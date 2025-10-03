Cover illustration by Allison M. Healy

These guys in this group home who have those voices in their head … just sayin’ … what if they’re not crazy … at all.

That Saturday The Big Parade rolled down main street, right past the most recently collapsed building, and the one next to it, and on down the line, making the downtown look like the circus visiting a village during one of the coolest wars.

The people sat on the curbs and on plastic chairs, faded to pink and light blue and white-yellow from previous summers and parades.

Each Saturday dawn brought with it a parade.

Standard floats each week, The Apple Pie Float, The Job Float, Family Dinner, Yellow Ribbon, Front Lawn, Dad’s Garage Workshop.

And there was, as always, right before the tractors and then the semitrucks, then the horses, the big float with Mrs. Grandby dressed up like a big red ant, wearing a crisp white shirt and red tie, to honor the fact that a long time ago, some men had journeyed down into the ant world, discovered that close-up you could see they liked to dress-up, and that is why it is proper today for us to wear shirts and ties. And that we had never gone back, just that one time, we could, we jus’ don’ wanna.

The children sat in their attached wooden desks all in an arrowstraight row.

They focused ahead and folded their hands atop their desks, just so.

They heard something, a noise coming from the stuffed mannequin at the front of the room making gestures, turning now and then with almost-human nature to write on the blackboard.

But those who had designed the mannequins had not quite gotten yet to the part about teaching the mannequins to write.

They rotated to the blackboard and scribbled, lines, underlines, circles, stars, exclamation points, but no words.

They rotated back, rolled their doll eyes and made stilted gestures and remarks and went to hide behind the big books at their desk after telling the children to work silently on the lesson.

The children pushed up the big desk tops, propped them with their heads and pulled out writing tablets and giant pencils.

They opened their thick schoolbooks to a certain page and lined up the tablets and pencils as if to be working.

Together they held the position, as a class, as one.

And they dreamed.

Of the time until lunch, the end of the day, the weekend.

They dreamed of the time when they would be able to be on their own, do their own thing, what they loved.

They would fly brand-new bicycles over humps in the sidewalk forever, until they were so old.

They looked sideways at each other, each with their fat pencils pointed at the thick tablet paper, and they winked.

They got winks in return, followed by big sighs and furrowed brows of determination.

They would have what they wanted and not just ice cream for supper.

They would have truth.

Is it really eight o’clock and bedtime or are you just saying that because I cannot tell time.

Was the big bad beaver really, really bad?

Or … ?

And real art on their sidewalks.

The sidewalks were theirs, not the men downtown who took up the whole thing.

The men had everything else.

The sidewalks would one day be theirs, for their bikes, their meetings, to lie on their backs in the warm sun, to dream, to make big plans, to live.

They would have none of the hopscotch, stick figure, rainbow, flowers crap that permeated the neighborhoods these days.

Theirs would have substance, characterization, whole cities, meaning, nuance, truth.

And pizzazz.

He had come to know.

He appreciated the criminal.

They have done it, taken that step, and then been sent here by the roll of the eyes, of someone they loved, or by a stranger.

Oh, he knew.

But what could he do about it?

What could he possibly do until.

Such time as the old story goes, as the legend says, that one man, finally, burdened with all the grief and lies and murder of mankind will finally take the effort, the goddamn lunge of faith into the abyss, to try to change things.

One man.

But nowhere was there one man.

And that is why the big bird was forever trapped, trapped in its routine, for it is the animals who, though they may know, they cannot act, not on their own, for God made man in his image and likeness, even though he well, even so, there are children.

And hope.

And time.

The prisons are there to keep those who have to fight back, who have no choice.

Breaking through that dimension, that’s what’s hard, through everyday reality, to draw the attention to you, breaking through everyone’s mojo, going through their daily routine. It’s like you are sitting in the crowd and there’s a play on stage and you are just supposed to watch and you decide or you just have to jump on stage and butt in, and everyone is surprised and mad, but you just had to — to create a brand-new mojo of your making and taking responsibility, the spotlight, the public and personal spotlight for that – that’s what’s hard.

What’s hard is to begin.

When you are just you.

The Guys sat in a circle in front of the barber shop, on the sidewalk, blocking all traffic.

On kitchen chairs. Red and white flowered kitchen chairs purloined from their own homes.

They did not sit in their garages, or in the kitchen or on the front porch, because they had left that morning to go to work, their sacred duty, and that is what they must do.

And so they went to work and were at work until it was time for coffee.

Then they dragged their kitchen chair down to sit in front of the barber shop or the bank or the grocery store or dentist office, or down to the police station.

And they talked.

About important things.

Things important to them.

Things only These Guys would understand anyway.

And, just like the Romans or the Greek barbers and dentists and mailmen, they needed to talk about them every day.

Repetition was the key, so said Plato and Socrates.

The weather, so important to get that figured out.

For one thing.

“Got a new ice chipper,” said the barber.

And that took the morning and they had not even touched on grass seeding, mowing, mulch.

If they got to the dentists’ new tools for his shop yet this week they would be lucky.

“My car wouldn’t start for church,” said the grocery store owner.

The mechanic stopped whittling.

The barber ceased scratching his head.

In the epic tale the grocery store owner opened his door, got out and walked toward the front of the car.

He opened the hood, pushed it up, looked inside.

They held their collective breath.

It would have to wait.

Lunch time, said the whistle from the beauty salon.

People began to gather.

Almost Parade Time.

A feint scraping of light-weight folding chairs on the sidewalk whined and growled out from the neighborhoods, growing louder, pressing from all directions.

The children heard it.

Officer Rock did too.

The children pinched their hands against their ears.

Officer Rock stood, followed by the children.

The scraping grew louder and louder.

And then they saw them.

The people.

From all directions they slumped, wearing all manners of clothing, mostly loose fitting and colorful, hats, ball caps, straw hats. Like cave dwellers with their clubs they dragged their yellow and orange and green folding chairs along the sidewalk, through the street, down the steps, toward the main street. They wore tennis shoes and sandals, work boots, army boots, camo boots and blaze orange boots.

They came in bare feet. They shoved ahead with canes, walkers, propelling wheelchairs.

They did not talk, but headed straight to their spot on the curb next to the street.

The screeching of the scraping stopped and they sat.

They stared stone-faced across the street or looked to the right or to the left.

They checked their watches and put paper plates to their brows, listening for the swoosh-swoosh.

Officer Rock patted the head of one of the children as he moved on, across the street, down the walk.

The bristle swoosh-swoosh of the street scrubbers.

Officer Rock spotted the barber, the mechanic, the postal worker, the dentist in a huddle over something.

He walked up. “Swoosh-swoosh.” There they came.

Officer Rock nodded as he sidled up next to the group on the walk.

They all watched the street scrubbers go past with their big long brooms and elbow grease, really getting into the corners to erase all peccability.

Next came The Apple Pie Float, Followed by The Chevy Dealership Float, The Baseball Float, and then The Mom Float.

Then The Family Dinner Float, Job Float, The Mount Rushmore Float, The Ant World Mission Float, and then The Yellow Ribbon Float.

All the while the floats inched past, the people in the metal folding chairs waved their flags on little sticks with the pointed ends for eating weenies.

“Well,” said Officer Rock as he stared down at the shadows threatening to engulf the street and the people.

“This is something new.”

Everyone put paper plates and Frisbees and hands to their brows to look up into the sky.

“Yeah, we heard something ‘bout ‘dis.”

John Brick’s long growl rumbled along like a train under the street.

He looked right into the sun without a paper plate to his brow and locked eyes with the giant Big Bad Beaver balloon.

The paper had something about this, said Brick.

“It takes fifty volunteers to hold them,” he whispered. “The inflation takes a full day. The helium is brought in by ships and trains. The very first balloon, in New York City, was ….” “The Hun,” said Rock.

“Yeah,” said Brick.

“That’s very interesting,” said Officer Rock as they watched the sky become jam-packed with bumping balloons and ropes and birds diving in to investigate.

Captain Book Crook. The Grinch. The Wicked Witch of The West, Cruella de Ville. Big Brother/Big Sister. The Queen of Hearts. Adolph Hitler. Voldemort. Inspector Javert. Dracula. Joker. Robespierre.

Emmanuel Goldstein.

The enormous balloons bumped and pushed each other as they inched forward, looming, casting darkness over the town.

Then came the Lone Nut Balloon, bigger, jumping, bucking, snorting, with dozens of ropes.

The people stood and picked up their chairs, held in place by the ring of clowns behind them, nodding to them to remain seated.

Around the corner, down by the park and the pool, came more balloons, an army of Lone Nuts, lost, confused, wandering into the field, down the road, guided by the men with the ropes, back down the street.

The clowns busily took pictures of everyone, from behind, then jumped back into the street to smile and wave, jump around, spray water from their lapels.

And then the people were able to run, picking up their chairs.

The sound of the dragging, racing, scraping aluminum on cement whined up and down the streets.

And then, around the corner, down by the entrance to the park and the pool, came the horses, the horse clubs, the little kids riding the little ponies and the older folks with the big ones.

The hooves echoed down the main street canyon like musket fire aimed at deserters over an abandoned Civil War battlefield.

The cowboys and cowgirls hunched and held one hand on the saddle horn and tipped their caps to each other, as they always did, because everyone else had fled.

A cowboy wearing big chaps and a faux diamond stud shirt stopped to visit with the children still seated on the corner. He leaned over from the big yellow horse.

“You better get on home now. There’ll be another parade tomorra’. “Go on now, lil pardners, git.”

The lie came into the world by the cracks in the sidewalk, and through the children.

It flowed like a river, natural and free, down and around and back again, and over.

The lie was not in the children, not original sin. It had to be placed there, like a tumor or a bruise or a bump.

And then it grew inside the child, fed on the child and soon became the child, and the child became the lie.

It came through the parents, in every word they said.

It came from the school and the teachers, and the school books and the school yard.

It came from the church, and the newspaper and the radio and The TV … and the books and the movies and the songs.

As happy, jolly as floppy yellow shoes. And then it rode in The Parade.

“Just the edges!”

The Clown stormed down main street, his big yellow shoes flapping, waving his hands inside his big red clown gloves.

He walked right up to the workmen jazzing up the reviewing stand.

They sat on the benches and on the ground, eating sandwiches for lunch.

“We are only doing only the edges! Remember!” said The Clown.

The workmen looked up at him, chewing, swigging bottles of pop, spitting tobacco.

The Clown kept moving, down the middle of main street.

“Just the edges! Edges! “Theeee edges!”

He sang out opera-style.

While The Clown walked, even as he heard the regular station blaring from the microphones set up along the street, he looked ahead of him and behind and to the sides for the radio station that was broadcasting that dreadful show, pointing this way and that for people to do things to make everything ready in time, to make Big Town Fix-Up Day a big success, to make The Military Veteran know that The Town was a good town, and perhaps spare them.

Some men with boom trucks and pickups and ladders worked at spreading a big banner across main street that said “Free & Brave Days.”

Children ran all over town door to door selling “Free & Brave Buttons.” Everyone bought one maybe because they had to.

The Clown got to the far end of the street, the end of Town, turned around with his hands on his hips, rocking back and forth on his big shoes. He felt his bubble nose and played for a moment with his yellow, braided hair. He even took off his red and white top hat for a moment to think.

Something wasn’t quite right. Something not making sense.

He walked over to the sidewalk next to the park. He breathed deep, sucking down snot, smelling the good cedar wood smoke with the bubblegum twist, Freedom Smoke, so that the whole town smelled like a sweet battlefield, but still something was not quite awesome.

He looked all around and far into the park toward The Wall.

He looked down.

He saw it.

In red and yellow and blue and green chalk he saw, in a child’s handwriting: “Something Just Doesn’t Add Up.”

The Clown rubbed the chalk with his shoe and blurred it enough.

He walked on, glancing now over at The Wall.

He heard a ringing, stopped and pulled out his gigantic clown-sized walkie-talkie. He pushed the antenna to its five-feet extension. He stepped back onto the grass to make way for A Happy Family cruising past on bicycles.

It took both hands to hold the yellow and red walkie-talkie next to his ear.

The Mayor Clown was too far away from “Free & Brave Days” headquarters to be able to hear through the buzzing.

Something about the radio station.

Something about John Brick and the writers at The Café.

Something about other things and two things about one thing.

He jammed down the antenna, threw the walkie-talkie into his pants and took giant clown steps and big clown-mayor arm swings down the sidewalk toward the downtown.

He passed over more sidewalk slogans without time to stop.

When The Morning finally chose to dawn it was like all others.

There should have been fireworks, ten rainbows twisted to make a giraffe, tubas, the roadsides in full bloom with yellow lady slippers and red roses, tarantulas tiptoeing toward the turnpike.

But, nothing.

Not one thing that should have been there to designate that this was not just another day.

It was like it always is when something big happens. Nothing. Not like it should. Not like it would if things were as they could be.

Some one, some thing should fly across the sky and write in big, red letters that today You are dying, today You go to prison, today You are born, that today You are right this moment, this instant doing, going through something so profound, so great, so horrible, so magnificent that everyone should know about it.

That should happen.

But it does not ever.

No one writes in the sky.

No one scratches a poem, a story, a song, or even draws on the sidewalk.

No one raises her fists at the sky and screams “filthy rotten you” at the gods for having sat fat on their behinds, on their cushy clouds, allowing all this.

And so, in its place.

As it should.

As it must.

Ultimately.

Be reported.

On the front page, on The TV, on the downtown friendly hometown radio station after “The Morning Coffee Show” and “The Swap Shop

Auction Show.”

That this was The Day.

The Day of The Big Visit by The Military Veteran.

That this was the start of “Free & Brave Days,” and that this was the beginning of the end for the enemies of The Clown and the start of something big, finally.

Goddammit, then. Amen.

John Brick knitted his fingers around his big, white, hot coffee mug to listen to a story at the far end of the table concerning some basketball game of some year.

He smiled at the end, or what should be the end.

He turned away to look out the big front window, through the “C,” at the commotion outside, the sound and fury of a new town being built in the Alaska gold rush, everyone knee-deep.

Smack-dab in the middle sat The Guys on their chairs in the middle of the sidewalk.

“I need to seed my lawn,” said the barber to the mechanic.

“My gutters need cleanin’,” said the dentist to the grocery store manager.

“They won’t clean themselves,” said the mechanic.

“That ain’t the truth.

“Ooops.

“Ain’t that the truth,” said the dentist as the barber nodded.

John Brick watched The Guys.

He knew them all, all their lives, had some in school.

He saw their mouths move, could not hear, but that did not present a difficulty in knowing what they were saying.

He wanted to be one of The Guys, the modern men, the young, successful family men.

“Mailbox,” said the mailman to the grocery store manager, nodding at the black box on the front of the grocery store.

Brick had been one of The Guys. He may even have started The Guys for all he knew.

“Yep,” said the grocery store manager as The Guy in the black socks and shoes and today a black ball cap pulled up a chair, sat backwards and fanned out the deck of cards for everyone to take one.

And they both — the grocery store manager and the mailman — knew what needed to be done.

Nothing an anchor bolt wouldn’t fix.

That did it.

John Brick stood and pushed his chair from the horrific table, sending a shriek out across The Café tile like the scream of iron ice breaking in the Arctic.

He didn’t want to be at the old guys table. Who wants to be one of the guys that people make fun of?

Passing back and forth little coded messages on “fat-free Coffee Mate packages”?

Are you kidding me?

He knew the little school kids imitated them at lunchtime in the cafeteria, passing paper bits and seeing if they would get caught.

And then a teacher catches them and says, “now that’s not nice,” even while she smiles as she returns to her spot.

Brick tossed a dollar bill at the table, missing, and hauled the door open, slapping the jingling, mocking little bell. OperatiOn nOrthwOOds ... the patsy 147

In two giant steps he towered above them, hands on his hips, eyebrows furrowed.

“You don’t see him?”

He stretched out his arm and pointed with a long finger at the Guy in Black in the middle of the group.

“Well, sure,” said the barber.

“That’s Leonardo.”

Leonardo nodded and smiled at John Brick like a mime.

“Say, hey, Leonardo,” said the mechanic.

Leonardo waved and grinned again at John Brick.

“Leonardo?” said Brick.

“What kind of a na,” he said and caught himself.

“Where did you come fr …,” again he stopped himself. That was not who he was, or wanted people to see him.

But still, ever since that guy had showed up. Anyway, it was like the others couldn’t even see him.

John Brick turned to move down the street, keeping his head turned, his hard eyes on Leonardo.

Leonardo met the glare.

He smiled and waved.

Slowly as John Brick moved away, step-by-step, the smile turned to a growl and Brick saw fangs.

[Chapter]

“Rrrrr! Rrrrr! Rrrrrrrrr!”

The scraping of the metal folding chairs, like the scream of the train approaching the intersection, sounded in The Town louder than ever.

It began before dawn and dragged through the morning as the hammering on the edges of the review stand continued on, as The Clown zoomed up and down main street, pointing, shouting, checking the giant green watch on his wrist, keeping his top hat put with one hand as he maneuvered the tiny clownmobile.

“Beep-beep!”

The smell of the boiling Freedom Frogs from the big cookers in front of the city hall manned by big men with hairy arms and mustaches, wearing yellow aprons, wafted up and down every street and around

every corner, mixing with a lingering smell, like ghosts with no place left to go, an aroma of gravitas — fireworks sneaked and set off too soon.

John Brick charged down the street, his arms swinging long and his legs taking big strides, headed toward the squeaking sound.

He really did not know what he was doing, where he was going, just that he needed to be away from The Café, away from The Guys, somewhere else.

He couldn’t go home. It lay empty and silent. He was too old to work. He would spend the rest of his life sitting at The Parade. He had never wanted to be in The Parade. He had been asked.

That squeak, like glass shards on a chalk board, a radio microphone squealing, the cry of a pre-history bird, an old drowning man.

Brick slowed.

He felt The Guy In Black somewhere behind him, herding him, away.

He would soon be run out of Town.

He would be in the country, amid the barbed wire and the minefields, the electronic towers, the massive prison camps that were written about on the creamer packets but were probably not there.

But still.

There would be nothing to do out there, even with no minefields and hot wire and the chill. Some said it was so cold out in the country that you might freeze to the ground and be stuck there until death and a statue, and there were statues like that scattered out there, unknown homages to childish courage.

John Brick felt The Guy with the cards and the black mustache and stocking cap behind him. He looked and the frozen man was there, his hands and legs stopped in motion like an iced skater.

Brick kept going down a curb into the street marked “Staging Area

Avenue.”

A faded sign on the grass said “Business Park.”

He pressed his hands over his ears as he strode down the middle of the road, between loads of people readying floats and cars and tractors and pickups and flatbeds ready for The Parade.

He pushed his hands against his head and hummed as he walked to stop the squeaking.

He passed between the White Shirt and Tie Float, The Job Float, Family Dinner, Apple Pie, Church, Mom, Chevrolet, Grandma, Baseball, and Mount Rushmore.

John Brick opened his mouth to scream.

The squeaking came from inside his own head.

He was the source of the squeaking and it went with him wherever he went. He could move to Tibet or Davenport and the squeaking would be there. Wherever he would go, there he would be and this squeak.

He knelt in the street with his hands pushed tight against his ears, his mouth open in agony like a napalmed girl.

Or not.

There he saw a dozen and more young people sitting and standing on the grass, laughing, having fun, blowing up balloons, tying them, tapping them back and forth, writing on the red and yellow and blue and green balloons with all sorts of colors of Magic Marker.

One of them, a young man, saw Brick and walked over to shake his hand. The young man might have been the son, or grandson of a former student, for all he knew.

Brick looked around, behind him, squatted to check under the nearby floats, stood, shoved his hands into his pockets and wandered over closer to see what the young people were up to.

He stood over them, stretching his neck like a vulture.

A young girl looked back over her shoulder and grinned. The balloon she worked on said “Shhh” in red letters. One she held under her arm said “The Rock 0.99.9.”

Others around her said “That’s The Way It Is” and “Free & Brave.” “Excuse me,” he mumbled as he tiptoed between them.

He came to a boy in long red hair working on a balloon that said clearly in red block letters: “Something Just Doesn’t Add Up.”

The boy finished and turned, grinned and handed the balloon with both hands to John Brick.

Brick held it in front of his face.

The balloon bucked and jumped.

Brick gripped it by the string, let it run through his fingers, at the end pinched it, held it, high above his head, pausing now and again to casually peruse the Red Bobber, Cats, and Yellow Ribbon floats.

“They’re just so frightened of clowns. I don’t know why. I’ve always loved them, with their funny faces and those shoes. You know? What’s in all those big pockets and such.”

The mother tugged at her daughter’s frilly dress collar and explained to her neighbor as they sat in red and yellow folding chairs on the street waiting for The Parade to start in a few hours.

The mother’s children huddled on the grass, close to her chair, their arms wrapped around, pinning their legs to their chins, looking out over their knees as over the trench into No Man’s Land.

“Oh, really?” said the other lady.

“I wonder why? Maybe you did not feed them correctly. Do you have enough pie at home? Maybe the strings for their hoods were not tight enough,” she said as she leaned over to look at the frightened children to see if they had line marks under their chins.

A tiny clown car packed with clowns ripped past with the horn beeping.

The Clowns stared hard at the children on the grass.

“They think the clowns want to eat them,” said the mother in a whisper, leaning toward her neighbor.

“My, that’s silly!” the neighbor flapped her hand, turned red, pulled the neck of her blouse tight, and shoved over in her own chair as far as she could away from the mother.

“Einsatzgruppen,” said one of the children.

“See,” said the mother, turning to see her neighbor picking up her chair and moving down the line.

“That’s what they’ve been saying all morning,” said the mother, even after her neighbor had left.

“I looked in the grocery, cereal, candy, pop. I couldn’t find it and they just kept saying it, over and over.

“Where they get these things, I just don’t know anymore.”

She wiped her mouth with the back of her hand and brushed the hair out of her eyes, tugged at her dress, looked down to where her neighbor now sat.

John Brick sat at The Table in The Café, his balloon tied to his wrist, squeaking as it rubbed the roof, egged on by the ceiling fan on low speed.

The jingle jangled.

All eyes shot toward the door like little dog magnets.

The customers at the tables, in the booths, and at the counter fell to their knees and bent their foreheads to the floor as a flag pushed into The Café.

Six large young men in uniform formed two lines, clicked their heels and pushed out their chests as they saluted.

Boots tapped the tile.

From the end emerged a small man smoking a pipe, in military uniform, wearing sunglasses.

The top of his head came to the shoulders of the young men.

He stuck his chin into the air as he puffed on the pipe.

His cap cocked to the side.

Like a conductor’s baton he commanded a riding crop. His crisp olive pants tucked inside shined black boots that came to his knees.

The boot heels of the Military Veteran clicked as he made his way to The Table.

He smirked in silence, watching the men passing back and forth the bits of paper.

He stared at John Brick and his balloon.

He stalked around the table one full circle to read the balloon.

The Military Veteran leered for a moment out the front window, through the letters, at The Guys on their chairs, visiting back and forth as if in someone’s kitchen.

The Guy in the black socks, holding his cards out to the men, looked back over his shoulder. He and The Military Veteran seemed to lock eyes.

The Guy in the black socks nodded discreetly at John Brick.

The Military Veteran turned to address all the customers at once.

“To honor America, please remove your hats.”

“Thank you for your service,” the people mumbled together, pressing their foreheads flush with the tile floor, tossing their caps, bonnets, hats at the feet of The Military Veteran. “To honor the flag,” he said.

“Please remove your shoes.”

“Thank you for our freedom.”

A pile of boots, Crocks, tennis shoes, bunny slippers, sandals bounced at his feet.

He continued until all of the people, the customers, the cook, the waitresses, knelt kissing the floor, bare behinds sticking in the air.

The Military Veteran turned around.

He stared hard, surprised perhaps, at seeing John Brick, fully clothed, still sitting, sipping his coffee, holding onto the balloon, and the other men visiting as they had been, passing notes, drinking coffee from thick, white mugs.

The Military Veteran, matching eyes with Brick, turned toward the jingle door, unbuckled his own pants, bent forward, as one of the honor guard guided them solemnly around his knees, to the floor.

The honor guard tossed the clothes at the people.

They were instructed to put them on, no matter if they got the right ones or not, just put them on.

One by one, some men wearing high heels and some ladies shuffling along in overalls and big work boots, they were guided past the Military Veteran and each one, just knowing what should be done, leaned over to kiss His Behind on the way out.

When it was time for The Table to file past The Military Veteran, the honor guard surrounded The Table and nodded toward The Military Veteran Behind sticking in the air over by the door, turning red, perhaps getting cold, some little piggy hairs.

The honor guard soldiers, at attention, continued nodding toward The Behind as John Brick drank his coffee, held his balloon, and the others continued their coffee chitchat, passing notes between them, across the table, side to side.

“Beep-beep!”

The Clown skidded to a stop on the curb and hollered to everyone milling around that The Parade was about to start. “Beep-beep!”

He zipped away.

The Military Veteran stood, his pants at his ankles, the red on His Behind spreading kind of like a rash.

He shuffled to the walk, accompanied by the honor guard.

The Military Veteran inched around the circle, The Guys in their kitchen chairs as each of them leaned forward to smooch The Behind as The Guy In Black turned away.

He headed down the sidewalk, toward the staging ground, stopping now and again for citizens to kneel on the sidewalk to kiss The Behind.

The honor guard followed along, in front, on the sides, bringing up the rear, taking turns cleaning The Behind with handy wipes.

[Chapter]

The Guys shoved over on their chairs toward the curb as the drums rattled way down the street and fireworks arced above main street.

The barber pointed and they looked to where a big balloon bobbed above the trees way down the street.

“Oooh,” they said together, the mechanic slightly out of sync.

The Military Veteran, with the honor guard holding his pants at his knees, scooted past the new reviewing stand, pausing, staring at the edges, the new wood, new nails, the sawdust on the pavement.

He nodded and ten large construction workers behind the structure, looking through the seats, grabbed their hearts, fell backward onto the grass, bounced up to high-five and high-ten.

A long, red clown car pulled up next to The Military Veteran and his entourage.

A Clown in a red tux, floppy green shoes, blue hair and giant yellow bowtie jumped out and opened the rear doors.

The smell of gunpowder and a foggy haze drifted down the street. Everyone sat quietly chewing gum faster than any waitress in town, looking toward where everything would come.

“Here it comes,” someone whispered.

“Ooooh,” everyone hummed up and down the street, both sides.

First came The Clown riding a bicycle, beeping the red horn, waving, squirting, patting the little children’s noggins.

Then came the high school band.

“Wow!”

“A band!”

Then the floats …

“Ooooh.”

Way back loomed the giant evil balloons …

“Boooo.”

Fireworks whooshed from all the drains and gutters.

The smell of gunpowder and dust and glory and guts and eyeballs and freedom filled the air.

“Ooooh,” everyone moaned up and down the street.

“Here he comes.”

“Where?”

“There. Right there.”

A big white horse with braided hair stomped down the middle of the street, high-stepping, throwing its head all around like a famous race horse headed for the starting gate.

Its eyes were gore and its nostrils flared and nasty.

It showed its teeth and its ears pricked straight up, hearing everything.

The white tail stood straight up and its penis stuck out straight three feet and more, causing young boys to lean over and point and giggle and shove each other and pull the girls’ hair.

The Military Veteran rode the horse with his feet pressed tight against the head, his hands locked on the tail, bouncing off the strong back with each prancing step.

The Bare Behind pointed straight into the air, cherry red, some little hairs.

A fluttering flag, attached to the saddle, stuck up between the halves of The Behind.

Everyone stood, shoving aside the chairs with their feet to find room.

They put hands over hearts as the band played.

The horse reared and kicked out its legs.

The Military Veteran took off his cap and waved.

The men saluted and the women placed their hands over their hearts.

Fathers rushed with their young boys in their arms and raised them to kiss The Behind, rushed back, grinning at their good fortune.