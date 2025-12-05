Cover art by Monty Borror

I LIKE KGB BECAUSE IT TELLS the forgotten story of prisoners and conspiracy theorists and people slaughtered by Bush Sr. in Panama and women and children in jail visiting rooms and other stuff.

I would like to say something about KGB.

I would like to ask why there is such a stink about even talking about the killing of a rich "leader" in a fictional story — and yet, the real-life slaughter of thousands, millions, of poor people goes by without a whisper, a passing breeze in the trees that is gone and forgotten by the time the hot dogs on the grill are ready.

I am not for the killing of George Bush Sr. or George Bush Jr. or George H.W. Bush or George W. Bush or George X.Y.Z. Bush.

I am not for killing. Period.

But I do think it is within the parameters of fiction and good taste and morality to allow the characters in a novel to discuss what they might do if they ever discovered how they came to such a desolate place in life.

In KGB we hear from his victims in El Salvador, Panama, prison, jail visiting rooms.

In KGB we have a pronounced preference for the poor, as it should be.

I am not for killing.

I only wish the same were true for George H.W. Bush.

— Mike Palecek

[Excerpt]

Baltimore stuck his head out the side of his bottom bunk to read a two-year-old Sports Illustrated from the library cart by the hallway light. Pontiac lay in his underwear on top of his covers on the top bunk. He liked to alternate beds. He finished off a cigarette with a wince and fired it down into the toilet. It sizzled for a split instant like steak on a backyard grill. His bed creaked as he sat up to roll another.

Zags and Arthur visited in baritones.

Mourning Dove lay on his back with his hands on his stomach, staring at the ceiling inches from his head.

Mendez lay on his stomach under the thin cover, snoring.

Bobby Ford crept around to the corner of his cell in his underwear.

He stuck his nose out the last opening.

“Niiigght, Martin,” he sang in a high voice. “Shut the fuck up-Ford,” Pontiac said.

Ford sprang back to his bed and pulled the covers up.

At one a.m. the night guard clicked down the hall. His flashlight moved with his right leg. He talked into his walkie-talkie, not bothering to be quiet for the sleeping prisoners. The doors of the sally port clanged open. The guard stalked in, click, click, down the row, shining a light into each cell, counting to himself.

“Mornin’, Gary,” Pontiac said.

“Mornin’,” said the guard, walking past.

He strode back without speaking.

Pontiac sat on the top bunk, his big bare feet hanging over the side. He rolled another cigarette. Gary glanced at Mumford doing pushups. The doors clanged shut.

Gary and Pontiac repeated the scene at two and three.

At the four o’clock count Pontiac was asleep.

As the night guard checked the blocks each hour and talked to the street cops who brought in prisoners and the woman who worked the front desk, while the lights at the corner clicked from green to yellow to red and the kids drove past, the men in D-Block dreamed like summer campers.

They dreamed of being twenty feet to the north.

What could that possibly be like?

They had never been there before.

They had each been born in jail.

They had never seen their mothers or held their children. They had always known Burton, always known his name. He had always been there in the morning, telling them when to eat, to read, to watch television.

They dreamed of really blue sky, flying up through the clouds, falling down into clouds and bouncing lightly.

They dreamed of playing softball and baseball.

Their dogs licked their faces as they slept. They made love to fairy princesses. They told their fathers they loved them and helped their mothers peel apples for pie.

They laughed.

And they smiled, wide, a wonder their faces did not crack and clatter to the floor like old pottery during a change in the weather.

They cried as it came near the time they had to leave their loved ones and blindly wiped real tears from their cheeks. They reached out their arms and could not reach out because of the top bunk or the ceiling.

They moaned and they jerked and they sobbed some more.

They grabbed themselves, not wanting to walk down the cold upstairs hall to pee.

Teetering on the precipice of their dreams they heard the school custodian’s whistle down the hall. They heard the jingling of a little brother’s toys in the living room. They heard someone reaching for keys to start a truck.

They clinched their teeth at the click of hard shoes on smooth, shiny concrete.

They heard the metallic-tasting language of a machine.

They opened their eyes and saw their mothers had flipped on their bedroom light against their wishes.

They felt the coarse blanket on their shoulders, heard the growl of Burton, “Brrr-ekfst!”

And the mechanical opening of their cages.

They opened their eyes, squinting, then rolled to their backs and shut their eyes, trying to retrieve their dreams, remembering they were in prison.

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels.

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

