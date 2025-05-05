[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com ]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

First in the series

[Excerpt only]

[Dakota: Bde Uman, “Other Lake”) is a lake in the southwest part of Minneapolis, just south of Bde Make Ska [formerly Lake Calhoun] and north of Minnehaha Creek. The lake is surrounded by parkland as part of the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes. The lake has an area of 335 acres and a maximum depth of 85 feet.

Lake Harriet is named for Harriet Lovejoy, who lived with her husband Colonel Henry Leavenworth at Fort Snelling. The two came to the area in 1819. The lake and surrounding land was last owned by Colonel William S. King, who donated the land to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board in 1885.

The Lake Harriet area also recently became the home of Al & Delores Rukavina, owners of Al & Delores Insurance Agency, LLC. Al is originally from South Saint Paul. Delores is from Omaha, where her father was stationed at the Strategic Air Command. Al entered the seminary at St. Thomas and met Delores, whose name then was Hopper. They met in spanish class. They got interested in peace work, the Honeywell Project, and even went to Washington D.C. to protest at the White House and the Pentagon. After that they went to Guatemala, El Salvador, and finally to the Soviet Union after the Berlin Wall fell down. They have since returned to the Twin Cities, but unfortunately Hopper-Delores apparently fell into the polar plunge ice hole on Lake Harriet during a midnight stroll in a blizzard. Or she was abducted by aliens. It’s kind of six of one, half a dozen of the other, according to her bereaved husband.

In 1998, a dead female lake sturgeon weighing 105 pounds washed ashore. Minnesota DNR officials speculated it may have been there from the mid-20th century, or was a descendant of sturgeon which migrated into the lake thousands of years ago.

The lake is also, apprarently — as was discovered on Google Earth from the silhouette of a twin-engine aircraft that can be seen in the water — the home, final resting place of one of the 9/11 planes and all its passengers because nobody knows, you know, shit about that, either …

See also:

List of lakes in Minnesota

List of shared-use paths in Minnesota

Lake Harriet Horror

by Mike Palecek

She said the man in the buffalo suit was a spy.

I said, be careful, his camera is really a bow tie.

I’d love to hold you and I’d love to kiss you, but, I ain’t got time for that now …

He walked the path, around the lake, the lower ring, the spring sun in his eyes, the upper circle now partitioned for the bike riders.

He might be able to be incognito with eyes closed, plus he kind of did want to see if he could go all around one time like that [he couldn’t], plus sometimes from somewhere he got hit by spells of weird shyness and passing other walkers made him uncomfortable [probly from the space rays].

As he passed walkers going the other way, counter-clockwise — and also when he rarely passed someone headed the same way — he often heard snippets of conversations, and he listened, and tried to remember them by repeating them over and over in his head, because some might be valuable.

As always, since he was born probably, he sang, played, heard, listened to songs in his head. And to be honest, it also came in handy to keep from hearing his real thoughts.

Stopping at the Memorial he lowered himself — like a dock worker with a crane balancing a boxcar-sized container — onto one of the two wooden armless kitchen chairs he’d dragged over from the house.

… don’t stand by the window, somebody see you up there …

He also took note of the faces, some people would look straight down at their shoes, some straight ahead, some the other way and some looked right at you with the germ of a prescient smile forming. Sometimes you say, hi or hello at this point.

He noticed, particularly, oldish women with an obvious history of beautiful or pretty. It was getting close to sex day. He could tell it in himself when it got to be say, Thursday or Friday. But there would be no sex day this week. Not ever.

That was why he needed to walk, zip-zip-zip, lake laps. Because of that, the lack of sex day, and also to keep himself alive, breathing, respirating, circulating. He’d set a goal of 100,000 laps, at least, in one year, then probly increase it a little each year.

A year is forever and this year was going to be longer than any ever before.

The kitchen chairs had been decorated, by others, with sympathetic blue masks, blue protective gloves, blue foot coverings, and someone had added a T-shirt with a close-up image of Joe Mauer in his catcher’s mask.

Sucking a full, deep as hell breath, he stared past the Memorial featuring her shirt from the insurance agency with the DELORES embroidered name tag, and stuffed puppies, musk ox, bear, E.T., pink panther, unicorn, to the hole in the water where she had dropped through on that terrible night frozen into his memories.

The “Al” on his chest bobbed as he breathed deep. His shirt matched hers, gray with the workmanlike, industrial name tag for Al & Delores Insurance Agency, LLC, the gray shirts and pants lined in red thread with big red stars as well. It had not been totally their idea.

Lake Harriet Horror

13

Also to jam the receivers Al thought out his first novel inside his head. He’d always been a writer but he’d never written anything. Now he finally had the time and he was gonna do it.

Hmm, he thought.

What he needed was a model, a paradigm.

Someone to copy.

Mark Twain.

Hmm.

Hemingway.

Hmm … hmm.

Kafka.

How very Revkinaesque, wouldn’t you agree?

That works.

Tolstoy. Hmm. Al Tolstoy.

Alenitsyn. Vladimir Alovich … sky.

Hmm.

He really should be doing more to solve the mystery of the death of his [dear] wife, but he had all this other stuff going on.

Lake HarrietBloody Waters ... Lake HarrietHologram.

Obamovich, Cheneynik, Rumsfeldovich, Clintonskaya, Bushovsky, Trumperov, Bidentiev, their statues stood on the patio stones of the band shell pavilion thing, cold stone looking out at the red water lapping, sparrow, pigeon and labradoodle crap on their shoes, heads, noses, decaying, rotting clumps of old rock.

Sometimes he talked too loud because he was shouting over all the noise in his head. Was he doing that now?

Blue masks covered their faces, over their noses. They waited, twitching, in the Nuremberg dock.

In a novel, he thought, perhaps out loud … the main character really, really wants something, goes through all this stuff. And finally, finally … finally gets it.

Well, anyway.

Ill-fitting masks covered their smirking, guilty gray faces.

The whole [fucking] world and universe heard the truth and … the dementors swooped down like dirty black clouds and sucked out their filthy souls like cheap vacuum cleaners and dumped the soot down a deep hole in Antarctica … into hell. And the water ran red and … and someone still wanted the rock for a driveway in Roseville, so someone said, yeah, I guess, and so a pickup was backed up to the loading ramp shed …

And then other stuff happened, which is not important or very important because the most important things in an important novel are left unsaid …

Lake Harriet Horror

16

Dun-dun-dun!

Bonanza!

Al pushed off on his knees to stand, adjusted his Volgograd Fighting Narwhales Hockey Club cap, and he walked, slowly at first, but picking up steam. He smelled dog shit, and popcorn, looked way up the asphalt walkway for the next Iffy.

Oh, man, look at that dog, he thought.

“Cool dog!” he shouted too loudly.

We dress like students, we dress like housewives, wear a suit and a tie … what good are notebooks … you don’t even know my real name …

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — Carved into the sides of all the white Outbacks at Johnny Buboni Subaru in Chaska with a rusty wine corkscrew: ... If you want to know the secret, you’ve got to promise not to tell, if you want to get to heaven, you’ve got to raise a little hell.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — Screen saver spied through fourth floor window of Oracle building in downtown Minneapolis: They will never hold real congressional hearings on real things, like Boston, Oklahoma City, Waco,Las Vegas, 9/11, not until the Berlin Wall is torn down again.

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

