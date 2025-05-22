[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Fourth in the series

[Excerpt only]

It’s really no surprise to anyone that the Minneapolis FBI and Minneapolis CIA are in constant contact with the Minneapolis newspapers, radio stations and television stations. Is it?

Or that, the Russians did it. I know, right?

Billboard on Interstate 35 W, Minneapolis

There’s a reason education sucks and it’s the same reason it will never, ever, ever be fixed. It’s never going to get any better, don’t look for it, be happy with what you got. Because the owners of this country don’t want that. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that! That doesn’t help them. That’s against their interests. That’s right! You know something? They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around the kitchen table and figure out how badly they’re getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard thirty fucking years ago. They don’t want that! You know what they want? They want Obedient Workers — Obedient Workers. People who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and the vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it.

— George Carlin

The look in her eyes said all she needed to say.

Robb Bobb pushed open the front door to his Eden Prairie apartment to see his Labradoodle, Sochi, seated upright in front of him.

She subtly nodded backward to mention, just in passing, fyi, in case it might be interesting, toward the pile behind her, the onion-shaped brown cupola.

The Russians did it.

Excited to finally have his answer he had sought fruitlessly all day long, Bobb climbed up on the stool to reach down the Sebastian Joe’s Nicollet-Avenue-Pothole chocolate from the freezer. Later, soon, he would call Todd Dodd over in Golden Valley.

Robb Bobb sat on his kitchen counter, feet dangling in mid-air, finishing his ice cream and playing a game on his phone.

He leaped down, rolling perfectly as he hit the floor, took a shower, watched his shows, Gunsmoke, Mary Tyler Moore, Mayberry, Hillbillies, Hooterville, fixed himself some nachos, did his pull-ups on the counter, turned on KFAN for the ball game.

The Twins fell way behind and he lost interest so he switched to the jazz station who for some damn odd reason were playing old people polka crap. Outside he heard loud nigger shit blasting from an open car window. Jumping up to get his shoulder holster off the hook he went to the door but they were gone.

And of course, down the sidewalk, who could ever have imagined, a tall, thin yuppie couple with a double-wide stroller and three marvelous dogs.

It wasn’t until two in the morning that Robb Bobb had cleared the decks enough to be able to give Todd Dodd a jingle.

“Hey.”

“Hey, s’up.”

“Yo.”

“Not much, you?”

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha.

10

“Same ol’.”

“You know what time it is?”

“Yeah, you?”

“Uh-huh.”

“Well, here’s the thing.”

Robb Bobb relayed his message to Todd Dodd in coded Minnesota slang mixed with South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa idioms, coupled with Wisconsin non-sequiturs and inanities to make it totally unrecognizable as human speech, and so Todd Dodd had to text Robb Bobb afterward to ask him what’s going on.

Todd Dodd then called Michael Saint Louis over in Shorewood.

The next morning Michael Saint Louis sat at the head of a long expensive looking table in an elaborate though minimalist evoking glass room on the top floor of the downtown headquarters of WCCO TV-Radio And Stuff Like That.

The edges of the table were littered with various personal care, communications, and hygiene accouterments along with reporters, editors, producers, interns and camera people for “Michael Saint Louis In The Morning Time!”

Everyone wore a red and white Hellllooooo Miinnnessssoottaaa! button somewhere.

Saint Louis took a drink from his coffee using both hands checking out everyone over the edge of his Hellllooooo Miinnnessssoottaaa! mug as to coiffure, couture,

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha.

11

the French word for attitude, submissiveness and excessive, ass-kissing eye-contact. He sniffed and recognized hints of wine, AXE, All Spice notes and other scents way beyond his pay grade.

Looking very tall and coifed and traveled since he had been said to have been to Europe during a recent summer “va-kay,” with subtle whiffs of Anytime Fitness membership even while seated through his crisp white shirt with red tie, loose, with sleeves already rolled to the elbows indicating serious news business, Michael Saint Louis reluctantly set aside the magnifique coffee mug where he really liked to hide, crouch behind, came out from behind the comfort zone of that magnificently thick and substantial coffee holder, his safe, happy place, while trying as always to catch one last glimpse of his own reflection in the side of the mug to check out the new white temple accent he’d gotten just this morning from Prime and also glancing, thoughtfully, into the coffee, this for all to see, as if letting go of a simpler time, minutes, mere seconds ago, a place where we may never return.

“The Russians did it,” he announced in a very gathered, professional, urban, displaced, matter-of-fact, stentorian, Episcopal slash Unitarian-cum-Democratic tone, evoking notes of Ricky Ricardo, Rick Nelson and Elliot Ness, as well as subtle hints of Studs Terkel in Casablanca, Eric Hofer-idealistic cynicism, with Jimmy Durante on the nose and Casey Stengel in the finish.

Most everyone at the fancy table, sitting very professionally demure, plucked up their Hellllooooo Miinn-

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha.

12

nessssoottaaa! red and white pen and wrote pretty much the same note inside the very same very padded notebook, then all looked up and shifted ever so slightly their knees either right or either left to again be staring vaguely obtusely at Michael Saint Louis, connoting, if that is a real word, some remote degree of either subservience or acquiescence, either of which was acceptable.

At the close of the morning news meeting three minutes later, after the assigning of new lunchroom cleaning duties and a civilized round of applause for the outgoing Happy Hour Committee, chairs slid back diffidently over new “news-turf” carpeting promoted by management as a replacement for a new health insurance package as having a top-notch drainage system, and thirty-three very professional women and men exited the room like grown-ups, like Jehovah Ninjas placing redacted New Testaments in a Motel Six in West Des Moines while the couple and four children are asleep in twin beds two, three feet away, dreaming collectively of a fucking water park.

Quietly.

Slow is smooth and smooth is fast.

No crushing out of cigarettes and cigars headed straight to the old desk Alamo outpost with the bottle in a top drawer. No dick jokes. Just quiet something, depicting, something? Efficiency? Journalism? Cyborg detachment? ... learned on the fields of Cretin-Derham Hall, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Edina, Minnetonka, DeLaSalle, Wayzata .... Bethel, Concordia, St. Thomas.

Michael Saint Louis was first because they let him, to

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha.

13

escape the glass meeting room colloquially referred to as Crema One, with long, gliding strides, coffee mug in one large, demure, cultured hand at chest height in perfect Minnesota-busy competent urban professional form, in his mind not unlike the lead in Chariots Of Fire, complete with soundtrack and lighting, his reflection repeating in each of the long line of glassed offices down the hallway, each with new, stinking carpet.

Michael Saint Louis had one stop to make, to record a voice-over for a new sponsor, “WMD Deodorant.” He knew his lines by heart and it didn’t take long. He hardly even had to sit down.

“Maybe it’s over here.

“Not under here.”

His glassed desk faced the window, placing his back to the door like a Deadwood gambler with a death wish, a noble rebel. Through all the glass he could see Target HQ, Target Field, a Target, Stella’s, Oracle, the MTM bronze, the Parlour and other shit too.

He sat there, hands folded professionally on his glass desk, a Hellllooooo Miinnnessssoottaaa! pen in his folded hands as if he were about to do some important, edgy journalism things.

He saw the News 4 “news” copter circling the downtown, listlessly, thinking of ... nothing ... his eyes heavy, now closed, breathing deep, in, out. When he was allegedly in Europa, as he called it, he had maybe taken some yoga classes that kind of pushed the envelope you might say.

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha.

14

In, out ... nothing ... nothing ... nothingness ... except, outer space, the bottom of the ocean, the top of the highest mountain, the absolute middle of a secluded desert, the eyes, mind of a child looking out at the world at age one and a half.

He felt himself in a cabin shack in the Alaskan bush, one of those ... or, northern Minnesota, on assignment for an investigative piece, embedded dogsled reportage, how do those dogs sleep on the cold snow?

And then, one bright, cold morning he slips away, up, into Canada. North is always better, go north, north ... more north ... right there.

His internal alarm clock woke him just before the fucking “news assistant shit kid” stuck his pimples into the door and lisped, “Mr. Thaint Louith, we’re on in four.” And then down the hall you could hear him, three, two ... That son-of-a-bitch kid.

They didn’t really even need him for much anymore though to tell the truth. He just sat there in case any kids, old people or Sertoma or Kiwanis or Rotary tours came by or any of the staff were undercover agents for who-knows-what. What appeared over the air every night, except the live on-site reporters, was already shot, in the can.

Hellllooooo Miinnnessssoottaaa!

“I’m Michael Saint Louis.

“In Today’s News ...

“Glad you could join us.

“It’s a hot one.

“Well, this is Minnesota.

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha.

15

“Cooking ... fishing ... camping ... disaster ... record cases ... worst ever ... weather man (cunt), girl, woman (bitch) ... sports expert (idiot) ...”

All just needed re-shooting every few months as the lines on his face grew and his hairline receded.

Actually, he couldn’t even go to Canada with his record, not without swimming a raging river at midnight. He couldn’t really do much at all except this, right here, staring down through glass walls at tiny people.

He’d gotten himself into this over a long, long time with much effort.

His official resume in the HR file said, “Cretin-Derham Hall, Joe Mauer’s best friend.” Also, running back, point guard, U of M intramural tennis doubles champion three years, non-consecutive, J-School at Hubbard. It continued on with his father a Vietnam combat veteran, receiving a bronze medal for bravery in the Battle of Huey Louey. The family had lived on Summit Avenue until the big Halloween Flood. His mother sang and played guitar twice on Prairie Home Companion. She was also an actor at The Guthrie in The Christmas Carol, the French version on Sunday mornings. She was also an assistant professor at St. Thomas teaching The Business of Religion.

Just kidding, implied if not inferred.

Not included in his resume was the apartment in South Minneapolis on Pillsbury Avenue near MLK Park by the interstate and the tennis academy that he’d never seen the inside of.

Actually, he’d been in trouble as a juvenile, things in

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha.

16

the park, graffiti, vandalism, theft, was pulled out of Washburn and graduated, barely, from alternative school.

He did walk in the back door, off the alley entrance at The Fitzgerald Theatre once on a Saturday afternoon and talked himself into a very short and terse harmonica audition.

And then, and then ... he “found” some money.

He’s to this day never told anyone the truth because really, who could he trust, about all that, and how could he say that he’d thought that money that was not necessarily totally yours needed to be “laundered” because he’d seen some movies, washed clean of any other fingerprints or tracers or secret shit that they put on it when it’s lots of money to show that it’s the banks money and not yours, because of course they do.

Nine Minneapolis police black and white SUVs pulled up all at once in front of Vinnie’s Laundromat on Lyndale. He counted them rather than running, thinking it was more important to remember the moment for some reason. They found the cash flying all around two industrial-sized dryers along with his towels and socks and shorts. The cops let it go for a while, just standing there watching it all bouncing against the dryer windows.

For that misadventure slash mistake he served time in Sandstone, where he later said he met Tim Allen. That’s also on the resume. Just kidding.

He was out in 18 months after the BCA offered him a deal to go undercover because someone saw he had potential probly, in the Czech mafia in South Saint Paul and New

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha.

17

Prague, which did not work out. So, since they already had him under contract so to speak, they decided to make him a star, with his looks, size, athletic build, and bullshit capabilities.

They said, your choice, where do you want to start.

Saint Louis picked disc jockey because it sounded cool and easy, like Wolfman Jack in the movie, up all night, talking to everyone, riding along, eating popsicles.

His great-great grandparents founded Saint Louis Park just kidding.

Then they moved him to WCCO for his real gig, reporter, then anchor, now statewide superstar and actual one-eighth owner of a Lake Street sandwich shop and one-sixteenth of two White Castles, also one-fourth owner of a horse at Canterbury, as well as in the mix with a group involved in negotiations to lease Jeff’s Bar in Northeast.

Also not kidding is the fact that he is divorced with two kids who live with their mother in Madison and he has not seen or heard from them in months.

Roosha. Roosha. Roosha

18

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us

