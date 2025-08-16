Share

All those who participated in the fake, phony, criminal Trump Assassination Attempt at Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 should be put on trial on TV so the world can watch every afternoon, like the O.J. Simpson Trial, like the John F. Kennedy funeral procession with Black Jack the riderless horse.

Those would include Donald J. Trump, the fake Secret Service officers, the media, the spectators.

And then the world would know this is America.

Not “America Again” because we have never really been the kind of people we always thought we were.

But this would mean we are at least trying, have our heads above water just a little bit.

That we have at long last slogged up from the basement where for decades we have been watching TV in the dark, eating Doritos, clutching the cushy pillow.

MONEY SHOT: Trump's Staged Assassination & AI Government

Donald Trump Crisis Actor Assassination Hoax

Trump Shooting Hoax

… So, we [I/me] assert that it is common-sensical that when one encounters one of these new events, by way of National Public Radio, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, or from Dan Barreiro on KFAN sports radio, the good American, the real American assumes — by now! he-ello! — FBI, CIA. The real American, when he/she is admonished to stand the-fuck-up at the national anthem to smile and wave at killer fighter jets zoomimg overhead, remains seated, asserting, not until I get a few of these questions answered.

When a common man or woman continues to daily cross paths with the FBI/CIA energizer bunny disguised as Ashli Babbitt, George Floyd or Carl Brand New Storm Windows — rather than a mad pursuit down that rabbit hole — the good American, the loyal American, the sane American, cares enough to find out the truth.

Of course, George W. Bush was not really the President, both times. We know that. We don’t care. Joe Biden was not the real President, that election was also stolen. That’s not even Joe Biden. Does anyone care? Mmm, not really. We don’t really care. We’ve got other shit to do. Whatev. Are there more? The truth is, we really don’t know. No worries.

Our ubiquitous lawn signs proclaim Science Is Science/End of Discussion, Go Abortion! Walz! Biden! Harris! Trump! MulchFest, Mulchpalooza, Mulchstock, Ukraine, ISIS, honey bees and cigarette trees, and The Cow Jumped Over The Moon.

And, of course The Holocaust in Gaza — We Support — the second such event in history, the other being the slaughter of the native Americans across the North American landscape. While the so-called Holocaust of World War II appears to be a ruse, a club, cudgel used to conquer, as in, “by way of deception, you shall do war.” [Also See: Oct. 7.] And of course, both major political parties in the United States are completely overcome by this deception, not that they are necessarily fooled, they have given in, to fear, to money. It does not need to be said that there was much suffering in World War II. It's just that there were no heroes. All sides killed. The winning side was able to conduct the courtroom proceedings as needed to cover up their own crimes. That is how it works.

[Also See: Today.]

We are adorable as puppies, dumb as dirt, and dangerous to ourselves and others.

We do not know.

We simply do not understand.

Nobody knows how their car works.

Nobody knows how to build their own house.

Nobody knows how to live off the land.

Nobody knows what the deal is with debit and credit, daylight savings time, or the cold air return.

Nobody knows how the pioneers did it. (Just luck, scientists believe. Their parents probably helped.)

Nobody knows why it was not they who thought of the words, standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona, when it clearly should have been them.

Nobody knows where electricity comes from or where have all the flowers gone.

It’s not just you.

It’s everybody.

And common sense tells us we are toast, our full spectrum has been completely snookered ... IF ... at the next boilerplate announcement by Lester Holt, NPR’s Schmogna Bologna, and Whoopi Goldberg, accompanied by serious music, of the latest event: that the President caught the bullet in his hand, thank you, Jesus; that the Chinese red balloon which caused the avalanche that covered the quiet little mountain town ...; that the Hillary Clinton double who received the Medal of Freedom from the Joe Biden actor ...; that certain unnamed cats have been caused embarrassment bordering on anxiety by the videos someone posted on social media; that The Wonder Boy Louisville Slugger Bat has escaped from Cooperstown, headed toward Fort Detrick, then Beijing, two feared nauseous already, millions will die; that the crazed gorilla wearing an ISIS do-rag, waving a banana-scented manifesto in its fist, after posting a menacing video, which was threatening the Pennsylvania village, has been taken down by spitwads and disposed of by heroic bystanders, who, along with the gorilla, disappeared into a hole in the ground, and all we can see now is a giant national park with a kick-ass record-setting roller coaster — KONG STRONG — and bronze statue of a giant, raging ISIS gorilla with diverse heroes swinging from his sides; when Lester Holt joins hands with Whoopi and Schmogna, and Stephen Colbert, Rachel Maddow and Anderson Cooper dance over from the wings, and they all hold hands and proclaim, “I believe that ancient Jews built boats and sailed to America!” ...

IF we do not throw open the window, shout out the window, jump out the window, fall flat on our face in the mud, the blood and the beer, get up, ripping our clothes, pulling our hair by the roots, shouting, screaming, fellowshipping after church, telling the others at the coffee shop, across the Thanksgiving adult big table, for the office workshop icebreaker, in front of the classroom ... hit the gong for God’s sake, tell them it’s over ...

“It’s a phony, fake show, it’s a phony fake show ... it’s a phony fake show.”

Common Sense:

Common Sense Text 1.65MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

… dedicated to those hundreds of people,

in Biloxi, Baraboo, Barstow, Butte, Bancroft and Brooklyn,

those people who, on Nov. 22, or Nov. 23, or Nov. 24, 1963,

or sometime during the following week, on a long or short walk,

or at the kitchen table pouring Froot Loops for the kids or for themselves –

those first persons who sat upright in bed at 2:35 a.m. and said,

“This is bullshit.”

You know who you are.