Cover art by Anthony LeTourneau

I’ve read JFK assassination fiction by Don Delillo and Norman Mailer, and can tell you that this new novel (Johnny Moon) not only is Mike’s best book yet, it’s much better than Delillo’s and Mailer’s efforts to do justice to the most important event in U.S. history.

— Dr. Kevin Barrett

Available here.

Johnny Moon

… and the continuing adventures

of Jimmy, Bobby, Tommy,

Timmy, Danny, Michael, Jane, and Susan

by Mike Palecek

“But in a very real sense, it will not be one man going to the moon, if we make this judgment affirmatively, it will be an entire nation. For all of us must work to put him there.”

· President John F. Kennedy, speech to Congress May 25, 1961

“ … We face in the Soviet Union a powerful and implacable adversary determined to show the world that only the Communist system possesses the vigor and determination necessary to satisfy awakening aspirations for progress and the elimination of poverty and want. To meet the challenge of this enemy will require determination and will and effort on the part of all American. Only if our citizens are physically fit will they be fully capable of such an effort.”

— President John F. Kennedy, Sports Illustrated, Dec. 26, 1960, “The Soft American”

__________________

The President's Council, on Physical Fitness recommends hiking as an excellent activity for improving physical fitness and is pleased to note the current interest in that form of exercise.

Begin by walking a distance — and at a pace — that does not result in undue fatigue. Day by day increase the distance and the vigor. Before undertaking long hikes, be sure you are wearing the proper shoes and socks.

A fifty-mile hike is a fine challenge for the Marines and other persons who are in good physical condition. The Council is pleased to note the number of people who are sufficiently fit to cover that distance.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 12, 1963

Prologue

Someone woke up very early in the morning and went right to the guns to see they were still there and all right and safe and clean and happy.

Someone called someone and talked over a final note that had kept them from sleeping past three that morning.

Someone else awakened with a smile to think of the cumulative power of all the months of preparations, finally coming to fruition.

Two persons worried that all the details were in place and what could possibly go wrong.

One person woke up at the alarm clock, wondering for a moment where he was, and rolled to the bed table to check departure times once again.

Someone else asked someone at the end of breakfast: What about the children.

I’m not sure I know what you are talking about was the only response before they crumpled white napkins and tossed them along with a couple dollar bills onto plates and went off to meet the plane.

_______________

Catholic school construction heated up around the United States during the whole first half of the 20th century.

People were glad they had survived the Second World War and everyone was excited to expand, to move into a new place, buy a toaster and get on with the exciting new prospect of living.

And in the 1960s every berg and ton and ville in the Midwest boasted a Catholic block of school, rectory and convent.

The sisters and priests and bishops and parents energized each other to offer a firm alternative to the suggested boogeyman, anti-religion communism. They constructed a cozy campfire of Catholicism in the middle of town and invited all to join, to come sit around the fire and warm their hands and their feet around the pulsating heart of Jesus.

Then a Catholic President was elected and Pope John XXIII called the Second Vatican Council.

The United States had recently introduced the universe to nuclear weapons and Tide and the new Catholic President talked about going to the moon.

Civil rights and Vietnam turned the cozy campfire into a forest fire.

In the heat of it all the stout soul in the basement, the school boiler, pumping proudly, like Boxer, on a frozen Midwest morning.

If the mostly unseen boiler did not work, Sister would send a classroom representative flying downstairs, leaping whole sets of steps, to tell Mr. Somebody that there was NO HEAT in Sister’s room.

With NO HEAT everything rumbled and dragged to a halt. The learning did not go on without the pulsing of the heart of the boiler in the school basement, next to the school stage and the kitchen where the Catholic Daughters made the triangle funeral sandwiches.

The school janitor charged downstairs at five a.m. by the light of the full moon to stoke the fire, proud of the task he had been given by the priests and sisters after he moved to town from the farm.

The moon, the man, and the boiler, the basics, the fundamentals of Catholic education, worked together to send the heat to what would soon be the sacred symphony upstairs, directed by the celestial, exotic nuns who all came from somewhere else to be with these town kids in their snowsuits and fourteen buckle overshoes.

A tune and melody repeated in hundreds of cities and towns each morning, thousands of lighted flames, culminating, generating upward in one big homecoming bonfire of 1960s glory in The United States of America.

And that was how life began, out of that primordial ooze of snow slush flavored with radiation, colored by Rambler exhaust and cocker spaniel piss. Remembering the past, yet rushing with arms wide toward the future, caught between The Flintstones and The Jetsons.

Captain Marvel, My Favorite Martian, The Twilight Zone, Bewitched, aliens, Roswell – a world wanting to know how far it could go – on the edge of science fiction, of fantastic ideas about time and space and society, race, poverty, war and religion.

These innocents in the upstairs classrooms assumed the best from America.

They looked at JFK on TV, smart, handsome, smiling, funny, and just knew they were in the best place and time there had ever been – or maybe they just assumed it was always this way and always would be, maybe that was it. Maybe they did not think so much as feel.

And when they grew up not too long from now they were going to the moon and outer space and to dances and football games and they were in love – it was just the best place ever and it was just going to get better. They couldn’t wait to grow up – they so much wanted to be alive, to live.

All this and the Beatles, too.

And every morning there were the old people at Mass, the persons these young people were resigned to someday becoming — half-kneeling in the back in the shadows, watching the children, someone they used to be, watching, banging their elbows and rosary beads on the wooden pew backs, still confident of their own specialness, of being Catholic, of going out in a blaze of glory.

Now just let me say that Johnny was a fat boy.

A fat young boy in the third grade.

Who thought he could fly. Because he saw things that others did not.

Not because he was so special, just that he cared enough to look.

It’s true the world is not as we see it. We see it, but it’s different. Way different. Like that.

If you want to know the truth.

And the truth is that Johnny could in fact fly, but he looked like he could not, and so you might assume that he did not.

But he did.

He looked less like Superman and more like a, well, a fat robin, big-boned, wearing buckle overshoes and a snowsuit.

But his snowsuit was blue, not red like a robin, so maybe he was a puppet, a flying blue Sesame Street puppet, with special powers.

And a corduroy cap with a button on top and a buckle strap under the chin.

A fat young third grade boy headed down the steps of his home wearing a snowsuit and buckle overshoes in late November, trying to run as best as he could, carrying his sack lunch in one hand and trying with the other to buckle his hat strap under his chin as his mother had just shouted from the doorway.

Who took off down the sidewalk, shuffling under all that weight — which actually wasn’t all that much — but he thought it was, and that’s all that every really mattered.

He was inspired and he wanted to do something about it, and to do other great things, too.

Well, he took off from his front porch with his arms up and out, one hand holding that lunch sack, like Superman headed to work.

Not that Johnny actually thought he could fly, but he thought some people maybe could and you never really knew until you put your arms out.

He had tried it before. Put his arms out, so he kinda already knew that much about himself.

But he was inspired and he wanted to try again.

So he took off, again, his eyes wide and his arms out and up, though already they were getting a little tired, with the blood draining down his arms to make his face red.

He would try to fly, settle for a little running until he got really tired, and then he would walk.

He would walk as far as he could, but would that be far enough?

He did not know because he had never done this before.

But he was finally going to try.

He was going to try.

And he smiled.

Goddammit.

He smiled as he chugged down the broken sidewalk, across the street and out of sight of his white-painted home as his mother checked the sky, folded her arms across her chest and ducked her head against the sudden chill to head back inside.

He pitched his chin and gritted his teeth and looked straight ahead, down that sidewalk that stretched straight to forever almost. He could just see the railroad tracks at a rise in the flat landscape and he saw the school and the cross atop the church that Johnny told himself, not anyone else, looked like a radio tower for space aliens.

And he smiled again, this time only internally, just to himself.

Not to brag, in case anyone would see him smile too much or too often and send him to the retard workshop not real school, but he knew he would make it.

He might not exactly fly, but he would do the other things.

He would lose weight, get in shape, and maybe go to the moon. He did not have to be able to fly to lose weight or go to the moon.

And he would start by walking to school this morning. No problem.

He was an American, and he was special. He just was. What could he say?

But still, between Johnny Moon and the school and the church were a few blocks of Russians and Communists and UFO space aliens and chances that he’d go to hell, and fat, blocks and blocks of being out in the wide open and being fat, and there were kids and people with money and people who were not nice, he had been told they were there, who told all manners of lies and engaged in deceit and well, lies … and well, deception.

And they would just as soon kill you as look at you. That was from either … Jack LaLane or “The Tonight Show” or “I Love Lucy,” he was not for totally certain.

But Johnny Moon did not let that bother him, because he was special.

He was an American.

And a Catholic, too.

But positive thinking only gets you as far as that one store that has screwdrivers.

That’s it.

It’s over.

He tried and it just didn’t work.

Johnny Moon didn’t have what it takes.

The Russians would win.

Yes, he did.

The Communists would be defeated!

No. He did not. Just like always.

Shit. Oh-no. He looked sideways and up and down to see if anyone heard that.

Johnny skidded sideways like they did in the Olympics.

He stopped.

The salt in front of the hammer store helped to grind his boots into the ice.

He sucked hard, pulling frosty air into his lungs, which can’t be good for you. He let it out in a locomotive stream. He checked himself in the store window. Maybe he was skinnier already.

Something was not quite right.

Something besides his not having what he should have, and if he didn’t have it he might as well not go to school at all.

He dug his fat fists into his sides like a Lewis & Clark explorer, pushing all the way in. He could touch his bones and it made him feel skinny.

Johnny couldn’t believe he’d done it again.

In fact, he hadn’t. It was here. It had to be.

He shoved his right hand into his left pocket, his left hand into his right pocket, then both hands into both of his pockets.

“This is how the Russians win,” Johnny said out loud to himself. “It’s my fault. Oohh, brother, I am in big, big trouble.

“Jesus. Oh, sorry, sorry.”

He crossed himself quickly and looked around to see if anyone was around.

Johnny waved at Dave and Isom in Dave’s robin’s egg blue pickup. They were going to pick up the old people at the Catholic nursing home out on Thirteenth Street.

Johnny could see Dave pushing on his steering wheel trying to beep-beep, but sometimes it didn’t work if it was cold.

Everyone knew that they brought the dead old people back to school and shoved ‘em in the boiler in the basement to heat the school. They used to use coal, before it got darn expensive.

He began walking back, toward home, looking down on the sidewalk, over to the gutter, up against the building.

He looked up and saw his Dad’s car coming down the street.

Johnny turned around and continued walking toward school as he had been, shooting looks left and right at the sidewalk.

“Hey!”

“Hey-Johnny!”

Hands waved out tops of windows and quickly pulled inside again.

“Beeeep … beep.”

Johnny raised his chin and his lunch sack at his dad and brothers and sisters on their way to school.

“Go-Johnny-Go! Fifty miles! You can make it! Whooo! Johnny!”

They think I’m brave for walking to school. I’ll never make it, Johnny thought. I’ll never be perfect like them. I’m just a big fucking loser. He slapped both hands over his mouth and looked around, then shook his head and shuddered at what he had just risked, a venial sin for sure if anyone heard him. He could even get a mortal. God hears every-fucking-thing.

As soon as Johnny thought his dad and the rest couldn’t see him he stopped again.

He shoved his hands again into all his pockets, pants, snowsuit, inside his hat.

Why he had to wear a snowsuit in November when it had only snowed a little once, he did not understand, and boots, big black ninety buckle shitting farmer engineer boots.

He took off his mittens and shook them out. He scuffled over to the side and sat down with his back against the blond bricks.

With his cold, wet hands he worked to unbuckle his boots. Raising each boot way up over his head he pulled them off, sat there with his red, bare feet and stuck his hands inside his boots to pull out his socks, then shook each boot with both hands.

Johnny chewed on a deep breath to consider his life options.

He dug into a pocket and retrieved a couple days old piece of candy still in the wrapper. Unable to get all the paper off he began chewing and decided paper does not taste.

He looked up at the white moon, smiling down, or smirking. Johnny waved with one hand, then put both hands up higher and waved. He stopped to dig for more candy.

Something was not quite right. It was like in the Wizard of Oz when Johnny sat on the floor staring up at the screen with his eyes almost closed just before he knew the flying monkeys were going to be right there.

The sky looked kind of greenish-yellowish, the way his mother had said always meant a tornado and they had to go to the basement and light a candle and begin the rosary.

“In the name of the father and of the son and of the holy spirit,” his mother and father would start and then the children knew when to come in.

There are no tornadoes in November. Not usually. Uh-oh. When you do get one, it’s a doozy. Someone said that. Prob’ly Jimmy Purple.

He couldn’t just not go, sit there and then go home at three-thirty, could he? Or, maybe there would be nucular war, whatever that was, and he would die and nobody would ever know.

He didn’t have his fifteen cents.

Johnny wiped sweat from his forehead with a plump, whitish-reddish, fatish fist.

He held several ideas and plans and worries inside his head, concentrating on all of them at once, like a good pinball turn.

There were Communists everywhere, but you couldn’t see them. They could be anyone. You might even live with one or two, like Johnny did.

You would never know until they cut your throat in the middle of the night with that string that goes around the baloney. They can do that. Communists can use every part of the bologna. That’s what Jimmy Purple said once.

Or you could eat snow and die of radiator poisoning from the nucular bomb testing.

Johnny wished he lived in the olden days when they could eat snow. He did eat snow before. In fact, he ate it almost every day last winter, and he didn’t die.

But last winter he had wanted to die because, well, he couldn’t remember now, but he recalled a general malaise, nothing to do in this house, nobody to play with, old boring toys and world-weariness.

But this year he wanted to live because he had heard the president on the radio or maybe it was the television or maybe it was his dad and mom talking about it, but he had heard about it, and he was going to lose weight and walk fifty miles whenever he went anywhere and he was going to go to the moon. Maybe not really, but … no, yes, he was going to the moon.

Johnny breathed, deep.

He made a fat fist and lightly tapped the side of his jaw like a fighter, taking a punch, like his brother did sometimes.

He battened down his buckles: one-two-three … four-five … six. Then took a deep breath to reach the other foot, then rolled over to push up to stand.

Johnny spied his grey mittens in the slush and sand where he had been sitting and went to one knee to get them.

As he pulled them on he buried his nose into the wool like wet mothballs or cats.

Johnny’s eyes and mouth went wide as the bells chimed a Latin conga.

He thought of the world that awaited him. The one solid block of the Catholic school, church, rectory and convent, Father and his intimate relationship with Jesus and God, and the other-worldly Sisters, none of whom were from around here, all from somewhere else, dressed in their crazy garb, gliding around as if they were on roller skates or skis, asking the children to consider that there were more to this life than what they could see on the tips of their noses.

He could do this.

He had to do this.

Missing Mass, would that be a venial sin or a big one, on a school day. What if you were late, what did that count for? He’d ask his brothers and sisters, they’d know.

Maybe he’d ask somebody else.

That’s just what the Communists would want. They want you to be late for Mass and missing Mass and they might have taken his dime and nickel or maybe it was three nickels for bowling.

Johnny took off again, trying to roll up his lunch sack to cover up the “Johnny Skis” — complete with quote marks — that his mother had marked in different colored Magic Marker – red, green, blue, yellow — because she had once heard the kids calling him that once when she walked up to school to meet him after kindergarten when he probably pooped his pants.

That was a long time ago!

He rolled and rolled with one hand and pumped with the other, leaning into the slight hill before the tracks.

He still couldn’t believe it.

He didn’t have his fifteen cents.

Again.

He didn’t have his — he whispered to himself while mouthing wide, “god-damn” — fifteen cents.

“A strong boy makes a strong man makes a strong country,” he quickly followed up the god-damn.

Johnny whooshed a stream of locomotive air ahead of him and he jumped up, almost leaving the ground, more coming to his tiptoes inside his boots, to touch the fluffs with his corduroy hat button.

At the tracks Johnny rubbed at the red rocks, needing to see something shiny.

The train horn blew like a cow monster, and Johnny looked and saw the light way down the line. He smelled the creosote on the ties that reminded him of going with Dad to fill up the Rambler, and set his sack down to show off for the few cars idling past.

He stretched both arms to balance and stood with his boots on the tracks feeling the edges of the steel with the bottoms of his feet, like a high-wire trapeze so high up that if you fell you would die. You would.

Johnny pulled his right foot out from behind his left, looked back to see who was watching, then back to where the train was, then set the foot down and picked up the left.

He was famous for this with all the car drivers who slowed down to watch him and then called their whole family to tell them as soon as they got home.

The train engineer gave a little toot as he approached the intersection two blocks away. Johnny pulled out his left foot and leaned way out into dangerous leftness. Johnny waved his right arm in circles to bring himself back, then fell onto the rocks in his boots, which burned hideously from the hot lava rocks and volcano fire.

The church bells rolled out another warning like thunder running. Someone was burning leaves at this time in the morning, probably old people. Johnny looked around for the smoke.

Johnny pumped his arms and ducked his head as the chimes rang louder: “COME-ON! COME-ON! COME-ON!”

Johnny swung both arms and skidded to a stop.

He opened his mouth and eyes wide to look over his bulky snowsuit space suit to see his lunch sack perched perfectly on the shiny, cold brittle, deadly railroad track.

Like James Bond, Johnny quick-looked up to the sky for incoming missiles then back to the train.

“Aaaahhh!”

“Aaa!” The engineer in the green and yellow engine pulled his cord and looked hard at Johnny, who had now lost his lunch and forgot his fifteen cents. They both looked at the sack, then back to each other.

“Rrrrnnhh!”

“Rr! Rr! Rrrrr!

Johnny felt his stomach rumble.

“Aaaaa! Aaaaa! Aa.”

The engineer locked eyes with Johnny as Johnny took one defeated step toward his doomed peanut butter sandwich, apple, Chee-tos, all in separate Baggies, and maybe three Oreos. Two.

Johnny faced the train with clenched fists at his sides and watched the big, round steel disks as big as a Volkswagen Bug squish his lunch and stuff squirted out.

Johnny wondered if the engineer was a Communist with that hair and that big mustache. He could be a space alien. Some have jobs and live here. Others probably go back and forth from where they live and then stay home all weekend. He watched the hairy alien Communist turn his attention to the next intersection and toot his horn.

Johnny took one step toward his dead lunch. The chimes banged out over the cold and the snow dusting and the ice. Johnny turned and walked fast, almost running, his head down, arms pumping and legs swishing in his blue-plaid snow suit — trying to ignore the buckles on his boots that had come loose, yet watching them with each lurch of his overstuffed legs. …



About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels, information about those available here: https://mikepalecek.newdream.us and here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mike-Palecek/author/B00I9D8V4M?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1710718182&sr=8-1&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WGDSDUSWSM78

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us