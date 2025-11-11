[Here on Amazon]

You do not know what you do not know.

— Often attributed to George Jetson

The Al & Delores Rukavina Gopher Gutz Insurance Agency, LLC, sat between two vacant lots, a cozy square brick building on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.

Not that part of Nicollet, the Mary Tyler Moore Hat-Toss bronze statue Dayton’s locale. This is more the empty Jose Cuervo pint, one shoe section.

Al & Delores are one of us, went to local colleges. Well, actually Al is from South Saint Paul, I guess, which, if you’re walking and partially injured would be one hell of a long way.

And Delores, whose real name is not Delores, was actually raised on military bases around the world, and spent a considerable amount of time doing geometry and calculus homework in an underground bunker at Strategic Air Command Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha. The character in the famous political television spot about nuclear war, the little girl with the daisy flower, that won the election for Lyndon Johnson that lost the election for Barry Goldwater because the ad implied that Goldwater was crazy enough to start a nuclear war and probably people cared about that back then but now it’s like, meh, is actually, or not based on her when her real name was Hopper.

They’ve, Al & Delores, Al, who at certain various times has gone by the name Lars and/or Luigi, have had their troubles. But they are Salt of the Earth, as depicted in their mouse pads and screen saver and brochures, and even common folk get into their own little telepathic mind-melt wrestling matches while the office is filled with clients, bare-knuckle good-natured fisticuffs and Nippon-Carthusian stick-fighting squabbles every now and again. I know, right?

For now they are separated.

Al’s used desk is here and Delores’ Goodwill floor model no need for assembly beauty is over there.

A typical kitchen table with authentic dusty table setting, framed black and white moo cow photo, and red and white tablecloth sits incongruously non-sequiturish over by the window gazing out at a gravel lot and broken-down rusting swing set as if this was once the edge of town and a pretty pastural pastoral picture at one time. (Of course, nothing of the sort.)

One of the plaques adorning the brown panel walls says “The Al & Delores Rukavina Gopher Gutz Insurance Agency, LLC wishes to perpetrate the image of a modest, down-home older couple Midwest American regular enterprise, while no engendering (if that is a real word?), any hint of and/or smell forthwith of a rat or deception of any sort. So. Help us, God.”

Flickering brightly on Al’s desk is a candle scented to evoke Gunsmoke the hit television program still watched by more people than can spell “evoke.” Delores is burning “baking bread,” and together they smell like a dive bar in Fridley managed by the Pillsbury Doughboy Angels motorcycle gang and longtime Soap Box Derby sponsor.

A Joe Mauer bobble head jiggles around on Al’s desk when he hits his knee or something. The new “Prison Version” is rumored to maybe be out in time for the home opener. Delores’ workspace features nine Guatemalan grass dancers naked to the waist.

The wall also holds their Kiwanis lifetime membership certificate, FBI Close-ContactSubmission Certificate, KGB Master of Deception Endorsement, and South Minneapolis Lutheran Brotherhood Yard Mulch of the Month Award (Lockdown Year edition).

There is also a Kamchatka Brown Bear head missing a tooth on the west wall or maybe north, as well as a shoulder mount of Al’s childhood pet, a retriever named Goldie.

On the bulletin board there is, handwritten on a 3x5 recipe card, a recipe for fish sticks casserole and one for banana nut jello, also a super-secret red-phone special phone number from Tom, a plumber in Anoka.

Along with a black and white snapshot of the dock and beach at Labradoodle Lake next to a boxed, black-bordered news clipping with the headline — Everyone Must Check In — from the sports section of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune because apparently the layout editor that night just assumed everything up north was about hunting, fishing and snowmobiles.

They’ve never been, but their clients like to think their friendly agents don’t just mope around the office all year, but are lively sprites who get away and have stories to tell.

Delores sent an email across the room reminding Al they need to RSVP about the upcoming FBI and KGB spring banquets, where they are separately receiving “Most Elderly” awards.

Al’s phone rang.

He stared at it like a live grenade, looked away like with a Jehovah he’s hoping the person won’t notice he’s right there and will scram and he can be almost happy again. He hates it when people call, especially on the land line. He’s working on getting everyone acclimated over to texting and ultimately to leaving him alone.

He answered it.

Didn’t say anything. Just held the phone near his ear in a hairy fist like if it touched the ear he would get phone rabies which was actually a thing in the ‘30s maybe, and works on the hole he is staring into the far wall.

He hangs up without a word.

“God! Dammit!

“Fuckiiinn ...

“Hell!”

The little bell on the door jingles as two customers push in.

“Oh! Yeah! Youuu betcha!”

Al switches seamlessly to goodspeak.

“Da ... Da.”

Delores flashes a WTF? Really? Seriously? look from in between grass dancers as she reaches to the floor to pick up a dropped Juicy Fruit stick.

After the people have left, Al lights a cigarette. Delores watches him presciently, a Labrador waiting for the hunter to shoot.

“Boris,” says Al, jabbing out the butt in the orange beanbag ashtray that says “Peace. Love.”

He explains that Boris is coming for a visit.

“He wants to go fishing, up north, get the woods experience, says we should come along.”

“Don’t they have woods in Siberia?”

“Moscow, yeah, I guess, probly. I-guess-I-don’t-know. Sorry.”

“Well, just tell him ...” began Delores as Al limped past nursing “the hip,” on his way to get the vodka and piroshki out of the Black Maria before they bake, all gifts from Boris.

He poured for Delores as she held the handle of her “E.T.” mug, ready to jerk it away if he gave her too much, would hold it in mid-air forever if too little and didn’t he know she would, then hobbled back to his little lair.

He lit up again and explained further that Boris was coming for the Annual Handler-Asset KGB Eelpout Fishing Tournament, to be held over the July 4th weekend on Lake Novosibirsk up near Ely.

“So, we’re invited,” said Al, tossing back another with his black and white Sertoma cup.

Delores glared at the panel wall drinking from her mug with both hands, a Salem Light smoking close aboard. She flexed her right hand, stretched it, always sore these days from all the long years of gripping a pistol.

Oh, well.

Sometimes a guy goes up north to the cabin and actually gets away from it all, to something simple and pure, to a precious land of red flannel and green trees, and sometimes you just bring yourself along with you, and of course that ruins everything right away. Some things you can’t fix with duct tape.

Don’t you know.

... Obama added "unconventional warfare" to the 2016 NDAA because you, the American people, are the guerrilla force and the domestic terrorist they are fighting, and you must be destroyed and defeated. — Jeremy Brown, Jan. 6 prisoner, former Green Beret

If middle-class Americans do not feel threatened by the slow encroachment of the police state and The Patriot Act it is so because they live comfortably enough and exercise their liberties very lightly, never testing the boundaries.

You never know you are in a prison unless you try the door.

— Joe Bageant

Well, good morning, good morning.

Glad you have chosen to spend a portion of your day with me here on the far end of the radio dial. Your voice in The North Country.

It’s time.

Get your game faces on, people, tourists do not want to be reminded there’s a real world going on while they are on vacation. Spring is here, we think, imagine, hard to tell, really. It could be there under five feet of gloppidy goo, the slop that last week was five feet of snow and hid a fair number of faults and misdemeanors. Now all in plain sight. Take cover. Incoming.

The Advertiser-Ordo Ab Chao has already run its annual Murder Season special edition as you know, with contests on who will be the First Shooting, First Stabbing, First Poisoning, etc. Wagering is offered in both assailant and victim categories just like last year. The news staff sends out their yearly reminder that anyone who also entered the first snowmobile fatality, ice fishing, drowning slash freezing, lost in the woods, dragged off by unknown species, dragged down by wolves, chain saw decapitation or dismemberment (Remember: two separate categories this year), does NOT need to submit the five-dollar entry fee for this one as it is all considered the same year, even though it’s definitely not, and let the games begin again on that controversy why don’t we.

The Advertiser-OAC is also, as part of the destruction of the Smith-Mundt Act and The New Trusted News Initiative, offering one full page of coupons redeemable for fifteen percent off on selected rides at The Dells every other Wednesday through Labor Day.

The Ad-OAC management says, “You’re Welcome.”

Well, as we all know, the lakes area usually gets its share of repeat suicide offenders right about now, as some folks who shall remain nameless because we all know who they are just can’t seem to push through to the finish line those last few weeks of freezing cold with alcohol. Their souls go full ice-dam and their hearts can’t get out, too dark, not enough vitamin D3 or happy light in the ocean. Well, we are ambivalent to report that Carlson Anderson shot himself in the face again with bear spray Sunday, around 2:30 p.m. According to MPR, Minnesota on Sunday between two and four in the afternoon in March is the most dangerous place on the planet. Number two is the South Bronx. Number three goes to Juarez.

The Rotary Used Underwear & Suicide Club officers who found Carlson flat on his back in the living room said, get up, and then they found the note from last year on the set next to the TV Guide, marked with Doritos fingerprints. And officers on the scene who choose to remain nameless, probly Dave and Chuck, also added that Carlson’s fingers looked very gross and sticky. So, yeah. Who ya gonna call? Those guys are professionals. Thank you for your service, officers.

And in other news, we do realize some don’t fully appreciate The Ad-OAC and all that it takes to be a reporter, editor or publisher these days.

And so, some folks are organizing a 501 (c) to help get journalists off the streets, into a halfway house or a program, such as the reported safe house in an undisclosed neighborhood in Grand Chessboard Lake. More on that later, we’re sure.

Local podcaster “Mrs. Thoreau” is calling for an American Spring, saying in her midnight to three program that something called The White Rose has bloomed in northern Minnesota. Not quite sure who listens at that hour, but I’m sure the Gilbert FBI office has a pretty good idea. I’d put my money on a certain radical clique at the Lost Lake Nursing Home, The Walkermen, or a certain pocket in the 400 block in Square Lake. But that’s just me.

And of course by now we’ve all heard perhaps more than plenty about the UFO crash site east of Linear Thought Lake. Some guys were saying yesterday morning at The Tinderbox about how there’s Roswell, and there’s somewhere in Arizona and now here. We’re all hoping it’s a one-off, and that the reliable guard dog known as January can be counted on to keep out the riff-raff. It is true, says Dave, that we have been able to harvest a few back-engineered items with the talents of local artisans, Jim’s hovercraft mower, the invisible community duck blind, the twenty-second coffee maker at The Tinderbox, as well as the car wash vacuum in Lake Anderson with all that suck.

Some are saying there’s been Russians in the woods again, with reports of jackboot tracks, empty lighters with red stars and a certain scent of vodka, gun powder, lime and tamarack. And that comes from Dave again.

Local self-taught virologist Carl is scheduled to speak at the Legion on Saturday afternoon about two. His topic will be “Fort Detrick To Wuhan to Saint Paul ... A Straight Line? Or Not. Some Say Yes.” Don’t miss this one. It’s also Burger Night.

And on the local business financial money scene, using the popular More Mud At The Barn business model, the brand new My Life Is My Jihad laundromat, live bait shop, assisted living, and Unitarian Church is set to open Tuesday about ten. Y’all come.

And, with humanity’s behind on the line as never before as always, with the Ukraine, the Covid, deaths from vaccines, shitty movies, shitty music, shitty cars and the new Muskrat variant, the Hennepin County Jan. 6 Komsomol Committee will meet again Thursday morning at eleven (ish) in the basement of Sts. Bunyan and Babe Imaginary Church on East Maple in Warroad.

Easter is either going to be early or late this year as we know. Might as well have the Easter Turtle. I know, right?

That’s what I heard myself when Audrey Carlson said just that to Gerta Anderson in the checkout line at Too Much Food, soon to be known officially as Not Much, said Gerta cause she heard something like that from somewhere probly not two minutes before.

Point of fact, not sayin’ just sayin’ dating back to around Pearl Harbor, The Easter Bunny Club has always been huge around here. My grandfather, his father, my father, your father, were all EBC, even outliving The Grange and the Dowser Society. There is, are to this day, a group of grown-ass men, probably down to sixty or seventy though now, who dress up like The Easter Bunny, all colors, each month for coffee and talk sports, politics at The Tinderbox. Then it’s up they go, upstairs for the secret Ears & Whiskers meeting and initiation of any new members, where it is said new members must sit still for a long time and wiggle their noses very close to the wiggling noses of all members. And then, it’s outside for the egg hunt in the park, set up by their wives and mothers.

Nope. Nobody ever tells them. That’s not something we talk about around here. It’s a family secret you might say that has been kept probably a hundred years and more now and likely for a hundred more, giant invisible waskily wabbit in the paw paw patch in the sky willing.

In legislative news, the scientific method: thesis, experiment, result, is now being challenged in Minnesota. Proponents of a new law hope to insert The Minnesota Method: whisper, rumor, wild guess. Debate has been lasting into the early morning throughout this past week.

And that’s about it.

Goodnight everyone.

Simply put, “conspiracy theory” is about

forbidden thought and forbidden speech.

— Craig McKee

“So, yeah, this is Schmogna Bologna, Minnesota Public Radio, live from The Tinderbox Cafe at the dawn, literally, of another upcoming Murder Death Misery Season in the wonderful Northern Minnesota Woodlands, soon, too soon ... to become The Bloody Woods.

“Sources are wondering, according to reports, if the first murder of the year will in fact be Johnny Cardinal, as some are hoping, famous Twin Cities ... Cremation Czar ... Lord.

“And, with a nod to the legendary NPR segments of maple syrup dripping and federal lockdown prisoners snoring, let’s just listen for a moment to the ambient ennui ... in this ... dark, quaint bistro in The Northland ... shall ... we? ...

“... It’s almost too quiet. Even the crickets appear to be nervous. From nor ... ther ... n ... Min-neso-ta .... I remain Schmogna ... Bolo... gna. You’re listening to M ... P .... R.”

Three men circled a square table in the middle of the room.

The waitress, maybe Moira, leaned on one leg at the counter, counting toothpicks and silverware.

Each of the men, with stolid white life jacket mug safely within reach, hunched silently over a copy of the morning newsletter bulletin put out by the radio station each day because it kicked the weekly newspaper’s ass big-time on certain things, celebrity birthdays, horoscope, current and hoped-for weather, city street cleaning and the updated much sought-after parking schedule, along with recent sports scores. And then the fishing roundup from Therese’s Bait & Mulch, as well as the bible verse of the day as interpreted by Jim, the joke of the day, and Today’s Deaths, brought to you by Jane’s Palmistry & Beads.

The radio newsletter-bulletin also carried a space to enter the Annual Guess The First Murder of Murder/Homicide Season. Entrants would fill in someone’s name, and as a bonus, the murderer, and become eligible for a drawing for free fatheads for the summer.

“I’d say Bob,” said one of the guys, patting himself for a pen.

The other two guys nodded and began searching themselves while continuing to peruse the cream-lime-green bulletin.

“Yeah, you’re probly right,” said one.

The waitress, Moira after all, sauntered over with the refill pot as an excuse to see who they were picking. She drew her pen from her chest like a utility dagger, clicked it and set it on the table. Leaning over someone’s shoulder, she nodded approvingly.

“Yeah, Bob, that’s what I got.”

A three-feet-high stack of free newspapers that had also been three-feet high when placed there last Thursday sat on a bench in the corner of the front window, face-up, showing above the fold the week’s Twin Cities Aloof Ostentatious Condescender featured story, Joe Mauer in a Walmart uniform, blue, white, yellow stripes with nine and some say ten smiley face buttons modeled on his own smiling face. The story told how Mauer had been granted work release from the basement dungeon suite of Paul Harvey Memorial Concentration Camp For The Journalistically Insane, across from France 44 Liquor in Edina. It was thought to be the most secure place for him while his own personal prison was being constructed in Arden Hills.

As part of his program Mauer would be the manager of the Richfield Walmart Homeland Security Welcome Center For Vaccination-Challenged Individuals. Behind Mauer the photo showed the front wall of the WHSWCFVCI and a giant new sign with the slogan being used in the metro-wide marketing program: Just Say Yes.

We are owned by propagandists against the Arabs. There’s no question about that. Congress, the White House, and Hollywood, Wall Street, are owned by Zionists. No question in my opinion.

They put their money where their mouth is. We’re being pushed into a wrong direction in every way.

— Helen Thomas

“Hello, all you people.

“This here is Tania. For Radio Resistance. We used to be Resistance Radio, or maybe it was the other way around, but anyway now we’re way different and way cool. Anyway, it’s the summer, how you doing?

“Anywho. I am in this tree. Because of course I am.

“Kind of clandestinely, kind of not. Observing the set-up operation slash one long cigarette break of ConCon ‘22, ‘The conspiracy conference that has them all shaking their heads,’ that has not been held for a while because of The Covid Plague. If past conferences are to be any sort of guide we might wonder why we are bothering this time, but always with a glazed, blurry, bloodshot eye on hope, positivity and looking to the future while counting miniscule achievements as so much more than they actually are. Besides, we’re a sponsor now, our name is in the program.

“And so, on that note we go to the news desk, sponsored today by Mikhail’s 1959 Revolutionary Cigar-Breakfast Shop.

“Oh, Fidel? Are you there? Comrade?”

“Right below you, Tania. Let’s go right to it, shall we?

“Honking your horn, white sidewalk chalk, vanilla bean ice cream and Wonder Bread are now hate speech in Minnesota. This after another all-night session of the Minnesota state legislature.

“For more news we move over to Huey, out on a limb, as usual.”

“Thanks, Fidel. According to a recent survey, the American public still believes in the moon, 9/11, Boston, masks, the tooth fairy, Batman, the Chicago Cubs, Oswald, Sirhan, James Early Ray, excuse me, Earl, and Paul McCartney’s avatar. According to the same survey they have never heard of the Gulf of Tonkin, seven out of eight asking if it’s on the spring break tour, believes Roswell is a throwback gas station chain named after a dinosaur, and we still have a week to ten days to flatten the curve.”

The coat that hangs in your closet

belongs to the poor.

— Peter Maurin

Woolly leaned hard to pull the last strap tight as he packed red, yellow, and green canoes up, over and all around his rusted ‘79 Toyota pickup.

As his t-shirt said, Woolly was headed to CanCan, the annual Canoe Rental Expo in Grand Marais.

The Mrs. stood inside the blue rental kiosk holding one of the grandkids, wearing a blue rental kiosk vest and cap, silver flask showing in her hip pocket, as the other grandkids peeked up over the counter, reaching up to pet the sneezing Shih Tzu, “Sniffles,” perched nervously on the Kiosk counter.

They all waved and smiled as Woolly chugged away, holding out a thumbs-up, waving out his window, knowing he was never coming back.

Last week he’d heard an announcement on the radio about gold in Ely. Mrs. Woolly had smiled and said it probably said golf. He was having exactly none of that.

Woolly walked it carefully over the curb onto the parkway, waving with one hand, watching the canoe stack in the mirror and tuning the radio with the other hand.

Rebecca pulled up to her sister’s storage locker on the east edge of Blaine.

One of these is supposed to work she told herself, projecting confidence she did not feel, for good luck, as she fumbled with the ring of keys.

She tossed up the door and charged into the surf of stuff, searching for the clarinet and almost excited this time for FBI Band Camp. Finding the clarinet in its dusty black case with Molly Hatchet and Pearl Jam stickers, she set it aside, kept going, wading through yearbooks, wading through memories, regrets, volleyball and gun club, almost unable to stay on her feet, with photo albums, art projects washing over her, all around her, smiling, happy people pounding against her on all sides. Then she found it, the box she’d made in Powder Puff Wood Shop, with her guns, knives, garrotes, hand grenades.

Lloyd coasted the pink Cadillac alongside the curb next to his shop, needing the whole space and a little more because the blades on the pontoon motor stuck into Lake Street.

He just needed to run inside for a couple of things. He whistled, happy at last to be heading north for his vacation.

After ceremoniously hanging the Gone Fishing/CutYour Own Damn Hair sign, he shoved off, underway, cruising straight into the dawning day.

Don, the Delta pilot, eased himself down with his sore hip into his new Red & Blue Adirondack Pilot Beach Lounger nestled snugly, perhaps permanently, in the sand beach on the west shore of Lake Harriet. He liked to hustle over here after work to watch all the planes on their landing approach.

Nearby sat his small cooler with supplies for the day, looking forward to fewer people with everyone headed up north.

He leaned back.

A shadow crossed in front of him.

He pulled down his sunglasses on his nose to see Joe Mauer in his Twins cap and Walmart uniform, summer shorts style, hands on hips, wearing blue and white flip flops, some white stuff on his nose.

Joe Mauer looked straight down, asked Don the Delta pilot what he already knew about his vaccination status and handed him a brochure.

“You really should say yes,” said Joe Mauer.

Dan the Delta pilot blinked his eyes and Joe Mauer was gone. Then he dozed off and thought later that Joe Mauer had appeared to him in a dream, dressed in a Walmart uniform and asking if he was vaccinated.

An old man sat on a bench facing Lake Harriet, his hands flat on his knees, a leather World War I gas mask covering his face.

Another old guy, about the same size, not big at all, sat on the next bench over. He wore an old letter jacket, red and white, for the South Saint Paul Packers. The buttons on the jacket said Kennedy, Wellstone, Carpenter’s Union 322, MN-WISCMulch Alliance. This man wore a blue mask to cover his face. Double-blue.

They sat like old eagles, desperadoes waiting for a train, stock-still, eyes closed, seeing stars. The one with the gas mask witnessed visions of terror, danger adventure, real as any Disney ride, as any television newscast, psychedelic journey, or superhero show on a giant silver screen on a summer’s afternoon.

The old man with white arms and red chest jumped a little on his bench as he leaned his head deftly portside to dodge a bullet, now a dagger, for the umpteenth time.

Both old guys sighed and relaxed as they now saw snapshots and filmstrips of lemonade in a glass pitcher decorated with images of yellow roses, a box of Thin Mints on the platter, in a verdant backyard, served by the same beautiful, smiling woman.

Found on fortune cookie paper slipin stomach

of Rare Schmalleye caughton Laconic Lake

Maybe it will take fifty years for the truth to come out, but look at what happened when documents related to the JFK murder came out.

Did Americans flock to get a chunk of the truth?

Did they talk incessantly about the lies perpetrated against them?

Did they demand the truth in [other cases] due to the truths they obtained from the JFK murder documents?

Therein lies our answer.

Americans are comfortably numb, they have other fish to fry and they have been deadened by Pravda-like newspapers and TV news broadcasts.

Americans don’t know, don’t care, and want to be entertained by the propaganda they receive from smooth talking news-babes who disseminate lies with nary a shrug. Americans don’t care.

They are content with their fantasy lives.

They get thrown a bone from time to time so they can pretend we live in a free country.

The Ugly American morphed into The Stupid American.

Therein lies our fate.

— Kevin Barrett

Found inserted into Minneapolis Metro Transit Bus Schedule

… Found by Driver After returning from Bruegger’s Bagels

at 46th & Nicollet

... But I know how comforting it is to believe in the American ship of state. To believe in the two-party system. To believe in the Democratic Party as the party of the people. To believe that things will be okay again just as soon as the next election rolls around and we can get “our” party back in charge. To believe that our obviously free press isn’t really lying to us. To believe that “this too shall pass,” and then we’ll be back to ‘normal’ soon.

It wasn’t that long ago that I was a believer.

But that was before I joined the ranks of those who inhabit a

strange, hallucinatory world that is roughly akin to waking up every morning finding yourself trapped in a cheesy sci-fi film. Clicking on the TV, you find that the same lies that you just heard the day before are still spewing out. Turning the channel you discover that everyone is telling the same lies, in the same way, using the same catch phrases as though if everyone repeats them they somehow acquire some kind of inherent meaning.

No matter how many times you change the channel, all you hear is war on terrorism .. axis of evil ... rule of law ... evil-doers ... weapons of mass destruction ... enduring freedom ... 9-11 .... 9-11 ... 9-11 ... you briefly ponder whether you might be a victim of some kind of practical joke, an unwitting participant in some kind of new ‘reality’ show. But then you find that everyone else seems to believe their lies, or at least they pretend to.

Could they all be in on the joke?

And if this isn’t a joke, then how come you seem to be

the only one who can see so clearly that

the emperor has no clothes?

— Dave McGowan, America Through The Looking Glass

… 33

... In our country all of the trapping and bywords

of liberty are still paid homage.

But where the interests of the war machine are concerned, there exists behind the star-spangled facade of freedom, government force that is as criminal as the Germany of Hitler or the Russia of Stalin.

— Jim Garrison

This is Tania for Radio Resistance coming to you all from ConCon on the shores of beautiful Lake Frozen Bowtie.

Right now I am touring the conference center, admiring the wide array of people, displays, booths, kiosks. It is in one word, hmmm.

“This is Minnesota Public Radio coming to you live from ConCon. There has not been a spread of nuts this large since the Planter’s warehouse suspected methane explosion of 1977 ... This ... is ... MPR.”

“Tania here.

“Here we have Al Queda and Bob Queda with their display of home improvement products, one of the sponsors of this year’s event.

“Over here we have another sponsor, ISIS Toyota of Wayzata. “Hey, Ali, how’s it going?

“Jeffrey Epstein, H. Wayne Carver, Barbara Olson, Mohammed Atta and Timothy McVeigh are here signing autographs and posing for selfies, as they were last year. What a bunch of troopers.

“Here we have the Be Very Afraid exhibit with very authentic-looking Russians, Commies, Criminals, Terrorists and Big Bees.

“In the theater, after lunch there will be a showing of the always popular crisis actor one-act play, “No Really, I Really Mean It.”

“In Traitor Hall No. 1 we will have a demonstration by CIA-sniffing Dobermans having a go with Oprah, Ellen and Whoopi Goldberg.

“The popular lip-sync concert is being held in the atrium gymnasium, with Gene Rosen on air base, Waynel Sexton on air drums, Dylan Storm Roof on air keyboard and Dawn Hochspung on lead vocal. If you listen close you can hear them now, doing a cover of Lyin’ Eyes by the Beagles.

“We also look forward to making our way, eventually, it’s kind of slow going in this crowd, to the recovered videos tent showing videos that were thought to be missing but not really, I guess, from Sandy Hook School, the Pentagon and the Murrah Building.

“Let me just detour a little here. We’re not moving anyway, to run-down a poster to give you an idea of the week’s activities: Showing all week long continually will be a loop of George H.W. Bush speaking at the Gerald Ford funeral saying while smirking and nodding to someone in the audience about “a deluded gunman,” in the John F. Kennedy murder. Also, a clip of his youngest son, George W. Bush, talking about “... the result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq — I mean of Ukraine ... Iraq, too,” with the now-famous photo hanging on the wall in The Hague, the famous picture of the Bush family, all doing the “total retard” smirk, says the caption under the framed photo, while they were secluded in a secluded room, awaiting the Florida vote to be stolen for them.

“Also showing next door at the same time will be the continual loop video of George W. Bush laughing at the White House Press Corps dinner about weapons of mass destruction, “They must be around here somewhere,” while on the same screen will be shown at the same time, all-day, every day, photos of dead Iraqi men, woman, and children, along with dead American soldiers

“In The Expo Tent we will have The American Hall Of Shame: ‘These are your lone nuts, the wackos, the criminals, the terrorists, the long-haired weirdos in the greasy raincoats in the subway at midnight. America, where we produce monsters who appear as anyone, and yet through their actions and inactions kill the prophets, keep the poor in the gutter, and still continue to live out their lives in peace, in America ... and long later, die, on television, in prime time, with full honors ... and still we say nothing about their crimes ... but go home after the parade, shaking our heads, finally ... rid of them.’

“You’ll be able to see the wax figures, some of whom will be hanged from tall oak trees and burned during the closing ceremonies.

“Here’s a sampling: Harry S. Truman, Paul Tibbets, Chris Kyle, Elliot Abrams, Jean Kirkpatrick, Allen Dulles, Cass Sunstein, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Rupert Murdoch, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Rush Limbaugh.

“And more:

• Showing 24/7, banned YouTube videos regarding Sandy Hook, 9/11, Boston, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City.

• Dan Rather video saying that JFK’s head went “violently forward,” alongside the Zapruder film, which shows the exact opposite.

•Hologram demonstration showing planes crashing into the World Trade Center and leaving behind an image of Wiley Coyote, also Walt Disney, Tom Hanks, Barbara Bush, and Julia Child.

•In The Bernays Amphitheater we will be able to witness the waterboarding of Anderson Cooper and Rachel Maddow, telling us everything they know, along with a giant screen satellite image from Gitmo of the confessions of Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Bryant Gumbel and Tom Brokaw.

•Also, a close-up view looking over Laura Bush’s shoulder, showing the contents of the envelopes handed out during George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

•In the Let’s Roll Yellow Ribbon Tent: Slow-motion HD green screen demonstration-only beheading of the cast of Full House, also an exhibit honoring those murdered by the FBI and CIA: Dorothy Kilgallen, Gary Webb, Philip Marshall, Barry Jennings, Marilyn Monroe, Michael Hastings.

•And in the Real Heroes Pavilion you will see displays honoring Geronimo, Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, Fr. Darrell Rupiper, Fr. Carl Kabat, Fr. Larry Rosebaugh, Fr. Roy Bourgeois, Linda Ventimiglia, Frank Cordaro.

“And, as always, out on the big lawn, the demonstration of how the moon landings were filmed is always a crowd favorite.

“Many independent films will be showing all week for free, including The Price Is Always Right, the burying at sea of a congress person, with some lucky contestant winning “a new dishwasher!”

“The Fear Factor Anthrax Parachute Jump will feature envelopes being jumped-in and delivered to guest senators up on the VIP gallows.

“Also, many crisis actor awards will be handed out, for best performance, best video production, best sound, best actor and actress in a leading role, in a supporting role, along with best green screen production.

“On Friday evening, the camo tie banquet with camo carpet to kick off the first round of hearings by the Truth Commission along with the presentation of the Strangelove Award to Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf, post-mortem.

“You can win a white rabbit by throwing a shoe at George W. Bush.

“Play Whack-a-mole with the heads of the Clintons and the Obamas and the Bidens.

“Or be a contestant in Is it real or is it Memorex: Bill Hicks, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Dave Chappelle.

“Also at the banquet, this year’s Sakharov Prize For Freedom of Speech will be awarded to The Dynamic Duo, Jim Fetzer and Kevin Barrett.

“For those who will be able to stay the following week there will be the trial of the FBI agents in charge of Ruby Ridge, Waco, Pine Ridge and Eveleth for crimes against humanity.

“Also a Tour of Area 51, the CIA offices, FBI offices and any offices and file cabinets those in attendance choose to inspect.

“The Joseph Goebbels-Tokyo Rose award this year goes to Lester Holt, which will be presented by zoom from Gitmo from last year’s winner, Anderson Cooper.

“... Videos showing the U.S.S. Liberty and the confession of the living fake Paul McCartney.

“... An apology will be presented by the Supreme Court to Lee Oswald, James Earl Ray, Sirhan Sirhan, and representatives of Russia, Iran, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

“... Books from these authors will be on display and for sale: Fetzer, Barrett, Griffin, Bollyn, Vltchek, Christopher Noel, William Pepper, McGowan, Valentine, Blum, Dolan, Irving.

“... Award for Excellence in Academics to James Tracy, Kevin Barrett and James Fetzer.

“And much more, y’all come on down.

“This is Tania, for Resistance Radio, or whatever we’re calling this today.”

Found Carved Into a Picnic Bench AtThe Silver Island Lake Campground Lake Superior National Forest

From the comments section:

Why of all this, would they want you to believe the police murdered the innocent black man? ...

So that you would do what everything in the environment has been telling you

for a while now, “don’t stand for it,” “come together,” and “rise up.”

The goal was to get you to the streets and get you are war with the police, and they succeeded, and now that you’re in the streets, you’re led by their organization.

... Incidents are not chosen because they happen, or because it’s something you need to know. They chose to show you to push a gun control and racial division agenda, right? ... So why are they now choosing to show you police brutality and killings, something that has been happening all the time? ... So why would they do that? Why would others stage shootings of black people for the media to show you?

Obviously, they want you to see it again and again. So, what effect is seeing it again and again meant to have on you?