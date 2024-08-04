Freedom of the Press
... as it exists or does not exist in the United States
This was written a few years ago. I think it bears repeating.
The hoax is in.
It’s been in since Nov. 22, 1963.
It’s coming down to the wire.
Except, the hoax is in.
And by all appearances there is no way we can win
without a miracle.
It’s Hail Mary time.
... My wife is busy making masks while watching
“The News,” with Lester Holt.
Last summer, 2019, I was banned from my son’s house
for July 4th after Jim Fetzer and I were handed defeat in
a Madison courthouse over Sandy Hook.
And, not too long ago, I received this email from a
friend from college after I sent to him videos trying to
explain there were no planes on 9/11 and that the masks
are just a zombie fashion show.
Greg said this in response:
“Well, pretty warm here, but fall is coming next week,
if you can believe the weather people. Sorry Mike no
time to watch your opinion and a few others, I’m sure I
can find all kinds of opinions to the contrary, but I’ll use
the mind the good Lord gave me to process quality print
information and make my own decision and once again
Dr.[ ] and his wife [ ] are both Medical doctors on the
front line with the VA system in [ ] and their experi-
ence and opinion outweighs any internet you tube that
any bone head can put out there. What happened to
good quality journalism with fact checks and validation
before putting misinformation out, we’re living in age
of “everybody has an opinion, but they also have an
asshole and I don’t need another one.
“Sorry, but glad to hear the weather is good, when’s
that grandchild due?”
Jim Garrison lamented to John Barbour one time
about there being no one “on the planet,” to talk to.
On the planet.
I blame the press.
What is supposed to be a source of enlightenment
and means for discussion, information and discernment
has become a cognitive jackboot tool for propaganda,
oppression and deceit. …
