“Up until now things had always gone easily for me.”

— Midnight Express, by Billy Hayes

Why go on?

So lonely, never alone.

He dreamed and vowed to remember these sticky notes words to live by from his dream when he awoke.

No. 11936-999 made lists, even in his sleep.

He talked as he slept, reciting yet another list.

“The flag,” he whispered.

“The American flag.”

“Sweet Jesus.”

His chest rose. The rough grey blanket swelled up and down, a wave.

“Apple Pie,” he said and licked his lips as a real tear glazed his eyes.

“Hot dogs.”

He chewed.

“Chevrolet.”

His hands pushed the blanket up as he squeezed the steering wheel.

He loved prisons, American prisons, all of them, even though he knew of only one. They were strong and made of bricks and blocks and there was thought somewhere in them and heritage and meaning and history. He felt himself lucky to be in one of the biggest. He would never enter the big stone buildings of Harvard, but he had been to famous Ninety-Two Federal Prison, in the small town of Ninety-Two, Wisconsin.

“There is much confusion about the mysterious name, ‘Ninety-Two,’ and the true origin may never be known” — said the town slogan on the sign that all prisoners saw from the prison bus window on their way in — out by the artesian well and the Quick Stop on Highway 17.

And that was something, where he came from.

He was recognized in his town, one of the most famous people, there, ever, prob’ly.

In theory he knew they must all be good, the prisons.

Because that is the theory he subscribed to.

But even so.

No. 11936-999 knew he must kill himself.

There was just no other way to go on.

He was so bored and lonely.

He had trudged so long down this path and never come to the end.

He decided to be like the great American businessmen he had read about in the years-old Time Magazine in the TV room, who do not wait for something to happen.

They make it happen.

He will kill himself today, if he can find the time.

If he can ever get by himself, away from all these people.

No. 11936-999 paced, back and forth in his parents’ living room, back and forth in tenth-grade English, back and forth on the 50-yardline.

“Five-finger discount. That’s a gas. You, dig?” he flashed the air quotes three times, then shoved his hands back under the blanket. It was cold.

If there was one thing he was famous for in Unit 9 it was air quotes. It would not be humiliating if the folks back home knew that, but not something of a heroic fable, either, he allowed.

He mumbled, “11936-999,” over and over.

His eyes closed, he felt his lips moving.

Herbert Wisniewski opened his eyes and saw the butt bulge with a faded black “Atticka Attica Attika” written in a careful hand in permanent Magic Marker on the seam of the long johns.

“Warden John is a butt-licking, butt-licker!”

“Take your time, people. Please!”

“Don’t rush when making pancakes or shooting free throws!”

“You will make one hundred pancakes before you go home today, sir!”

The man above him screamed in his sleep along with the others.

From across the aisle someone yelled out, “Officer, Occifer, Officer-Occifer, Mr. Occfifer-Occifer! What is the price of a gallon of milk these days in Missoula!”

Nothing anyone says in their sleep can be used against them. It had recently become a Ninety-Two meme. One of the jailhouse lawyers had discovered such a precedent.

They can’t hit you with what you don’t know what you are saying.

“Fuck you Warden!”

“And fuck you today, Lieutenant!”

“Fuck you!”

“Are you sure you bought the right bread?”

“Fuck.”

“Whole wheat I said! This is not whole wheat!”

“This is fucking whole goat piss! I said, whole wheat!”

“Eat goat piss and crap your goddamn fucking … Occifeeeer-OOOfficer, Sir, Lieutenant Sir! Have you checked your oil recently, sir!”

“You fucking fuckers.”

“May I eat your Corn Flakes, sir!”

Cries rang out around the dormitory until the keys of the overnight guard jingled and loud snoring echoed down the rows.

It will murder him some day if he does not kill himself. And he will never know the name of the woman outside the fence if the butt bulge crashes and smothers him.

Herbert heard the scratching, like mouse toenails on the dormitory tile floor, the night work of the tunnel crews.

Everyone was supposed to help, but he had never been asked. He was just one of many.

The prisoners, like professional sports heroes, all celebrities in their hometowns, were not that special here because everyone had a story to tell.

And certainly not as important as the prison itself, which made money for someone fast asleep.

Even in the dark, even at night, even when everything is silent, in a prison you hear every noise. Keys jingling at a certain time, the particular thud of an iron door, a guard whistling the same tired tune, the clicking of his one heel, the other heel worn to mute.

Herbert Wisniewski lay on his back, hands folded over his stomach under the rough grey blanket.

He heard more sounds and knew what time it was, lack of other sounds and he knew what time it was. Whispers and he knew who it was, shouts, epithets, and he knew who it was and what sort of day it would be.

Like all others.

Herbert Wisniewski heard the buses lined up on the road from town. They squeaked in the cold every time somebody in chains went to the toilet in the back of the bus.

Some said the buses were empty and the squeaking was the wind. But when there is wind, Herbert Wisniewski heard the whistle in the corner on the outside wall above his head.

And so.

We are to be taken away, in the buses some said.

The War On Dougs is over and just like the Germans when the Allies were approaching from the east and west, the prisoners will be gotten rid of.

There are people in there. Then we are still to be taken away. They will take our place. They must always keep the prisons running. My father said that, and his father before him. And I say it now.

Herbert Wisniewski wiggled his toes inside his socks. He felt the paper note in his hands. He fought the urge to piss. He did not open his eyes.

He thought of how keeping the buses running during the cold night is a waste of gas.

He tried to return to sleep, to float away, out of here.

Herbert did not want to be taken out to be shot.

He wanted to kill himself.

Like on the movie “MASH”. They had showed it last Friday night in the auditorium and he had felt inspired.

I’m a good person.

I would never.

But I guess I did.

Kill myself.

Easy peasey.

Happy Death Day To Me.

“You look like a monkey, and you smell like one, too.”

Big sigh.

Breathe in, let it out.

Even though I realize that imprisonment is not a sufficient punishment: prisoners are alive, they are less hungry, less cold, less deprived in general than many poor people or even workers, and I feel terrible about this.

Herbert remembered exactly what he had read in a brochure from one of the Sunday church people visits.

Still, I am in prison.

I feel bad about that, too.

And I realize I could have lived without that bread, actually, candy.

While at the same time realizing how lucky I am.

Now I am thinking too much. I will not be able to go back to sleep, but I must.

I cannot waste it, especially since this is the last one.

Oooh.

Uuuhhh.

Argghhh.

I don’t feel so good.

He practiced.

He would die then and be better off.

Herbert Wisniewski rolled to his side, then again his back, crossed his hands on his chest and stared at the frayed cross-hatching of the wire supports for the bulging mattress above, and wondered when it falls how will it crush him.

There is no reason to wonder.

He rolled over.

The bible says that sleeping on your stomach is the work of the devil.

If he is to be crushed by the butt it will not be by butt-face, or butt-butt, for that matter. It must be butt-side. A butt-side death is good and honorable, so sayeth Leviticus in that one brochure.

And besides, there is still time, there is still precious darkness in the dorm.

Soon he will have to work.

Get to work.

Go to work in the factory for seventeen cents an hour. Years ago, he made thirteen, and before that eleven. Seventeen cents was a good, honest wage. He was proud of that.

Everyone wants to work in the factory and make seventeen cents an hour making army clothes for prisoners. In the prison that is the job to have. He has it.

They used to get actual pass-downs from the army, but these days every civilian wants to dress in army clothes and there is a shortage. They work hard to supply the entire federal prison system and they are proud. Just think, the whole system. And now they will be adding a pink underwear line, someone said. Everything may need to be re-tooled, and dyed.

Everyone here is proud to have a job, work hard if they are allowed, so to feel good about themselves and believe they are not in a prison, their lives destroyed, delayed. They are working, making something of themselves, improving themselves every day, getting better.

They are Americans.

The overnight guard talked to the new guard coming on duty.

Not the usual tired mumbles.

They were excited.

Keeping his eyes closed, Herbert Wisniewski rolled to his other side.

He peeked and saw bits in between bunks and over sleeping mounds a line of crouching shadows along the wall, hiding, listening to the guards.

Herbert could not hear words, only tenor and volume, cadence.

The shadows passed the word down the dark.

The count is off! The forks in the kitchen.

There will be a shakedown.

Because if someone had the fork …

Well … perhaps, to stab himself somewhere.

In the shower, in the eye, quickly around some corner, in the nuts, the fingers, the forehead, the stomach.

That is where Herbert would stab himself if he did, right in the stomach and let his whole self run onto the floor and his boots, onto the fucking shined, buffed floor.

That might show them. They would miss him then.

He touched the side of his bunk, the space in between the mattress and the metal frame, where he hid things sometimes.

The count would be off, and that would mean paperwork, and men not getting home to wives, and wives being pissed off because they count on some relief at this particular time, a glass of wine, feet up on the sofa, some goddamn help, at this particular time!

The guards are nervous because they also have their hiding places.

Herbert rolled over, keeping his eyes closed, trying to preserve the chance at returning to sleep, maintaining the seam of the rough grey blanket slicing his eyes into little melon halves.

Somebody is hollering that he has lost his pet goose or moose. Every morning he cannot find his pet goose. Maybe it is a moose. Moose. Goose. They rhyme. Many of the old timers believe there might be absolutely no goose at all. Another screams that there is no hot water and someone else says the bus is waiting outside and you cannot miss school yet another day this week!

Herbert heard it in his dream, placed the people with his own mind in the play showing in his head.

Officer X was unhappy with the missing fork.

He was much afraid he would be sent to The Russian Front.

His wife was very happy, and that made him very happy. Their two dogs were happy, which made their nine cats very happy. The sheep were as happy as the goats, and the season wrestling tickets made their children happiest of all.

The Russian Front was a lark with family members as they made jokes about something going wrong and Officer X being sent there.

He was not as much amused.

Officer X had a real name, but the co’s and other prison staff were given letters and numbers as names in order that a prisoner might not write or call someone and have the guard and his family burned up in their house. It also had a leveling effect of sorts, given that prisoners had to recite their numbers, not their names, each time they needed to identify themselves.

We’re all in this together.

Not hardly.

Officer X thought the missing fork was missing in order to set him up. He’d been expecting it for some time.

He’d already sent word back to the kitchen to find the fork.

Well, don’t you think we’re looking? Came the word back.

Where have you looked?

Where? Everywhere! Came the word back again.

Just find it.

Where?

And so messages by trusty runner and text messages fired back and forth, all this in the pre-dawn hours while the prisoners slept, so soundly, not a care in the world as the world went on without them.

What kind of fork? Salad? Serving, other? What other kinds are there?

Officer X thought he knew probably every type of fork.

Officer X was overweight.

He was massive.

And he was angry. Angry about how fit and healthy the prisoners on his unit seemed to be from smoking the marijuana that he imported to the unit, and how immense and out of breath he and his friends were from drinking beer.

He was dying probably.

He didn’t know what to do, but for a moment he did not think about how uncomfortable he was in his tight blue shirt and tight dark blue pants.

The word came back, this time by the sharp ringing of the phone in the unit guard station.

No! It’s a knife!

A knife?

Oh, no.

No, it’s a fork … definitely a fork.

He had expected something like this.

Officer X told the kitchen staff to count again.

“Again!” he shouted into the phone. “Count. Cuenta!”

His shout ran down the cement hallways, shined and buffed to a razor’s edge, the sound flew around corners and slipped and slid like ghosts on skates.

A new count?

In the lieutenant’s office they stared at each other.

We just finished count. It was fine.

A new count?

We do not count if the count is correct.

Somebody has to give permission.

Someone has to make us do it.

Then we do it, very slowly.

So, not yet.

The Lieutenant, new to texting, began firing away messages to other lieutenants on duty and at home.

All of them, not convinced of the new thing, sitting on sides of beds with rumpled hair and bare feet just brushing the floor, thumbs firing back and forth.

We need to count the men, again!

Count the forks?

The forks. Someone took all of the forks?

No.

What is missing!

Marks.

Count all the Marks. How many can there be?

Dorks.

Someone was dispatched to run around every unit and count the dorks. They were all there, sleeping.

Corks. Pork. Sork.

“What’s a sork? Geezuz H. Tits.”

Zork.

“That’s me,” thought Officer X.

They are not to use my real name, even in texts.

He stalked to his file cabinet for the form to complain to the right person, at the correct time.

The dorm was abuzz with the snoring and silent thoughts of the men in the long, dark canary-walled prison dormitory.

Unspoken, still hanging in the air was the big news, the word that had spread like prairie fire yesterday that the war on Dougs was over. There was also talk they would be gassed from the ventilation system if there ever was a civil war.

Every time there is a new person some old timer has to tell him.

Many of the men have been here since the 1980s and somehow on the TV yesterday there were big shots saying how the long sentences had been destroying lives, the harmful effects of long sentences on families.

That was news to everyone because they had forever been in favor of the war on Dougs and had enjoyed this time alone and the opportunity to think things over.

They wanted the war to continue because they felt they were winning. They had all the Dougs they needed.

Now that the war was over they would likely be sent home, to jobs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, to noisy children, hunger, sleeping outside, and church.

Herb was so lonely.

So alone. Without looking he ran a finger lovingly over the rash on his palm. Other finger, other palm.

He would kill himself, but how, with all these people everywhere.

Nowhere during his day or night was he alone. There were hundreds of people where he slept, hundreds where he worked, where he walked, where he ate.

If he could escape.

If he could run forever across the desert, or whatever is out there. Then he would be alone and there he might finally call a halt to this failed experiment.

He would kill himself. Kill himself. Kill himself.

Every week Herb received visits by chaplains, case managers, evangelicals from the church in town that are carefully designed to help, but do not help.

They are not meant to help.

The only thing that would help him is to die.

These people do not address the real problem.

That Herbert is alive.

They want to feel good about themselves, what they are doing for the poor prisoner, while not caring too much at all about the poor prisoner.

If they really cared they would kill him.

Herb got letters from home that are supposed to help.

They don’t help.

They never say “go kill yourself.”

They say, keep going, you’re doing great. We love you. We will be here for you. We are trying to get you out.

That’s not helpful.

One bunk down the way always featured an American flag fluttering from one of the iron supports.

That prisoner had photos of the flag that he will one day take to his case manager along with newspaper clippings of him holding the severed head of a rival gang member, to show how he had changed.

That prisoner often says how he feels it his patriotic duty to be in prison. While he plays the national anthem from a cassette player his family sent to him, he recites the Pledge of Allegiance each morning on his knees in front of his bunk, in the aisle, on the cold tile, along with his prayers on the card that the evangelicals from town gave to him.

Yes, of course, Herbert agreed, we are all solid soldiers in the War On Dougs, on the frontlines, doing what we can, shouting back over our shoulder, to encourage those in the rear to keep pushing.

But why get up so early?

Are we glad that our incarceration has been of use to someone? Of course. That someone was able to make a living out of selling concrete blocks and iron bars. Yes. Hot dogs? For sure. Buns? Yes. Apple pie, white vehicles to patrol the perimeter, guards, guard houses, guard cars and toys for guard children?

You got that right.

In his mind, Herbert high-fived himself.

But it is still dark, precious dark and almost silence, not to be wasted.

Herb thought that he will ask the doctor how to kill himself.

And if the doctor won’t tell him, he will ask the chaplain, if he is in — if it wouldn’t be more in the spirit of the whole dying and resurrection if Herb could get on with it.

He might starve himself on the days he does not like the food, but that would take time. Some of the food he likes very much: Sunday brunch, the hash browns, spanish omelets, coffee, toast. Mmmm.

He groaned under the rough, grey blanket pulled to his nose, practicing.

He pulled his knees to his chest.

The knees are comfort, friends, as the hands he wraps together backward before he goes to sleep. They have been with him through many things.

So desolate, an island within the prison of a thousand grown men.

Each of them as alone as a kindergartner on the first day of school. Keeping eyes closed. Don’t let any light through, not yet.

Herb imagined the head of The Cuban whispering loud exploding like a melon dropped from the roof. He thought of the guard’s belly finally exploding and the walls exploding and everyone running out. He pictured all of the people that he cannot understand a word they are saying exploding.

Oh, God, there they go again, already.

Through his closed eyes, perhaps still asleep, Herbert viewed the scene down the way, as if he were standing right there himself.

There are already, gathered around the American flag, three Mexicans saluting with hands over hearts, along with the other man on his knees, head bowed, whisper-singing “The Star Spangled Banner,” hoping someone will see them one of these mornings, like the men at church club willing to eat bibles and fart Leviticus to get home or whatever street corner or lonely apartment tugs at their hearts.

Herb stared straight up at the looming indentation in the mattress above, changing shapes, becoming the face of that one famous actor, now a not so famous TV horse, and now back to December moon over the Rockies.

He wondered for a moment about all the things happening in the outside world, the bombings, the sprayings, the stabbings, the shoutings, the eatings, the bouncings, all these things that must be happening, if there is a world still out there.

The only evidence was the black and white TV in the recreation room and the earphones connected to the radios that prisoners with money could buy in the prison store.

Those wires must lead somewhere.

Herbert never had money to buy a radio, or tennis shoes, or postcards to send.

Herbert Wisniewski sensed The Shadow.

The Shadow was everywhere, gliding, silently.

He was the dormitory orderly. That was his job, to clean. Creepy, yes, to have a grown man obsessed with cleaning, in love with cleaning liquids and other various cleaning supplies, brushes, old rags, Drano, but still, a necessary part of modern dorm living.

He would be trying to find news of where is the fork, already, in the dark, before people are even up yet.

While there is still hot water.

Yesterday, on the news there was talk of war and poverty and murder and a school bus had plunged over onto another school bus off the interstate, both drivers’ heads had collided and been fused through the impact. They had rolled over and over and when they had stopped, as the children who were still alive crawled and ran out, a lone man who was a quiet man in his neighborhood was waiting for them and shot them all.

Where is the fork then!

For a moment Herbert drifted back to sleep and he heard the news announcer screaming at him and rattling the important papers in his hands.

Herbert Wisniewski heard the guard hiss at The Shadow as he pressed against the bars and slipped The Shadow his Melba Toast crumbs.

Herbert remembered.

He growled, with eyes closed, half asleep.

Someone had stepped in front of him at mail call last spring and before that, in a cold month, a tall, skinny man had used all the hot water.

He forced the hate from his heart at least to the edge.

He thought about today and he smiled deep inside.

Happy Death Day To Me.

Today is the day he will die.

Miss American Pie, hmm, hmm, hmm.

He will see his father and young brother and he will be here no more.

Yippee.

He allowed another smile under the blanket and his eyes glowed, for a moment, then all returned to scowl, jail face, signifying nothing.

But I feel fine.

I really don’t feel good.

He told himself.

Herb will have to believe it, if he’s going to be believable.

All around him the lowest of the low got ready for their day.

Ugly, short, obese, wildly unsuccessful men moaned and yawned, cursed, shouted. Bunks shook, feet slapped the floor as those on the bottom bunks swung out and some of those on top hopped down.

Slap. Slap. Slap.

They got up for work as were, well, how many of their countrymen everywhere, putting on work clothes, hurrying to brush their teeth, listening to their stomachs ask what was there to eat.

And neither occupants of the two worlds within the same country gave one thought to the other.

Could not.

He must get into character.

Another character. The main character is already fully developed, able to rise and exist and go through the day, with arms and legs, and feet.

A sub-rosa, minor character, to be disposed of after awhile without much fuss.

The sick guy, not able to work, but must stumble to the doctor and chaplain and ask permission and instructions to die.

Some sort of sidekick to walk beside the main character.

The main character was tired. Tired of grinding, pushing, struggling.

Thinking.

Because, only here you can think – no traffic, no job, children, a very different kind of stress. You can think. And that can be very hard on people, remembering, thinking, sitting still, time passing slowly.

Understanding.

Fuck that.

Out there, many great distractions, Barney The Dinosaur, Katie The Reporter, Jimmy The Quarterback, Old Style.

But here, much thinking, like a factory of thinking, churning, grinding, never stopping, shift work, dependable employees, 20-year watches, thirty, 50-year.

Like monks in the cloister lifting the heavy thoughts for the rest that don’t have the time.

Sitting with crossed ankles on the concrete steps of The Forum: the Greeks, Romans, Cubans.

In the real world Herbert had been a, well, it’s not important what he had been.

That was gone.

What he was now was a prisoner.

But if one fork could be found, all would be forgotten for a moment. All would be joy and happiness erupting in silent celebration by souls allowed to live another day, by not getting their rack destroyed, their locker tossed into the aisle, their rectums searched by spelunker flashlights, their mouths explored with sharp instruments, their hair and balls sifted, fingers pulling on blue plastic gloves to move the tongue and the balls, the corn rows out the way in search of the missing fork from the kitchen.

Herb Wisniewski eased open his eyes, like a tired shopkeeper rolling up the metal grate protecting his windows, forcing himself to enter the dormitory, the stitches of the rough grey blanket right up close, like a rough grey blanket Imax movie.

The dead Chopin played.

Military Polonaise, Opus No. 40.

Daybreak.

Every morning he heard it, either from a radio somewhere, through the walls, or in his own head.

His left hip hurt from lying too long on that side, on the thin mattress. His neck ached from the thin, doubled pillow. He did not want to move, collecting the aches in his arms and tossing them into the closet and throwing the door closed, storing them, shutting his eyes again.

The person in the top bunk moved, rolled over, shaking Herbert like a semi-trailer loaded with Jello pulling into the truck stop, made noise, put his feet down into Herb’s face, and again, rather than the smiles of his own children over Cheerios bobbing in milk, Herb got to see the dirty cracked heels and mangled toes and poop on the bottom of this prince’s feet.

And Herb accepted, once more — like a punch in the face from a father in the dark — that he is in prison.