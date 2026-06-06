THIS PASSAGE appears in The Last Liberal Outlaw.

Well, it’s been another week in Mount Liberty, Iowa.

The local newspaper editor is already fighting the rumor of the proposed construction of a new prison near town.

His father was also a newspaper man.

He despises the term embedded, and he thinks Tom Brokaw, Ben Bradley, Bob Woodward, Wolf Blitzer … Dan Rather, Peter Jennings, probably Walter Cronkite as well, were all CIA.

“It Begins In The Heart,” was one of the editor’s most recent editorials about the need for “A New American Revolution.” He had said that if there were to be a revolution in America it would come from the center, from the heart, the land, the heart-land.

It would be something to turn the thousands of church buildings into more than social halls, and it would happen here.

Because here some folks have it within them to know right from wrong.

Otherwise, what was he doing here?

You can’t go about your delightful day letting other people scrounge in the dirt for scraps from your table, and then act all excited and surprised when they try to snatch a sliver of the pie from your kitchen window. That’s what he said.

He hopes his writing will perhaps get him out of Mount Liberty. Somehow an editor in Sioux Falls or Worthington or Fremont will find him and invite him to a real newsroom.

Maybe that boss would let him do his job — the job of any good newspaper reporter confronted with small-town hysteria over some stupid thing. He would face it down with his Macintosh, like a sheriff in the street telling the lynch mob, “that’ll be far enough, boys.”

Because he is the editor-in-chief, every goddamn morning the grass fire of the day’s worries surrounds Jackson Cornwall III threatening to devour him as he shoves through “The Wednesday Miracle” glass front door.

Actually, he wanted to write, not edit, but this was the job offered and they need the money.

The radio blared from the empty desk of the sports reporter.

“Hellooo Mount Liberty. This is KWML on your AM dial, bringing you the hits of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, and your work-week weather forecast.”

“What have you got for today?”

Cornwall asked Kurt, one of his two reporters.

“There’s a supervisors meeting, the Pets Parade at the nursing home and somebody said something to Tori’s cousin about a fire somewhere last night.”

“Paula in?” Cornwall asked.

“Haven’t seen her yet.”

“I’m going next door. We’ll have a meeting when I get back,” said Cornwall.

Jackson wants Kurt’s job, to just be a reporter. Everyone liked the stories Jackson wrote when he got the time. They told him so.

He wrote about school boards and war heroes and flower gardens and parades.

But what he really wanted were murders and robberies with strings of guts caked to the wallpaper.

At the big paper he’d shine, he’d write about important things, not like the story yesterday about how the wheelchair club petitioned the city council to put in ramped curbs downtown.

He needs to be a hero.

He fears he’s not a good enough person to just be normal.

He doubts they would let him be a hero in Mount Liberty. And what is there to be a hero about around here?

If he had a chance, he could be Super Writer.

To shove through the door just before deadline and punch out literature about the things he’d discovered that day. He would hang a cigarette out his mouth.

Jackson had read that Jimmy Breslin did it that way in New York.

Jackson wants to be able to write about the castaways, the forgotten ones around town, the way Breslin wrote about the murder victims and the regular guys who stumbled into the path of the oncoming establishment.

To the rescue comes the writer, with a telling detail about a Lucky Strike ash about to fall just as the rich guy is turned back.

Once Jackson turned out a good column about the grocery store checkout crew.

How, even though only in high school, they took their time to talk to the old ladies when they pushed their carts to their cars and how the old people liked that.

But there had been no guns.

Jackson believes in Mount Liberty because he walks past the Crispy Café each morning on his way to the office and then comes back as soon as he can to sit and relax and have his coffee.

He knows there is a certain spark in the café, beginning with the man hunched over the griddle, the born-again owner wearing the white, stained T-shirt with the inscription: The Cook Is On Fire.

Jackson looks inside the front window, past the red-checkered curtains and the stenciled inscription and the high school sports posters.

He sees Mayberry, Metzger’s Field, and Hooterville, and he sees men drinking coffee from thick, snow-white cups with hands stained with real dirt that will never come off.

He sees grandma’s and grandpa’s holding on to each other over the table as if clinging to both sides of a raft in the middle of the sea.

He sees high school boys and girls at the counter drinking pop that they don’t even taste because they are so excited to be talking about whatever, and that will never-ever taste as sweet as right now, this moment, now, no, it’s gone, save it, save it, save it, …. hmm, it’s gone.

He sees the dawn sheep judging at the county fair and a winter’s morning sunlight on the water tower and Jesus.

The bell atop the front door jingled like Rudolph as Jackson walked in.

Nine round metal stools at the counter face a Wells Blue Bunny calendar hanging from three swatches of duct tape on a ten-foot mirror.

The Crispy opens at 5 a.m. Through the day groups gather in the booths and around the ten tables, sipping coffee and rebuking anything they have heard on the radio or in the daily papers.

The 5:35 construction workers crouch silently in the middle of the room, clutching life jacket mugs to keep them out of the day’s chill for two more minutes.

The mid-morning business crowd displays themselves in the front two booths.

Later, the mid-afternoon retired men pull two tables together in the back by the restrooms to play Hearts and fart.

The checkout sits at the south end of the counter on a glass case filled with Baby Ruth bars, red and yellow suckers, and year-old Junior Mints.

An open matchbox of mint toothpicks cozies up next to the register like an old hound.

Waitress Shandra Shoeman wears her hair short.

It used to be in a beehive, before that a bun.

The uniform she has on has been left in the wash with a red towel, and she’s just going to have to wear it now.

With the grace of a figure skater she steps around canes, crackers, and pacifiers, sliding over the white and black tile between her tables.

She works Monday through Saturday, five to two. The owner and his wife cook breakfast, lunch and supper, and help with the tables and register. Each summer a different class holds its reunion in the Crispy, which used to be the Carousel, until it burned, and the born-again cook bought it from his old boss and held a contest to re-name it, let everyone vote between Crispy and Phoenix.

During the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s the place was the high school hangout, before McDonald’s, Dairy Queen and Taco John’s sprang up along the highway.

Shandra rushes across a floor gouged with black boot scuff marks, maybe some still there from 1932 when the farmers crowded inside before they stormed the Ace County Courthouse to stop the forced sale of Garner Warner’s farm.

Out in the grove behind the old Lutheran cemetery they had the noose pulled tight around the neck of the grizzled judge who would not agree to stop foreclosing on farms when the National Guard arrived with bayonets drawn.

Today, Jackson Cromwell III, the editor, needs to make a list of stories for this week’s issue, remember to go to the managers meeting at noon, and make it to one of his daughter’s basketball games before the season ends.

He sat down in his customary front window booth and prepared for the solitary comfort of eating. Food could not be enjoyed any other way.

Taped to his office desk he kept a permanent To-Do List: café, meditate, run.

He did not meditate or run, but if he kept the pressure on, some day he might.

Jackson looks out the window to think and nods and waves to the State Farm agent because he must.

He looks back down at his notes.

Having lived in this area most of his life, Jackson knows that all around here for miles … handmade signs and boards rented from U-Haul dot the landscape: Are You A Slave To Alcohol? If Your Bible Is In Good Shape, You Probably Aren’t, God Bless America, We Support Our Troops.

But he is also aware that pockets of cynical populists also inhabit the back-country.

And if he never gets to the big paper, maybe they will save him, pull his spirit out of the blue haze of the television glow into the light.

These, they do not put messages on their lawns.

They send joke suggestions to Garrison Keillor and review new fiction for The New Yorker.

Their great-grandfathers loved Eugene Debs and Robert La Follette and learned to despise Woodrow Wilson. Their great-grandmothers admired Dorothy Day and Jeannette Rankin.

And they learned at their knees about a day when life was hands-on, when people read and cared about what was happening, and followed the deeds of national leaders as if they were sitting at the weekly sales barn auction or reading the minutes of the local school board meeting or co-op association.

They go to church meetings and school plays realizing they enter and exit always slightly out of step with their neighbors.

At election time they enter the middle school gym with seed corn caps in hand, write-in their wildest hopes, then go home to milk, leaving the radio on into the night.

They mow their lawns, scoop their walks — looking up every now and again at the sound of the city snowplow scraping — listening for the revolution.

_______________

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels, information about those available here: https://mikepalecek.newdream.us and here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mike-Palecek/author/B00I9D8V4M?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1710718182&sr=8-1&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WGDSDUSWSM78

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us