Chapter One

Life is trouble. Only death is not.

To be alive is to undo your belt and look for trouble.

— Zorba the Greek

Drink scotch whiskey, all night long, and die behind the wheel.

That’s just me, singing, inside my head, as per usual.

Hey, there, Delilah, what’s it like in New York City.

That’s Mowgli.

The bums will always lose.

And there’s Grampowpow, chiming in.

We’re just taking a little break. We’ve been talking lately non-stop ‘bout my injury. I got shot, you probably heard. Nothing in the papers. Not yet.

Mowg wants me to get revenge.

You got shot.

Probly my own fault. Cost of doing business, if your gig is breaking and entering.

As you probably heard, everyone’s talking about it, one evening I was engaged in a little income re-distribution job not too awful far from where we’re sitting right here as a matter of fact.

Pave it over, one big parking lot.

Mowgli probly doesn’t know he’s paraphrasing Ronald Reagan about Vietnam. Or, maybe he does. Ol’ Gandalph Richard is actually pretty talented. He’s got skills, in multifarious areas, like DaVinci, for example, so many superpowers. Can whistle like Liberace, can mimic an ice cream neighborhood trolley, make your mouth water butter brickle.

He’s really my hero after Grampowpow. I think I’d literally die if he heard that. No, don’t tell him. Please.

He can eat one whole bucket of Martha’s Cookies. And if that one guy didn’t toss that shoe at Bush, Mowgli was right behind him. He once teleported, prompted, whatever ya call it, from I-Falls to Worthington, in three giant steps. I shit you negatory, without floo powder. The boy has a gift.

If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be able to sit at this table under the canopy at Lake Harriet enjoying this family restaurant. I can never do it, but Mowgli goes into the zone. He can focus, man. I call it The Shining. Not sure what the official name is, but if you saw The Predator? I guess that ... I didn’t, Mowg did, it’s kinda like that, kinda not, he says.

We’re not technically, officially invisible, per se, but if you're looking in our direction, you’d really have to stare to see us, and these here are mostly non-confrontational, passive-aggressive resistance types. Also, infrasound definitely has its place in modern society.

Another way to “see” it, is us being not in the now, as it were, not here and not there. In Chamber of Secrets they call it a silvery fluid, water woven into material.

And Grampowpow, he’s just here in all his deceased glory. He is properly invisible. At least, I can’t see him. I don’t think any of these can, either, good thing. They’d eye-spy a fourteen-feet stone-white ghost for real and there wouldn’t be any more people in this town and no baseball. That would suck royally.

With mind-speak, head-hum, brain-babble — Mowgli calls it amygdala-mumble — we can just sit here, finishing our coffee, undisturbed, enjoying our basic freedoms.

And plan and micro-manage the revolution with extreme prejudice if Mowgli gets his way.

He says, “Grampow got shot by loggers. You got shot by cops. What’s gonna be next. We don’t want another Bluff Creek!”

No, we don’t.

He’s been afraid of black helicopters since before he could climb a hundred twenty-feet pinus resinosa.

“Children mowed down because somebody wants to clear cut to throw up a new addition, who think they have some right to do whatever just because their something or other Gran Fenwick von Vanderbilt of Pooba Do-Da came over, la-te-da, on The Chrysanthemum.

“Booger, please.”

It is true about the helicopters, and one doesn’t say it out loud — any mention of World War II and its nuances draws looks of disapproval from “progressives” and their “open-minded” ilk — but it gives one some idea of what the citizens of Hamburg, Dresden, London, and about nine Japanese cities would have felt.

Reaching for my cane — I don’t actually need it, I think it looks good on me — I remind anyone concerned that I still want to get to COSTCO yet today to take a look at their sale on sownas.

And, did you know that Mowgli speaks Mandarin like a native, is studying Canadian, and can recite the “over the line,” and “I am the Walrus” scenes? Practically word for word.

Chapter Two

And I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered, don’t have a friend who feels at ease, don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered and driven to its knees.

— American Tune, Paul Simon

After closing the Tailgate we decided to hoof it home, such a beautiforous night.

We strolled along, each lost in his own reverie, serenaded by the golf-clap murmur of lawn sprinklers in overnight mode, punctuated in the distance, above the freeway, siren and jet plane white noise, by a certain pop-pop-popping ... wap-wap-wap ... maybe fireworks, maybe gang skirmish, or some poor soul in the throes of the very worst day.

Crossing the freeway, to me a pretty much nihilistic chore to be gotten out of the way, to Mowgli is a hands-up roller coaster, existential rite of passage, Sasquatch coming of age ceremony, bat mitzvah at full-fucking speed.

He was Cool Hand Luke, outsmarting the man.

Into the last neighborhood, resisting (barely) the swings in the park, at last arriving at home base, the grove guarding the river, greeted by the giant X, made with oak from Mars, according to legend, with all our initials and heights until we outgrew it.

With the sun revealing itself and the cardinal, sparrow, robin, crow, squirrel sentinels now sounding off, we would need to employ some artful dodging to slip beneath the covers undetected, also feeling in our knees, stomach, head the echoes of our foolhardy bravado of the early evening that seemed like eons ago.

We were halted in our tracks by a roar, certain we had been detected.

Then another, along with shaking trees ... now weeping.

Gathering our wits, focusing, Mowgli and I caught the last of the wap-wap-wap over the river and then the full brunt of surreal nightmarish horror, a bloody diorama beyond imagining we would not soon forget.

In concert we dropped to our knees and relieved ourselves of at least a portion of the night’s devilry.

Chapter Three

... then it don’t matter. I’ll be around in the dark. I’ll be everywhere. Wherever you can look, wherever there’s a fight.

— Tom Joad, The Grapes of Wrath

We buried them right there.

There were councils at the fire about if we should stay or go.

It was just the saddest time ever.

It was the worse part, turned into the worst, when some said they were leaving, to Wisconsin, Alberta, Klamath, Skamania, Iowa.

Dimaggio and Patty, our mom and dad, announced to the group they were taking Elle and Moanna up to Saint Louis County. Dad had brothers around Duluth, Jay Cooke Park, within walking distance to Ely, Isabella, the trout lakes.

They said Mowgli and me were old enough to make up our own minds. We said we were staying. We had some business, that we would keep up the flowers at the twins’ memorial, and catch up with them all later.

So that was pretty much that.

We were done, vanquished, just a no-good, bad awful day.

I kid you not, the absolute pits of the world, lower than whale shit.

Chapter Eleven

Dragline: Stay down. You’re beat.

Luke: You’re gonna have to kill me.

— Cool Hand Luke

Plunder. Pillage. Demolish … Destroy.

Mowgli and me each had our pens going full-blast, making lists, sitting on the steps of the Cathedral, looking down at the wide panorama of Saint Paul.

Smash. Dismantle. Devastate.

“That’s good.”

Devour … Pulverize … Unbuild.

“Oooh.”

I looked at his list, now sticking my tongue into the side of my mouth so I could think more.

“But mostly me!” Mowgli, I guess in the zone, now sang out, as if he were alone, on stage.

I didn’t ask.

His t-shirt said: Sandy Hook … or is it?

We just about had it.

Oppenheimer, Schwartzkopf, Bush, Bush, Clinton, Truman, Tibbets, Nixon, Kissinger, Scar had nothing on us.

Like the residents of Hiroshima, Baghdad, Gaza, Flint, Fallujah, the people of Minneapolis and Saint Paul at this moment had no clue how much in big, big trouble they were.

Burn. Fire. Incendiary.

Immolation.

Fuckers.

I leaned over as Mowgli finished his list, and copied his last lines also onto my sheet. Historians would need the accurate shit to put all this down correctly as it happened.

I looked up, not seeing the bright red cardinal — my favorite — swimming across the breeze right in front of me.

And I’m thinking, wait, whaaat?

Already been done.

You can’t fling a cow that’s already been flung.

Mowgli reluctantly agreed.

Ahh, grasshopper, we repeat one of Grampowpow’s favorites, the Gospel According To Northern Exposure …

Our thinking had become so uptight.

We turned the page.

Began new lists.

- Little Boy the fuckers

- Fat Man the fucks

- high stress their asses

- sugar/cholesterol, bomb their balsamic vinegar supplies

- burning oil on heads, chemtrails block out sun and joy

- napalm the shit out of them

- 5G, smallpox blankets

- punches in face

- kicks in nuts

- logging/pollute rivers/lakes/don’t repair bridges

- BLM/George Floyd/Honey Bee/RBG/Fauci Is Real/Go Abortion! lawn signs blocking the sun

- blue masks, vaccines in children, public education, high taxes

- Chinese-Wisconsin cyan-majenta carp invasive species

- open borders with Iowa

- pillars of salt for too long staring at phone

- yuppie infestation

- heat and humidity … at the same fucking time

- locusts

- mosquitoes

- smoke from Canada

- DEI

“What about mulch?”

We both looked around, hearing something, smelling something.

OOOhhh! … Grampowpow …

“What about mulch?”

Go on.

Give ‘em what they want. They’ve already got Amazon, Fed Ex, UPS, USPS, Sun Country hauling in how many cubic tons of the stuff just to keep up the daily requirements.

So, bring it on. Open the floodgates.

Sodom & Gomorrah their asses, rain down three-pound walleyes for forty days, flapjacks, tuna caserole, oatmeal stout. Cover the douchebags in clover, up to their eyeballs, expire in their own grilled marinated tuna with radicchio balsamic and meyer lemon excrement.

Chapter Twelve

I don’t wanna live here no more.

I don’t wanna stay.

Ain’t gonna live the rest of my live quietly fading away.

— The Alan Parsons Project

So, Grampowpow took it on to organize Operation Over The Nose … because it’s good for you.

With all the time in the world, Grampowpow had already prepared a white paper outlining the whole thing.

But how are we going to get them to buy into the “no such thing as too much mulch” idea, and repay the people of Minnesota for the murder of our people by black helicopter from Camp Ripley in order to secure lumber contracts for Sappi.

“There’s ways,” said Grampow, “are you joking?”

“Hey, man!

“How you doing?”

In less than a week we had visitors.

“Bubba-John! Bubba-Jim, Bubba-Joan! Carl!”

Grampow had called in backup, uncles, cousins, aunts, from Washington, Oregon, Wisconsin, Canada, Maine, Oklahoma, Roslyn.

Mowgli and me sprinted over when we saw Dimaggio, Patty, Elle, Moanna holding out their arms for a group hug.

And it wasn’t long before we saw Rachel Maddow calling for the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, and Anderson Cooper telling us of the dire need to get at least a six-feet mulch base in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding suburbs, “environs, ASAP.”

Every television commercial featured black nurses dancing in hospitals around pallets of bagged, intubated mulch.

Lester Holt interviewed Greta Thunberg from Davos and Al Gore in Martha’s Vineyard, both declaring that if nothing is done about the Twin Cities metro mulch shortfall levels we will soon reach ... levels unknown since the days of mastodons, mermaids and Morgan Freeman.

The WHO said that extremely coincidentally, a worldwide fake conference had just been held the previous month role-playing this very scenario. The closing ceremony to the Olympic games featured a Mary Poppins/Stephen Colbert surreal dance scene where mulch rained down along with meatballs.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared that all children would be given the new green loon mulch vaccine as soon as they wake up tomorrow morning, and then closed church and yoga. The Minnesota National Guard at Camp Ripley began Operation Incoming! Lookout! Bob Dylan and posthumously, Prince, began to organize Mulch Aid and stuff like that. Willie Nelson said he could help if they need him, and they said, okay, thanks, we’ll keep that in mind. (not)

Hidden government speakers at every intersection and corner of every building that everyone knew were there but nobody said anything because they had a lot of other shit to do began to play “Purple Mulch,” with subliminal shit in the music that nobody really cares about because they’re busy with a lot of shit today.

KARE weatherman Paul Douglas announced with balloons and confetti in the studio that he was predicting today a chance of mulch and meatballs, 73 percent in some low-lying areas, but then somebody told him that cow had already been flung and he went outside and sat alone in his personal camp chair, smoking, repeating over and over to himself, they never got the fuckin’ money, they’re gonna kill that poor woman.

60 Minutes featured a man in disguise who was being chased and harassed by crazy mulch theorists when he took out the garbage and mowed his lawn, also when he brushed his teeth in the morning, so much so that he had to resort to brushing his teeth in the middle of the night.

Dan Barreiro of KFAN said millions will expire in their own excrement according to a recent study. He received dozens of texts and emails suggesting he'd be better off to stick to sports. The WCCO drive-time morning show repeated over and over that everyone should check in and that they hoped “it” didn’t fall on anyone’s head, while discussing a recipe for mac & cheese mulch casserole.

Dan Rather, Bill O’Riley, Wolf Blitzer and Bob from the Brainerd Dispatch did a group interview on Zoom with a guy in a Harley t-shirt who said the mulch was just too hot, “so hot,” ... "hot-hot-hot," and that’s why … and then some guys in a lime-green Camry pulled up and took him away, to his happy place.

Mulch novels by Bill O’Riley, John Updike, Stephen King, Whoopi Goldberg, Cormac McCarthy, Jay Leno, and Sting began appearing in Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble.

YouTube banned anything not having an “informed view” of mulch.

George Clooney, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Barack Obama put out the new hit movie and mini-series, “Mulch Matters,” and “Forrest Mulch.”

A judge seemed to collude with the plaintiff and attorneys and The New York Times in a deep state conspiracy and nobody cared because they still had all this other shit to do.

The Wikipedia page, The Truth About Mulch, was nominated for an Oscar, Bill Nye began a new Hulu series, “Magnificent Mulch,” Neil deGrasse Tyson went for a long walk to think about changing his name to “Nacho” and fell off the face of the earth.

A Google search for anything on “mulch” showed a group photo of George W. Bush, Borat, Barack & Michelle Obama, Bill & Hillary Clinton, Joe and Jill Biden standing behind the flag-draped coffin of George H.W. Bush, smiling and waving white envelopes. Donald Trump appeared to cut the ribbon for a new Walmart opening ceremony in Gaza with a piece of cedar mulch duct-taped to his right ear to announce his new product, Shekelim Midas Mulch, "by way of deception, we do mulch, it's amazing, the best." And also right now available in selected Walmart stores around the globe. Not yet available in Iowa or Iran.

The great-great grand-something of F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote a best-seller, to be placed in an aisle display at Home Depot and Cub Foods, “Great Mulch,” and Garrison Keillor penned in a long weekend by himself, “The Deplorables Return To Rotting-Mulch Lake." The Rain Taxi Review Book Festival was open exclusively to local diverse mulch authors and poets. Jesse Ventura parachuted into the Vikings field, before realizing it was a domed stadium, to announce his new local access TV show, “Midnight Mulch Mysteries For Millenial Muppets.”

Grampowpow organized a spectacle where Mowgli and me, wearing t-shirts, “Frank, Jesse,” on horseback robbed the First Mulch Bank & Trust in Northfield. Lots of press. He’s saying he’s pretty sure it will be re-enacted as pageants in most Minnesota towns for centuries to come.

Chapter Thirteen

We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.

— William Casey, CIA Director

From the comments section:

I have one question, if everything we have ever known is a lie,

how will we recognize the truth?

Good morning! Minnesota!

This is Schmogna … Bologna, Minnesota Public Radio!

9/11, diversity-equity-mulch, 9/11, Boston Bombing, Mulch Denial, compound, insurrection, Mulch Hate, Las Vegas, Aurora, Columbine, Tucson, Mulch Speech, 9/11, three shots rang out, lone gunmen, wackadoodle influenced by the internet, influenced by a book, influenced by speaking to someone, 9/11, big hole, Pentagon, big hole, Shanksville, no plane parts because they weren’t invented yet, Osama bin Laden buried in mulch, 9/11, 9/11, pressure cooker in backpack … 9/11 ...

… Looking out from our F-33 weaponized-news attack drone provided by the good folks at Northrop Grumman we are looking down on a steaming, streaming nine-mile steel river of fear & loathing, Uber, Amazon, Dominoes Delivery, Lexus, Rav 4, ghetto cruiser, green Camry, an erudite, enigmatic, epicurean, elite, existential Exodus … loath to leave behind a cherished lawn sign collection: Never Whisper Mulch, Keep Mulch Legal, Mulch Rights Are Human Rights, Another Fat Cat Lady in Walz/Harris Pajamas Packing Mulch, I Believe In Mulch And I Vote, Mulch Is Real, No Mulch Is Illegal, You Can Have My Mulch When You Pry It Out Of My Pasty White Fingers.

This is M … P … R …, sponsored by Pfizer.

... And that’s all the time we have, this is Minnesota Public Radio. I am ... Schmogna ... Bo-lo-g-na ... and you are tuned to MPR. And remember, even if you just got cancer, a blood clot in your carotid, a stroke or heart attack on your way to work or daycare ... it is not too late to get a booster.

Now we return you to your regular programming, county highway traffic in Illinois ... deep thoughts in Nebraska ... 99 red Chinese balloons over the MOA ... Barbara Olson on speaker phone ... famous faux federal prisoners tapping on pipes in Florence, Colorado ... the silent screams of poor people and war victims on Netflix, CBS, ABC and NBC ... Jeffrey Epstein mixing margaritas ... maple syrup dripping in Vermont ... F.B.I. agents lying in their sleep ... vote-counting in Broward County ... and Bigfoot-space alien telepathy in Klamath County, Oregon.

For MPR, your progressive choice in Minnesota, I’m Schmogna Bologna, and this might be your last chance to get vaccinated.

Just sayin'.

Chapter Fourteen

Be open to your dreams, people.

Embrace that distant shore.

Because our mortal journey is over all too soon.

Well, shit.

I know, right?

Yeah, thanks for asking.

For now we’re safe, as safe as northern Wisconsin can be for any living thing.

Thanks to our “UFO” bros, portals, whatnot, we were able to relocate. Most returned to Klamath County, Maine, Alpha Centauri, Spearfish Canyon, Swan Lake, and we now have an excuse to visit under the sea, under the sea.

Plans? For the future?

Yeah, I guess I can get back to that obsession.

Grampow says, the bums don’t always lose, says give you a fist bump from him. He says, it's not the thing you fling, it's the fling itself.

There are things out there we don’t understand. But that’s not important. What’s important is ... a reasonable man, a sane man, a healthy man ... when he encounters the inexplicable ... forgets about it.

Well, I’m pretty sure Mowgli is on his way right now to see a certain movie at the Rialto, free medium popcorn, he’s got a coupon.

I’m still not sure at all what I want to be when I grow up, and that moment is almost here, pressure’s on.

This morning, over our blueberry To-Dye-For pancakes and cedar mulch dark roast we got to see the latest drone photos of Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

Well, serves ‘em right, I’d say. Just for starters: our family, Nagasaki, Iraq, Tehran, Baghdad, Gaza, shit.

Though, I’ll allow there are some nice folks there.

Maybe version 3.0 will turn out a little better, strikes and gutters, splits and spares. Or not. That is our concern.

Mowgli says, and I’m starting to agree, they would rather blow up the whole world than let you know the truth about, well, anything.

You have the list in your head, even if you don’t know it, take a look, it’s there:

• Pearl Harbor, World War II, Gulf of Tonkin, JFK, RFK, MLK, Wellstone, 9/11, Crisis Acting As a Career Option, Journalism As Stagecraft/Spycraft, Sandy Hook, Boston Strong, Las Vegas, Parkland, Ashli Babbitt, George Floyd, Epstein, Already Dead Politicians Loitering Around, Elections, Oklahoma City, Waco, Aurora, Columbine, Tucson, the moon landings, Shrek III, and literally a hundred and maybe more cultural lodestars that paradoxically are the cornerstones of your/our national life, which no doubt have whole dedicated offices, floors, buildings somewhere with thousands of people committed to keeping the Michelin Man narrative hooked-up and breathing, who we pay to ruin the world and control our lives.

If we knew the whole truth it might as well be a nuclear bomb, at least to those people, their lives and the lives of those thousands of people they are protecting and serving would be over, why not just detonate the world. I know, right?

But alas, what do Mowgli and me know. We’re just two organically evolving men living in the middle of a highly destructive, violent society dangerous to itself and others, as revolutionaries, guerrillas, as it were, for hundreds of years pretty much without being detected, fighting the good fight, what do we know?

Well, we don’t know everything, but … ahhh, we’ve done explained enough … fuck it, let’s go bowling.