Hall of Shame

These are your lone nuts, the wackos, the criminals, the terrorists, the long-haired weirdos in the greasy raincoats in the subway at midnight.

Please come out to your local county fair to see the traveling display, photos, memorabilia of The Bush Administration, Ronald Reagan, The Warren Commission, The 911 Commission, Paul Tibbets, Harry Truman, George Bush Sr., Bill Clinton, Janet Reno, Lon Horiuchi, the FBI sniper who shot and killed Vicki Weaver while she was holding her 10-month-old child behind the door of the family home at Ruby Ridge.

America, where we produce monsters who appear as anyone, and yet through their actions and inactions kill the prophets, keep the poor in the gutter, and still continue to live out their lives in peace, in America … and long later, die, on television, with full honors … and still we say nothing about their crimes ... but go home after the parade, shaking our heads, at least, finally … rid of them.

Chapter one

“Chancho, I need to borrow some sweats.”

— Nacho Libre

Thou Shall Not Kill.

— often attributed to The Creator, Elohim, Heavenly Father, God, The King

Life is precious. Do not take life.

You do not want to live the rest of your life having taken someone else’s. You do not want that. Nothing is worth this, that suffering, of you or your victim. They are a child of God. They have fears, virtues you cannot see from your limited vantage. They are sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, grandfathers, grandsons.

No matter what injustice you witness, hear about, or experience, refrain from murder. You must retain your soul, in the face of whatever is happening in the world, at least preserve your own goodness and sacred self. Be true to the child you once were. No matter what, that essence, of you, of God, of the universe, must survive.

It must.

Chapter two

... There are 33 bad words, forbidden in The United States of America, not only on broadcast or in print, but also in conversation at the Thanksgiving adult big table.

These words are Boston, 9/11, 7/7, 10/7, Jan. 6., fake elections, Covid Hoax, Sandy Hook, Aurora, Waco, Oklahoma City, Tucson, Paul Wellstone, San Bernardino, LAX, Fort Hood, JFK, RFK, MLK, Pearl Harbor, Orlando, Charlie Hebdo, Paul McCartney, The Moon, The Holocaust, The Shoe Bomber, The Underwear Bomber, The Unabomber, shit, cunt, fucknuts, motherfucker, and tits.

— Often attributed to Lester Holt

“FRAUD VITIATES EVERYTHING” (FVE) is the legal principle that, once it has been shown that one party has lied or committed a deliberate misrepresentation, their whole case is thereby compromised and no longer defensible in a court of law.

37 Am Jur 2d, Section 8, states, “Fraud vitiates every transaction and all contracts. Indeed, the principle is often stated, in broad and sweeping language, that fraud destroys the validity of everything into which it enters, and that it vitiates the most solemn contracts, documents, and even judgments.”

“World events do not occur by accident. They are made to happen, whether it is to do with national issues or commerce; and most of them are staged and managed by those who hold the purse strings.”

— Denis Healey, UK Secretary of State For Defence from 1964 to 1970 and Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1974 to 1979

That being said ...

Have you no eyes to see, ears to hear, heart to feel what is everywhere around you?

The rich taking far more than their share, leaving the poor in the gutter.

The rich making war, to believe it or not — believe it — make money.

Everyone across the globe jockeying, strategizing, scheming night and day just in order to gain a larger slice of the pie for themselves.

Leaving the poor behind, to suffer.

Leaving everyone behind to believe in false narratives, accounts of what is happening, resulting for one thing in fictional history textbooks in our schools, and for another, with chaos, no one able to know what is true, what is really happening, which perhaps coincidentally, or conspiratorially, is the observable goal of the rich, the government, the political leaders, CIA, FBI, Mossad, to facilitate — the rich getting richer and the poor growing poorer.

If you can make it happen, don’t you want to make this stop, make things right?

Of course you do.

Anyone would.

But there really is no way.

We have no chance.

Unless ...

What if the Weathermen had won the Sixties, along with the Black Panthers, the American Indian Movement, M.O.V.E. We probably would not talk about their guns and violence in such disparaging tones today, would we? Because, for one thing our sophomore history books would be written by Mario Savio, Mark Rudd, Bill Ayres, Huey Newton, Dennis Banks & Leonard Peltier, and John Africa rather than Tom Hanks, Ken Burns, Big Bird and Whoopi Goldberg.

What if George Washington had lost?

We might see General Cornwallis on Mount Rushmore, the Queen, Churchill, John Lennon.

Imagine.

The world is on the brink, as it has never been.

And it must be said, thanks to the efforts of the U.S. government, CIA, FBI, in concert with Israel, after a blink-of-an-eye one hundred and more year build-up of American power, deceit, monopoly, murder, theft, etc.

What if we really were a force for good as we perceive ourselves to be.

What if the events of Nov. 22, 1963 had not occurred as we know they did, leading into the Congressional-CIA-FBI-academia-military-media industrial complex manipulation of news and world events, which bring us right up to today, to the actual end of the world, sitting right outside, on our doorstop, out on the lawn, the sidewalk, on the roof, waiting for someone, anyone, to summon the courage to venture outside and fetch the morning paper.

What if when we walk out the door or down the hall or look across the kitchen table we did not already know that nothing of substance was going to be gleaned from this encounter.

What if ...

“If a plane would have hit the Pentagon, we would have seen that short film one thousand times by now on Chevrolet commercials and Miller Beer commercials and on commercials somehow juxtaposing the Pentagon, puppy pellets, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pope-Mobile.

So. No plane hit the Pentagon.

And because we know that from the lack of Pope-Mobile prevarications, we can be sure that Bush, Rove, Rumsfeld, et. all are liars and murderers. And we can include a bunch more folks in there as well.

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton.

The nice Obama family across the street.

They all know the truth and refuse.

Refuse.

To tell us.

And that’s the truth and I don’t care what happens to me, it’s just important that you know.

This has been a word from National Public Radio, Good ol’ Reverend Bob, Miss Thompson Your 5th Grade Teacher, The Tired Old Editor Strolling Down The Street After A Long Day At The Office, The Police, The Democratic Party, The American Legion, the Boy Scouts and Mom & Dad, all the people you trust to tell you the truth.

