DARK TIMES … dark times indeed …

We inhabit a fantasy land, a world where the Democrat Party, as Mafia Family, as C.I.A., F.B.I., Mossad entity, stole the 2020 election. The Democrat Party then manufactured the “insurrection” at the Capitol on January 6, planted various lies in the public mind through the compromised and criminal media: newspaper, radio, television, Netflix.

These include the “shooting” at the Capitol on that day, the “murder” of George Floyd, the Covid hoax, facilitating the slaughter in Gaza, instigating the war in Ukraine, which now leads to actually sending bombs into Russia, in order to provoke a confrontation in which not only Democrats and Republicans will perish, but good people as well.

Both groups are controlled by Israel, whose power over all resides in but a fairy tale. All these vainglorious despots dare ride through the town square in pumpkins, unclothed, naked lies their limpid attire.

These beasts can but be slain by the Fiery Dragon Of Truth, the thought of whom prompts quivering in fear.

We are ashamed to actually inhabit the same realm as these Democrats & Republicans, who appear to have been conceived by the Dark Lord, and so, to those depths they must return.

It must be said, the sooner the better, for all concerned.

The Editors

The Daily Prophet

The greatest criminal in this nation, we think, is a dishonest newsman.

Newsmen have been given the highest gift a nation can give a group: a right.

Newsmen have been given this right of freedom of the press and freedom of speech in the expectation they would report the truth as honestly as humanly possible.

Ordinary criminals kill individuals, but dishonest newsmen are involved in killing a nation — in this case, this democracy.

— Penn Jones Jr.

I busted out of the place in a hurry and went to a saloon and drank beer and said that for the rest of my life I'd never take a job in a place where you couldn't throw cigarette butts on the floor.

I was hooked on this writing for newspapers and magazines.

— Jimmy Breslin

The American people deserve to know

their own history.

— James Fetzer

Chapter One

“All you have to do is write one true sentence. Write the truest sentence you know.”

— Ernest Hemingway

A hundred monkeys clacking awakened Jefferson deep in the night.

Rescuing him from a dark and stormy dream.

Where, tethered by a hundred Hillary's, he floated in the Macy’s Parade high above 6th Avenue, in his underwear, a paper mache bomb poking menacingly from the grey Fruit of the Loom elastic band.

Relieved, drawn to the window, he pressed his nose into the cold glass, squeegeed away the fog.

To view the dozen and more security lamps, inferred cameras, motion detectors, tree swings and recycling bins, backlit by muffled yapping behind a zinnia and razor-wire facade.

Along with something new and wonderful.

Something he was not expecting.

This was just his backyard.

After gazing his fill in slack-jawed, wide-eyed wonder, Jefferson lay back down, to stare at the ceiling, constructing the letter-to-the-editor to explain to all his fellows what he had just observed through his bedroom window at three in the morning. The upside-down world where creation belongs, imagination is applauded, and the dark is sugared by the squeaking of opening and closing fairy doors.

And then the aliens landed.

Through our factory-installed willing suspension of disbelief, it’s what we all know is coming. It’s always there, but we sleep right through, time after time.

Spoons dancing on the lawn, the Music Man Marching Holograph Band, Brigadoon, Oz, parading across the full moon, led by honking geese, then a sleigh, a child pedaling his bicycle, flying monkeys.

See the U.S.A. in your Chevrolet. ...

But such a letter would not be possible.

Screen saver of journalism school freshman:

It was either write or die for me.

— Michael Hastings

Chapter two

Unless someone like you cares a whole lot, nothing is going to get better.

It's not.

— Dr. Seuss

Like a hobo hopping a rattling, moving boxcar, Jefferson clambered aboard his metal chair, at his desk, in his cube.

He clicked, double-clicked, pressed his thumb, showed the red light his right eye, letting everyone know of his arrival.

Behind him, growing nearer, came a yowling of gears and belts like cats in the Cuisinart, accompanied by the boomba-boomba base.

Jefferson swiveled to greet Jamarcus the robot, here to scan Jefferson’s chipped arm for Actor or Real-Time.

“Tin Man, you don’t sound so good.”

“I know, man. Guess jus' gettin’ old.

“Two here?” he said, looking over to the empty desk next to Jefferson’s station.

“Just one,” said Jefferson, glancing at the chair and computer in the corner.

They chatted for a moment, sports, weather, females.

“Dinosaurs all the way down,” said Jamarcus as he clattered on his way.

“Over the line!” said Jefferson.

“Mark it eight,” said Jamarcus as he limped to the next cube.

Checking his mail, Jefferson saw Allise already here.

“Did You See!!!”

Which is what she always said.

Jefferson, by this time one of the veterans in the obituary department, inspected his docket, then clicked on his favorite section of the paper to see what they were working with this morning.

Scrolling through he dreamed again of requesting relocation. Many days in LETTERS they didn’t even have to come up with original stuff, always fat and sassy.

But how could that even happen.

Hack. Loser. Bottom-of-the-barrel, intern, or old-washed-ashore-has-beennever- was. Semi-colon sycophants. Those are the writers you found around these cubes.

Though, especially lately, the obits were the most-read pages at The Times-Herald-Journal-Times-Post-Advertiser. Everyone wanted to arrive at work, the coffee shop, bus stop with the latest aneurysm, heart attack, blood clot, cancer gossip.

And even so, he loved it, how writing was sometimes called a craft, like medieval shoemakers, someone who reported to a particular point in the cosmos faithfully each morning, and employing certain unique skills turned out a product others thought serviceable, and he was all right with the universe.

But, where do the commas go? Pronouns? And adverbs? Oh, my!

He imagined a lay person on the street, if there were windows, gazing into his sub-floor — the first under the main floor, above the basement pressroom — wondering about this man and what he did, as if a surgeon, appearing grandly as a god in the ward after having just pieced together the veins and arteries of a human heart with a No. 2 Ticonderoga and Exacto knife.

This was not for everyone, especially today.

Perhaps, he did his best work in pre-obits, those not quite dead yet. Well, also “Post-O,” which consisted of re-writing popular past death notices, adding a little something, maybe an origin story, plot twist, or surprise ending, golden oldies redux.

Something new in the section in the last few years and something he had to admit he was still getting the hang of, were the "Plato's Cave Avatars," the workups on people who had never actually existed, but still fullfilled some function in society, drawing out the reporter’s narrative abilities in concert with the talents of the graphics office, pulling in composite images from assorted available sources.

Often the results were quite satisfying.

As one of the department editors had stated during last Wednesday’s monthly birthday party, the entire staff should feel immense pride and satisfaction, in lieu of raises, in having grown the section and advertising share while contributing to the total rebirth of the newspaper industry, widely attributed — in all areas, news, weather, sports, weddings, births, as well as deaths — to the nascent Neo-Journalism, as engendered and promoted through government and academia.

Going hand-in-hand with the latest safety requirement restructuring of the internet and independent non-fact-based news sources.

Reading through this morning’s letters to the editor, the titles caused Jefferson to recall his own night. No, he wasn’t special, and so carried no burden to spread any holy word having no options.

Well, Allise might be interested.

“Mary Our Mother, In The Moon!”

“Martians! In My Zinnias!”

“A Big Red Truck! Get It Today!"

“Tom Hanks! In The Moon!”

“Black Friday Matters, People! Great! Big Deals!"

From his desk, Jefferson looked to the TV up in the corner, showing the arrest of an individual being marched into a government building while carrying a long-stemmed, pristine black rose, the symbol of the brm underground.

The unseen radio on someone’s desk, perfectly synced to the scene, provided the narrative.

His crime was having filmed the police officer who shot the young woman during the something-something outcry.

“ ... now, with the apprehension of Hopper, good folks everywhere should be able to get back to normal. This ... is ... Schmogna Bologna, National Public Radio ... N ... P ... R ... 9/11, compound, manifesto, bombs away, hate-speech, someone shooting from a high tower, wackadoodles, numbnuts ... 9/11, the American people, bless their hearts, Big Bees, moon buggy, 9/11, anthrax, six-feet, sponsored by Wheezer, Mazel Tov ... I remain ... Schmo ... gna ... Bo-lo-gna ...

Did You See!!!

Did You See!!!

Did You See!!!

Jefferson clicked one.

Allise was talking about something Jefferson had already heard about somewhere, something about a giant monkey, pre-historic, maybe, probably, having been discovered somewhere or developed, somewhere. And it was probably headed straight for you, wherever you are. Millions will die, four dead already somewhere, three somewhere else and then two in another place. Probably.

“That’s a movie,” Jefferson said when Allise’s head popped up over his cube.

“No.

“It’s not.”

The head disappeared, and as Jefferson rustled the stacks and piles of papers around his desk, she rolled the empty chair over, perched like a cat who’d been there before, one leg curled under.

“Here.”

He pointed, poked the full page of four-color announcements for Shark Year, Bat Month, Spiderman XXIV, Toy Story Infinity, Shrek VI, Batman CC, Apocalypse Now IX.

“Yeah.

“Not that.

“It’s ...”

She talked about Queen Kong and how of course she is real and headed this way and how Mr. Tweedle D’Avion, “Red,” their boss, was on all the shows, announcing marches, riots, and lawn signs. The TV and YouTube showed the streets all over the world brimming like spawning plumbers in boiling rivers with purple vests, blue, yellow, green.

She got so excited when things were happening. She shimmered, glowed.

As she spoke she pulled her long, thick, hair, like a circus balloon magician, into a ponytail, bun, now pigtails, now braiding it over her shoulder like a grey mare.

She wore a weathered blue denim apron over her jeans. He admired her strong hands and ice-blue Husky eyes. Her cocked, hand-crafted pressman’s hat, made from yesterday’s front page, adorning her head like a crown, meant everything and everybody in this building was sitting on a triple word score as far as he was concerned. How many years had it been?

At least a few European governments would not last out the week.

Her Mother Goose, international midnight radio host cum whiskey-cigarette- barroom timbre fairly rocked him to sleep. And the way her mouth went just off center in forming certain words was life-changing.

He wondered about her world away from here. He might have asked.

She had finished.

They sat in silence, she so patiently, as if waiting for him to ask her to dance.

“Oh, I didn’t know,” he said.

Which is what he always said.

Jefferson turned to his computer for an instant, and when he swung around all that remained was the memory of her smile hanging in a lingering mist of newsprint perfume.

Feeling the rumble in the soul of his feet, he grinned, knowing she was back on the job, down there rolling out the early edition, all things were all right for now, shiny side up.

Roosting into the old pad on his metal chair, Jefferson willed himself to begin, opening his assignment folder.

Not so bad. He would have time for his coffee.

Inscribed under a mural depicting Mount Rushmore with the faces of Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw and Peter Jennings, written in mashed green beans, oatmeal and apple sauce calligraphy on the cafeteria wall of the Paul Harvey Memorial Concentration Camp For The Journalistically Insane:

"Until writing was invented, man lived in an acoustic space: boundless, directionless, horizonless, in the dark of the mind, in the world of emotion, by primordial intuition, by terror.

Speech is a social chart of this bog.

"The goose quill put an end to talk.

It abolished mystery; it gave architecture and towns; it brought roads and armies, bureaucracy.

It was the basic metaphor with which the cycle of civilization began,

the step from the dark into the light of the mind.

The hand that filled the parchment page built a city.

Whence did the wond'rous mystic art arise,

Of painting SPEECH, and speaking to the eyes?

That we by tracing magic lines are taught,

How to embody, and to colour THOUGHT?"

― Marshall McLuhan, The Medium is the Massage

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Chapter three

“In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is a hallucinating idiot ... for he sees what

no one else does: things that, to everyone else, are not there.”

― Marshall McLuhan

Jefferson worked three at once while sneaking peeks at the tube, hearing the drone hum of the radio, and once in awhile the stomp-stomp of real news on the main floor above.

Died suddenly.

All citizens now encouraged to wear a life jacket whenever venturing outdoors.

He took from one to fill-in another, lifted some-thing from some-where to patch a hole, stretched a thread, tied a loose end, while keeping an eye out for Kong.

Snapping his coat from the rack, he tapped down the winding, musty, wooden back stairway to place his order, his regular rainbow latte, grande,

AWAKEN! from the strapping lady with the yellow hardhat and anchor tattoo.

Slipping into his regular tiny window table, snagging the No-Hate! capfrom his coat pocket, he dragged it low to his brow.

Turning to gaze up at the waiter, smiling thin-lipped, Jefferson accepted his drink and tapped out the 100 percent tip, folding and filing neatly the receipt into his billfold.

Taking the first, best, hotter-than-shit-woah! sip, Jefferson peered out at his moving picture painting.

The giant in-motion billboards featured black females leaping from board to board, and back again, showcasing overwhelming, oversized (one would think) breasts and buttocks the size of mini-vans, somehow implying George Floyd and

The Holocaust, smiling all the while through contraindicated fiercely phosphorous- white teeth never imagined by Jules Verne or H.G. Wells.

Someone-not-Allise dumped the early edition into the red-green-yellow metal box on the curb, with the scream-crying headline Not Throwing Away MyShot! and photo showing the President in shirtsleeves on a chair and the nurse and needle, on what is clearly a stage made to look like the presidential office, all with the actual White House visible out the window through plastic cherry blossoms.

Yellow school buses, like elephants, trunk to tail, rumbled past, windows darkened for national security, while inside the students, having stayed up late to watch How I Met My Clone and Zombies Are Us, are feverishly studying their lessons, Mindful Damp Yoga, Face-Painting In A Changing World, Mommy, Am I A Labradoodle? and Which of these best describes your father, uncle, brother, next-door neighbor mowing his lawn: serial killer, clock tower shooter, lone gunman, Arab terrorist, cannibal.

Wiping film from the window, Jefferson squinched his eyes to read the homemade flyer not long for this world, hastily taped to the lamp post, showing the same photo from the newspaper, with the White House in the background, circled in red. A diligent on-the-ball citizen had already stamped Fake News on the dissolute handbill. The rest of the print was too small to read from there, but having been filled-in by Allise, Jefferson was well aware it repeated the conspiracy theorista claim that a hate group had broken into Mother Empire Home headquarters and removed the newspaper web press plates, the originals for the stories that appear in the paper — before they need to be turned in to MEH for de-hating/cleansing. The plates, after the burglary, had, they said, been stored in something they were calling The Quark of the Revenant.

The band of thieves was negotiating trading the plates in exchange for what they called a “Truth Press Conference.” It was said, in some circles, that the government had agreed and then reneged several times, once scheduling the likely apocryphal event for this so-called new age of enlightenment, full-disclosure at Dealey Plaza, Sandy Hook School, Ground Zero, the Ambassador Hotel, Roswell, New Mexico, and Shanksville National Shrine & Water Park, all postponed.

And now, the latest said a new event had been penciled-in on the moon, at the ninth hole on the Apollo 11 landing site.

The freshly stocked brick pallet waited outside the already pulsing cabaret, just in time for the chanting Orc Phalanx headed to the No-Hate! riot, wearing small hats and arm bands in the gentle rain, never ceasing, quite unnoticed, past Jefferson’s window and the humming cafe filled with black, white, and brown folks enjoying coffee, toast, pancakes.

As he observed the passing hoard, Jefferson hated along with them, setting his jaw, grinding his teeth, hating the hate.

“Yes, please,” he smiled, accepting a refill.

Oh, to be young and idealistic, filled to the brim, overflowing with hope and change, he thought. If he could just ... but he must work, he realized. He had a sacred routine to maintain and the hallowed slot in which he found himself.

To struggle only made it worse, just like on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom

... alas, just ... like Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.

Not intending, Jefferson’s attention, iris auto-switched focus from the blurry outer world to foreground, up-close, inward. He jerked his head away, somewhat surprised to see him sitting there, battered, taped, spectacles, ink-smudged nose, greying, curling hair under the cap like smoke from a dying fire, raindrops falling down his face.

Not found in the script for The Post, movie about The Washington Post, purportedly

covering the Watergate event, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep

It's a very tough pill to swallow for Americans to consider that the media is controlled, that the government is not on our side.

Americans believe in democratic elections, and we cherish the idea that we have a free press, and that we have a Democratic government.

We're taught since the time that we are kids that we live in the greatest democracy in the world.

And when you realize that your elections are controlled, the vote count is fraudulent, that the media is controlled, and that they're doing a 24/7 psyops against us day in and day out. Woah.

It's too much for most people to handle.

And they're not ready to leave those cherished beliefs.

So, they would rather say, oh, he's just a conspiracy theorist, everything's fine, don't worry.