Here on Amazon.

Art by Allison M. Healy

Harvard Finn. Cleans at a local restaurant. He writes.

He wants to change the world by sitting in the hard plastic booth and writing on his notebook paper. Hope says there is a chance.

To become famous, well-known and change the world.

And become famous in the meantime. But where is Hope. Can’t find her anywhere, it seems.

The revolution. Good thing? Fantasy? The people do not have hope, it seems.

But Harvey Finn does, off and on, now and again.

The revolution. Is it coming, like Jesus, on the wings of a dove, on a cloud?

Perhaps.

Perhaps. And perhaps it is coming by the pencil of an old man in a red paper hat in the back booth by a cold window.

_______________________

Also by Mike Palecek

Fiction:

SWEAT: Global Warming in a small town, and other tales from the great American Westerly Midwest

Joe Coffee’s Revolution

The Truth

The American Dream

Johnny Moon

KGB

Terror Nation

Speak English

The Last Liberal Outlaw

The Progrrressive Avenger

Camp America

Twins

Iowa Terror

Guests of the Nation

Looking For Bigfoot

A Perfect Duluth Day

American History 101: Conspiracy Nation

Revolution

One Day In The Life of Herbert Wisniewski

Operation Northwoods: the patsy

Red White & Blue

Homeland Security: if you see something, say something, the ordinary adventures of Cord North

Non-fiction

Cost of Freedom (with Whitney Trettien and Michael Annis)

Prophets Without Honor (with William Strabala)

The Dynamic Duo: White Rose Blooms in Wisconsin, Kevin Barrett, Jim Fetzer &

the American Resistance

Nobody Died At Sandy Hook (with Jim Fetzer)

I Suppose We Didn’t Go To The Moon, Either! (with Jim Fetzer)

3

“There is something more terrible than a hell of suffering — a hell of boredom.”

― Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.”

— Vladimir Lenin

“You can’t keep doing this.”

He looked up, into the pimples on the cheeks, chin and forehead of the teenager towering over him, waving his hands at the choking creamer dust in the air.

“It’s not Zeke.

“It’s Harv’.

“Harvey.

“Harvard.”

“Yeah. I know. Don’t you think I know?”

“Yeah, well …”

Justin slid into the booth across from Harvard, in the front window of the East Avenue store, next to Wally World, across from the National Guard Armory, over the parking lot from Super One Foods and Super One Liquor Store, Chu & Karlee’s Pizza and Mall Mini-Bowl.

Harvard Finn wore his red paper hat just barely over his grey hair, his yellow shirt, black pants, hanging loose on a thin frame, with all the required buttons and peppy sayings loosely attached.

In front of him sat his three-ring notebook surrounded by an assortment of sharpened and broken pencils, sugar bags, creamer bags. And one button he didn’t have room for that said “I’m Really, Really Liking It.”

He wrote, as he always did.

He was supposed to be cleaning.

“I’ve told you this before. If you are going to work here, you have to do some work. C’mon, man.”

The manager looked over his shoulder at the stout girl in the yellow and red uniform, her eyes just peeking over the cash register.

Out the side of the register one saw a hand with one french fry and the hand and fry disappearing behind the register, then returning, another fry, another. The eyes never blinked.

“I’ll lose my job, man. I’ve got three dogs to support. I’m all signed up for junior college next year. I need this job. I’m starting my future, soon, man.”

He pulled the notebook over.

“You know you’re driving Britt’ny nuts,” Justin muttered.

Harvard grinned thinly, not wanting Britt’ny to see.

He wrote “nuts” on the cover of his notebook.

Justin twisted his neck to see what Harvard had written.

“You need to read it out loud,” said Harvard. “That’s what they say. I never do. That’s what they say.”

Justin began again, out loud.

He held up the page in front of his face.

He read loud, so that everyone in the place looked his way.

“Gob Bless America!

“Dog Bless America!”

Harvard reached for the paper.

“Justin, not like that.”

Justin pulled the paper away and kept going.

“And Doug Bless The America People and the New Nighted States Of American.

“The teacher ground the sentence into … ya-da-da.

“It’s good, said Justin, scanning the rest and handing the paper back to Harvard.

“You didn’t really read it.”

“No, I did, I skimmed. I don’t really read that much.”

He pointed at the notebook.

“Sure, go ahead,” said Harvey.

The wunderkind manager ripped out a clean sheet of paper, grabbed one of the many pencils rolling around the table and leaned low over the sheet.

He finished and pushed it to Harv.

Harv ran his finger down the list, silently mouthing each word.

sweep, mop dining hall floor, sweep, mop bathrooms, sweep, mop kitchen, clean dining hall tables hourly or as needed (underlined), clean windows daily (one star), pick up parking lot.

“Yeah, I know,” said Harvard.

“Just sayin’,” said Justin as he got up to go.

Harv took Justin’s list, crumpled it, tossed it under the table where it rolled up against a month’s worth of lists, glared out the window at his bike chained to a metal pole, both tires flat, covered in snow and frozen to the cement.

It was nice of his nephew to give him this job.

Otherwise he’d be staring out the window in his room, eating soup kitchen chocolate frosting with his fingers.

Justin had thought, well, also his mother told him he had to … but he also figured, that having a jolly old guy at the restaurant would be good for business. Harvard would be someone who would joke with everyone, maybe have coffee with the old people, hand out balloons to the kids, stuff like that.

When Justin saw Harvey for the first time since Thanksgiving a long time ago, as he walked in to take the job, he kicked the box of balloons under the front counter.

Harvey was more of a skinny clown with grey hair that he wore in a little ponytail. But the ponytail wasn’t long and daring. It was so short you wondered why it was there.

But Harvard did use the red and yellow rubber bands.

All Harvard wanted to do was write his stories.

He came in, all in a hurry, bent over, not saying hello to anyone, carrying his pencils and notebooks, grabbed a coffee with handfuls of creamer and sugar and headed for the last booth on the right, overlooking the drive-through, the highway and the National Guard.

Harvard searched his pencils for the least pedestrian.

He bent over his paper, then sat up, shaking his skull for an answer, a word, a concept.

He saw the head out of his side view, peeking around the next booth.

He was used to people staring at him.

Sometimes they wanted to talk. Lots of times they just wanted to look.

“May I see?” said the pretty little head.

“See what?” said Harvard still staring hard at his papers, his pencils, his broken bicycle, wanting to give up.

He had thought about getting up to clean.

“I would like to see what you have written.

“Do you mind?”

“Sure.”

He reached over the table to hand it over.

“May I sit down?” said the woman’s head.

“Yeah-yeah, sure,” said Harvard, beginning to clear a space, tidy up, sweeping crumbs to the floor.

He made enough room on the table for her arms and her bag next to the full spray bottles, pencils and notebooks.

He crumpled a creamer bag and saw another on the table he had missed.

She pushed aside the broom, squeezed around the mop in the bucket.

Out of habit, Harvard immediately placed her into a story.

She was pretty, young, flirty, enthusiastic, tallish, erudite, countercultural, dressed in realtor’s robes.

He asked her name as she read the Gob Bless, Dog Bless.

“Hope?” she said, barely pausing to look up.

“May I?” she reached for his notebook, catching his eye for a moment, then pulling it to her and beginning to slowly flip pages.

She closed the book and pushed it with both hands toward Harvard.

“You are good.”

“Really? No. I’m not. Please. Don’t say that.

“How do you know that? Nobody knows who I am. Nobody reads my stuff.”

“How could they? You’re not special merely by being reclusive. Your duty is to get your work out there.”

She folded her hands, so long and strong and perfectly on the dirty table in front of her, making excellent eye contact.

“Harvard, isn’t that English?”

“Yeah, it’s English.”

“I mean British.”

“No. I doubt it,” he said.

“Actually, it’s French, for warrior,” she said.

“No kidding,” he said.

“Why do you write? she said.

Harv met her stare for a moment, then gave up, choosing instead her shoulder, the ceiling, left to the ice cream cone prints on the wall, right to the people gathered around tables, talking.

She remained, waiting.

He pushed his stomach into the table edge and felt the bite. He folded his hands, tighter than she, with white and pink splotches.

“I have to,” he whispered and felt his jaw quake.

His teeth rattled and it scared him. Maybe he was crazy.

“Look at me,” he said.

She had not taken her eyes from him.

He pulled his red paper hat down to his eyebrows, trying to hide, perhaps.

“I … need … some … thing … to do,” he whispered, barely getting it out.

His throat seemed to be closing off. He grabbed for his drink and tipped it full up, drops diving into his dry throat.

He had not had someone sit this close and really look at him since the All-State insurance man how many years ago was it?

And this Hope girl, woman, was so pretty.

He did not smell hamburgers anymore. He whiffed whatever smart, pretty, young woman smelled like nowadays. Not gladioli.

It made his eyes water.

“It’s the revolution, and I have to do it.”

Now his fucking eyes gushed, his goddamn nose ran, and he feared his teeth would crack themselves.

“I need it. I have nowhere else to go.”

“The revolution?”

She knew what he meant, he could tell, but she wanted him to say it.

Her eyes and her mouth made delicious movements, licking, batting. She wanted him.

To tell her what she already knew, to hear it spoken, out loud.

“You might volunteer, somewhere,” she looked out at the cold lot.

Harvard’s heart sank. He had lost her. She was gone. He was terrible.

Writing was so stupid. He had to become interested in cleaning or die.

“But that’s not who you are,” she returned to him.

“You were meant for more.”

He grabbed her around the waist, leaped from the window ledge by the drive-through, and they flew.

5

“Not being heard is no reason for silence.”

― Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

She skimmed with her finger down the last page, closed the book and pushed it back.

“Okay,” she said.

“Okay?”

From her jacket pocket she pulled a folded color brochure and handed it over.

“I swiped it, from the library bulletin board.”

She smiled.

“The Valley Region Writer’s Gang,” he read out loud.

Meeting Thursdays, 6 p.m. at The Whole Table, he read in silence.

“A writer’s club,” he said.

“Group,” she said.

“You’ll be able to get tips, meet people.”

Harvey got up, walked to the restroom, picked up a couple of paper towels, stared out the front window, heard details of the coffee conversations he didn’t want to.

He walked back and she was still there.

“You could learn.”

I feel like I should, yeah. I should join this coffee book club, and learn, and meet people, and laugh and have a good time and not be depressed and a burden and so serious and not in touch.

A good guy.

But I’m not going to, go to, no goddamn book group meeting and read my paragraph and ask them if they like it.

Ask them! Ask them?

And then have to talk about wild rice soup while the next person finds her glasses that are big as airplane engines, fit halfway down her nose and her husband there in his casual clothes that cost more than my apartment for the summer. And then listen to whatever crap she writes.

And even if it’s not crap, I don’t care.

I’m in it for me.

I am this writer. They are them.

I am the best, the most important. I am going to change the world, put the President in the street and push the Pentagon into the river.

I am going to do all that and I have not been working on this for how many years to go humbly sit in the back table of some whole grain restaurant and mumble for an hour and say we’ll come back next month and do it all again, and that’s fine?

While the world burns? While my ass burns? My head, my stomach!

He thought all that, staring a hole into the table, sensing she had gone.

6

“I really do inhabit a system in which words are capable of shaking the entire structure of government, where words can prove mightier than ten military divisions.”

— Vaclav Havel

Nobody wants to do too much, really.

Pull the picnic table into the street and surround it with the deck chairs and the lounger, haul out the rifles and shotgun and see how long it takes until the police kill you in front of your dog? Twenty minutes? Half hour?

And then what you did was make everyone think you were crazy and plant that picture in everyone’s heads that it’s something nobody wants to ever do, ever again.

Thanks to you.

But to think that anyone, even people in Detroit living in abandoned buildings or farmers getting tossed off their land by a guy in a suit driving a green Camry, would go to that kind of trouble.

That’s a stretch.

There’s always their phone and TV shows, find enough money for a pizza, couple beers, and things aren’t so bad for tonight and that’s all you have to get through is tonight.

Harvey sat in the library reading the paper he used to work for, not really reading, skimming for something that made sense, trying to think of something more to write. Today he was not inspired. Today he was going to quit.

He might die soon, but when? When? See, that’s the deal. That’s the whole deal right there. He could kill himself. But how? And shit, that was not cool. Somebody would care and then it would be what Harvey had done to that person. He couldn’t just quit, stop moving, give up.

You think about it.

How would one go about it? You still have to piss, to shit, you’re breathing, you get hungry, thirsty, might as well eat, take a drink. You get cold you want to be warm. You get tired you want to lie down. You want things. Even after you give up, you want things, want to be satisfied in ways.

You could just plop down in a chair and say that’s it, I’m done, get somebody else. And then in a few minutes you got to go pee, and it escalates from there.

In the practice it’s just not that simple.

In real life maybe you sit there all very depressed, as all hell. Nobody loves you. Nobody knows about you. You are never going to be famous.

Nobody’s going to read that crap you spent all this time on, and not because it’s some Russia law on writers, but ‘cause you are a fucking joke. Never going to be a big deal or even make any difference.

What you are is somebody’s dad, someone’s uncle, someone’s crazy old son sitting in a little house and then apartment and thinking he was leading the charge, when he was just doin’ a hobby, like whittling.

He’d just been making a spoon from the big tree out back, all this time, and wanting the folks to want to each have a look and hold it at Christmas and nobody really caring about another old wooden spoon.

And all this time thinking he was dangerous.

Over the years every once in a while you think like this, but then some little asshole says he likes your stuff and you act like the little a-hole owns The New York Times and Newsweek and so you keep working, doing your thing and for a while you are excited about it and one day it’s like somebody threw water on you and you did not realize you were sleeping.

And that’s why you’re sitting in the corner, your legs splayed over the little chair that is the best in this room but not great, and you are done, over.

Maybe you cry.

Maybe you feel like it, but you don’t.

And then, goddamn you, you get some spark of an idea in your fucking head and you throw your legs over the chair arm and reach into the garbage for the notebook with onions and shit all over it. You wipe the ketchup and sauce shit off the pencil and you find a flat spot somewhere and you write down that stupid fucking little sprig of something that had come into your stupid fucking head and you just had to save it.

If you’d let it go, it would be gone, down to the bottom, and you knew it.

You knew it and you chose to save it.

You stupid, cra-zy old fuck.

But, well, there it is, and it seems there are words that might go with that stupid fucking little shit phrase or clause or whatever those words mean you scribbled down in your sloppy retarded handwriting like some fucking guy a hundred years old with Alzheimer’s, cancer, gas, a hundred other whiny things, trying to scribble down “milk, bread and soup” on the inside of a frozen pizza box he has decided he wants to fuckin’ use for a grocery list.

Well, yeah, fuck it, you are writing again and you keep kind of going, in between pissing and finding some bread in the pills drawer and staring out the window at some cool little bird that you don’t even see because you are all inside your head and this little piece of shit thing you are doing in front of you.

And like maybe a couple of hours later you snap out of it, like where was I?

Inside you’re all smiley and a little hungry and you grab your rag coat and go for a walk and wave at the first motherfucker you see like Santa Claus leading the goddamn Christmas Parade.