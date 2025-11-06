Share

“… it is again time for The New American Dream Radio Show … the American-Russian-novel-all-we-need-is-more-vodka-radio-hour.

We have the winds of our own totalitarian society freezing the land solid — a tortured tundra.

Some of those who have spoken the truth are no longer here.

Their chairs at the Thanksgiving adult big table are empty.

Their relatives have sent them to Siberia with a roll of their eyes.

So, let us begin. ...

… Okay ... here we go, scooch up to the samovar … maybe leave your hat and boots on… fill your peasant hands with a warm drink ... and listen for the sound of hoofbeats on the ice. …

... The New American Dream means never having to say some question or idea is not valid. We are allowed to ask any questions that we have ... there are no wrong questions. There is no hidden black military budget, there are no UFO files Americans cannot see, no JFK documents that will not be opened during our lifetimes, no destroyed RFK murder photos by the L.A. police, no evidence from Ground Zero taken away before we can even look at it — we are not the U.S.S.R. of the 1960s — this is supposed to be America. That is our dream, to become America, The New America, the real hope of the world.

We have a dream. ... of bringing the United States politicians, journalists and generals who have brought about this long every year war and debacle to trial — and put on TV just like O.J. — every afternoon — so every American can watch ... just like the McCarthy Hearings and the JFK funeral procession ...

What we need is a New American Dream.

Not of new homes and toasters and microwaves, but of becoming the type of country we always thought we were.

Right now we live on lies. We subsist on lies, but it’s not really living.

911 was an inside job.

Bush, Cheney, Rice, Powell, Rumsfeld, Ashcroft, Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden.

They all know that.

What we need in America is a Truth Commission like they had in South Africa to heal their broken country. We need to put certain people on the stand and we need to be allowed to ask questions.

Our country is surely broken as well.

The troops are not protecting us. That is someone’s spin on the day’s news – somebody’s advertising slogan — someone else’s sermon.

The troops serve the empire. They are not heroes. They kill and plunder for the empire. American bases overseas serve nobody but the empire. The heroes in our country are the protesters, the ones who go face to face with the empire, those in the Plowshares Movement, for one example.

You have to know that Barack Obama knows the whole truth about the 9/11 attacks. He is complicit. He has lied. He has continued the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan based on a lie. And he knows he is lying.

He lied right to our faces on national television when he said that Osama bin Laden had been killed ... and buried at sea. ... Osama bin Laden was buried at sea ... and Jessica Lynch was rescued heroically, the U.S.A. does not torture, Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, George Bush won the 2000 election, see, there is a plane there in that hole in Shanksville, it went all the way into that hole and no, there is no blood and no bodies and no luggage scattered ... or plane parts ... and Osama bin Laden ... was buried at sea. ...

Remember the anthrax letters, which said “Are You Afraid?” Those were not written with a rock and chisel like Fred Flintstone from the recesses of some cave in Afghanistan. Those letters came from persons within our own government.

Like a horror movie and the killer is in the same house with us.

These killers are right here, with us and “they” want us to be afraid.

We cannot be afraid … and even if we are, now’s a great opportunity to be … something more.

Living in the U.S.A these days means to be always afraid, of being late for work, being stuck in traffic, gluten, of the latest American Gladio false flag and the one before that and the next one to come.

As well as the neighbor coming down the sidewalk without a mask, passing within the six-feet death zone, afraid of telling the wrong persons while bowling your real thoughts about Joe Biden, Trump, the Green Bay Packers, elections, the Jan. 6 Prime-Time New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Insurrectionpalooza.

We live in fear of being a lump on a Lincoln log in La Crosse, Laramie, L.A., not doing near enough while children are being bombed to bits in Gaza, of not having the requisite number of BLM, In This House We Believe, We Back The Blue & Yellow lawn signs out front.

We wonder if the big UFO reveal might also bring about the ta-da! of the JFK documents from sixty years ago, or is there anything yet on the MLK, RFK, moon landings front?

No? Well, it’s early, maybe tomorrow. Have a good rest of your day. How ‘bout those Cubs.

This bit is from The New American Dream Radio Show.

And now it’s time for “My Big Fat American Book” with your host Charlie Rose.

As we zoom in on our host at his big round table, sitting all alone in the studio before tonight’s guest arrives, we are able to look over his shoulder as he writes notes on Bilderberg Group stationary for tonight’s show.

What is Charlie Rose writing?

Let’s have a look, shall we?

The U.S. has lost its way. It should have been evident with LBJ, then Nixon, and we should have really realized it with Ford, but really all we wanted to do was live our lives and have fun and happy children so, well, there was Reagan and Clinton and Carter and Bush and another Bush and now Obama. And it’s almost so obvious now that we can’t really ignore it.

But we will ignore it as long as we possibly can. We will ignore it.

What we really need is a manifesto or a great novel that will once and for all show us what we already know.

What we knew in our hearts in 1963 and every year and day since then.

Yep, it’s about all the lies. And it would probably be about money, too, because that’s always in there.

Torture and Waco and Oklahoma City and 9/11 and Beach J, Tucson, Aurora, and there would be a lot more names of cities in there, Memphis and the Ambassador Hotel pantry and Dallas, and see, you already know what I’m talking about. I just have to say the towns.

And now drones is a big word in our culture.

And all you have to say is “drones” and everyone knows what you mean.

And Iraq, Afghanistan, El Salvador, Libya, Mali.

All you have to say is those names and people know what you mean. And, oh, yeah, Fallujah.

And there should be this essay or this novel that’s not too long, or maybe really long like a Russian novel that when we read it, we would all say, oh, yeah, that’s just how it is.

And then Obama would be in jail.

And Bush would be in jail.

And Clinton would be in jail.

And there would be a big hearing in Washington.

And it would mean something.

And it would be on TV every afternoon.

And at the end of it all these men and women.

Oh, yeah, Condoleeza too, would be shown being taken to prison, just ducking their heads into the backseat of a police car, by an overhead special copter-cam.

And then they would bring in all the high school history books and start going through them and start putting in the right stuff.

They’d put big teacher red pen marks through all the made-up shit like the moon and the Pearl Harbor attack and WMD and anthrax and the Gulf of Tonkin and Wellstone’s plane crash and put in the real stuff, the stuff they had in these other books in these big old cardboard boxes that they never were going to show us — like the old photos in grandma’s closet with her and grandpa drinking beer and smoking cigarettes sitting on top of the ol’ model A.

And the late night comedians would talk about real stuff, like the crap that used to be in the high school history books and about how they used to talk about how one truck bomb did that to the Murrah [mrr-a] Building and how they used to say that jet fuel took down those big NYC buildings and how we used to say a whole airplane disappeared into that little hole in the Pentagon and that little hole in the ground in Pennsylvania.

They’d say jokes about that stuff just as easily as Bob Hope used to talk about golf and airplane food and we all thought it was the funniest crap ever.

They would start talking about a whole bunch of stuff after that big meeting, things they never talked about before, because once you get talking, other things come to mind, like the minimum wage, the climate, the environment, doctor bills, things to help people live better.

Then some people would say, hey, you know what else we could do?

They’d go fix up the old school in the middle of town and put in new sidewalks in the neighborhood around that old school.

They would start tearing down the county jail and the prison in town – brick by brick.

And then, all because of this one novel that said things everybody already knew, a bunch of people would walk to the CIA building and the FBI building and the Homeland Security Building and they would walk right in, because they paid for this piece of crap building anyway, and then they would walk over to the fence with the razor wire and they would cut it down and they would help the people through and they would put up this homemade sign, maybe with cardboard and crayons and tack it up on a stick or a branch or a shovel and it would say “America” on it.

That’s what might all happen as soon as the person is born who will write this manifesto or clear, concise, inexpensive novel that will tell us all the things we already know.

And all we have to do now is wait. …

… Oh, hello … I’m Charlie Rose and this is ‘My Big Fat American Book’.

Tonight’s guest is the author of the Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble big sellers, Fifty Shades Of Vampire Blood, The Six Sexy SuperHeroes Who Saved Sacramento, as well as Biggest Kitchen, Bigger Hamburger and Brighter Bathroom.

“We’ll be right back after a word from the good folks at Soapy Suds Detergent.

“It’s really soapy and sudsy ... We hope you’ll join us.

“I’m Charlie Rose.”

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels, information about those available here: https://mikepalecek.newdream.us and here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mike-Palecek/author/B00I9D8V4M?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1710718182&sr=8-1&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WGDSDUSWSM78

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us