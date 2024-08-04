This was written a few years ago. I think it bears repeating.

Above is the cover to the booklet available on Amazon.

Below is the link to me presenting the material in the booklet.

— Mike

The hoax is in.

It’s been in since Nov. 22, 1963.

It’s coming down to the wire.

Except, the hoax is in.

And by all appearances there is no way we can win

without a miracle.

It’s Hail Mary time.

... My wife is busy making masks while watching

“The News,” with Lester Holt.

Last summer, 2019, I was banned from my son’s house

for July 4th after Jim Fetzer and I were handed defeat in

a Madison courthouse over Sandy Hook.

And, not too long ago, I received this email from a

friend from college after I sent to him videos trying to

explain there were no planes on 9/11 and that the masks

are just a zombie fashion show.

Greg said this in response:

“Well, pretty warm here, but fall is coming next week,

if you can believe the weather people. Sorry Mike no

time to watch your opinion and a few others, I’m sure I

can find all kinds of opinions to the contrary, but I’ll use

the mind the good Lord gave me to process quality print

information and make my own decision and once again

Dr.[ ] and his wife [ ] are both Medical doctors on the

front line with the VA system in [ ] and their experi-

ence and opinion outweighs any internet you tube that

any bone head can put out there. What happened to

good quality journalism with fact checks and validation

before putting misinformation out, we’re living in age

of “everybody has an opinion, but they also have an

asshole and I don’t need another one.

“Sorry, but glad to hear the weather is good, when’s

that grandchild due?”

Jim Garrison lamented to John Barbour one time

about there being no one “on the planet,” to talk to.

On the planet.

I blame the press.

What is supposed to be a source of enlightenment

and means for discussion, information and discernment

has become a cognitive jackboot tool for propaganda,

oppression and deceit. …

Mike Palecek presentation on Freedom of the Press

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/