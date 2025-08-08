Here on Amazon.

I’ve read JFK assassination fiction by Don Delillo and Norman Mailer, and can tell you that this new novel (Johnny Moon) not only is Mike’s best book yet, it’s much better than Delillo’s and Mailer’s efforts to do justice to the most important event in U.S. history.

— Dr. Kevin Barrett

Johnny Moon represents a new direction for Mike Palecek. Straying from his traditional emphasis on present-day or near-future adult protagonists who end up in prison when they refuse to kowtow to the powers that be, Palecek's new novel features Johnny Moon, a likable 1963 school kid.

Johnny, his schoolmates, Sister Mark and the other faculty, and a couple of workmen one of whom has been living in the basement of the Catholic school. The unlikely cast of characters are involved in an even more unlikely scenario: the boiler may actually be a time machine, the nuns aliens, and President Kennedy's death may not have been the act of a lone Communist gunman. Reality mixes with the absurd and it's often hard to tell the difference.Johnny didn't set out to be the leader of an underground club. He just wanted to win a physical fitness award and maybe he would get to go to the moon.

The President had caught his imagination and that of the whole country. It was a magical time when it seemed that anything could happen, and probably would. Americans would lead the whole world into a wonderful new age of freedom and prosperity for everyone. Or not. The privileged and corrupt few who really run the world were just not going to let that happen. And those who saw, who realized there was something ugly underneath the facade--those people had best keep out of sight, keep their mouths shut, hear nothing, just like those famous monkeys.

Because if they did see, hear, or speak of evil, it just might come to visit them and they would probably not survive the encounter.All this is not what Mike says in his new book. Not exactly. Certainly not explicitly. But it's what I got out of the highly disturbing experience of reading it. The first thing I told my friends who asked what I thought of Johnny Moon was that I thought I liked it. They said, "You thought...you aren't sure?" And I told them that when I got to the end I didn't feel sure of much of anything anymore. I wasn't completely sure what happened, in the book or while I was reading it. I had somehow gotten lost in that space between conscious and unconscious, reality and surreality.

It was as if I'd returned to the sixties in my own time machine, and anything was possible again. But the evil ones were not hiding any more as they did then. The evil was in plain sight for anyone who allowed themselves to see.Johnny Moon is frightening and enchanting, fringe and mainstream, young and old, crazy and sane.

It's maddening and frustrating and I'm very glad I read it.

Well, I finished "Johnny Moon" and gave it to my wife to see what she thinks. She reads all the new stuff plus some old. I really liked it. I think it'll "stick" for me. The little boy and his classmates, the young nuns, the two black guys, the smoking priest...the secretary friends in their first apartment. They're all good. Plus JFK and his messages: "It takes a strong boy..." and "We don't do it because it's easy, we do it because it's hard." and how they sparked the imaginations of kids and grownups alike, posing a threat that Palacek only hints at. And his obliqueness creates quite the impact. I liked the pride of the Catholic school in the new president. My uncle did one of those 50-mile walks back then, with his dog and a friend.



It brought me back to elementary school and how ideas and relationships worked and became important back then to everyone involved. How kids keyed off grownups, but also how grownups needed kids, who were maybe like little mirrors for them. ...Like when the young nun slides down the playground wall once and sits on the ground next to Johnny and just sighs and talks to the sky next to him. It's life as revealed from waist-high...all the cues Johnny was given from little hand-waves down at the waist from serious grownups. ...The mystery of the gliding nuns, who were mysterious to others as well. Palacek caught all this and snuck many other important notions along for the ride. Lots of subtexts back then...and today, too.



It resonated for me with Ed Sanders' "Tales of Beatnik Glory," a 60's hippy classic. Sanders was the co-leader of The Fugs, a big little band of the day that you might not know but which was plenty relevant and is called one of the godfathers of punk. What Ed did for the 20-somethings Palacek does through a little kid. "Tales" is great with the hippy-era vibe, which is important for us to remember, and is very strong on anecdote, which makes sense because of the variety of action in those days, but "Moon" might have more depth -- depth of relationship and depth of mystery.



Palachek's personal history is worth mentioning. He's a special kind of writer, the kind we don't see much in the USA anymore. Not a trained writer, a desperate one. Not on a track, on a mission. Oh, they're out there, just never helped or acknowledged by anyone who matters. He was trained as a priest then he served hard time. His is the indie dynamic at its best and is the promise of our society. And the mainstream will refuse to admit that it exists. We have to build our own network to keep this kind of work alive. It's a tough row to hoe, eh?

Book Review of Mike Palecek’s JOHNNY MOON

Nov 12, 2011 | Book Reviews

Mike Palecek is an independent journalist, radical novelist and political activist who I met years ago at a reading event at The 303 back in Saginaw, Michigan. His website and podcast is

http://newamericandream.net/

and you can read more about his latest novel, Johnny Moon here.

Below is my review of Johnny Moon.

~Marc

Mixing absurdist flights of fancy with poignant memories of a time that was never as innocent as we pretend, Mike Palecek has crafted a free-wheeling novel of the adventures of Johnny Moon, a young Catholic boy who strives to live up to the idealistic credo of his hero President John F. Kennedy: “A strong boy makes a strong man makes a strong nation.” A chubby, pants-wetting target for bullies and strict authority figures, Johnny chants this mantra while walking to school to lose weight, struggling to complete a push-up or stoically coping with everything from icy puddles to attacking S.W.A.T. teams.

When his hero is suddenly gone, Johnny finds himself the unlikely leader of a league of truth-seekers made up of classmates, nuns (who just might really be space aliens), and the coach and janitor (who just might believe that the school boiler is a time-travel machine – and they just might be right). Through darkly hilarious twists and turns, intriguing mysteries and downright oddball WTFs, Palecek leads us into the JFK conspiracy, anti-communist paranoia, and the myriad eccentricities of Church and State. And, as in all of the writings of this Dali-Vonnegut-Chomsky conglomeration of a novelist/activist, the path by which he leads us is unlike anything we could imagine.

But beyond the surrealistic wildness that always marks a Palecek romp, what’s truly best in this novel is its profound empathy. We fall for Johnny Moon because we are Johnny Moon. Palecek remembers details of our childhood that we’ve long forgotten, and when we see (and feel, taste and smell) these minutiae of adolescence being lived by Johnny Moon we wonder how he was able to get into our heads and hearts unnoticed. In this most-enjoyable of his novels to date, Palecek shows himself to be a skilled cartographer of our collective dreams, fears and memories.

And if you don’t remember what you were doing when you heard Kennedy was shot, don’t worry; read this book, and you’ll always remember exactly what Johnny Moon was doing.

Johnny Moon

… and the continuing adventures

of Jimmy, Bobby, Tommy,

Timmy, Danny, Michael, Jane, and Susan

by Mike Palecek

We choose to go to the moon.

We choose to go to the moon in this decade

and do the other things, not because they are easy,

but because they are hard ...

— President John Fitzgerald Kennedy

Rice University, Sept. 12, 1962

“But in a very real sense,

it will not be one man going to the moon, if we make this judgment affirmatively, it will be an entire nation.

For all of us must work to put him there.”

— President John F. Kennedy, speech to Congress

May 25, 1961

“ … We face in the Soviet Union a powerful and implacable adversary determined to show the world that only the Communist system possesses the vigor and determination necessary to satisfy awakening aspirations for progress and the elimination of poverty and want. To meet the challenge of this enemy will require determination and will and effort on the part of all Americans. Only if our citizens are physically fit will they be fully capable of such an effort.”

— President John F. Kennedy

Sports Illustrated, Dec. 26, 1960, “The Soft American”

The President’s Council, on Physical Fitness recommends hiking as an excellent activity for improving physical fitness and is pleased to note the current interest in that form of exercise.

Begin by walking a distance — and at a pace — that does not result in undue fatigue. Day by day increase the distance and the vigor. Before undertaking long hikes, be sure you are wearing the proper shoes and socks.

A fifty-mile hike is a fine challenge for the Marines and other persons who are in good physical condition. The Council is pleased to note the number of people who are sufficiently fit to cover that distance.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 12, 1963

Prologue

Someone woke up very early in the morning and went right to the guns to see they were still there and all right and safe and clean and happy.

Someone called someone and talked over a final note that had kept them from sleeping past three that morning.

Someone else awakened with a smile to think of the cumulative power of all the months of preparations, finally coming to fruition.

Two persons worried that all the details were in place and what could possibly go wrong.

One person woke up at the alarm clock, wondering for a moment where he was, and rolled to the bed table to check departure times once again.

Someone else asked someone at the end of breakfast: What about the children.

I’m not sure I know what you are talking about was the only response before they crumpled white napkins and tossed them along with a couple dollar bills onto plates and went off to meet the plane.

Catholic school construction heated up around the United States during the whole first half of the 20th century.

People were glad they had survived the Second World War and everyone was excited to expand, to move into a new place, buy a toaster and get on with the exciting new prospect of living.

And in the 1960s every berg and ton and ville in the Midwest boasted a Catholic block of school, rectory and convent.

The sisters and priests and bishops and parents energized each other to offer a firm alternative to the suggested boogeyman, anti-religion communism. They constructed a cozy campfire of Catholicism in the middle of town and invited all to join, to come sit around the fire and warm their hands and their feet around the pulsating heart of Jesus.

Then a Catholic President was elected and Pope John XXIII called the Second Vatican Council.

The United States had recently introduced the universe to nuclear weapons and Tide and the new Catholic President talked about going to the moon.

Civil rights and Vietnam turned the cozy campfire into a forest fire.

In the heat of it all the stout soul in the basement, the school boiler, pumping proudly, like Boxer, on a frozen Midwest morning.

If the mostly unseen boiler did not work, Sister would send a classroom representative flying downstairs, leaping whole sets of steps, to tell Mr. Somebody that there was NO HEAT in Sister’s room.

With NO HEAT everything rumbled and dragged to a halt. The learning did not go on without the pulsing of the heart of the boiler in the school basement, next to the school stage and the kitchen where the Catholic Daughters made the triangle funeral sandwiches.

The school janitor charged downstairs at five a.m. by the light of the full moon to stoke the fire, proud of the task he had been given by the priests and sisters after he moved to town from the farm.

The moon, the man, and the boiler, the basics, the fundamentals of Catholic education, worked together to send the heat to what would soon be the sacred symphony upstairs, directed by the celestial, exotic nuns who all came from somewhere else to be with these town kids in their snowsuits and fourteen buckle overshoes.

A tune and melody repeated in hundreds of cities and towns each morning, thousands of lighted flames, culminating, generating upward in one big homecoming bonfire of 1960s glory in The United States of America.

And that was how life began, out of that primordial ooze of snow slush flavored with radiation, colored by Rambler exhaust and cocker spaniel piss. Remembering the past, yet rushing with arms wide toward the future, caught between The Flintstones and The Jetsons.

Captain Marvel, My Favorite Martian, The Twilight Zone, Bewitched, aliens, Roswell — a world wanting to know how far it could go — on the edge of science fiction, of fantastic ideas about time and space and society, race, poverty, war and religion.

These innocents in the upstairs classrooms assumed the best from America.

They looked at JFK on TV, smart, handsome, smiling, funny, and just knew they were in the best place and time there had ever been — or maybe they just assumed it was always this way and always would be, maybe that was it. Maybe they did not think so much as feel.

And when they grew up not too long from now they were going to the moon and outer space and to dances and football games and they were in love – it was just the best place ever and it was just going to get better. They couldn’t wait to grow up – they so much wanted to be alive, to live.

All this and the Beatles, too.

And every morning there were the old people at Mass, the persons these young people were resigned to someday becoming — half-kneeling in the back in the shadows, watching the children, someone they used to be, watching, banging their elbows and rosary beads on the wooden pew backs, still confident of their own specialness, of being Catholic, of going out in a blaze of glory.

[Chapter One]

Say, it’s only a paper moon

Sailing over a cardboard sea

But it wouldn’t be make-believe

If you believed in me

— “Only A Paper Moon,” Harold Arlen, E.Y. Harburg, Billy Rose

Now just let me say that Johnny was a fat boy.

A fat young boy in the third grade.

Who thought he could fly. Because he saw things that others did not.

Not because he was so special, just that he cared enough to look.

It’s true the world is not as we see it. We see it, but it’s different. Way different. Like that.

If you want to know the truth.

And the truth is that Johnny could in fact fly, but he looked like he could not, and so you might assume that he did not.

But he did.

He looked less like Superman and more like a, well, a fat robin, big-boned, wearing buckle overshoes and a snowsuit.

But his snowsuit was blue, not red like a robin, so maybe he was a puppet, a flying blue Sesame Street puppet, with special powers.

And a corduroy cap with a button on top and a buckle strap under the chin.

A fat young third grade boy headed down the steps of his home wearing a snowsuit and buckle overshoes in late November, trying to run as best as he could, carrying his sack lunch in one hand and trying with the other to buckle his hat strap under his chin as his mother had just shouted from the doorway.

Who took off down the sidewalk, shuffling under all that weight — which actually wasn’t all that much — but he thought it was, and that’s all that ever really mattered.

He was inspired and he wanted to do something about it, and to do other great things, too.

Well, he took off from his front porch with his arms up and out, one hand holding that lunch sack, like Superman headed to work.

Not that Johnny actually thought he could fly, but he thought some people maybe could and you never really knew until you put your arms out.

He had tried it before. Put his arms out, so he kinda already knew that much about himself.

But he was inspired and he wanted to try again.

So he took off, again, his eyes wide and his arms out and up, though already they were getting a little tired, with the blood draining down his arms to make his face red.

He would try to fly, settle for a little running until he got really tired, and then he would walk.

He would walk as far as he could, but would that be far enough?

He did not know because he had never done this before.

But he was finally going to try.

He was going to try.

And he smiled.

Goddammit.

He smiled as he chugged down the broken sidewalk, across the street and out of sight of his white-painted home as his mother checked the sky, folded her arms across her chest and ducked her head against the sudden chill to head back inside.

He pitched his chin and gritted his teeth and looked straight ahead, down that sidewalk that stretched straight to forever almost. He could just see the railroad tracks at a rise in the flat landscape and he saw the school and the cross atop the church that Johnny told himself, not anyone else, looked like a radio tower for space aliens.

And he smiled again, this time only internally, just to himself.

Not to brag, in case anyone would see him smile too much or too often and send him to the retard workshop not real school, but he knew he would make it.

He might not exactly fly, but he would do the other things.

He would lose weight, get in shape, and maybe go to the moon. He did not have to be able to fly to lose weight or go to the moon.

And he would start by walking to school this morning. No problem.

He was an American, and he was special. He just was. What could he say?

But still, between Johnny Moon and the school and the church were a few blocks of Russians and Communists and UFO space aliens and chances that he’d go to hell, and fat, blocks and blocks of being out in the wide open and being fat, and there were kids and people with money and people who were not nice, he had been told they were there, who told all manners of lies and engaged in deceit and well, lies … and well, deception.

And they would just as soon kill you as look at you. That was from either … Jack LaLane or “The Tonight Show” or “I Love Lucy,” he was not for totally certain.

But Johnny Moon did not let that bother him, because he was special.

He was an American.

And a Catholic, too.

But positive thinking only gets you as far as that one store that has screwdrivers.

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

(Banned from Canada)

