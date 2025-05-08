Mike’s Substack

Mike's Substack

Freedom of the Press

... as it exists or does not exist in the United States of America
Mike Palecek
May 08, 2025
These next two posts [today/Monday] are Freedom of the Press posts, from a few years ago. I prepared them for the 2020 and 2021 False Flags & Conspiracies conferences.

I am posting because I feel they get more relevant every day, IMO.

Also included here is the cover for the pamphlet that is available on Amazon and a pdf of the text that you should be able to access here if I have set it up right.

https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Press-Mike-Palecek/dp/B08GPW4B2F/ref=sr_1_1?crid=21GC7BA867VYW&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.f8ArkrOwOWpbLF5Ij-RhSk1MSdzZ-Gu4HdijdcDCJNU.UX9nIlnPjG1MKgI334GRByKR0Lf7xZXVi1ezw4j2ETc&dib_tag=se&keywords=freedom+of+the+press+palecek&qid=1745153921&s=books&sprefix=freedom+of+the+press+palecek%2Cstripbooks%2C109&sr=1-1

