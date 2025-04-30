(excerpt)

HOME OF

THE BRAVE

by Mike Palecek

“… to believe in this livin’ … is just a hard way to go.”

— John Prine, Angel From Montgomery

[Chapter one]

But once they banned Imagine it became the same old war its always been

Once they banned Imagine it became the war it was when we were kids

... Are you now or have you ever been in cahoots with the notion that people can change

... When history happens again if you do or you did you’ll be blamed

From baseless inquiry To no knocking entry Becoming the law of the land

To half-cocked excuses for bullet abuse regarding anything browner than tan

— Drive-By Truckers

This is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidences are either a product of the author's imagination or used fictitiously. Any similarity to actual organizations and persons, living or deceased, is entirely coincidental.

So fucking cold. (it was)

So fucking dark. (like something very dark)

So fucking interminable, never-ending, endless, incessant, constant, continual, non-fucking-stop.

Too soon for this, WTF? she thought, but the cold could not penetrate inside the girl, not this young woman, with her Mongol colorful earflap hat given to her by her aunt maybe, her long johns under her quilted jeans, her

7

layers of T-shirts with swear words and alcohol images and not-so-famous authors, some sports team sweatshirt, and quilted coat, her fingerless sock astro-not gloves (as she called them), her double wool socks hand-stitched by midget Mayans in Madagascar, perhaps, she didn’t care, she could care, but not this moment as long as they were warm, not this girl.

She walked, trudged really, like a goddamn packhorse, mule actually, with the rebels fighting the power, in her mother’s good boots through snow and cold to the goddamn basketball game with the world hanging in the balance, on her mind, and she can do something about it, with her writing, if she can think of something smart, right fucking now while she’s got a minute.

“It was a dark and … No. These are the days. No times dos.”

She shoved through the fluffy new snow not lifting her feet.

... I took a road less ...

“Fuck!” she said only in her head, though maybe her lips had moved, her teeth shoving off from her lower lip.

“Derivative.”

The moonshine suggested the white birch trees as exclamation points to guide her way.

Not spotting the sign until she was right on top of it, she got a closer look than she had before, passing in cars and buses.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

8

The sign, made of crossed slats and sturdy pink construction paper, leaned a bit now after having been stuck in frosted mud most of the week.

LOST DOG

“WOJ”

She stopped a moment to look at the photo of the almost smiling pooch, with her telephone and address underneath.

The wind gusted and she put her head down to keep plowing forward.

In-coming! announced her phone.

Galileo, wondering about the buttons. With fighter pilot skill she assured him all was taken care of on that front, if only just, she admitted to herself as she stepped lightly over a booby trapped fallen branch.

“Wherever there’s a kid in detention, I’ll be there.”

No times infinity.

“And beyond …” she whispered and grinned, hoisting her backpack off to check a few things. Unzipping by the Pooh doll figure, she stuck one hand inside: water, check; earphones, check; notebook, Spanish book, check, check; ancestry.com DNA kit, Czech; cracker snacks in plastic bag, check; cyanide capsule (red Skittles), check; red pills, check; blue pills, check; plaid pills, striped pills, check and check.

Sucking down air at the first wood smoke whiff, she held it, held it, then blew out a personal puff cloud. A siren yelled somewhere. She followed the chain link

HOME OF THE BRAVE

9

boundary to the track, lit by the football scoreboard, still showing the score of the last game of the season. They had lost and everyone was supposed to remember. Never forget that. Never let it happen again.

Da-da!

Now Lorax wondered how much trouble they were in.

She felt cold, on her face and hands bare at the knuckles. It was good, vigorous, exciting in a weird this-is-how-the-settlers-did-it way.

“Yeah, I dunno,” she admitted just as Harriet The Spy told everyone with a sheepish emoji her mother was sending cases of Fanta Orange Cream, we’re good.

At the sound of something she stopped, took a big breath, let out her own personal cloud, and looked around from atop this little hill to see her town, the shadows of houses highlighted by the blue glow of about a million TVs, the sound of pounding.

Brown basketballs bouncing.

And the jazz band. Sharp in the crisp air.

She smiled, thinking of someone she knew being in band, and the deal with not being able to find her reed and how it didn’t matter because she didn’t really play anyway, wanted to be able to quit and was going to, thought about, almost did drop a thing in the weight room on her foot so she wouldn’t have to go, and they were all laughing, but they were supposed to be lifting, but she’d still have to go, right? You’ve heard of crutches

HOME OF THE BRAVE

10

before, right? Unless she dropped the weight on her head, not on her head, but just enough to thump her mouth or lips pretty good … or her clarinet, which is actually my clarinet! Oh, maaan.

Six cross-country ski slides brought her within range of the popcorn, mmm. Now she was hungry and touched her pockets, finding quarters, plunging into the glare of a street lamp, excited at her good fortune.

At the crest of the little hill overlooking the school, lights pulsed across the snow like disco Christmas.

A police car crouched in front of the gym door.

Shat!

She hunched and crept and skulked, stopping for a moment just this side of this tree, peeking.

All downhill from here, she resolved and moved again out into the open, lights slicing her into thirds. She moved on, hearing people talking, excited about the game and perhaps more, roving car lights, more band, more popcorn, lightly falling snowflakes appeared briefly on stage in the glow of the parking lot lamps.

Aaah!

She slipped and saw her feet just before slamming on her butt, making an actual oof! sound, instant props for clichés, and now her back, feet and hands in the air, an embarrassed cat discovering ice, sliding all the way down, onto the pavement and the glow of a street light at the front walk leading up to the gym door, where a shuffling band of middle school boys huddled near the squad car.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

11

As if she knew exactly what she was doing, she pushed up, swiped herself off and walked into the colored lights, right at the bunch of boys, then past them. Brushing within inches of the police car she flashed a look, scanned quickly, saw the front and back seats empty and the young officer busy on a clipboard.

She hopped up to the walk and ducked her head at the now larger, wetter snowflake assault on acute angle, too fast, parachutists in trouble.

At the door, she paused before the surging, lapping crowd, stamping their feet like insistent cattle, let them go.

She knelt and yanked from the snow and slush their most recent issue, the banner headline and photo marked now with hoi polloi shoe tracks she felt on her stomach.

She brushed at the front page and snatching a look over her shoulder rode the next wave through the double glass doors, under the motto carved into the cement casing lintel over the entry: No man should think of himself as a hero, thinking he can do anything about the state of the world.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

12

[Chapter two]

All of us learn to write in the second grade.

Most of us go on to better things.

— Bobby Knight

She rode the crowd in through the glass doors into the school, holding the tabloid thick white paper in two hands, looking at everything at once, moving along, head down, people in one big hurry, flashing, evolving, revolving, circling around her at all angles.

On the second or third or fourth level of her senses she smelled the popcorn and the butter and felt the warmth of the well-kept building and heard the band, loud now, and the thunder of basketballs pounding like boulders bounced by giants, baby Brobdingnagian wannabe’s in daycare.

She stood in the middle of heavy traffic, more people busting through the flimsy three-or four-door Maginot Line, wide eyes aimed high, intent on getting somewhere ahead, up there, over there, here this way.

She scanned the front page and flipped, looking for

13

errors, crooked type, fuzzy photos, headlines sans rhyme or reason. She passed right over the masthead on Two with her name at the top of the vertical box lower left as “Editor In Chief,” as if they were a tribe and maybe they were.

Even here they used their aliases, nomez dez plumez. Especially here.

She wandered down the hall, now seeking typos, criminal commas, someone using semi-colons, fact-checking feverishly as manic nomadic swarms of elementary lunatics ranging free as they would ever be, brushed her legs, this way, now that. She had gone over all of this, of course, many times, but there was never enough time and when you saw it like this, it was always like boom! in your face, for amazing or for tragic. This wasn’t too bad. It would do, maybe even the top story on Page One. Only maybe.

A text pulled her partially from her reverie.

Deftly as air traffic control in the middle of the thousandth storm she relayed the message: trophy case.

Like the so-called ancient investigative Post reporter waiting for Deep Person she positioned herself back against the glass, one foot up, head down, studying, hearing, smelling, feeling everything.

She saw his shoes first.

So then. Now it begins.

The pink and blue bunny slippers.

“Hey.”

HOME OF THE BRAVE

14

“You did it.”

“Yep.”

“Seen this?”

“We are in dire trouble.”

“Nobody says that.”

“We are in dire doo-doo.”

She shook her head and said, “C’mere.”

“I’m right here.”

He padded one inch closer.

“That’s a foot, a shoe,” Galileo touched the track on the front page.

“Mmm-hmm.”

“Ariel,” he said.

“Yeah?”

“Nothing.”

“Nothing what?”

“You think they, he, she, looks like he …”

“What!” she looked right at him.

“The track foot. Some call it Yeti,” he said.

“You think it was just walking or they meant it?”

She looked again at the track.

“Impossible to tell.”

“Or is it?”

“Give me that!”

She snatched it back.

“C’mon,” she said, bouncing off at warp gallop stride.

They were not short, they were not tall. They did not appear anything extraordinary at all. Not accounting for

HOME OF THE BRAVE

15

the bunny slippers. Galileo was the sports editor of the school newspaper. Ariel the editor. They were seniors and they were headed, if only in their own minds, for legendary feats, destined to climb great mountains.

They just needed to find the mountain first. Apparently, no one was bringing it to them, thank you very much. They did not use their real names even in real life, because they did not. Ariel probably thought it was better that way, safer. The rest of the crew, the tribe, probably did not feel the danger she did, and maybe just as well.

The school paper was legendary itself, in certain cloistered corners, but not its name. It didn’t exactly have a name. Each new editor gave the publication its own name, which some had done literally in the past: Jennie’s News, Crosby’s Coureir [sic], The Eli Express, This Just In —With Justin, as well as the more recent Senior High Synapses.

Ariel had decided on The White Rose for her own editorship when she was a freshman on the recipe beat. Her first rule, no recipes. And now she had found one of her initial editions stomped in sludge and she needed to find out why. Not that anyone did it on purpose. Probably people are in a hurry and they want to get to the game.

That bright white tabloid was just lying there and things happen, but who put it there?

The issues should all be in the wire racks around the school, and only just put there by the circulation manager.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

16

How or perhaps more importantly, why was one copy already outside the doors?

Hmm. She literally rubbed her chin as she turned the corner headed down the hall toward the science room and the journalism suite as it was referred to semi-officially.

A wire rack stacked with the fresh issue stood vigil outside most classrooms.

At each one Ariel pointed as they passed.

“Check,” said the trailing Galileo, marking on his palm with his forefinger and thumb together.

“Check, check.”

They walked up to the wooden door marked with a homemade sign: Journalistaand proceeded inside, entering the large bright room.

Ariel turned around abruptly, making Galileo stop short.

“Someone was smuggling papers outside the school,” she said, looking hard right through him.

“I confess,” he said.

“That or Guantanamo.”

“I’m serious,” she said.

“Drug deal gone bad.”

“Oh, well,” she said.

“No biggee. Not like we don’t have leftovers every month.”

They split up to circle the room.

“What a freeking mess,” she said.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

17

Scraps of paper, pop cups, hamburger bags, empty ketchup things, coffee cups and whatnot, tons of whatnot, littered the room north, south, east and west and north again. The teacher’s desk looked no better, the blackboard and whiteboard scorched in furious scribbles and directives, the chronicle of the heat of the moment, cave painting records of a bygone Mesolithic storm, balloons stuck to the ceiling, Neo’s birthday.

They wandered like deer in deep snow around the journalism room, The Hole In The Wall, as if a crime scene, scanning, not touching the scattered mess that appeared as if someone had shot glue and paper and border tape out of a cannon and missed.

“Hey.”

“Hey.”

Others began entering, one, two, three. Lorax, Harriet The Spy, Wellstone.

“Motherboard’s pissed,” said Carlin as soon as he cleared the doorway.

“Is Lovato pissed? said Galileo at the same time.

“Lovato pissed?” said Ariel.

“Lovato’s been pissed before.”

“Not like this,” said Lorax.

“How do you know? said Ariel.

“I don’t. I’m just sayin.’”

“Just sayin’ what, exactly.”

“Nothin’,” said Lorax, “hey look at this.”

HOME OF THE BRAVE

18

She pointed at cigarette butts crushed out in ketchup in a french fry container.”

“Freedom fries and heaters.”

“Hmm.”

“There could be a story here.”

“Could very well be.”

Ariel quickly turned her attention to something else as they came together trying to get their heads around the butts.

There were long meeting tables in the double room, and computers, layout work benches, lounge chairs in the area they called the Common Room.

Ariel stood with arms akimbo in front of the mock-up of the front page still pinned to one of the inclined layout areas as if there were still decisions to be made.

They pulled in behind her.

The banner headline, five columns, said The Mystery Of The Zorro Stone, by Ariel & Galileo, staff writers.

Anyone who had ever gone to this school knew about The Zorro Stone, black and Space Odyssey-ish. It sat on the front lawn like a gravestone, had likely been there before the town, dragged or pushed, kicking and screaming, by glaciers. Some said the north pole and that it ... something-something.

A mark on the stone roughly in the shape of a Z provided the name. There was also some other writing on the stone in a different tongue, a very different language that nobody really knew about. Some said it was alien.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

19

The story quoted The Greys, who ran the Planetarium, saying they had no comment.

The story goes on, with interviews with teachers and students and some speculation from Facebook after a picture of the stone was posted, as to what the writing could be saying.

Some recalled one of the 700 Simpsons’ episodes that someone long long ago must have known about blahblahblah, blah blah blah blah.

A professor in computer science at the college said it must have been near a body of water at one time, because it read:

“He was the rebirth of spunk and joie de jouie … somewhere he was sunk and he is dead.”

And on the other hand it might be saying:

“With no skill at anything, tipped over by the wind.”

“There is no way of telling,” he said, and so Ariel without saying goodbye had turned around on her heel and told herself, fuck that.

And some someone, a famous-type in certain circles on the Internet person type, conjectured that it told the truth about the DNC emails, Seth Rich, 9/11 and the JFK murder and everyone she told that to said screw that.

But then they all went home.

And so, Galileo and mostly Ariel, had spent the rest of the story saying how that could very well be and that perhaps, maybe, probably ... the key to the most important stories of modern times literally lay right here before

HOME OF THE BRAVE

20

them on the grounds of Geronimo Senior High School. If not us, then who. If not now, cuando?

So, yeah, by the time they had all the pages done the only ones around were Ariel and Galileo and it was late and they were freeking tired and as they talked to each other they decided they felt really good about the whole issue and yeah, this is good stuff, really good, good shit. Real good shit.

“Fake news,” said Lorax.

“Embellished,” said Wellstone.

“Not really,” said Galileo.

“The Onion,” said Harriet The Spy.

“Definitely,” said Galileo.

“Is that bad?”

“Bad times infinity,” said Lorax.

“And beyond,” said Harriet The Spy.

“Motherboard is so pissed,” said Wellstone.

“Very pissed,” said Harriet The Spy.”

“Mega-pissed. Pissed in epic, heroic proportions.”

“Would you please all just shut the fuck up!” said Ariel, turning around and walking straight through them.

“If you’re gonna spew,” said Wellstone, “spew into this,” he said, holding an empty Pepsi cup out toward her, close enough for Ariel to slap it across the room, splattering them with the whatnot in the cup.

“Damn! Was that spew?” said Lorax, wiping her face and her hair.

“It’s over. We are toast. I am toast. Fuck!”

HOME OF THE BRAVE

21

Ariel grabbed a sample paper from another school from a desktop and threw it straight up where it hung for a moment like a shot duck, wings and feathers ruined by dumb persons in orange.

“What was I thinking?”

“You were thinking,” began Galileo.

Ariel put up both hands like fucking don’t do this.

“Now-now … Beauty.

“You were thinking you could,” he put up one finger, stalking toward her as she backed away.

“Change the world for the better, also (No. 2) you wanted this, that the stone would say this and you would be able to somehow touch these stories and the world and the un-touchable from here. And you would be a star.

“And (No. 3?) you needed something for Page One because we basically had nothing, either that or once yet again “Why Nothing Good To Eat For Lunch … What’s This S’posed To Be, Anyway, Potato Soup, Potato Meat, Potato Jello?

“That does not fit well as a headline. It has been done before and we have to eat here, so you went with the there’s a rock on the front lawn and maybe it’s me who is supposed to yank out that sword ... story.

“Don’t beat yourself up, honey. You’re a good shit.”

Ariel plopped into a chair and dropped her head.

“It’s over,” she said to the floor, but they all heard it, though muffliato.

“What?” said Galielo and Lorax knew just where he

HOME OF THE BRAVE

22

was headed. “Was it over when Germany bombed Pearl Harbor?” she said.

And they all just stood there because nobody had the next line.

“Yeah, and monkeys might fly out of my butt,” said Ariel incongruously.

“Good one, and in some time zones, perhaps fairly accurate,” said Galileo, “not like your most recent work.”

“Fuuck you,” she moaned.

“Well, at least the sports page was faultless,” he said glibly.

“5-4, 3-2, 9-0.

“Also this informative little sidebar.”

He grabbed one of the new issues from a desk and showed the back page and pointed.

“REMEMBER PEOPLE: Toilet water on full camo after the start of the season. Time to change those dials, people. Spring back, fall flat, brighter in the daytime, darker at night.

“Is it lighter out or dark, it wasn’t that way last year. Yeah, they change it every year. That sucks … look for snipers in the trees.”

“I actually …,” mumbled Ariel.

“And this timely feature on Head Coach General Custer … Confusion … Rockout.”

“Please go fug yourself,” she said.

“Fug. Normal Mailer,” said Galileo.

“Obviously,” she said.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

23

“Don’t point out the obvious. Let it sit, let it be.”

“I’ll do better,” he said.

“You two about finished?” said Lorax.

“We have to get to the game.”

“We must be counted,” said Harriet The Spy.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

24

[Chapter three]

99 balloons …

floating in the summer sky

Panic bells, it’s red alert

There’s something here from somewhere else

The war machine, it springs to life

Opens up one eager eye

Focusing it on the sky

As 99 red balloons go by

— Nena

They exited the journalism enclave, The Compound, The School Book Depository, The Hole In The Wall, in single-file, leaving the door wide open, the sticky and not-sticky papers littering the floor, desks and everywhere.

They walked together, pretending it was safer that way. Ariel, in her mind, her soul, sent out protective spells all around them. She did. She was into that at that time, in a certain way. She just was.

With Ariel the Chief Editor at the front they commanded the silent hallway, their shoes clicking, squeaking, padding, somebody’s shoe strings slapping.

25

They walked stone-faced, trying to appear don’t-fuck-with-us-Breakfast Club-ish, hands stuck in pockets of long coats to their knees, sweaters, windbreakers, or laced together in the front pouch of a sweatshirt like a monk. Perhaps by chance they are arranged thusly, Chief Editor, Sports Editor, Breaking News Editor, World News Editor, Metaphysical/Science/Paranormal/Yoga News Editor. As they rounded the sharp brick corner, Ariel, like a trail boss, waves to them to come up, and like Rockettes they move the line from vertical to horizontal without a hurry-up or slow down, faces front, countenance cryptic casual, this is not their initial rodeo.

Some of the more paranoid among them imagine people looking at them as if they have seen their faces on TV under a Helvetica headline, bold-faced, underlined. They are getting closer and the hall is now busy, already dotted with crushed popcorn bags and pop cups, but not super-packed because the game is soon to begin.

As they near the entrance the noise builds. They feel their hearts involuntarily beat faster and the veins in their wrists and neck bump-bump-bump up the volume.

The door is jam-packed with behinds and backs and the backs of heads.

“Slytherins,” Wellstone, the Hagrid of a Breaking News Editor point man reports back.

Ariel, like a running back with nowhere else to go, turns sideways to pierce the line.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

26

Two large heads turn and look down at her like what’s this?

The two big heads are wearing big hats, red, white and blue that say “Blue Angels” on the front face, above the image of a fighter plane.

At Ariel’s consistent nudge they are forced to open a bit, still causing her to shove through.

“Ariel,” said the one, using air quotes.

As Galileo entered the eye of the needle the other sang a little ditty: “He’s just a poor boy from a poor family.”

“Well, you know,” said Galileo, using the only defense handy, “that’s just like, your opinion.”

Lorax followed next and when she was through, she said, “Shut it,” and followed with a pointed statement with her elbow to the stomach of the larger.

They stood in the spotlight, in full view of everyone in the bright, loud, buzzing gymnasium, needing to go somewhere, do something. Ariel searched the stands and commanded, “Let’s go,” as she headed up the far side by the railing, up two, three, four rows.

They all followed, making some people stand and some people scowl as everyone in the gym stood as the home team was introduced. Then they sat. Then they stood. Stand, sit, stand again. “‘Scuse me, sorry, hello, ’scuse us.”

Now down the row into an open patch, seated and seemingly at rest.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

27

“I better not have to pee, huh?” said Galileo as Ariel and Lorax stared daggers.

“I have just exceeded the recommended daily dosage of swine contact,” said Harriet The Spy, looking back at the Angels in the doorway.

“How come there’s so many songs, country-western about weathering the storm?” Harriet The Spy asked Wellstone as they got settled in. She began pulling cans of Fanta Orange from her backpack as a magician’s trunk, can after can, handing them both ways down the row. “Must be rainy out there, in the country?”

“What brought that up?” said the look from Lorax.

“Yeah,” said Wellstone, taking a can and holding a hand to block the prescient volcanic spray.

“… I don’t think that’s it. Quite it. I think dumb people just have it rougher.”

“Really? That’s what you think? Really? Seriously? Really?”

Now they had time to look around.

The lights in the gymnasium went off, creating darkness. All you could see were the hall lights at the four doors and the Exit signs at the doors and the phone lights of everyone in the gym.

“Arrre you ready to ruummble!” yelled the announcer and everyone hollered back the non sequitur “Roaaaarrr!” per local custom.

A stage light shined on the officiating crew, then on the opposing team coach, then on the home team coach,

HOME OF THE BRAVE

28

General Rockout. He waved and everyone breathed a personal sigh of relief. Sometimes he scowled and like the SmokeyThe Bear sign you took it personally.

The lights flashed back on, blinding everyone, as was the tradition.

“WOCZJDKZHOCZSKI HALL” said the big sign over the west bleachers.

At the north end, in red and blue letters six-feet tall, on a field of shining white concrete, it read “HOME OF THE BRAVE,” above an American flag that stretched from sideline to sideline, which used to fly above the Perkins restaurant, but had to be taken down because it was interfering with the growth of soybean fields and local flight paths. Not really.

Now a lone bugler stood in the middle of the band section. The game announcer demanded everyone remove their hats and place their “hands over your hearts.” Remain seated. As the bugler played Taps as everyone in their seats shifted toward the opposing team’s bench, as this was meant for them and everyone was feeling sorry for them.

“Stand,” said the announcer, as the band played the national anthem. Everyone faced toward the giant flag and a nursing home attendant hurried to get the veteran out in his wheelchair to join the daycare kids holding little flags in the middle of the floor, standing over the image, repainted prior to the start of each season, of a clenched mailed fist holding an olive branch, out of

HOME OF THE BRAVE

29

which came a lightning bolt, above another image recently inserted: the well-known face of Camo The Wonder Dog who died trying to save, so, yeah, ... when a nursing home resident, upset about something, called in an anonymous fake fire call to the nursing home and the truck Camo was riding in was T-boned by a semi hauling Old Mr. Smeeth Russian Vodka: “Made By Boris Smeeth, Best Potato.” Drivers Wanted. Home every Выходные.

The crowd wore camo. The team wore their home jungle camo. On the road they wore desert camo. Just sayin’.

Now The Hero, the designated soldier, nurse, fireman, or policeman, accepted The Spirit Stick from someone at the announcer-scorekeeper table, strode to the middle of the floor and waved the red, white and blue tube, like a long toilet paper tube light saber. He shook it like a Braveheart soldier wearing no underwear under his kilt and waved his other hand too at the same time and ran all around, coaxing the people to get to their feet. Not that difficult.

And now he shouted and waved his hands at the same time as he shouted, which is, could be, the international symbol for shout what I’m shouting.

“We Are … THE Brave.”

“WE Are … The Brave.”

“We ARE … The Brave!”

“We are … The BRAVE!

“Gooooooooo ….” and because nothing really fit

HOME OF THE BRAVE

30

there it always just tailed off until everybody stopped kind of one or two at a time or people ran out of breath … until the same two old ladies high up who some said still swam laps every morning were done doing the “oooo” part and getting blue in the face.

The Big Sign on the south end of the gym said “We Remember.”

Teachers, principals, town bigshots and some juniors working off detentions, with the giant brooms, stood in the door openings and under the baskets now, talking about whatever they talk about, nobody really knows, like the C.I.A.

If anyone would have wanted to, but nobody really did, they could have scanned the seats and named nine guys named Woj.

“Motherboard, ten-o’clock, ten-thirty,” said Wellstone, nodding down toward the nearest doorway. Mr. Lovato, with a folded very white tabloid publication under one arm, was visiting with the principal, Mr. Cartwright.

“Hey, I almost forgot!” shouted Lorax.

She dived into her backpack and started pulling out the buttons and passing them down. The buttons were white with black Helvetica letters that read: Never Remember … What Was the Question Again? … I Forget … for everyone to put on.

“We are gonna die, literally,” said Harriet The Spy, pinning herself.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

31

“It’s not great,” said Galileo. “The writing.”

“Whatever,” said Ariel.

“Sounds Wizard of Oz-ish,” he said.

“It does not,” said Ariel.

“We’re dead,” said Harriet The Spy.

“It’s cool,” said Wellstone. “We are in so much trouble.”

“If, not if, when, Motherboard sees this he’s gonna gas us and cremate us, mass graves amundo,” said Carlin.

“Get your mind right,” said Ariel.

“I love you, you love me,” said Galileo.

The teams gathered around the half-court circle for the jump.

“I need an opening line,” said Ariel, “for my new book, my novel.”

“What happened to the old novel?” said Galileo.

“Oh, well,” she said.

“Just remember,” he said.

“You need round characters, no scarecrows, fat guys, loads of them, in cars with guns and knives.”

“Actually, that’s not what that means,” she said.

“Actually?”

“I’ve got to stop saying that, don’t I?”

“Yathink? Hey!”

Gal pointed across the gym to the south bleachers where others were waving back.

“They will need buttons,” he said, got up and crossed over everyone to reach Lorax and fill up two hands. He

HOME OF THE BRAVE

32

managed his way out of the stands, ran down the baseline and up the far aisle, over people and not, just as the game announcer read The Sportsmanship Code:

“The object of war is not to die for your country,

but to make the other bastard die for his.

“May God have mercy for my enemies

because I won’t.”

— George S. Patton, General, U.S. Army

“Ah-men.”

Galileo climbed up, up, over, over, over to reach them, and handed out black and white buttons to Neo, Space Force, Kennedy, Moose & Squirrel, Ice Station Debra, and 10,000 Maniacs.

“We are not worthy,” said Neo.

People were noticing, shushing, scowling. Galileo crouched down, hunched his way somehow, down, across, out of the row, down the aisle, around people packing the aisle, and continuing to crouch, squat-walking along the wall in his rabbit slippers behind the basket and up again to his seat.

“You really are such an idiot,” said Ariel.

“I know,” he said.

“A brave idiot,” she said, looking straight ahead.

The referee tossed the ball for the opening tip and they were off, like crazed greyhounds chasing a white

HOME OF THE BRAVE

33

rabbit, ten young men pursued the basketball, each other and the hoop, while being yelled at by adults.

The General stood by the home team bench, as he would the entire game, silently, not yelling, at times contemplative, with a hand to his face, at other times with his arms folded and sometimes his long arms hung loose at his long sides and he appeared to wish someone would take him home and put him to bed with warm milk and cookies.

Ariel continued to peruse the front page.

“That’s a foot, a shoe,” said Wellstone.

Mmm-hmmm. ... Ariel really needed more than just an opening line for her new novel. She needed a beginning, middle and end, along with an idea for what it would be about, and characters.

Nobody had really said anything to her yet ... yet, but they all knew that in her writing she always came to the point where she just had to write, “and then the aliens landed.” It happened … a lot with her it seemed.

Blah-blah, blah, and then she gets stuck and it’s, “and then the aliens landed.”

And, actually, that’s why they were not too surprised at the story that now graced the top, above the fold, in their most recent edition, because that’s kind of who Ariel was.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

34

[Chapter four]

I got a baby’s brain and an old man’s heartTook eighteen years to get this far ...Feels like I’m livin’ in the middle of doubtCause I’m

Eighteen, Eighteen, EighteenI gotta get away

— Alice Cooper

“C’mon guys, you know what you’re doing. ... act like it out there! C’mon! C’mon!”

The gym smelled like armpit popcorn, the jazz band played Phil Collins, the home side Spirit Squad fake-mooned their rivals across the floor.

Coach Frank Rockout screamed at his players — still not wholly there, wondering if he’d smoothed things out enough for his wife to be here tonight, his bloodshot eyes took a quick full-gym scan — out the side of his mouth, cigar in the other side, at the first quarter break. On one

35

knee in front of them seated on the wood bench, Rockout, in his brown Fedora and loose-fitting brown suit, white shirt, brown tie, brown shoes, sketched the siege of Moscow in white chalk on the gym floor.

Behind him stood his assistants, reserve team members and Yellow Ribbon mascot.

Coach Frank Rockout, also known as The General, only because every Geronimo High School basketball coach is inherently, sarcastically perhaps, known as The General, knew what he should do, right now, and that would be to turn around right now, walk back to the locker room, get his cigarettes, his Phillip K. Dick novel from the coach’s room and go home, or at least a very long walk to figure things out because thiswasnotworking!

“I can feel it coming in the air toni-ight, hold on ... hold on,” Sniper gripped invisible drumsticks and sang to himself while coach was talking.

“Dude, that’s like old,” said Atlantis sitting right next to him, while coach screamed yet louder.

“Old is good,” said Sniper. “Old is good,” he put his hands into Zen OK signs at his sides and closed his eyes.

“Goddamn it!”

Rockout put his weight on one leg to get right up into Sniper’s face.

Sniper’s father, on the bench seat right behind them, turned red in the face and the ears and his hands squeezed the wood.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

36

“Zip, what the hell, son?” said Coach Rockout.

“Zap, as soon as that ball comes to you, you look for the cutter,” he bounced one palm off the other.

“Merman,” he looked at Atlantis.

What? said Atlantis’ eyes as he turned his head back into the huddle.

“You got to be there, got to be there.”

Rockout clapped his hands and with lines and arrows and X’s that could have been the crime scene artist’s depiction of The Little Bighorn, foreshadowed the pass from Zip to Zap on the wing and then Atlantis cutting across the lane.

“Wonder. Wonder!”

“Yeah? Yeah!”

Wonder [Bread] Boy turned around, one hand filled with Skittles gotten from someone in the front row.

“Can you handle him?”

Wonder was duty bound to cover like a rug the rock star player from District X, one Hobey Hobbes, the proverbial man among boys with the beard from one day it would take the rest of the boys all summer to attain and not then.

Hobbes stood 6-4, was the high-jump, shot put and 110-meter high hurdle returning state champion and recruited as a linebacker by major colleges, as well as last year’s Mr. Basketball runner-up to Sniper Weasley.

HOME OF THE BRAVES

37

Last year had been the year for Geronimo High, sweeping through districts by at least fifteen points each game and winning state against bigger schools.

And, since everyone was back, this was supposed to be the year as well.

But right now it didn’t look like it. They were down to the District X Owls by ten points already after one quarter.

“What the!” said Red Buzzy.

“Easy now,” said Red’s co-announcer, Pee Wee Bird House.

“It’s only the first quarter.”

“Yeah, but, Dist ...”

“Remember what we said last year,” said Bird House.

“’Course, a-course, I got this,” said Wonder Boy, shaking his head at Ruby when coach looked away, which the whole team saw.

The horn sounded right next to Red, making him jump. Both teams threw down white towels, swiped hands on shoe bottoms. All details recorded by the wide-open eyes of a hundred young boys stationed around the gym.

“The Brave takes the ball out under their own basket,” Red Buzzy whispered conspiratorially to the radio listeners.

“And remember,” Pee Wee Bird House chimed in, “we are, as always, brought to you tonight and every night, every home and away game, by the good folks at

HOME OF THE BRAVE

38

The JeepState Jeeps, Jeeps, Jeeps, and more Jeeps, it seems like they’re everywhere, because they are.”

“Zip Thomas,” began Buzzy, “older than Zap by thirty-five seconds, dribbles the ball up, hounded by the quick No. 3, Hal Francis for the Owls ... who has him pinned against the far sideline again. Oh, no. There he goes.”

“When Zip stopped his dribble,” said Pee Wee Bird House, “and pivoted, the defender Francis was right there to take the ball again and lay it in easily. That makes it 22-10, Owls. This is just unbelievable.”

Rockout, already standing, fired a new towel at the floor.

“This time they got it up the hardcourt, good chest pass to the No. 2 guard Zap, then ran around behind him to place himself in the corner,” said Red Buzzy, “as Wonder Boy shot off Ruby’s screen and was left open in the lane. Zap took one big step, eluded the hand in his face and the wild eyes from his defender and like a veteran in the French Resistance got a two-handed bounce pass to Wonder Boy’s soft hands, who skillfully touched it off the glass for two,” said Buzzy.

“Good defense, rebound by Atlantis, nice block-out, outlet pass to Zap in the middle, three on two, missed by, got the rebound! two. Here we go, folks,” said Bird House.

Rockout paced in front of his bench, head down, head up. He looked like, well, Jimmy Stewart, on his way

HOME OF THE BRAVE

39

to Washington, stopping here for a while to coach a high school basketball team, or Frank Leahy pounding the Notre Dame sidelines with a yellow ribbon pinned to his chest.

After Hobbes got hacked on the arm by Wonder Boy, Bird House & Buzzy let the people know there was 4:25 until halftime with The Brave of Geronimo High School still behind by 10. “If they could only,” Buzzy could not help himself. “Wonder Boy is already in foul trouble with two. If he goes out they have Lee, but if that happens ...”

Hobbes stood at the free throw line, a smirk on his face, held his hands up asking for the ball from the referee. Hobbes, as was his custom at the line, took the ball in both hands and pounded it three times, boom, boom, boom, both hands, head down, mouth open, as if a Neanderthal testing rocks for recoil.

But then, as anyone who knew him expected, he collected the ball in both hands and it turned from a stone to a feather as he brought it up over his head with his elbow tucked in the 90-degree angle, let it go with almost dainty follow-through, causing the whole crowd to involuntarily recite in their heads, nothing but net, as those young ballplayers, who might not be able to write down exactly what he had done right, knowing full-well that Hobbes had skills.

The official bounced the ball to Hobbes, who caught the ball and glared at the referee to say next time I want a chest pass.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

40

Hobbes bounced the ball, one boom, two boom, three boom. Three booms.

He held the ball, head down, deep breath.

“And then the aliens landed.”

A voice from the student section, not the student section, actually the section right by the far door where people who did not really want to be here could just slip in quick and be able to say they were here when questioned later.

It was a clear voice and since everyone else was quiet, not a soul dared stir, it echoed, broadcast out, across the gym, over the radio and into tens of homes around town and across country.

“And then the aliens landed.”

The voice again. Again. W ... T ... F?

Hobbes turned his head to the left to stare at the person, the young woman who was talking during his free throw in the big Friday night game loud enough that he could hear her really good.

The whole gym looked at the girl, the whole town and the whole county stared at whatever they stared at to tell the girl, WTF?

“What aliens, you might well ask yourselves,” whispered Bird House. “And haven’t you noticed a lack of black aliens in alien stories lately?” added Buzzy.

The girl, young woman, worked on something in her lap and did not see the whole world staring hard at her.

HOME OF THE BRAVE

41

She was only disappointed that it had come to this yet again.

Hobbes looked back to the basket, then to the floor, shaking his head, then back at the young girl, back to the ball in his hands, still shaking his head.

Hobbes clanked the second.

The long rebound came out to the side to Zap Thomas, who tried an ill-advised cross-court pass to Atlantis Forrest at the half court line. The ball was tipped as Forrest and an Owl defender leaped for it. Luckily it bounced perfectly to allow Sniper Weasely to catch it in stride, take it to the three-point arc and launch one of his patented perfect jump shots. But this time the ball hit the rim and was collected near the baseline by an Owl. With two passes the visitors got the ball to Hobbes at the free throw line.

Wonder Boy crouched in perfect position, legs shoulder width, hands out front, eyes straight on Hobbes.

“Oh, boy,” said Buzzy.

“Now that was something. You don’t, hopefully, see every day. Hobbes just put the ball on the floor right between the legs of Wonder [Bread] Boy Feinstein. Giving him a shoulder on the way past, knocking Feinstein to the floor, no call, then picking up the pass to himself and putting it in.”

“And now we’ve got a steal on the in-bounds pass,” reported a dejected Bird House, “two more Owl points

HOME OF THE BRAVE

42

and your state champion The Brave of Geronimo High School is down by twelve in the first game of the year with 3:30 to go in the first half, and now we’ve got Brave coach Rockout asking, no, demanding a timeout.”

Coach Frank Rockout waved them all over, then got on one knee in front of them.

He outlined his plan, what they needed to do to get within range by halftime.

“Then we’ve got these bums,” he said. “You know that.”

He shifted from his knee to squat comfortably in front of them.

“Twelve points in three minutes,” he said. “If you are going to be champions this year, you will do this, otherwise, screw it, you might as well quit now, it’s over.”

With that he drew chalk from his jacket pocket. The boys came off the bench to crouch around him as he banged furious prophetic signs into the floor, a GHS tradition, something good teams have plenty of, things that repeat game after game, year after year, where kids now in second grade know they will be doing the same thing when it’s their turn, like the cheerleaders selling apple pies they baked themselves each July 4th at the park after the parade to pay for their uniforms, travel, cheerleader camp and the Little Leader workshop they put on for the elementary, or the varsity players wearing their jerseys to school on game day and their parents wearing a matching jersey wherever they might be on game day, the cooks

HOME OF THE BRAVE

43

getting just a little soused on potato vodka that somehow just always shows up on game mornings, as well as the middle school and elementary students wearing full-on camo on game days.

“Okay, now, here we go,” said Bird House.

“There’s still some time left,” said Buzzy, “for The Brave to go to work. Let’s see what Rockout has up his sleeve this year, shall we?”

The Brave, directed by point guard Zip Thomas, worked a weave to clear Sniper for a three-pointer from the top of the key, then immediately surprised the Owls with a tight man-to-man press, good for a steal by Zap Thomas, who eluded Hal Francis for an easy layup.

“The Owls manage to beat the press this time and now seem to be content to bleed the clock for the last shot,” said Buzzy. “The crowd moves forward to the edge of their bench seats,” he said, “all breathing as one, all with one eye on the clock and smelling the popcorn, the sloppy joes, but that can wait ... wait oh sailor until The Brave show what we all came here to see ... magic.”

“Zap Thomas steals the ball!” shouted Bird House as Zap intercepted the circumspect lob from point guard Francis to his wing.

“He takes it down for an easy two! Now here comes that full-court pressure!”

Sniper Weasley by a whisker missed another steal and it took an heroic effort by Wonder Boy to block an easy shot by Hobbes, rejecting the ball right into the

HOME OF THE BRAVE

44

hands of Atlantis Forrest who hit Sniper in the corner for another three try.

“Hits the rim!” said Buzzy as the horn sounded for the end of the half.

Everything then happened at once.

The jazz band played War! Good God! ... , the fans pounded down every aisle for the restroom, the three men waiting under the basket took off like synchronized swimmers with brooms, with serious faces, pushing the wide brushes down the court, collecting on the way popcorn sacks, toddlers, programs, child support documents.

“Well that fuckin’ didn’t work,” mouthed Coach Rockout to himself, walking, spine board-straight, alone, in the general direction of the locker room.

The Geronimo cheerleaders sprinted across the court to meet the District X cheerleaders then dashed back across the court to their own side, everyone holding hands and squealing as excitedly as hogs dangling by one leg on the chain above the kill floor.

The team mascots, Ribbon & Owl, already stood outside, leaning against the school, smoking cigarettes.

Red Buzzy & Pee Wee Bird House, heads down, busy, arranged papers on the table as the station went to commercial, while the dad coaches of the middle school team arranged kids from the stands for the free throw contest.

Mr. Cartwright, whom the students called Little Joe,

HOME OF THE BRAVE

45

and Miss Valkyrie, whom the braver students sometimes called Xena, the principal and assistant principal, remained standing under the west basket, backs against the wall, arms crossed over their chests.

Cartwright, not tall, wore a black suit with a yellow ribbon in the lapel and a button with the Indian chief Geronimo on a horse. In Geronimo’s hair is a red and blue eagle feather. The horse’s hooves are red and blue. Under the image, the words: The Brave. Miss Valkyrie’s shoulders came to exactly the bridge of Cartwright’s nose when she stood straight, so when she was next to him and though tried to not hover, she looked like a vulture in a Bugs Bunny cartoon.

A former college basketball and volleyball star and regular at the American Legion meat raffle on Fridays, she was more popular with the students and they both knew it. Cartwright would rather be a well-paid anonymous writer for a TV sitcom. Valkyrie would rather ride black and white whales at Disneyworld dressed as a circus clown. They both knew it. They both got into teaching after having spent all their parent’s money on beer and Cheetos and Doritos the summer right after graduation and had no opportunity to pursue their real dreams. They both knew it.

Mr. Cartwright is obsessed and Miss Valkyrie enables his obsession, feeling she owes him her loyalty and she obviously wants his job effective yesterday. His obses

HOME OF THE BRAVE

46

sion makes him increasingly unpopular each passing day throughout the whole school district.

“Right there!”

Cartwright points and Valkyrie drops her arms, leans forward and like a shark to a fat kid she pushes through the free-throw shooters, forces the sweepers down a dirt road, bends to snatch up the paper airplane made from a game program that has just crash-landed from the parent section. She retrieves it for Cartwright like an Irish setter. He does not pat her head, but often leaves 100,000 Dollar candy bars in her mail cubby.

Cartwright, out of just the far edge of his right eye, sees the parents, up there, near the rafters for maximum lift, mostly dads, but moms, too, let’s be realistic, laughing, scrunched together, constructing their paper air force to be launched forthwith. Soon the air would be filled with sorties, some planes artistically rendered with graffiti, images of Cartwright, some with paperclip nose pieces for stability, extended range flight. …