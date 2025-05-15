Are you ready for the summer?

Are you ready for the good times.

Are you ready for the birds and bees?

The apple trees?

And a whole lot of fooling around.

— Meatballs

[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com ]

Download

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Second in the series

You do not know what you do not know.

— Often attributed to George Jetson

[Excerpt only]

It’s summer. In Minnesota, everyone goes north to the lakes, all the barbers, all the comedians, all the lakeside canoe rental guys in the blue kiosks, all the homeless, all the insurance salesmen and sales girls, all the undercover KGB agents, and not-so-undercover as well

The wall also holds their Kiwanis lifetime membership certificate, FBI Close-ContactSubmission Certificate, KGBMaster of Deception Endorsement, and South Minneapolis Lutheran Brotherhood Yard Mulch of the Month Award (Lockdown Year edition).

The Al & Delores Rukavina Gopher Gutz Insurance Agency, LLC, sat between two vacant lots, a cozy square brick building on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.

Not that part of Nicollet, the Mary Tyler Moore Hat-Toss bronze statue Dayton’s locale. This is more the empty Jose Cuervo pint, one shoe section.

Al & Delores are one of us, went to local colleges. Well, actually Al is from South Saint Paul, I guess, which, if you’re walking and partially injured would be one hell of a long way.

And Delores, whose real name is not Delores, was actually raised on military bases around the world, and spent a considerable amount of time doing geometry and calculus engendering (if that is a real word?), any hint of and/or smell forthwith of a rat or deception of any sort. So. Help us, God.”

Flickering brightly on Al’s desk is a candle scented to evoke Gunsmoke the hit television program still watched by more people than can spell “evoke.” Delores is burning “baking bread,” and together they smell like a dive bar in Fridley managed by the Pillsbury Doughboy Angels motorcycle gang and longtime Soap Box Derby sponsor.

A Joe Mauer bobble head jiggles around on Al’s desk when he hits his knee or something. The new “Prison Version” is rumored to maybe be out in time for the home opener. Delores’ workspace features nine Guatemalan grass dancers naked to the waist.

The wall also holds their Kiwanis lifetime membership certificate, FBI Close-ContactSubmission Certificate, KGBMaster of Deception Endorsement, and South Minneapolis Lutheran Brotherhood Yard Mulch of the Month Award (Lockdown Year edition).

There is also a Kamchatka Brown Bear head missing a tooth on the west wall or maybe north, as well as a shoulder mount of Al’s childhood pet, a retriever named Goldie.

On the bulletin board there is, handwritten on a 3x5 recipe card, a recipe for fish sticks casserole and one for banana nut jello, also a super-secret red-phone special phone number from Tom, a plumber in Anoka, along with a circa 1970 snapshot of the dock and beach at Labradoodle Lake with no boats and no people, and next to that a news clipping from the sports section of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune because apparently the layout editor that night just assumed everything up north was about hunting, fishing and snowmobiles.

They’ve never been, but their clients like to think their

Labradoodle Lake

12

homework in an underground bunker at Strategic Air Command Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha. The character in the famous political television spot about nuclear war, the little girl with the daisy flower, that won the election for Lyndon Johnson that lost the election for Barry Goldwater because the ad implied that Goldwater was crazy enough to start a nuclear war and probably people cared about that back then but now it’s like, meh, is actually, or not based on her when her real name was Hopper.

They’ve, Al & Delores, Al, who at certain various times has gone by the name Lars and/or Luigi, have had their troubles. But they are Salt of the Earth, as depicted in their mouse pads and screen saver and brochures, and even common folk get into their own little telepathic mind-melt wrestling matches while the office is filled with clients, bare-knuckle good-natured fisticuffs and Nippon-Carthusian stick-fighting squabbles every now and again. I know, right?

For now they are separated.

Al’s used desk is here and Delores’ Goodwill floor model no need for assembly beauty is over there.

A typical kitchen table with authentic dusty table setting, framed black and white moo cow photo, and red and white tablecloth sits incongruously non-sequiturish over by the window gazing out at a gravel lot and broken-down rusting swing set as if this was once the edge of town and a pretty pastural pastoral picture at one time. (Of course, nothing of the sort.)

One of the plaques adorning the brown panel walls says “The Al & Delores Rukavina Gopher Gutz Insurance Agency, LLC wishes to perpetrate the image of a modest, down-home older couple Midwest American regular enterprise, while not

13

friendly agents don’t just mope around the office all year, but are lively sprites who get away and have stories to tell.

Delores sent an email across the room reminding Al they need to RSVP about the upcoming FBI and KGB spring banquets, where they are separately receiving “Most Elderly” awards.

Al’s phone rang.

He stared at it like a live grenade, looked away like with a Jehovah he’s hoping the person won’t notice he’s right there and will scram and he can be almost happy again. He hates it when people call, especially on the land line. He’s working on getting everyone acclimated over to texting and ultimately to leaving him alone.

He answered it.

Didn’t say anything. Just held the phone near his ear in a hairy fist like if it touched the ear he would get phone rabies which was actually a thing in the ‘30s maybe, and works on the hole he is staring into the far wall.

He hangs up without a word.

“God! Dammit!

“Fuckiiinn ...

“Hell!”

The little bell on the door jingles as two customers push in.

“Oh! Yeah! Youuu betcha!”

Al switches seamlessly to goodspeak.

“Da ... Da.”

Delores flashes a WTF? Really? Seriously? look from in between grass dancers as she reaches to the floor to pick up a dropped Juicy Fruit stick.

After the people have left, Al lights a cigarette. Delores

Labradoodle Lake

14

watches him presciently, a Labrador waiting for the hunter to shoot.

“Boris,” says Al, jabbing out the butt in the orange beanbag ashtray that says “Peace. Love.”

He explains that Boris is coming for a visit.

“He wants to go fishing, up north, get the woods experience, says we should come along.”

“Don’t they have woods in Siberia?”

“Moscow, yeah, I guess, probly. I-guess-I-don’t-know. Sorry.”

“Well, just tell him ...” began Delores as Al limped past nursing “the hip,” on his way to get the vodka and piroshki out of the Black Maria before they bake, all gifts from Boris.

He poured for Delores as she held the handle of her “E.T.” mug, ready to jerk it away if he gave her too much, would hold it in mid-air forever if too little and didn’t he know she would, then hobbled back to his little lair.

He lit up again and explained further that Boris was coming for the Annual Handler-Asset KGB Eelpout Fishing Tournament, to be held over the July 4th weekend on Lake Novosibirsk up near Ely.

“So, we’re invited,” said Al, tossing back another with his black and white Sertoma cup.

Delores glared at the panel wall drinking from her mug with both hands, a Salem Light smoking close aboard. She flexed her right hand, stretched it, always sore these days from all the long years of gripping a pistol.

Oh, well.

Sometimes a guy goes up north to the cabin and actually gets away from it all, to something simple and pure, to a precious land of red flannel and green trees, and sometimes

Labradoodle Lake

15

you just bring yourself along with you, and of course that ruins everything right away. Some things you can’t fix with duct tape.

Don’t you know.

Seen on billboard north of Duluth on North Shore Drive

... Obama added “unconventional warfare” to the 2016 NDAA because you, the American people, are the guerrilla force and the domestic terrorist they are fighting, and you must be destroyed and defeated.

— Jeremy Brown, Jan. 6 prisoner, former Green Beret

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us