” chimed in another young’un, proud of himself, and didn’t mind who knew it.

“Don’t you worry,” The Mom tried again harder, sometimes that worked.

“Yes, that’s right,” He said, “Not your world, so much, just mine, I guess (whatever that means, sheesh) ... iz’okay,”

He said, betraying a certain exasperated, defeated already at 7:42 a.m. world-weariness.

The Mom and Dad, quickly swapping practiced, bald-tire glances, pivoted to the eggs and again the window to peruse the driveway, the weeds at the edges, the grey chariot, rocket-ship, whatev, awaiting instructions, then to the small television held high, snug in a corner, as if by invisible wires, it was there when we moved in, duct tape, Guerilla Glue, white magic.

The screen portrayed a performance encore, flashing, strobing lights, multiple multi-colored emergency vehicles, police-fire-ambulance, officers milling about, one young reporter holding a microphone at the nose of a bystander, then swiveling to face her public, face-time, perched at the mouth of the parking ramp.

“Officials say ...”

The Man re-filled his cup and moved in front of the TV, watching, perhaps attempting to shield the others, sipping french vanilla deep roast from the parapet of his overgrown castle.

“The Tulip-Pine senior, cheerleader and honor roll student was to testify to Congress. Apparently it is reported that conspiracy theorists had harassed and threatened her, calling her a crisis actor ... just the latest ... in ... a ... recent spike in conspiracy theorist terrorism, the new ISIS, the resurgent Al-Queda, Red Threat, according to local and national leaders this morning calling for a crackdown on internet hate.”

The scene switched to the De La Noche front lawn where the family stood behind yellow tape flapping in the breeze, faced-off with a phalanx of reporters, cameras, microphones.

“She was going to tell the truth,” said her father, mouth trembling, “that’s what this country needs. I guess someone doesn’t want that to happen, in fact, I ...”

“Okay, my ... well, it seems we’ve lost our connection, having some difficulty with the live feed ... maybe we can return to our on-scene reporter Tisha Martin at the De La Noche home ... a bit, later ... now, here is Suzy Wang with local sports from last night ... oh, Suzanne?”

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show