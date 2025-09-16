Here on Amazon

With his days of protest long past, Joe Coffee tells his wife, Jane, one day that he's thinking about running for Congress. She sets his whim in motion and they get his name on the balloe in a rural western Iowa district. "Coffee Joe," as he becomes known, speaks out against prisons and the military and no one takes him seriously at first. But when his campaign begins to resonate with voters, terrified establishment politicians try to stop him. In a dramatic conclusion, Coffee Joe becomes a central figure in a hostage crisis involving disgruntled farmers. In an era of war in the Middle East and a conservative approach to the economy, Joe Coffee's Revolution provides a refreshing alternative perspective.

Published by:

CWG Press

1204 NE 11th Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 www.cwgpress.com

©2003-2010 by Mike Palecek

Cover Illustration by Marylyn Felion

All Rights Reserved

Printed in the United States of America

Originally published in 2003 by

Badger Books/Waubesa Press

Reprinted by Permission of the Author by CWG Press and Seventh Street Press

Our kids grow up thinking the world is a perfect place.

We owe it to them and to the child within ourselves not to give up on that plan too soon.

— Joe Coffee

Democracy is government by amateurs. The progress, perhaps even the survival, of society depends on the vitality of the amateur spirit.

— Daniel J. Boorstin

Once the miracle of creation has taken place, the group can build and extend it, but the group never invents anything.

The preciousness lies in the lonely mind of a man.

— John Steinbeck, East of Eden

The cold calendar months floated into the Coffee-Hall kitchen trash can. Joe and Jane took out a loan, sold their little car and bought a minivan of ambiguous color.

They worked evenings and weekends and later mornings and afternoons to collect a thousand signatures to get Joe’s name on the ballot as a Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives in the Fifth District of Iowa. …

“… I remember driving through Yankton, South Dakota,” Joe continued.

“I think we were on our way to the Black Hills. I don’t think we ever got there.”

Joe adjusted the microphone and grabbed the sides of the podium as he had seen the governor do.

“We stopped at a motel and watched the Tiananmen Square crisis unfold on the television. It was also a time of the destruction of the Berlin Wall, the release of Mandela and later the election of Clinton.”

He began to make eye contact as he read his speech.

“Along with others, I hoped for the better, for a peace dividend in the United States that would give hope to the poor. It never came. Those in places of power, who make money from military procurement, could breathe a sigh of relief that it was deemed prudent that the United States military remain unnaturally strong. My sister in Nebraska with eight children to raise on her own could find a way to get by, our leaders said. The military contractors would not have to.”

Michael Williams ended his whispering conversation with the pretty elderly organizing woman and turned toward the podium. He noticed the toilet paper sticking from Joe’s front pocket, and the way his right pants leg was hung up on the back part of his shoe.

“We have schools in Agnes and Ernest, all around the district that need fixing. We have made staff cuts at our school. Many school boards are making the same sorts of heart-wrenching decisions, for lack of money.”

Joe looked up, surprised the people were listening.

“And yet we continue to build state and federal prisons at a rapid rate. The United States incarcerates a higher percentage of its population than any nation on earth. State governments invariably spend more on prisons and jails than on colleges and universities.”

Felix and Johnson, sitting next to each other, began to pass yellow sticky notes back and forth.

Felix: Who’s this guy?

Johnson: From Ernest.

Joe looked up and over and saw that Jane was standing in front of her seat with one arm wrapped around the post in front of her, watching with rapt attention.

“When I went to my first newspaper interview in Charles, the reporter said my ideas were out there, at least he knew that’s what his readers would think. I know what he meant, but nothing great is accomplished without ideals, without dreams, without putting forth proposals that at first seem really out there.

“And it is not failure, but a low aim that is the crime. It is a mistake to regard idealism as a sentimental weakness,” Joe put a touch of base to his voice. He heard his voice going out. He knew where he was, but willed himself not to think about it.

“Those quotes come from the early Wilson era, when providing for the poor while seeking to limit the reach of the rich and powerful were talked about openly.

“Today liberal is a swear word.”

Joe looked at his audience and paused. He shifted his feet, then put pressure on his hands on the sides of the podium, a portion of his brain imagining the podium pitching forward into the crowd.

“The real obscenity is the way political parties and politicians will stick their fingers into the air to check the wind and then sprint in that direction.”

Michael Williams made eye contact with Governor Roger Smoothe.

Felix: Fucking Jerk!

Johnson: No shit.

“I am a Democrat because John Kennedy was a Democrat. My mother and father were Catholics and Democrats. Well, actually, my dad was a Catholic and Democrat because my mom was. That’s the way it works many times, party affiliation passed across the breakfast table.

“On the first day ever of school, my kindergarten teacher Miss Steele wrote in gigantic yellow flaky letters on the blackboard the size of that neon signboard on Times Square: President Kennedy.

“Then, we prayed for Kennedy in our third grade classroom with Sister Ellen on the day he was shot. Before that day we thought the world was nice, that presidents were perfect, that people in leadership had our best interests in mind.

“Since that time we have found out different. But the ideal remains.”

Smoothe leaned to whisper something to Poll, who in turn tilted right to whisper to his wife, who laughed out loud and looked up at Joe Coffee.

“I did not choose to run because I suddenly felt qualified. I just realized that I wished politicians, newspaper reporters and news anchors talked about issues the way I wanted them to be talked about — as if they thought we had a brain in our head.”

Jane cheered with half a dozen others in the audience. She had not seen Joe’s speech because she demanded he write it himself.

“Nobody comes around and asks you if you want to bomb Iraq or Kosovo, whether you want thirty new federal prisons built this year. Nobody asks you if you want your son forced to sign up for military induction. Nobody asks you — so sometimes you just have to tell them how you feel.

“Another reporter asked me what I thought about health care, and Social Security. I said I did not know. She said I had to know. I said I did not.

“Social Security, Medicare, minimum wage — those are all important issues. The environment, immigration, all very important. There are thirty other important issues we could name. But until we come to grips with our idolatry of the military and of prisons the rest is secondary. How many persons are we willing to kill or starve or lock up in order to ensure our own postcard-perfect lives. How can we act as if the only real problem we face is the fine-tuning of our own comfort?

“Reporters ask me why I am running. Well, do you remember, just after the Columbine tragedy, President Clinton asked our young people to find nonviolent ways to solve their problems. Well, that was while President Clinton and the rest of us adults were bombing Yugoslavia every morning, afternoon and night.

“Our children are watching us, every step we take. And they are down there, low, with a perspective to be able to really see which direction we go.”

Joe began to speak slower, responding to a note he had scribbled in the margin: Go! Slow! Stupid!

As he read, a voice told him he could do this.

“This administration is dominated and directed by wealth and for the accumulation of wealth. I believe that democracy has so far disappeared in the United States and that no ’two evils’ exist. There is but one evil party with two names, and it will be elected despite all I can do or say.

“That is W.E.B. DuBois, the co-founder of the NAACP, in 1956, saying why he would not vote. Many now take that option. We need to have variety, choice and fire for democracy to work.”

The governor excused himself to Steve Poll and rose. Smoothe waited for his wife to stand. Smoothe waived to Felix and Johnson and the beautiful older woman in the grey hair, with the looks at sixty-four that told you she was a goddess at twenty-six, sitting there grinning, wishing to God Almighty she would get fucked good and hard that night, perhaps that afternoon. She gripped a shiny gold pen in her right hand and tightened her clenched left fist.

The governor shook hands as he made his way up the middle aisle.

“I think it is important and healthy to have at least one nobody in this race. And I claim that distinction. Because, going around to get signatures, you can see the disgust on some people’s faces the moment you say ’Democrat’ or ’Congress’ or ’running for office.’ They are frustrated with the process. Because, it should be more open. If I can be up here — you can be up here, too. We should be excited about the process, not resigned to its ultimate uselessness.”

The governor passed the maintenance man standing in the doorway deciding to make the governor walk around him. A few delegates made their way to the side aisles to catch the governor with a request before he departed. Two reporters with camera bags slung over their shoulders, who had been leaning against the far wall taking notes as Joe spoke, flapped their notebooks closed and hurried to get a last photo and quote from Governor Smoothe.

“It is true that you almost have to be a contract lawyer to figure out the difference between the Democrat and Republican parties. It shouldn’t be that way. Politicians want to say nice things, the right things, in order to get elected. Then when we get in, we’ll really shake things up, we whisper. Well, you can see what Clinton did. He bailed out.”

Someone groaned in the mid-left section of the crowd.

Joe noticed movement around him; a general impatience for his speech to be over.

“If there was a reason to impeach President Clinton, it was not sex under an antique desk. It was the bombing of Iraq, the continued bombing of Iraq and the continued sanctions against Iraq, costing millions of lives, many of them children. It was the welfare reform bill that underlined our disdain for the poor. It was the 1996 crime bill that allocated eight billion dollars Branch Davidians at Waco. It was the murder of Randy Weaver’s wife and son. It was the bombing of Afghanistan and Sudan in the summer of 1998. It was his continued support for the drug war and the use of the death penalty.”

A few people applauded. Others rustled paper. Assorted coughs caused Joe to look up.

Jane’s loud clapping echoed.

“Mr. Vandemeer is probably a great guy,” Joe looked up to speak impromptu. “I’ve talked to him. He is a nice guy. Umm. But why does he support the School of the Americas? Umm. Why support continued harassment of immigrants. Why is he in favor or more military spending. Umm.”

Joe stood on one leg and turned over his last page to find the rest of his speech.

“With all due respect, the standard Democratic platform is as boring as watching paint dry, and just as useful.

“As the song goes, you have to sing like you don’t need the money.”

Joe looked up, expecting applause or a chuckle.

“Umm. Our children expect, they just assume that this is a good world.” Joe tried to speak slowly and louder. “We owe it to them and to the child within ourselves not to give up on that ideal too soon. Thank you.”

Joe turned right to shake Johnson’s hand, but the committee man had sneaked in around on the left and was already speaking into the microphone to organize the lunch break.

Some people clapped for Joe. Others turned to look at the clock on the balcony, and others leaned over seats and aisles to make lunch plans. A clipboard banged against a seat. Joe heard Jane clapping as he watched the steps to descend the stage.