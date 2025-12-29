Available here

Normal is out there, we just have to find it.

— Lost In Space

One

One Giant Cinnamon Roll For Mankind

It’s all right

You can all sleep sound tonight

I’m not crazy, or anything

— Superman, Five For Fighting

One man showed another man a photo on his phone.

The picture was of bare feet at a white sand beach.

They helped each other move through the door of the cafe, their noses pushing their heads up to take in the busy morning clatter.

“What do you?” began a separate conversation, two men, already in line.

“Me? As little as possible.”

“Yeah, I hear that.”

The two poured cream and shuffled across the slat

wood floor toward the long table in the middle of the room.

They squeaked out wooden chairs to sit with the others.

The big room smelled of thoughtful coffee and sticky pastry. Everyone who entered took a deep breath and smiled. The big windows watched a busy traffic light. Perfect puffs of snow sat on the chairs and tables outside like bobby’s hats.

Customers gathered first at the tables closest to the fireplace. On the mantel sat the painting of the owner’s dog who had died recently, apparently.

The owner cheerfully took the orders under a multi-colored confusing chalkboard menu.

Now they were seven, the men at the big, middle wooden table. Every year at this time they gathered for morning coffee here, to catch up.

“How long has it been?”

“Since last year?”

“No, you know, since high school.”

“Too long.” (Not long enough. Not nearly.)

“We’re getting old.”

“We’ve been old for a long time already.”

(You, maybe. … Me. … Too.)

“This is not old.”

“I know, right? I thought it would be, though. Do you notice that. It’s like the old finish line keeps moving as you get closer.”

JUMPERS

“It is kinda weird, where’d you get the cream?”

“And so, this is Christmas.”

(Not that crap again.)

“Yes, it is.”

“So good to be able to catch up again, to see you all again.”

He raised his cup and some of the others did as well.

“Cheers,” most of them said.

“What did the wise men say when they finally arrived on Jan. 6?”

“Wait for it.”

“What an epiphany!

“Get it?”

“I do, yes, I think so, very good, Father.”

“And so, then, you’re still in the monastery?”

“Yes, almost forty years now. They let me out every now and then.”

“You don’t wear your cassock? robes?”

“Oh, back there, yes, sometimes, not here, not now. These jeans feel a bit strange though, I have to admit. Too much bread, not enough water. Ha.”

“In the world, but not of the world.”

“Sure, of course, sort of like that.

“I’m not a priest … by the way.”

“What’s that?”

“You left?”

JUMPERS

“Not Father. I’m not ordained, just a monk. I can’t say Mass. You never knew that? Sure you did.”

“Really? I never knew that, wow. I mean, monk’s good, too, right?”

“Yeah, it’s okay. I like it. I’m used to it. It pays the bills.”

They were a monk, banker, insurance agent, artist, computer something-something, sports worker something. Each year during the Christmas holidays they had cultivated a tradition of meeting here, for a couple of hours or so, and then they would return to their families, their jobs, their lives, and not really talk to each other or see each other until next year.

Each year one of them managed to remember to call ahead to reserve the table and each time the owner said that was not possible, so each time they chanced it and so far so good and it made it kind of exciting, actually, to see if they would get their old spot back. Some of them placed bets, medium stakes.

They took up both sides of the table, three and three, one at the far head and the opposite chair empty in honor of one dead. The one who had gone to war.

“So … Gary. I hear you went to Cozumel. First time?” said Kyle.

“Yes, how did you know?”

(C.I.A.)

JUMPERS

“I can’t divulge my sources, how was it?”

“It was great. You ever been?”

“Yes, we love it.”

“How’s your daughter? Holly?” said Larry to Randy under the others talking about the various points of tropical beaches, Cayman, Cancun, Cozumel.

“Yes, yes, much better. We’re so blessed.”

“Oh my god, wow, thank you, thank you.”

The giant cinnamon rolls had arrived, also a tradition.

Butter? Yes, please. Wow, that’s a lot, good.

“Woah. Well, I hear I’m getting a gym membership, so here goes nothing.”

Yeah, I don’t really do butter ... oh, hell, why not.

Tom asked Mark what he was looking at. He had not taken a roll and was just staring down.

“Clouds in my coffee,” said Mark, casting a subversive grin.

“What do I do? You asked me what do I do,” said Tom.

“I’m retired.”

“From what?” said Mark, sipping his coffee with both hands and looking out over the top.

“Insurance. You knew that.”

“I guess I forgot.”

“I was your agent, Mark.”

“Oh. Yeah. That’s right. I knew that. I knew that.

“The devil you know.”

JUMPERS

“What?”

“Nothing.”

“The dead of winter,” said Tom to the open chair, pulled back slightly from the table.

“Yes, so cold,” said Mark. “What’s all this about global warming, huh? Nobody tol’ me.”

“No. John. He died in the winter. I remember that so well.”

(What! The dead of winter? Why bring all that up now. There’s cinnamon rolls here.)

“So, then … what if there is no God, Father? Dan? What if God doesn’t exist? What then?” said Ken.

“Oh, well, then, let’s start with the easy ones, shall we?” said Tom.

“He does,” said Dan.

“How do you know?” said Ken.

“I feel it.”

“I feel he doesn’t,” said Ken.

(I feel like you’re a moron, dipshit.)

“Oh, now … we don’t need to discuss that. Not now,” said Gary.

“What if it’s just an historical … artifact, not artifact, umm, umm, anomaly, legend, like the Holocaust,” said Randy.

“Like the Holocaust? What are you talking about!” said Larry.

“It’s like the elephant in the room, the, the …”

“The blind men describing the elephant,” said Dan.

JUMPERS

“Exactly. It’s all relative. You can believe what you want. It’s all good,” said Larry. “All good.”

“Bullcrap,” said Gary.

“It’s one or the other, both can’t be right.”

“No, but …,” said Mark.

“The Holocaust? The Holocaust? Did you say the Holocaust?” said Larry.

(One more time.)

“… The Holocaust?”

They just ate, repeating that whole thing in their minds and what they wanted to say now, what they might have said in the moment, but that moment was gone, sometimes timing, context was although not everything, vital.

They felt the breeze from the opening door, heard the clicking, pounding of people on the wood floor, tried not to stare, noted the sliding of children enchanted by the smell of poppy seed and bread. And now, as it always did, came the time when they knew they did not feel quite comfortable, quite safe here, too much exposed. Maybe this wasn’t such a great idea. Is it too early for a bump?

It felt colder in the room during the time of silence. The happy talk around them isolated them, pointed toward them as that taciturn island. The eyes of the dog in the portrait on the mantel above the fireplace stared hard at them, bark, bark, bark: Guys, Guys, Guys!

JUMPERS

They sipped coffee, avoiding eyes, bit into rolls and not tasting, reaching for napkins to rid themselves of the goo, thinking how they weren’t coming next year.

Dan, feeling it was on him to lighten the moment, or at least to lead them down a different path, raised his cup, took a bite, a deep breath, looked all around the table at each one and said here is to you, that you have chosen, taken the path you wanted and that you are happy.

Immediately he felt he had not said quite the right thing, not having done this sort of thing since last year, perhaps this isn’t proper talk for the regular world, who knows? Oh, well.

“Voluntary poverty is the most beautiful thing there is,” said Dan.

“How so?” said Larry.

“It just is,” said Dan.

“It is what it is,” said Ken.

Dan grinned thinly.

“It’s that the poor are God’s chosen and to be one of them.

“I don’t know if I can describe it. To only have these few possessions. It’s freeing.”

“You peed in Mr. Warner’s gas tank. You sold marijuana in the parking lot.”

(Drank shots in eighth period history. Smoked in study hall. We all did. Ha!)

JUMPERS

“I know. I know. Yep, I did, so true.”

“No responsibilities,” said Randy. “Self-hypnosis, that’s what private prayer really is.”

(I know all about that, lemme tell you. …)

“Not really. You’re not really one of them. You never could be, just sayin’, not that what you do isn’t good, not saying that, Dan, you know.”

“Others pay your rent, your heat,” said Mark.

“Stop, you guys,” said Gary.

“No, no, don’t stop. You’re right. I hadn’t really thought of that. At least not like this, not recently.”

(You hadn’t thought of it? Hello.)

Their hands and eyes went to their coffee mugs, now twirled, slid back and forth, examined. They all looked when the jingle bell on the door rang announcing the arrival of another gaggle of smiling, red-faced, wide-eyed yahoos greeted by warmth and smells and a flickering fire and the stone faces of the seven at the big table in the front as if prisoners in the death camp, yes, you are here, yippee, but we all will be dead in two hours, too late.

This time, Randy picked up the fumbled ball and decided to run with it, if even toward the wrong goal.

“Riddle me this: If God is in the details. Who’s in the vague generalities?”

“Ahhh,” an already exhausted Larry grunted to raise his mug in salute to the valiant effort.

JUMPERS

“Well, we already broke the don’t-mention-anything-about-religion taboo,” said Tom.

“I guess we might as well stumble into politics.”

Ken jumped in. “Riddle me this: If it’s better to have loved and lost then why did the chicken cross the road if not but to be or not to be.”

“Nice try, try again, K,” said Mark.

“Gary, you still a card-carrying Democrat, I suppose,” said Tom.

“Guilty.”

“Hey, how ‘bout let’s go around the table and …,” began Dan, ready to try again.

“Nah, let’s don’t,” someone said.

“Democrats are pussies,” said Randy.

(Fire one.)

“I resemble that remark,” said Gary.

“You don’t really believe that,” said Dan.

“I certainly do,” said Randy.

“He soytenly does,” said Tom.

“Woah, tell us how you really feel,” said Mark.

“Sorry, Gary, not you,” said Randy. “I really didn’t even think we had any Dems at this table.”

“Other Democrats,” said Gary.

“Of course. Yeah, yeah.

“Here’s the thing.

(The Thing. Here it is.)

JUMPERS

“The thing is Democrats don’t really do anything,” said Randy.

“If you’re gonna say Dems and Republicans are the same thing, save your breath,” said Dan.

“Yeah, no, well, I guess we can get to that, but what is a ‘Democrat’ really?”

“I thought we banned air quotes in 2017,” someone said.

“No, we banned shorts in winter in 2017.”

“We banned air quotes in 2015.”

“Anyway,” said Randy. “Democrats vote for war, they don’t care about taxes for the military.

“They don’t care about mandatory selective service. They really don’t do as much about poverty as you might think. What good are they, really? Seriously?”

“What are you then?” said Gary.

“I don’t vote,” said Randy. “Haven’t for years.”

“Perfect. That solves everything then,” said Dan.

“It’s better than justifying the system,” said Mark.

“The system. You are a banker, Mark. Vice-president. Do I need to remind you? The system? Oh, brother, what is this Haight-Ashbury, Northeast? Greenwich Village, 1968? Yippies ...” said Tom.

“Go fuck yourself,” said Mark to Tom.

(Fire two.)

“Really?” said Tom, across the table to Mark.

“Yeah,” said Mark. “You really don’t know shit, you know that?”

JUMPERS

They looked around and saw they were getting some attention around the room.

“Guys, c’mon,” said Dan. He motioned with his hands as if muting the piano with both hands.

“Fuck you,” Mark whispered. … “f-f-fuck off.”

“Aaaand we’re so getting kicked out,” said Larry, not looking back, but straight into his coffee.

“Just like A&W,” said Dan. “Remember that?”

“Would anyone like to start smoking right now?” Ken said, holding up his cigarette pack.

Dan raised his hand, slid his chair back and got up, joined by Gary and Tom.

“I’m going home,” announced Mark, which somebody might have heard, or maybe not.

Mark thought about leaving. He’d have to pass them out there and then what? He pressed his hands tight around the thick white coffee mug.

“More?” said Randy, holding up his empty cup.

“Yeah. Please,” said Mark as Larry got up to head toward the restroom.

Mark looked around the room, at the guys outside smoking, over to the fire, down at his hands.

Randy put a full cup down in front of Mark. He stretched, then slid over to stand by the fire, started a conversation with a couple seated there in soft chairs.

“I just can’t stand the look on people’s faces,” said Mark, looking down into his coffee, swirling it around

JUMPERS

in there. “When they look at you, like with pity that you look so sad and pathetic, depressed, unenthusiastic, not going to the pep rally. You know? I just can’t stand that.”

He looked up and around and there was no one there, except Larry starting to make his way through everyone over by the restroom.

Mark started in just as soon as Larry got there.

“He just pisses me off. He says he was my insurance agent. He’s fucking with me and I don’t know why?”

(Who? That dog in the painting?)

“Oh, yeah, Tom,” said Larry. “I wouldn’t let it bother you.”

“I’ve done everything I should,” Mark plowed onward, “work the job, do the family thing, fix things, ice dams, windshield wash, everything to survive. I don’t deserve this.”

“Don’t deserve what?” said Larry.

“Hey,” he said as Randy moved back over. They both stood behind Mark.

Randy scuffed at the floor with his boot.

“This must have been where they bolted those red and yellow booths in.”

“That’s where the pop fountains were,” said Larry.

Then Larry nodded toward the corner saying, “Right there, that’s where John got …”

JUMPERS

“Elbow-tit off Samantha Sanders,” said Randy, “yeah …”

“Yeaah,” said Larry.

“Hey,” said Randy, “check out the train set in the kids room, c’mon.”

They left, leaving Mark again alone at the table.

Not wanting to leave and have them lose their table, he sat, squirming, then stood, bounced, moved from foot to foot, then having exactly no choice but to have his life end right now because he peed his pants in the middle of the nice coffee shop with people there, and they would all see and even after all that would entail he would be sitting with all the guys at the table and somebody would say it smells like pee, who peed themselves now, my god, Mark? and they would all figure it out it was him and Jesus-fuck, he hurried, scurried, scooted to go use the restroom.

“So, you’re the big 6-4 soon, huh?” Ken said to Gary.

(C.I.A.)

“Yeah. How ‘bout you?”

“Last March,” said Ken.

“You’re the young buck in the herd.”

“What do you do?” said Dan.

“Me?” said Ken.

“Oh, a little this, little a that, you know.”

“But what, exa …” began Tom. “Wasn’t it compu ...”

JUMPERS

“Hey!” Gary pointed at a man making his way down the sidewalk headed toward them, climbing over and sliding around the unshoveled ridges and ice patches.

“What?” said Ken as Gary let his hand drop.

“Oh, I just thought I knew him. I don’t know why. He looked familiar.”

The man wore a ball cap over stocking cap, heavy coat with scarf over a hooded sweatshirt, baggy jeans, gloves cut at the knuckles, buckle overshoes.

He looked down where he stepped slowly.

“Every time you say Joe Mauer, an angel goes on the disabled list,” Gary said to Tom as they moved through the jingle door back inside.

Larry and Randy walked over, back from viewing the train with the smoke on the big table in the rear of the children’s area.

Mark made his way hopefully, bravely, from the bathroom.

Ken, Gary, Dan, Tom stood in front of the fire for a few moments holding out their hands to warm them, then turned around, spread out, side by side in a row in front of their table.

All the groups arrived at the table at the same time.

The one in all the clothes, that Gary thought he recognized, was seated, looking down, doing something, messing with something in his lap.

JUMPERS

“Thought you guys were gonna …”

“Save our table.”

“We did. We were.”

“It’s okay.”

“Not really. Not even. Look where he’s …”

“Sitting.”

“That’s John’s spot.”

“Who is he?”

“John. You know.”

“Him.”

“He was outside.”

“He’s here.”

“I’m right here, you know,” the man looked up.

His face was dark, overly-tanned as if from the wind and cold, too much there there, like someone in high school who goes to Breckenridge over Christmas break.

He was dressed, perhaps as a weird uncle who shows up on Thanksgiving after being gone quite a long time, or a cousin from the city you have never met, and now you do.

His black hoodie sweatshirt said IOWA, but the letters had been somehow, with ink or marker or fabric, been changed to read ISIS. His ball cap, which used to hold a gold star and the words VETERAN now said PROTESTER VETERAN on the front. There was a tattoo

JUMPERS

in the middle of his forehead too small to read from where everyone stood.

“Please, sit down,” he said, in a deep, bass voice.

“Sorry I’m late.”

JUMPERS

Two

Stranger In A Strange Land

He’s one of those who knows that life

Is just a leap of faith

Spread your arms and hold your breath

Always trust your cape.

All these years the people said

He’s actin’ like a kid

He did not know he could not fly

So he did

— Guy Clark

They looked at each other, and like deer entering the clearing, took tentative steps, reached for chairs, pulled them back, squeaking, ducking their heads at the squeaking, sat down, scooted up the wood chairs over

the wood floor, squeaked, placed folded hands on the table, looked all around.

The stranger pulled a cardboard sign from inside his clothes and set it down on the floor next to his chair. Mark leaned back to read it: Homeless Ninja: Need $ To Attend Class Reunion.

The stranger pulled a wad of bills from a pocket.

“Coffee? … I’m buyin’.”

“Sure.” “Okay.” “Yeah, sure.” “Yeah, thanks.”

… “How about those Bears, huh?”

(Da Bears.)

“Cubs will be good.”

(Da Cubs.)

“Yeah, can’t wait.”

“You still got season tickets?”

“Yeah.”

“That’s cool.”

“Yeah.”

They looked around, behind them at the window and the traffic, the traffic light.

“Might snow.”

“S’posed to.”

“Yeah.”

“We should keep doing this, every year. It’s fun.”

“Yep.”

“Yeah.”

JUMPERS

The stranger returned with the owner carrying trays of coffee and cinnamon rolls.

They passed everything out.

“You good?” said the owner.

“Very good, thank you so much,” said the stranger, resting a few bills on the owner’s tray.

The owner nodded his thanks and waved goodbye again to them all.

They ate and drank and looked around.

The bell rang and more people surged inside.

“Nobody ever leaves,” said Mark.

“I’ve noticed that,” said Tom, looking somewhere over there for a back door or something.

“Thanks for all this,” Ken said to the stranger.

“No problem.”

“God you look familiar,” Gary said.

“I guess I should,” he said.

“We will die humiliating, tortured, hideous, ridiculous deaths. But truth will out.

(It’s a wonderful life.)

“And we are here, now, together, in peace. L’chaim!”

He raised his mug as a toast.

They looked at him, chewed, drank, someone farted and to this day nobody knows who, or is saying, entering the realm of Legend. They couldn’t help but listen to the owner chatting up the folks in the line purchasing coffee, croissants, apple fritters.

JUMPERS

(Apple fritters, my god.)

“I’m sitting in the dead man’s chair,” he said.

“I respect that. I salute. John is also my hero. I remember him. I have never stopped thinking about him.

“Dead man’s chair.

“Everyone’s got ‘em. They’re like a thing. WW Two, Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam. John.

“They sell ‘em at Ikea. I’m serious about that. And if you fall asleep in a chair, they let you go for a while ‘til they make you get up.”

(Nice.)

“Steve.”

“Hello, Gary.”

“Steve Fucking Mahoney.”

“What the fuck?”

“My God.”

“Wow.”

“Steve.”

They all got up and walked over to him, some quicker than others. He stood and shook their hands, hugged them. Then they all returned to their seats, all slightly overtaken, embarrassed, overwhelmed, not knowing what should come next. God damn it. Wow.

Class president, co-captain football, Boy’s State, defensive back; basketball all-conference point guard; went to state in the 440, pole vault; homecoming king. And after that nobody knew. Everyone wondered and then they stopped wondering, just forgot about him.

JUMPERS

Was he a draft dodger? Soldier? College? What happened. He was in touch with nobody.

“Gettin’ a little hot in here,” Steve said, removing his cap and placing it on the table.

His black hair was still thick, wavy, tending toward grey, his beard more of a three-day fashionable length.

(Vincent Barbarino)

(Adam)

He stood up, took off his overcoat, scarf, sweatshirt, another sweatshirt, his stocking cap. People were beginning to notice. Another sweatshirt. Another scarf. Still leaving another sweatshirt and below that who knew.

He sat, put his hands seriously, formally, on the table, and made eye contact with everyone at once.

“I realize,” he said.

“I suppose it’s my time to say something … ‘cause I’m late. I apologize for that. I’ve got my excuses, deep snow you might say … but fuck all that. And all I want to say is I am just so happy to fucking-finally be here. … so, so grateful.

“You never invited me. I was never really a part of your group. I didn’t have a group. You’ll excuse me, but I’m here nevertheless. You-all ‘r the best I could do. The best I will ever do.”

He put his hands together in praying position, his chest bulged big, he bowed his head, shook it, like a defensive back after getting hit deciding to keep going.

JUMPERS

“… I know this is John’s chair … I sat in it deliberately, because … because I know you take this chair and John very seriously. … as you do, by the way … yourselves.

(Fire three.)

“I get it. I get all that … as I believe the current refrain goes.”

They seemed to be taking some time, snatching deep breaths, a submarine crew just descending, not sure if all the bolts will hold, and also seeing, examining, Steve, his eagle and flag tattoos on his forearms, also tattoos on his fingers, homemade, apparently.

Tom pushed back and got up to get very close to Steve, squat to look right up in his face, then turned, walked back, sat down.

“Crazy,” he mouthed to the rest, as he pointed to the middle of his own forehead.

Steve stared for a few moments at Tom.

“Sorry, just lookin’,” said Tom to Steve.

“No problem, Spud Man. Why do I feel like a Eurasian Wild Boar in a zoo? Wanna check my teeth?” He stuck a finger and raised his lip.

Tom’s ears flushed.

“Cool hat,” said Randy, pointing at Steve’s on the table, the black and gold ball cap with “VETERAN” converted.

“Really?” said Steve.

“Here. Pass it around.”

JUMPERS

He pushed it toward Mark.

Mark picked it up with the edges of his fingertips if that. The hat was sweaty with probably years of dirt and wear lived into it.

He smelled it and pulled it quickly away from his face and passed it to Randy, who put the hat on and smiled around the table, then passed it to the next man, Gary.

“What’s it mean, this? said Gary, pointing to the homemade inscription on the front.

Steve grinned and said it was some sports team.

“I found it somewhere. It’s nothing, just a hat.”

“So, Steve,” said Dan. “What have you been up to?”

He waited a bit before answering.

“Not much, survivin’, just like you-all. …”

Nobody said anything.

“I’ve never been here before, but I heard about your get-togethers. I’ve always wanted to be here. I’ve been busy. … “

He paused again before finishing.

“Also, scaaared, so scared. You wouldn’t understand. But you-all are intimidating.”

“What do you do?” said Tom.

“What do you do when you’re old, or any age and you don’t feel good about your life so far, some things you’ve done, how do you keep going? Should you?” said Steve.

“Take a human being and make him into something he does not naturally want to be …”

He drank coffee and again paused.

“Is that what you really wanted to do, become … why did you do this? Your job, your life.

“If I’m bad, then good, I’ll get what’s coming to me. If I suffer because I’m doing some good things, that’s fine.

(Fine by me.)

“I’ve passed much of my life among people I’ve disliked. I assume it’s the same with you, get through this mandatory thing to get to something you really want to do, golf, beer, food, sex, things of that nature.

“Mom, bible, apple pie, Chevrolet, baseball … kittens.

“To live one more day. What would we do, on the day we die, the moment we are dying, to be able to have just one more day. It’s not until that moment that we realize anything.”

They all drank, keeping an eye on Steve over the top of their mugs as if he were a Eurasian Wild Boar in a zoo.

“You take care of your families so well. “

“And that’s a bad thing?” said Larry.

“In a way, yes,” said Steve.

“And what do you mean by that?” said Mark.

“What do you think I mean? … By that.”

“And you?” said Tom.

JUMPERS

“You just take care of yourself.”

Steve said nothing.

“Steve, no offense meant, but just saying,” said Larry.

“I do some volunteer work at a shelter and you sound a lot like some of the street philosophers we interact with there.”

“And. Your point?”

“Nothing,” said Larry. “Like I said, just sayin’.”

“Life will do that to you,” said Steve.

“What do you tell them?”

“Tell them?”

“When you interact with these street philosophers, what is your input? Do you have any wisdom to relate back to them?”

“Oh, most of the time I just listen.”

“Well, I’m sure they appreciate your time …

“Of day.”

“Now just what’s that s’posed to mean?” said Larry. “I’m just trying to …”

“Thanks,” Steve accepted the hat back from the last man. He twirled it around, put it on his head backwards, took it off, set in on the table.

“Okay, well, I know we or at least I, don’t have much time, you are busy people, as am I, time is money. But you know, I’ve just got to tell you this. I’m not sure when it was, I think it was some party, maybe Bill’s house, maybe I passed out and you all left, or the other

JUMPERS

way around, doesn’t matter, but I didn’t get a chance to tell you. It was something important. Anyway this is something else I wanted to tell you and by Jiminy Cricket I get to this time ...

“The Holocaust is a lie, Paul McCartney died in the ‘60s, we never went to the moon and no planes hit the towers ... and you might scoff, but that’s only the beginning, guv-nah. No-shit. I am not shitting you. I shit you not.”

(Could give a shit.)

(Glad I wore boots.)

(Shit’s gettin’ deep.)

(We are shitless.)

“I guess I’ve felt this for a long while now and it’s rare that I even realize it’s a thing. That when I began to go against … against it all … American woman, mother, wife, sister, daughter, brother, father, son, you guys… that I knew it was no way. Not what you might call a win-win, you know? You can’t do both.

“You lose one way and you can’t lose either way. So you try to keep going, down both paths, and you lose something, part of yourself, and it happens and you don’t remember, when, or how, or the circumstances exactly, but you are not the same, but you live.

“Ha. I’ve lost you. Well, I’ve lost me, too, and plenty more. Let me try again … hmm, lemme see. You begin to play a game because you realize it is a game and you play to win, to do anything to keep going, to be able

JUMPERS

to do that one thing, say anything, do anything … and years later you realize you are still here.

“That’s about the best I can do.”

“We like Wheel of Fortune.”

(Guv-nah)

JUMPERS

Three

Your Feets Too Big

If you believe, they put a man on the moon, man on the moon.

— R.E.M.

“I think I’m gonna have to be going … pretty soon,” said Tom.

“Yeah, we should probly wrap this up,” said Larry, looking back at the owner watching them.

“Where were you on 9/11?” Steve looked at Ken.

“9/11?” said Ken.

(Spy School)

“9/11?” said Dan. “Wait just a minute now.”

“Dan, woah, hoss ... I’m not accusing you of doing 9/11. It’s okay.”

“Well. I didn’t.”

“Okay, that’s good.”

Steve just looked at Ken while speaking to Dan.

“I’m waiting for the laugh track,” he said. “Don’t you hear it? I do.”

“You’ve gone nuts, like some kinda kook,” said Dan.

“You might be right, Danny boy, and thank you for that, but 9/11 was an inside job and your lives and this conversation, and this coffee is fucking great, by the way!” he hollered and waved to the owner at the counter,” (The owner waved back and smiled.) are a joke, what else would you have me say? We are sitting here eye to eye for the only time in how long and what else would you want?

“It is a nice day. Cold, but sunny. That counts for something, a lot actually.”

“I will pray for you,” said Dan.

“Our lives? What about you!”

“9/11?”

“9/11?”

“He’s talking about 9/11!” Larry screamed in Mark’s ear.

“Dan did it!”

“What!”

The people all around took notice, then kept on with what they were doing.

“Do you notice,” Steve began, now twirling his hat on one finger, “how the newspapers every year repeat

JUMPERS

the same lies about JFK, MLK, RFK, 9/11, Wellstone, all that shit?

“And yet, the majority of us know it’s all bullshit, and the moon.

“But the papers can’t say it. They won’t ever be able to say it because of how long they have repeated the lie. It’s very interesting, I think. It’s like, well, I don’t know what it’s like, I guess. It’s a script crisis in the Tom Clancy unit, right Ken? … And what would ever happen if they were to admit.”

“We went to the moon, that’s a conspiracy theory,” said Dan.

“That we went there, or that we didn’t?” said Tom.

“Where were you on 9/11, Dan?” said Steve.

“I don’t know, around, where were you?”

“Me? I was … Well, I didn’t live my whole life among people I disliked, but since then, now that you ask, Daniel, it’s been actually more like isolation, a cell in a dungeon or the basement of a prison, and of course there is constant insane screaming around you all day and all night and all you can hear is your own thoughts, see your own personal filmstrip running, repeating, over and over. And once in a while or never you find someone who understands and who you can talk to. Kinda like that, you know what I mean? Dan? Fr. Dan?”

“He’s not a priest.”

“He was a priest, but now he’s not, nobody knows why. He won’t say why.”

JUMPERS

“That’s not tr …”

“We were,” Gary says, “my wife and I … starting the day in our different classrooms. When the news started to spread she stuck her head out her door just as I stuck mine out my door. I’ll never forget the look in her eyes. She knew.”

“Knew what?”

“She just did, that things had changed forever, right now, and we were living it, it wasn’t history or the future, or some old film, it was right now, here, us, and we didn’t really want it. That’s not that easy to accept or understand. Not for me anyway.”

A siren blared outside, just as something went boom! way back in the kitchen.

“Now we did it,” said Mark.

“You heard that?” said Tom to Mark.

“Of course. Didn’t you? You should get checked.”

“Riddle me this,” said Steve. “We’re all alone, right? With me it’s just more obvious. Who would be the most alone, the mostest alone, maybe of all time, more alone than Marilyn Monroe, or that one guy who climbs mountain cliffs without ropes, have you seen that?”

Randy raised his hand.

“Can you imagine them jumping?” Steve continued. “How on earth could anyone ever be more alone than that? Huh?” (I know, right?)

“Who?”

“The victims. The ones who …”

JUMPERS

“What’s he talking about now?” said Mark.

“9/11 again, the sirens,” said Tom. “They’re coming to get Dan.”

“Oh,” said Mark. He flapped a wave at Dan. “Seeya.”

“One small step,” said Steve.

“We need to think of that, try to imagine.”

“We really don’t need to do anything,” said Ken.

“We are here to see each other, not to just listen to you.”

“What if you were up there?” continued Steve. “Has anyone been to the World Trade Center? I have. The bottom, the concourse, is, was, huge and then you go up these giant elevators. I think they had gold trim, gold doors. I could be wrong. And you go way, way up and look out over the city from an observation deck, not even the top though. You see out over New York City and the water and then you edge up to the edge and you look down.

“It’s so far. And you think about falling, what would that be like? You cannot imagine and it’s horrible, but you think about it. And it’s scary because you know there is a part of you that really would, not because you hate your life, but because you just wonder. And you don’t because you just don’t.”

“That’s enough. What’s this all about?” said Ken.

“But what if you had no choice, what if whatever was behind you was so terrible that you had to. What

JUMPERS

would that be like? How long would it be? More than one second, three, five. The towers took about ten seconds to free fall down, so you’d be falling about ten seconds and how fast? As fast as you probably can imagine. And how scared would you be for ten seconds. Out of your mind. The ground is rushing up, the air is ripping at your arms and legs and clothes and you have ten seconds to think about your life and people.

“When you hit you explode, head, heart, insides, boom. Your memories scattered over a couple acres.

“Unbelievable. But it’s true.”

“We like The Price Is Right.”

“I’ve had more than enough. It’s been real,” said Ken, making a move.

“He’s just talking,” said Gary.

“It’s not Cancun but it’s just talk. We’ve all gone on about something, just fuckin’ relax, huh?”

“And what did you do about it?” said Steve.

“About what?” said Larry.

“About 9/11, about those people having to bounce their heads on a sidewalk from a hundred stories in the air. And then everything after that.”

“They were terrorists,” said Tom.

“The ones who leaped?” said Larry.

“Of course not,” snapped Tom, “the ones who did it.”

“That’s for certain,” said Steve, nodding in Tom’s direction.

JUMPERS

“And then the terrorists murdered millions of people in Iraq, Baghdad, Fallujah, and it goes on today, all of that, the whole culture is based in our not giving one shit about those who lunged to their fate.”

“That’s just not true,” said Ken.

“Yeah. It just is,” said Steve, “and all the bullshit that’s happened in the meantime, all these years, all the lies and bullshit, and you basically do nothing. If the shoe fits, wear it.”

(The nuns always said that. I have never understood until this moment.)

“And what did you do, what have you done?” said Randy.

“He held up a cardboard sign on the on-ramp that said “Conspiracy Theorist Ninja Need Money For Flying Lessons,” said Dan.

“Wow, Dan, you’ve been keeping that one, nice,” mumbled Steve into his coffee.

They laughed. Steve laughed, too.

“Oh, well, what I did isn’t really important,” Steve said. “I don’t live in R — anymore, for one thing, I guess. ...

“Have you guys ever discussed, in these traditional gatherings, the real meaning of 9/11?” he asked. “Who really did it? Alternative ideas? The meaning of your lives? Just wondering?”

“Not really,” said Mark.

JUMPERS

“Well,” said Steve, sliding his chair up close to the table on his end.

“Today we are.

“Going to talk about that.”

“Go fuck yourself,” said Ken and Tom at the same time, not loud, but localized, the large room was still busy with people.

(Jinx.)

“Mr. Potato Head and Barbie Doll.

“Sit … the fuck … down,” he growled, showing his teeth, opening his eyes wide, flaring his nostrils. The “CRAZY” tattoo on his forehead appeared more in focus as the skin stretched tight.

“Now,” he said, staring hard at them and sliding his hand inside the torn neck of his sweatshirt. He held his hand there and they viewed a bulge that like a dorsal fin portended the presence of a weapon of some kind.

(Gun!)

(Gun.)

(Gun?)

They sat, squeaking their chairs, attaching their eyes to him and everything about him.

JUMPERS

Four

Guantanamo Trial

“If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself. What isn’t part of ourselves doesn’t disturb us.”

— Hermann Hesse, Demian

Twenty years later they are on trial for committing 9/11. They have been held in Guantanamo all this time, tortured.

Babies have been born and graduated from high school, accelerated babies from college already perhaps.

And these men have spent all that time in Guantanamo saying they did 9/11 and they did not.

They did not do it and nobody cares.

Everybody cares.

But about different things.

Lives, cars, loves, oatmeal stout beer, guacamole

dip recipes, going fast on motorcycles on lonely small town streets after midnight, inventing thirty flavors of Gatorade.

Other things than whether these men are tortured

JUMPERS

