[Excerpt]

This is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidences are either a product of the author’s imagination or used fictitiously. Any similarity to actual organizations and persons, living or deceased, is entirely coincidental.

Copyright © 2024 Mike Palecek

All rights reserved.

Printed in the U.S.A.

Published by 7th Street Press

Well, I was there and I saw what you did, saw it with my own two eyes. So you can wipe off that grin, I know where you’ve been. It’s all been a pack of lies.

— Phil Collins, In The Air Tonight

Preface

Good morning, children.

Please say along with me.

Lee Harvey Oswald did it.

As did James Earl Ray who begat Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, who begat Charles Whitman, begat Son of Sam, John Wayne Gacy begat Ted Bundy begat Jeffrey Dahmer, begat Charles Manson, who then begat Rodney King who begat O.J., someone in Ferguson, Trayvon, Rittenhouse, etc. etc.

In the Age of Aquarius, Woodstock, Lemon Pledge, Robert Redford, Ann-Margret Olsson, and James Bond, three wise men, who shall be called Neil, Michael and Buzz, set forth to the moon and thus returned, unscathed, never the worse for wear.

The children and their parents roasted of their own accord inside the burning compound, despite all the best efforts of the ATF and FBI, as our only true concern was for the children, Janet Reno and Bill Clinton having done all they could and justly absolved by The Danforth Report, sayeth the Lord.

Timothy McVeigh did Oklahoma City, one truck bomb being more than enough, sayeth the Lord God Almighty.

As well, and ibid., Harris & Klebold and a Marilyn Manson song or two were responsible for Columbine.

James Holmes, who liked, does like, and will forever more, like to be called The Batman, slew those people in the movie house, watching just one more in a long line of cheap, crap boiler-plate, cookie cutter flicks, just prior, a-priori, to taking his long slumber, not unlike Rip Van Winkle in the day, as was prophesied by Paul Harvey, inside his locked white little cheap vehicle, sayeth the Lord.

Nine-Eleven, as proclaimed by Harley Guy immediately after, thus did hath come about by real airplanes thus to allow the warriors of the Lord to do their thing, thus it was a joyous day as proclaimed thusly by Bibi ... three swans a swimming, four maids a milking, five Israelis dancing, thus sayeth the Lord.

Adam Bishara Lanza, as he was called in those days, did it. Miraculously, sayeth the Lord, we have no video as the brand new CCTV was on the blink.

Principal Hochsprung [possibly pronouned hoax-sprung? asketh the lord of lords] was gloriously able to give interviews the next day, though the first slaughtered by the boy, as did Jesus to Jerusalem Live At 5 on the road to Emmaus. H. Wayne Carver made perfect sense on that day and was as believable as Gene Rosen and Robbie Parker, and all the actors and authorities through from thence to thince, as everyone who must check-in, did so check-in and were destined in the eyes of the Lord to wander for days, months and years and continue to wander the parking lot desert, and around and through and around and through again the firehouse, probly to this day if anyone so doth desireth to go check ... it is thus said because that is where, as had been foretold in the holy scripture, that is where the water, soda and pizzas were to be found, but for a long time they did not appear as such, so waseth thought probly somebody forgot.

The Tsarnaev brothers planted the bomb at the Boston Marathon, doing terrible damage somewhere probly. Carlos Arredondo saved Jeffrey Bauman, just one of many heroes that day. Boston Strong, sayeth the Lord.

George Floyd was murdered in the street, in daylight, in the open, with cameras running and good sound and lighting, which is what you get when you hire professionals, look for the union label, thusly only black folk are deemed worthy of television commercial roles, sayeth Saint Joseph.

On January 6, Jan. 6, or J6, Ashli Babbitt was shot, falling back onto a pillow shoved into a backpack, and thusly buried at sea as was Osama bin Laden, as had been told by the prophets Rove, Casey, Pompeo and Sunstein.

And, back to Boston, it was too bad the one was not slewn in the boat, but at least they slit his throat so he could not utter false utters, and cool how a couple days later was found his manifesto confession written with pencil on fiberglass in the dark while being pummeled with small arms fire. It is all starting to make sense now.

And back to Jan. 6 as here as it is above, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and countless others (A.O.C.?) were thus allowed not to suffer, but to remain as they must remain, reaping, reap, reap, reap, (not so much sewing, IMO, sayeth the Lord), as otherwise would be awkward.

And noweth, come to think of it, do recall, “I Voted,” is the most beautiful word-song to the ears of those on high, it is as the canary in the mine, letting them know all is well, not to worry, be happy, and that, if they were to shout “over the nose,” or “six-feet should about do it,” or “we’re all in this together,” they will never thus be mocked, the polis will still not get it, not dare to lift their gaze to see them unclothed as jaybirds, au natural, excuse our French, asketh Yahweh.

My Dude ... is now and forever shall be, world without end, Amen.

— The Good News, Beach Boys Jesus translation