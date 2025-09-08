[Excerpt below.]

This is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidences are either a product of the author’s imagination or used fictitiously. Any similarity to actual organizations and persons, living or deceased, is entirely coincidental.

Copyright © 2025 Mike Palecek

All rights reserved.

Printed in the U.S.A.

Published by 7th Street Press

Some items come under Fair Use: “for purposes such as criticism, news reporting, teaching.” Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Educational use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

They sent 100 billion dollars to Ukraine.

Imagine if they sent 100 billion dollars to America.

— Jimmy Dore

Infinite West

Mike Palecek

“And this, too, shall pass away.”

— Abraham Lincoln, address before Wisconsin State Agricultural Society, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sept. 30, 1859

... as reported on the same day by Dan Barreiro, KFAN radio, Anderson Cooper, Rachel Maddow, Lester Holt:

“This is very dangerous to our democracy.”

“ISIS” Valentine’s Day cards reportedly found in boxes in seven Minneapolis schools.

The stop light at 46th & Lyndale goes from green right to red all day, sometimes no pause, sometimes one second, sometimes two seconds, the same way it is in ... Russia.

The white underwear in Walmart (in the plastic bags) that say “large” are really small.

Poop in the Blaisdell YMCA hot tub, also in the pools at Fuller Park, Bryant Square Park, Linden Hills Park, and Boom Island Park … (coordinated event, beyond the ability of the F.B.I., somebody would have talked, lone-nut).

... Oh, that hasn’t happened yet ...

“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors. ... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”

— Karl Rove, served as senior advisor to President George W. Bush from 2000–2007 and Deputy Chief of Staff from 2004–2007

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

— William J. Casey, CIA Director [1981]

“We lied, we cheated, we stole. It was like we had entire training courses ... it reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.”

— Mike Pompeo, CIA Director, 2017, Secretary of State 2018, Texas A&M University in April 2019, while reflecting on his time as CIA Director

Foreword

Send in the clowns.

There ought to be clowns.

Don’t bother, they’re here.

— Often attributed to Chief Powhatan

“The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine. ... Iraq, too.”

— George W. Bush

The teachers told the children that this was when their continent was discovered by human beings. Actually, millions of human beings were already living full and imaginative lives on the continent in 1492. That was simply the year in which sea pirates began to cheat and rob and kill them.

— Kurt Vonnegut

The American Way …

Westward ho.

Land Rush.

Little Big Horn.

Wounded Knee, revenge for LBH, ended American Indian resistance

1946 - C.I.A.

Mind control.

Bernays, Dulles, Donovan, Gottlieb, West, Angleton

“The American Way,” which up to now meant merely slaughtering and robbing other peoples, now evolved inward as American Intelligence began to find its voice.

Kids in kindergarten watch Miss Thomas write President Kennedy across the chalkboard in thick, flaky yellow chalk. ...

Old school: plane hijackings ... bombing of cities ... poison gas ... Gatling gun

... serial killers (takes a lot of time, can only do once in a while) ...

... poison through medical system ... destroy brains ... cancer, heart attacks, blood clots, miscarriages

... internet to educate? people to get the truth, at long last ... (Gary Webb, Dark Alliance)

... not so fast ... internet actually provided for us to control

... kill millions in order to preserve our right to worship wherever and whenever we want to bless the killing of millions

... kids everywhere wondering WTF?

... so, yeah, no, this one country, these people, landed, declared to all that it was their manifest destiny to kill Indians and whomever else gets in their fucking way ....

... psychological warfare operations is actually a branch of the military, with whole armies

... full spectrum dominance is an actual stated out-in-the-open policy

.... Obama made propagandizing the American people legal (Smith-Mundt), in fact, the preferred, best practices method of journalism in The United States of America ...

... we kill, we lie, we steal ... to preserve The American Way Of Life: Sitting In The Dark, In The Basement, Watching TV, Eating Doritos, Clutching The Cushy Pillow

... Our Manifest Destiny is to charge headlong into the ocean in search of buried treasure and drown ... be it thus always to tyrants

... Land of the Free

... Home of the Brave.

… Go Pack Go

... And I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered

I don’t have a friend who feels at ease

I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered

Or driven to its knees

But it’s alright, it’s alright

For we lived so well so long

Still, when I think of the

Road we’re traveling on

I wonder what’s gone wrong

I can’t help it, I wonder what has gone wrong

— American Tune, by Paul Simon

Preamble

You know, every twenty years or so

Our country and some other little country

We start firing all of our newest weapons at each other

For some reason or another, right or wrong, like it or not

It happens

And when it happens people get shot

And when people get shot they show that on television a lot

Every night at six o’clock

And you don’t have to be eighteen to see that

You don’t even have to be in first grade

First grade, where they will teach the kid the pride

They tell him he gon’ need to thrive

In a world where they say that only the strong will survive

So he’s taught the art of more

To compare to, to keep score

Monday through Friday while he stares at the floor

‘Til Sunday, they make him go to school once more

Only this time they make him wear a suit and a tie

And listen to some guy

Who claims to know

Where people go

When they die

Tell him that only the meek are gonna inherit the earth

Well shit, by this time how could anybody’s kid know

what anything was worth?

— Todd Snider

Preface

Now, I will tell you Buster,

that I ain’t a fan of Custer’s

And the General, he don’t ride well anymore.

To some, he was a hero, but to me, his score was zero

And the General, he don’t ride well anymore

— Buffy Saint Marie

Hi. I’m Herbie.

And I’m a Sasquatch.

(Hi! Herbie!)

But you knew that.

If you’ve seen the Trilogy: A Minnesota Man, Herbie & Mowgli Vanquish Mulch the Twin Cities, Goy Story. you might think you know me fairly well, well, at least know of me.

You’ll know I used to panhandle over at 35th & Nicollet, and you St. Thomas and St. Catherine and Macalester types will have wondered why I talked about jumping off the bridge when there is no bridge there, and the Macalesters will have recognized poetic license, and that a half-ethereal, still maturing, stone-black Yeti in Minneapolis will pretty much say and do as he likes.

But then I did get shot after breaking into that mansion on Lake Harriet. And I gotta say, it made me proud to be shot just like Grampowpow. He died trying to save the woods. I got zipped for wanting to sample some upper crust single malt.

Though he’s still with us. No, really. Not in bullshit Pilgrim-speak, but for real. I can smell him. He can still turn that shit off and on, and for sure right now, it’s on, like Goldie Hawn, as he would say, bless his stinky heart and dingleberries.

And then, me and Mowg, and Grampowpow, and the cousins, mulched the-fuck out of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, after they shot some of our peoples. Then we were hiding out in Wisconsin, at this old abandoned lake resort like fuckin’ Al Capone or some shit, got hooked up with the aliens, and it turned out that’s just what I needed, cause for the longest time, in the words of Todd Snider, I just needed to clear up my mind, even a little bit, about all these things, kinda actually started learning some shit from the A’s, got my third eye squeegeed clear, like Genghis Khan, man, sorta began to clear up a little of my adolescent existential angst, which for the longest time was my superpower.

I do go to AA, for the coffee. And like you saw in “Mulch,” we can cloak, go all Terminator and shit. I still don’t quite know how it’s done, just that I can do it. My family weren’t big talkers. I really don’t even know where we came from, maybe Prague, or Cork, maybe Orion. Whatev, huh? Whatya gonna do? It is what it is, as the homo sapes say.

In AA — my meeting’s in the church basement at Calvary Baptist on Blaisdell. For Tuesdays it’s candlelight confessions. Every time I just start talking. I’m mostly indivisible, it’s dark, and then, boom, in my deepest gorilla twang, “Greetings, earthlings.”

And they all jump. Every time. I actually love it. And they can’t say shit. Everything in the Calvary Baptist basement on Tuesdays stays with the old statues and mops. I’m guessing there’s squatches in most of the AA meetings, not just in Minneapolis. (We call it Anachronistic Anarchists). We’re everywhere. Get up at three in the morning and go pee in the backyard because the steps squeak and open your eyes once, and I’ll say 7-5 there’s a Biggie Bro standin’ right there in your rhododoonias. He won’t say shit, ‘cause you’re in his meeting.

Hey, I been getting lots of texts asking if that structure out at the Bloomington dog park is us or Boy Scout, and I have to tell you, I really don’t know. If I get some time I’ll go check it out and give you all a report on my next podcast.

Chapter one

The goals of psychological warfare are no different here at home than they were in Southeast Asia or Central America: to scare the people, in this case the American people, into willingly surrendering their rights and accepting ever-increasing levels of repression; and to desensitize the people to horrendous levels of interpersonal violence. The ultimate goal, and one that we are rapidly approaching, is the destruction of all social bonds and the obliteration of any remaining sense of community — the complete atomization of society.

— Douglas Valentine

Some things should be sacred.

I know, right?

Didn’t think it would ever come to this.

I’m taking care of my toilette, as it were, in Minnehaha Creek (those structures are ours), and it’s Grand Central Station. Everyone is down there, brushing teeth, washing dishes. There is no water pressure. Everyone is spraying their neighbors, over the fence, passing cars from the front yard, uzi super-soakers on the freeway, Derringer squirts in the drive-through, North vs. South. You can’t find a hose in Home Depot to save your soul.

Looks like this last shooting pushed everyone over the cliff. I’d say we’ve been able to see the light on that train for a while now.

Because of November 1963, June 1968, September 2001, Covid, with plenty more tossed in there just to make sure, lots of mud on the barn as the homos say. I guess I could list ‘em, but I’m pretty sure, even if you tell yourself you aren’t one of those, you have the whole string right at your battered fingertips.

It’s Phoenix right here.

“THEY” did all this stuff for years (William Blum/Killing Hope ) in all these other countries and Americans really didn’t care.

Well, now the military, police, BCA, FBI, CIA, and nine other agencies you don’t even know about, but you pay for their lake homes and jet skis and mocha-docha-latte grande every morning, they are now “boots on the ground” in your neighborhood in so many ways.

There’s layers. (Shrek). There’s the radio, the newspaper, the TV news, television cop shows, Netflix telling you lies about Oklahoma City, the Boston Bombing, Osama bin Laden, Las Vegas. And the only way you can escape is to pretend it’s not there.

Phoenix was, by design, a psychological warfare operation. Its goal was, quite literally, to scare the hell out of the Vietnamese people — to such an extent that their will would be broken and they would accede to the demands of their would-be oppressors. The techniques employed were barbaric. Victims of the program were not merely assassinated; they were frequently raped, tortured, mutilated, dismembered and left posed in grotesque displays for their fellow villagers and family members to find. The crime scenes of the Phoenix Program were, in other words, indistinguishable from the crime scenes of America’s serial killers.

— Dave McGowan

In What Uncle Sam Really Wants, Noam Chomsky described the type of training given to U.S.-backed Salvadoran death squads, which were modeled after the Phoenix Program’s death squads (which in turn were modeled after the Nazi Einsatzgruppen death squads active during World War II):

Chomsky described one particularly macabre scene staged by the U.S.-trained Salvadoran National Guard. A peasant woman returned home to “find her three children, her mother and her sister sitting around a table, each with its own decapitated head placed carefully on the table in front of the body, the hands arranged on top ‘as if each body was stroking its own head.” Finding it hard to keep the head of the woman’s youngest child in place, the assassins had taken the 18-month-old baby’s decapitated head and “nailed the hands onto it. A large plastic bowl filled with blood was tastefully displayed in the center of the table.”

— Dave McGowan

Chapter Two

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine.

— R.E.M.

Well, I was sitting in my backyard, and I realized there were all these sirens, all around, close by. There’s oftentimes sirens, but these were, a lot. That time is frozen in my mind now, like hearing about Wellstone, Kennedy, Kennedy, 9/11. (Though, I don’t recall hearing about King or Malcolm.)

I looked south and through the trees down by the school a helicopter perched in the air like a hummingbird.

This is the church shooting I’m talking about, where they say two kids were killed and maybe a dozen and more injured. You have to say “they say,” well, because there is no other option.

They say the shooter killed himself, and that beforehand he released (as one does) a long manifesto in Russian and a video detailing all the things he hated and also conveniently for our sake the things they would be busting us over the head with in a week to ten days.

So, there will be no investigation, no trial, no discovery. The BCA and the Star-Tribune will let us know what we will think about this for the next fifty years, and we will all get on with our lives — worrying about the next disaster while sitting in the dark in the basement watching Netflix, (eating Doritos and clutching the cushy pillow).

So, was it one crazy kid, with all of his by-now well-documented faults, foibles, weird after-school clubs, and motivations, father in the FBI, CIA, kind of similar to ... James Holmes, Harris & Klebold, David Hogg of Parkland and now vice-chairman of the Democratic Party, about fifty others.

Or, was it the aforementioned taxpayer-funded agencies?

Maybe they ran the kid, set him up, maybe over years, maybe over his whole life. Maybe he’s not dead, maybe he never existed. Maybe he’s on an island, his feet in the sand, phone in his hands, watching re-runs of Gilligan’s Island, slurping margaritas made by Jeffrey Epstein with Tim McVeigh, Jack Ruby, George Floyd, Barbara Olson, Philando Castille, Ashley Babbit, H. Wayne Carver.

“ There’s never no mentally disturbed individuals who do that, from killing the president to blowin’ up buildings, that’s crap, but the American people buy it, like the Hitler and the Nazi’s bought it and the Romans bought it before it fell, all that is a game, and the press is part of it and we buy into it because we part of it.”

— Dick Gregory

Maybe nobody died.

Maybe kids did die, and the government killed them. If you think that’s not possible, let’s review again the Phoenix program, Hiroshima, Vietnam, Nagasaki, Iran, Afghanistan, Gaza, the Philippines, Covid vaccine. There’s a list. It might not be in your kid’s sophomore history book, but it exists.

It also includes American dead, also considered collateral damage. The world is run like a corporation, feelings, empathy, compassion, love, are not part of the equation.

Have you ever wanted to get rid of someone for talking too loud in a movie? They might become to you in that moment, “stupid, idiot, somewhat less than human.” That kind of hate flare-up you might have for a bit persists in the day to day, year to year, decade to decade policy of the U.S. military and its multifarious billionaire agencies, except in a controlled, pre-meditated, psychotic, continuity of government arrangement.

So, as is subtly inscribed in fancy marble around the rotunda big-ass entryway to some expensive-wood courtroom somewhere:

And so the next time there is a bombing or a threat of a bombing or a bunch of beguiling blue backpacks found on a bench. in Bemidji — the healthy American, the true American, the real American thinks “CIA, FBI, the police” — the real patriot refuses to stand for the national anthem, and rather than another knee-jerk reciting of the pledge of allegiance he says, not until I get some questions answered, because …

This is important stuff.

That is where we find ourselves, once again, a morning-after juncture where things once again will never be the same.

The lone nut scenario/scam/paradigm, with the shelf life of canned green beans, is again in play.

If it ain’t broke ...

The three-card monty dealing F.B.I. special agent wearing a battered backpack splattered with touristy stickers from Oklahoma City, Waco, Ruby Ridge, Columbine, Aurora, Tucson, Las Vegas, Parkland, Sandy Hook, the Ambassador Hotel, New York City, Dealey Plaza is again trudging our way down the street. He asks to bum a cigarette, he seems all right, and we once again begin to engage him in conversation, rather than walking away, across the street, through traffic, take the next bus out of Dodge.

In the course of all these human events, all their shit, they have relieved an inherently non-thinking citizenry of the burden of cogitating at all. It was the trans kid in the dark web chat with the Portal Gun. Jet airplanes could be heard but not seen directly overhead, as somebody shouted on a megaphone “this is a drill!” and the sign said, “Everyone Must Check In.”

Actually, we’re all Gaza now, and as the phrasing goes, there is no one left to care about us.

On the morning of the shooting I went for a walk around Lake Nokomis to get away from the news and to hear what the homos were saying.

I’d say, even though this event, however it went down, might well be used to expand the martial law model being used in Washington, D.C., here, there and everywhere, the spirit at the lake (who does not love the lake) was kind of — it’s the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine - ish.

“That’s three shootings in how many days? That’s quite a few. ... Okay, seeya, John.”

“Apples are on special at Aldi for $5 each, better get one. Get toilet paper while you’re there.”

Maybe THEY see Minneapolis as a vanguard, a citadel, foothold, headquarters, maybe because of all the Democrats, liberals. Democrats and liberals used to be the good guys. Then THEY killed Bobby, brought in Charles Manson, Bill & Hillary, Anderson Cooper, Maddow. Who in their right mind can look at Stephen Colbert and say, yeah, pick me for that guy’s team. They pretty much turned their backs on the poor and anti-war, out-businessed the business party, decided McGovern wasn’t doin’ it for them, and turned the Good Ship Hope & Change right around, way out in the middle of the ocean where nobody could see what they were doing.

The Castille shooting was filmed as it happened on Facebook because of course it was. The Floyd event opened up nine million opportunities on television commercials. We still don’t know what happened to the Crowley family in Apple Valley. Most say he did it, some say Phoenix program. What do you say? Anything?

Anyway. Go Twins. Go Vikes. Go Wild.

Go Lynx.

So, I guess I’m saying that of course I do not know shit, if it’s gonna snow, or if anyone died.

I’m also saying of course do not believe the police, the media, the mayor, the governor, the president, not because you want to “stick it to the man,” but because they have given us no reason to trust them, since Nov. 22, 1963.

Of course, at least look at them side-eyed, doubtful, skeptical.

At least cross the street to avoid them coming down the sidewalk.

THEY have ripped apart society, our freeking firmament, willfully, for their own purposes.

At least, let’s start there, somewhere, finally, after fifty-some years.

If you see something, say something.

Epilogue

My brother Mowgli and I have always loved The Beatles and The Eagles, kind of fashioned our own music after them, and lately we’ve been working on something new.

We like to sing, and we like to sit and sing in the trees anywhere in Edina at about two-thirty, three in the morning.

If we can get Grampowpow on sticks to accompany, we rock on like yer bad self.

Herbie:

Are you optimistic ‘Bout the way things are going?

Mowgli:

No, I never ever think of it at all.

Herbie:

Don’t you ever worry

When you see what’s going down?

Mowgli:

Well, I try to mind my business, That is, no business at all.

Herbie:

When it’s time to function

As a feeling human being, will your Bachelor of Arts help you get by?

Mowgli:

I hope to study further,

A few more years or so. I also hope

To keep a steady high.

And then Grampowpow comes in with his face-melting, trippy jam.

Rock & Roll will never die.

We’re calling ourselves The Beagles.