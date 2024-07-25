​https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DB5WGTR9?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

A man sits in his pickup in the parking lot

as a man standing in front of a tank.

The Berlin Wall cracks and falls.

Mandela walks.

Willy is free. Luke strolls

down the road without his chains.

Nemo jumps the shark right out of the aquarium.

People suddenly drive on the left on the right, down the middle,

color outside the lines, think outside the universe,

it’s the last straw, the ice has broken.

The revolution is being televised,

broadcast, published, distributed.

The stuff they said was true was not true.

These things they laughed at ...

well, they’re not laughing now.

Time for a picnic.

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels, information about those available here:

https://mikepalecek.newdream.us

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WGDSDUSWSM78

Archives for

The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us