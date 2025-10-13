Cover illustration by Russell Brutsche

[Print copy available here.]

"Terse and funny and dry as a dead Iowa corn snake baking in the sun. Palecek delivers a quick, dead-pan slap to reactionary, mindless post-9/11 America. The sting is delightful."

— Mark Morford, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

IOWA TERROR, a novel like no other ...

“These are hard times for political fiction writers. How to compete with the wierdness of the daily news?

Any reader who thinks that Mike Palecek’s imagination puts him ‘over the top’ will be challenged by the reality check quotes through out his book from former Secretary of War Donald Rumsfeld and made to wonder whose view of reality can be more trusted. Certainly, Palecek’s is the better vision for the future of America.”

— Brian Terrell, Executive Director, Catholic Peace Ministry, Des Moines, Iowa

“The greatest gift a novelist can offer is provocation. To read Iowa Terror is to be provoked, to have foundation beliefs rocked. The witty, powerful, and unique voice of Mike Palecek challenges readers to reject passivity and to embrace the subversive pleasure of critical, independent thought.”

— Mickey Z. author of six books, most recently CPR for Dummies (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

“... a gripping and disturbing tale of small town America in the post September 11th world. Palecek skillfully weaves elements of the official lie of 9-11 into a dark story of murder, mystery, propaganda, and the American “homeland”. Iowa Terror is both entertaining and thought provoking; a must read. You won’t be able to put it down!”

— Michael Wolsey, host, Visibility 9-11

“Iowa Terror is the antidote to watching the evening news, listening to yet another rightwing radio talk show host, or suffering through a mindless political debate. Required reading for those that do want to wake up.”

— Loren Coleman, author, The Copycat Effect: How the Media and Popular Culture Trigger the Mayhem in Tomorrow’s Headlines (Simon and Schuster, 2004)

“Mike Palecek, in addition to being a talented and gifted story storyteller, has an uncanny ability to survey the political and emotional landscape of this country. In doing so, he tells a tale rich in irony, dry humor, intolerance, conformity, and reaction. The sad thing about this tale is that, while it’s certainly fictional, the premise is not at all out of the realm of possibility. Imagine what might happen if Stephen King’s The Stand discovered 9.11 and moved to Iowa, and you’ll have a good idea of where this story will transport you.”

— Jack Cluth, The People’s Republic of Seabrook http://intellectualize.org/index.html

“A mirror held to the future. A chilling commentary of things to come. A modern day 1984. A powerful, shocking and compelling read.”

— Binu Mathew, Countercurrents Magazine

“Mike Palecek’s Iowa Terror depicts in clear, breezy language that the seeds of revolution are sown among average American citizens who are astute, pissed off, and aware that the capitalist system is doing them in.”

— Kim Petersen, Dissident Voice

“So, what’s the difference between Mike Palecek, Weldon Kees and Ambrose Bierce? Bierce isn’t from Nebraska and Palecek still has hope.”

— Richard Flamer, Chiapas, Mexico

“Iowa Terror is a truly extraordinary book! Although it deals with such heavy subjects as war and peace, terrorism, democracy and freedom, it’s highly entertaining and fun to read.”

— Ray Korona, Activist Songwriter & Musician

“Great stuff. Great irony and subtle humor. Lot like Garrison Keillor.”

— Bob Maegerlein, Southeast Minnesota Peace Alliance

“The narrator and the people of Orange County sound just like my Iowa neighbors, most who seem oblivious to events that happen in the larger world. Thanks, for saving us from the terrorists.”

— Judy Plank, Remsen, Iowa

“A deeply personal stream-of-consciousness tour through the new nihilism descending upon our troubled nation.”

— Michael Rivero, What Really Happened, www.whatreallyhappened.com

“A fierce prose-poem from the heart of America’s Orange Revolution — orange for our alert status; orange for jumpsuits and vests and orange ‘Terror Tinfoil hats’; oranged water towers, manned by terrified oranged terrorizers; orange against immigrants and Indians; orange illuminated by the sunset glow of lyricized Rumsfeld texts. Palecek reporting here — to protect and serve.”

— Marc Estrin, author of The Lamentations of Julius Marantz

“It keeps pulling me along, so much I can hardly stop to laugh.”

— Phil Hey, Briar Cliff (Iowa) University

“Mike Palecek weaves the pressing issues of our day into an enchanting narrative with verve and wit. In haunting snippets from the mind of Donald Rumsfeld and in the well-informed ravings of the ‘terrorist’ about the spinelessness of the Democrats, the reader gets tantalizing glimpses of the new American reality behind the propagandistic sheen of post-9/11 Iowa. A highly enjoyable read.”

— Christopher Pille, founder, WeAreCHANGE Maryland

ONE

A Good Democrat

As we know,

there are known knowns.

There are things we know we know.

We also know

there are known unknowns.

That is to say

we know there are some things

we do not know.

But there are also unknown unknowns,

the ones we don’t know

we don’t know.

— Donald Rumsfeld, United States Secretary of Defense, Feb. 12, 2002, Department of Defense news briefing

Someone was killing the Democrats of Orange County, Iowa.

I wouldn’t have cared, but that I was a Democrat.

I did not much care to have my throat slit as I pulled into the garage, or have my brakes fail and plow headlong into the concrete culvert out on the bypass around the curve by the new Taco John’s, and have my head split like a good watermelon, or have a fifty-pound sack of sugar fall on my neck from the top shelf as I bent down to try to read the label on the All-Bran with my tri-focals.

The prime suspect was Jesus Iowa, the terrorist.

Jesus lived here in Orange County, somewhere, on the back streets or soft dirt roads, or in the cornfields, who knows.

Who cares?

I might have seen him once, in a blur, in the very early morning, out the front window of my auto parts store.

Who cares?

Maybe the Democrats.

Maybe me.

You can buy a list of all the registered Democrats from the secretary of state in Des Moines. I did that once.

I used it to get signatures to get on the ballot.

Suppose you could also use it for selling All-Bran, or mass murder.

To me, I wouldn’t go to the trouble.

The Democrats are dying anyway.

You don’t have to get up even, just sit on the porch and drink Pina Cicadas, that’s my new invention.

And watch them drop.

Am I kidding?

Ask my wife if I ever kid.

Ask my kids if I ever kid.

Orange County Iowa used to be Gay County.

It was that for maybe a hundred years or so, I don’t know.

There’s a Gayville, South Dakota, and probably a hundred others around, but it’s not a name you like to have these days on your county dump trucks and county sheriff vehicles, or on T-shirts in the parents section when your team goes to the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.

So it didn’t take that long after a group marched into the county commissioners’ meeting on the second Tuesday morning in either February or March and suggested that the name of the county be changed to reflect the post-911 world.

There were nine guys from the fire department, National Guard, and the hunt and fish club, all dressed in orange, orange caps, vests, coveralls, gloves.

They just filed in and sat down.

They were on the agenda and all, but it was still quite a show.

Vernon spoke for the group. He said the county would be doing its part for homeland security by reflecting the orange alert status of the nation in its generations-long fight against terror.

Vern had clipboards with petitions and signatures and numbers and a calculator.

He said they had it figured out that over the course of ten years, which was just a drop in the bucket

from what those who have given the ultimate sacrifice have given … umm, the twelve municipal water towers in the county and the two rural water district towers could be painted blaze orange.

The First Reformed Church had offered to be a sponsor if they could get a mention somewhere on the towers.

Vern and “Citizens of Orange County Kare” also suggested that orange be declared the official color of the county, which could be reflected in numerous ways: law enforcement vehicles, city and county maintenance vehicles (the state trucks all already orange, see), school colors, crosswalk guards, personalized license plates.

He said that an idea being tossed around was to sell orange buttons as a fundraiser for an annual scholarship for an outstanding student in the county.

Well, the commissioners sent a representative, along with Vern and three or four of the guys from “COCK” down to Des Moines.

They stayed in the Motel Six at county expense and testified in front of the committee and got on Radio Iowa and Vern was asked to come down to the KTVV studios and get patched through to the Fox network to talk about it all.

There weren’t many state senators who wanted to stand up in front of the whole state and nation and say he was for keeping the county Gay, as opposed to being on the front line against terror.

The vote went through on the last day of the session and the work began on the county stationery, doors to the auditors and license offices, vehicles, highway signs.

It was a big job.

And the First Reformed Church got their water tower.

The first one was painted right here over the summer.

It was a crew from out of town.

Their van had Tennessee plates is what I heard.

Lots of folks went over there every day for a while, standing right under the tower, looking up at a white, skinny guy with a beard and a ponytail and three Mexicans hanging on the side with ropes and pulleys and scaffold.

Staring straight up, getting orange paint in their eyes and mouth, waiting to catch a screwdriver with their forehead.

It was like having the circus in town for a month.

* * *

Jesus Iowa got his name when his family was driving up from Oaxaca.

His father and mother were illegal. He was illegal too. Illegal people.

His mother was pregnant, in labor. They needed to find a hospital right away.

They passed a woman mowing the front yard of a farm home on a green riding mower, not wearing a top.

She had long blonde hair and wore only jean shorts, no shoes, bright red toenail polish.

The father got all the detail because they were going forty-five on the highway, not wanting to have anything to do with the county deputies.

The woman went over some bumps in the lawn, held on, looked right at the father and smiled andwaved.

He recalled that at that particular moment her hair rose from her shoulders, suspended in mid-air, with waves, like on the American commercials they had seen from home, perhaps just what he had dreamed of when he thought of America, perhaps miraculous, though he kept that suspicion to himself.

When the father saw the blonde woman he proclaimed, “Dios, Mio! Iowa!”

And when a boy was born in the county hospital twenty minutes later, the father wanted to memorialize the vision he had been given.

The mother argued they could not name the son My God, so the father agreed on Jesus, and tacked on Iowa as a middle name, because that was truly how it had occurred.

And they wanted it to sound as if the young boy was from around here.

The father and mother and the nurses had bickered about the comma. Mr. and Mrs. having spent many recent weeks studying English and having the fervor of the nouveau literate, and for two days the name of the young boy was Jesus, Iowa Hernandez.

On the third day the comma was dropped.

The mother and father opened a restaurant, worked all day, every day, and bought a home on the west side.

Jesus grew strong and happy and played shortstop and quarterback.

He was famous, known around town as Jesus Iowa!

As the Des Moines Register headline on the Sunday sports page after Jesus was named the high school athlete of the year in only his junior year.

He planned to attend the University of Iowa and study architecture, build tall buildings in Des Moines and San Francisco and Mexico City, and be the first Hispanic quarterback ever, and the first Hispanic Iowan elected to the United States House of Representatives.

His room was packed with the biography of Frank Lloyd Wright and other great American designers:

Thomas U. Walter and the U.S. Capitol Building, James Hoban’s White House, Henry Bacon and the Lincoln Memorial, Robert Mills and the Washington Memorial, and Russell Pope’s Jefferson Memorial.

In the family’s photo album he saw pictures of the modest hovels of Oaxaca and compared them to the homes he saw in America.

His father and mother were able to move the family to a house on Madison Street and Jesus spent hours sitting out on the front porch watching people go past and waving and smiling, though they often did not respond positively.

What he really wanted to do was to make houses like those in America for his relatives in Mexico, or bring those relatives up here to live in nice places, or maybe play shortstop for the New York Yankees.

Each day his dreams and plans were different, bigger, larger, more grand and beautiful.

The high school did not offer architecture classes, but Mr. Molini, the shop teacher, gave Jesus books on construction — brick laying, carpentry, steel beam structures, the building of the Hoover Dam and the World Trade Center, Yankee Stadium, the St. Louis arch.

Jesus Iowa stopped going to classes after the first week of his senior year.

Mrs. Lankford, the history teacher, pulled a television into the room on Sept. 11, 2001 so her classes could watch the continuing coverage.

Jesus sat in the front desk of the second row from the door and watched CNN all morning.

He watched through his class and skipped Biology and Geometry II to watch more.

He got up when Lankford locked her room for lunch.

Jesus got his jacket from his locker, walked through the cafeteria without talking to anyone, went out the front door with the rest of the privileged open campus seniors, and never came back.

He sent a letter to the editor to the paper from somewhere and the editor wouldn’t print it, is what I heard.

Said it didn’t have a local address.

Illustrations by

Russell Brutsche

Allison M. Healy

Benjamin Heine

Ian Ward